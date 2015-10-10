Meeusen wins Berencross in Meulebeke
Pauwels second, Peeters third
Elite Men: Meulebeke -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|1:06:00
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|4
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|5
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|7
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|8
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|9
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|10
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham Cont. Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|11
|Kenneth Van (Bel) Compernolle Superano Ham-Isorex-Tarteletto
|0:03:43
|12
|Niels Koyen (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:03:56
|13
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|0:04:16
|14
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|15
|Yu Takenouchi (Bel) Veranclassic -Ekoi Continental Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|16
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
