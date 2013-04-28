Queensland's Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) has triumphed on the final day of the Mersey Valley Tour to claim overall victory at the opening event of the women's Subaru National Road Series (NRS).

Garfoot crossed the line 24 seconds ahead of her nearest rival in the general classification - Saturday's yellow jersey holder Sam de Riter (Holden Women's Cycling) to seal the overall tour win.

"I don't think it has sunk in yet," Garfoot, 31 described. "I'm pretty exhausted, I had nothing left in the last 10 kilometre's, Ruth (Corset) gave everything for me so I really owe her big time."

The reigning Oceania Champion finished the tour just two seconds ahead of teammate and 2012 Subaru NRS Champion Ruth Corset and a further 7 seconds to de Riter.

"I'm very proud of the team, they all deserve it," said German born Garfoot who now leads the Subaru NRS.

Tasmania's Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon) claimed stage three line honours, with the 23 year old winning the challenging 87 kilometre road race through the iconic Gunns Plains.

"I definitely had the advantage of being at home," Sulzberger described. "I knew my parents were at the finish line which made me work that little bit harder at the end."

Sulzberger took out the stage in a sprint finish from Garfoot and Victoria's Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo/VIS).

"I knew I had to work with the girls to start with, so we could establish a break and then with three kilometre's to go I thought I could sit on and try for the stage win," Sulzberger described.

Sulzberger, Garfoot, Corset and Heather formed the winning break as the treacherous Gunns Plains ascent decimated the field at the 50 kilometre mark.

The group easily established a one minute advantage before a frantic chase ensued from yellow jersey holder de Riter and Holden teammates Miranda Griffiths and Lucy Coldwell.

"It was definitely a hard ride because we knew Holden were behind us closing the gap so we had to drive and give it everything," Garfoot noted.

Pensar SPM won the overall teams classification while the Queen of the Mountains jersey went to de Riter.

Alexandria Nicholls (ACT) was the highest placed under 19 rider, finishing in 13th position, one place ahead of Macey Stewart (TAS). Emily Mcredmond (WA) was the third placed junior rider.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 2:30:53 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 4 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 5 Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:24 6 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 7 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 8 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 9 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 10 Peta Mullens 11 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:30 12 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:02:20 13 Alexandria Nicholls 0:02:40 14 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 15 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:42 16 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 17 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:02:43 18 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:03:21 19 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:23 20 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 21 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 22 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 23 Emily Mcredmond 0:07:20 24 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 25 Justyna Lubkowski 26 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 27 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 28 Madeline Marshall 29 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:08:58 30 Josie Talbot 0:12:02 31 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 32 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 0:12:04 33 Alexandra Manly 0:12:06 34 Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:12:08 35 Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team) 36 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 37 Susan McAlister 0:27:43 38 Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor) 0:33:31 39 Courtney Dean 0:35:06 40 Angela Smith 41 Lucy Kirk 0:42:02 DNF Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore) DNF Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) DNF Claire Homsey (Team Bikebug) DNF Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia) DNF Elissa Wundersitz DNF Rowena Badcock

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 4 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 5 pts 2 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 3 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 4 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 7:33:03 2 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:00:54 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:02:42 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:04:58 5 Suzuki Bontrager 0:09:40

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 5:19:03 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:02 3 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:07 4 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:14 5 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:36 6 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:27 7 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:28 8 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:27 9 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:03:35 10 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 0:03:38 11 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:03:40 12 Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:05:18 13 Peta Mullens 0:06:10 14 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:06:13 15 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 0:06:31 16 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:06:57 17 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:07:35 18 Alexandria Nicholls 0:07:57 19 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:08:47 20 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:09:36 21 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:09:47 22 Emily Mcredmond 0:11:55 23 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:12:54 24 Madeline Marshall 0:13:10 25 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 0:13:16 26 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:14:13 27 Justyna Lubkowski 0:15:56 28 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:17:14 29 Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:17:45 30 Alexandra Manly 0:18:10 31 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:19:41 32 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 0:21:25 33 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 0:22:13 34 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:28:40 35 Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:29:17 36 Josie Talbot 0:30:30 37 Susan McAlister 0:42:36 38 Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor) 0:52:49 39 Lucy Kirk 0:58:57 40 Angela Smith 1:04:46 41 Courtney Dean 1:12:35

QOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 14 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 1 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 4 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 32 5 Peta Mullens 95 6 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 44 7 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 72 8 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 61 9 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 4