Milano-Sanremo past winners

1907 through 2011

2011Matthew Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
2010Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
2009Mark Cavendish (GBr) Columbia-HTC
2008Fabian Cancellara (Swi) CSC Saxo Bank
2007Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2006Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Quick Step-Innergetic
2005Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2004Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
2003Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2002Mario Cipollini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
2001Erik Zabel (Ger) Telekom
2000Erik Zabel (Ger) Telekom
1999Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar
1998Erik Zabel (Ger) Telekom-ADR
1997Erik Zabel (Ger) Telekom
1996Gabriele Colombo (Ita) Gewiss Playbus
1995Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1994Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Gewiss Ballan
1993Maurizio Fondriest (Ita) Lampre
1992Sean Kelly (Ire) Festina
1991Claudio Chiappucci (Ita) Carrera
1990Gianni Bugno (Ita) Chateau d'Ax
1989Laurent Fignon (Fra) System U
1988Laurent Fignon (Fra) System U
1987Erich Mächelr (Swi) Carrera
1986Sean Kelly (Ire) KAS Mavic
1985Hennie Kuiper (Ned)
1984Francesco Moser (Ita) GiS Gelati-LucTuc
1983Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
1982Marc Gomez (Fra) Wolber Spidel
1981Alfons DeWolf (Bel) Vermeer-Thijs-Gios
1980Pierino Gavazzi (Ita) Magniflex Olmo
1979Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Gis
1978Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Sanson
1977Jan Raas (Ned) Frisol-Gazelle
1976Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1975Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1974Felice Gimondi (Ita)
1973Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1970Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1969Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1968Rudi Altig (Ger)
1967Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1966Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1965Arie den Hartog (Ned)
1964Tom Simpson (GBr)
1963Joseph Groussard (Fra)
1962Emil Daems (Bel)
1961Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
1960René Privat (Fra)
1959Miguel Poblet (Spa)
1958Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1957Miguel Poblet (Spa)
1956Fred DeBruyne (Bel)
1955Germain Derijcke (Bel)
1954Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
1953Loretto Petrucci (Ita)
1952Loretto Petrucci (Ita)
1951Louison Bobet (Fra)
1950Gino Bartali (Ita)
1949Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1948Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1947Gino Bartali (Ita)
1946Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1943Cino Cinelli (Ita)
1942Adolfo Leoni (Ita)
1941Pierino Favalli (Ita)
1940Gino Bartali (Ita)
1939Gino Bartali (Ita)
1938Giuseppe Olmo (Ita)
1937Cesarde Del Cancia (Ita)
1936Angelo Varetto (Ita)
1935Giuseppe Olmo (Ita)
1934Joseph Demysere (Bel)
1933Learco Guerra (Ita)
1932Alfredo Bovet (Ita)
1931Alfredo Binda (Ita)
1930Michele Mara (Ita)
1929Alfredo Binda (Ita)
1928Costante Girardengo (Ita)
1927Pietro Chesi (Ita)
1926Costante Girardengo (Ita)
1925Costante Girardengo (Ita)
1924Pietro Linari (Ita)
1923Costante Girardengo (Ita)
1922Giovanni Brunero (Ita)
1921Costante Girardengo (Ita)
1920Gaetano Belloni (Ita)
1919Angelo Cremo (Ita)
1918Costante Girardengo (Ita)
1917Gaetano Belloni (Ita)
1915Ezio Gorlaita (Ita)
1914Ugo Agostoni (Ita)
1913Odiel Defraeye (Bel)
1912Henri Pellessier (Fra)
1911Gustave Garrigou (Fra)
1910Eugene Christophe (Fra)
1909Luigi Ganna (Ita)
1908Cyrille Van Hauwaert (Bel)
1907Lucien Petit-Breton (Fra)

