Kristoff back to racing at Dwars Door Vlaanderen
Milan-San Remo victor looking for more wins
Fresh from his breakthrough Milan-San Remo victory on Sunday, Norwegian Alex Kristoff returns to racing with Katusha at Dwars Door Vlaanderen.
Kristoff was 20th last year at the semi-classic behind Oscar Gatto. The race is traditionally the start of the Flemish cycling week.
The startlist for the race includes Gatto, who returns to the race as the leader of the Cannondale team, while Omega Pharma-Quick Step have two former winners,Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra, in their their squad for Wednesday's race.
Katusha for Dwars Door Vlaanderen: Alexander Kristoff, Aliaksandr Kuchynski, Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Aleksandr Porsev, Alexander Rybakov, Rudiger Selig, Gatis Smukulis and Alexey Tsatevich.
