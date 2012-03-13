Milano-Sanremo past winners
1907 through 2011
|2011
|Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2010
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|2009
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Columbia-HTC
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) CSC Saxo Bank
|2007
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2006
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Quick Step-Innergetic
|2005
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2004
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Mario Cipollini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2001
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Telekom
|2000
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Telekom
|1999
|Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
|1998
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Telekom-ADR
|1997
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Telekom
|1996
|Gabriele Colombo (Ita) Gewiss Playbus
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1994
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Gewiss Ballan
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita) Lampre
|1992
|Sean Kelly (Ire) Festina
|1991
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera
|1990
|Gianni Bugno (Ita) Chateau d'Ax
|1989
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) System U
|1988
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) System U
|1987
|Erich Mächelr (Swi) Carrera
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Ire) KAS Mavic
|1985
|Hennie Kuiper (Ned)
|1984
|Francesco Moser (Ita) GiS Gelati-LucTuc
|1983
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
|1982
|Marc Gomez (Fra) Wolber Spidel
|1981
|Alfons DeWolf (Bel) Vermeer-Thijs-Gios
|1980
|Pierino Gavazzi (Ita) Magniflex Olmo
|1979
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Gis
|1978
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Sanson
|1977
|Jan Raas (Ned) Frisol-Gazelle
|1976
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1974
|Felice Gimondi (Ita)
|1973
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1970
|Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1969
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1968
|Rudi Altig (Ger)
|1967
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1966
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1965
|Arie den Hartog (Ned)
|1964
|Tom Simpson (GBr)
|1963
|Joseph Groussard (Fra)
|1962
|Emil Daems (Bel)
|1961
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
|1960
|René Privat (Fra)
|1959
|Miguel Poblet (Spa)
|1958
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1957
|Miguel Poblet (Spa)
|1956
|Fred DeBruyne (Bel)
|1955
|Germain Derijcke (Bel)
|1954
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1953
|Loretto Petrucci (Ita)
|1952
|Loretto Petrucci (Ita)
|1951
|Louison Bobet (Fra)
|1950
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1949
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1948
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1947
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1946
|Fausto Coppi (Ita)
|1943
|Cino Cinelli (Ita)
|1942
|Adolfo Leoni (Ita)
|1941
|Pierino Favalli (Ita)
|1940
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1939
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1938
|Giuseppe Olmo (Ita)
|1937
|Cesarde Del Cancia (Ita)
|1936
|Angelo Varetto (Ita)
|1935
|Giuseppe Olmo (Ita)
|1934
|Joseph Demysere (Bel)
|1933
|Learco Guerra (Ita)
|1932
|Alfredo Bovet (Ita)
|1931
|Alfredo Binda (Ita)
|1930
|Michele Mara (Ita)
|1929
|Alfredo Binda (Ita)
|1928
|Costante Girardengo (Ita)
|1927
|Pietro Chesi (Ita)
|1926
|Costante Girardengo (Ita)
|1925
|Costante Girardengo (Ita)
|1924
|Pietro Linari (Ita)
|1923
|Costante Girardengo (Ita)
|1922
|Giovanni Brunero (Ita)
|1921
|Costante Girardengo (Ita)
|1920
|Gaetano Belloni (Ita)
|1919
|Angelo Cremo (Ita)
|1918
|Costante Girardengo (Ita)
|1917
|Gaetano Belloni (Ita)
|1915
|Ezio Gorlaita (Ita)
|1914
|Ugo Agostoni (Ita)
|1913
|Odiel Defraeye (Bel)
|1912
|Henri Pellessier (Fra)
|1911
|Gustave Garrigou (Fra)
|1910
|Eugene Christophe (Fra)
|1909
|Luigi Ganna (Ita)
|1908
|Cyrille Van Hauwaert (Bel)
|1907
|Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra)
