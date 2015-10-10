Trending

Meeusen wins Berencross in Meulebeke

Pauwels second, Peeters third

Tom Meeusen (Belgium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team1:06:00
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:06
3Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:00
4Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:31
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:41
6Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:43
7Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
8Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:55
9Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:24
10Vinnie Braet (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham Cont. Cycling Team0:03:22
11Kenneth Van (Bel) Compernolle Superano Ham-Isorex-Tarteletto0:03:43
12Niels Koyen (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:03:56
13Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW0:04:16
14Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:04:38
15Yu Takenouchi (Bel) Veranclassic -Ekoi Continental Cycling Team0:04:40
16Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team

