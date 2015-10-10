Trending

Verschueren wins women's Berencross

Belgian tops Van Loy and Sels

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team36:06:00
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:50
3Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:01
4Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team0:01:17
5Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:01:26
6Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:02:02
7Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Cycling Team
8Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:04:50
9Anja Geldhof (Bel)
10Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Sui)0:05:22

Latest on Cyclingnews