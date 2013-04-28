Trending

Garfoot claims overall victory at Mersey Valley

Sulzberger claims final stage win

Queensland's Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) has triumphed on the final day of the Mersey Valley Tour to claim overall victory at the opening event of the women's Subaru National Road Series (NRS).

Garfoot crossed the line 24 seconds ahead of her nearest rival in the general classification - Saturday's yellow jersey holder Sam de Riter (Holden Women's Cycling) to seal the overall tour win.

"I don't think it has sunk in yet," Garfoot, 31 described. "I'm pretty exhausted, I had nothing left in the last 10 kilometre's, Ruth (Corset) gave everything for me so I really owe her big time."

The reigning Oceania Champion finished the tour just two seconds ahead of teammate and 2012 Subaru NRS Champion Ruth Corset and a further 7 seconds to de Riter.

"I'm very proud of the team, they all deserve it," said German born Garfoot who now leads the Subaru NRS.

Tasmania's Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon) claimed stage three line honours, with the 23 year old winning the challenging 87 kilometre road race through the iconic Gunns Plains.

"I definitely had the advantage of being at home," Sulzberger described. "I knew my parents were at the finish line which made me work that little bit harder at the end."

Sulzberger took out the stage in a sprint finish from Garfoot and Victoria's Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo/VIS).

"I knew I had to work with the girls to start with, so we could establish a break and then with three kilometre's to go I thought I could sit on and try for the stage win," Sulzberger described.

Sulzberger, Garfoot, Corset and Heather formed the winning break as the treacherous Gunns Plains ascent decimated the field at the 50 kilometre mark.

The group easily established a one minute advantage before a frantic chase ensued from yellow jersey holder de Riter and Holden teammates Miranda Griffiths and Lucy Coldwell.

"It was definitely a hard ride because we knew Holden were behind us closing the gap so we had to drive and give it everything," Garfoot noted.

Pensar SPM won the overall teams classification while the Queen of the Mountains jersey went to de Riter.

Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) was the highest placed under 19 rider, finishing in 13th position, one place ahead of Macey Stewart (TAS). Emily Mcredmond (WA) was the third placed junior rider.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)2:30:53
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
3Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
4Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
5Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:24
6Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)
7Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
8Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
9Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
10Peta Mullens
11Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:00:30
12Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:02:20
13Alexandria Nicholls0:02:40
14Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)
15Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:42
16Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
17Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:02:43
18Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:03:21
19Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:23
20Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
21Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
22Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
23Emily Mcredmond0:07:20
24Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)
25Justyna Lubkowski
26Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
27Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
28Madeline Marshall
29Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)0:08:58
30Josie Talbot0:12:02
31Ruby Greig-Hurtig
32Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:12:04
33Alexandra Manly0:12:06
34Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:12:08
35Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
36Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
37Susan McAlister0:27:43
38Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:33:31
39Courtney Dean0:35:06
40Angela Smith
41Lucy Kirk0:42:02
DNFClare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)
DNFKendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
DNFClaire Homsey (Team Bikebug)
DNFLauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia)
DNFElissa Wundersitz
DNFRowena Badcock

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens5pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)2
4Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)1

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)5pts
2Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)3
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)2
4Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing7:33:03
2Holden Women Cycling Team0:00:54
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:02:42
4Team Polygon Australia0:04:58
5Suzuki Bontrager0:09:40

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)5:19:03
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:02
3Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:00:07
4Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:14
5Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:36
6Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:27
7Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:28
8Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:27
9Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:03:35
10Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:38
11Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:40
12Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:05:18
13Peta Mullens0:06:10
14Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:06:13
15Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:06:31
16Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)0:06:57
17Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:07:35
18Alexandria Nicholls0:07:57
19Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:08:47
20Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:09:36
21Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:09:47
22Emily Mcredmond0:11:55
23Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:12:54
24Madeline Marshall0:13:10
25Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)0:13:16
26Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)0:14:13
27Justyna Lubkowski0:15:56
28Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)0:17:14
29Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:17:45
30Alexandra Manly0:18:10
31Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)0:19:41
32Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:21:25
33Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:22:13
34Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:28:40
35Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:29:17
36Josie Talbot0:30:30
37Susan McAlister0:42:36
38Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:52:49
39Lucy Kirk0:58:57
40Angela Smith1:04:46
41Courtney Dean1:12:35

QOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)14pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)1
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)2
4Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)32
5Peta Mullens95
6Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)44
7Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)72
8Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)61
9Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)4

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing15:58:48
2Holden Women Cycling Team0:01:23
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:12:28
4Team Polygon Australia0:13:01
5Suzuki Bontrager0:22:10

Latest on Cyclingnews