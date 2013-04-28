Victoria's Samantha de Riter (Holden Women's Cycling) has ridden herself into the yellow leaders jersey on day two of the Mersey Valley Tour, the opening event of the Women's Subaru National Road Series (NRS).

De Riter, 24 claimed a solo hilltop victory a top of Bridle Track following a gruelling 80 kilometre road race - notching up her first career win.

"I've never won a race before," de Riter exclaimed. "I was shocked there was a media motorbike next to me, it felt like my coach was next to me when he motor paces me. I thought ‘I can do this', I need to believe in myself."

De Riter took out the blustery road stage ahead of Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) and Sarah Roy (Team Bike Bug) after riding in the winning break from the 25 kilometre mark.

"Today I was an underdog and no one chased me or expected me to stay away," de Riter explained.

De Riter made a solo break following the first Kimberley Fire Station climb, quickly establishing a sizeable lead before being joined by a chasing group of five riders.

From there the group continued to gain an advantage on the main field, dropping Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) and Ellen Skerritt (Team Bike Bug) by the 50 kilometre mark.

"In the last 10km I didn't think we were working together very well anymore. "I had a bit of a talk to the girls, I can be a bit bossy sometimes, I wanted to make sure everyone was doing their fair share of work - we had worked so hard all day I didn't want to get caught," De Riter remarked.

De Riter, Roy and Keeling battled it out on the final climb, dropping the final member of the break, Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM) on the way to the finish line.

"With 500m to go I got out of the saddle and just went. At the end I couldn't even salute I was so spent."

De Riter holds the tour lead by 17 seconds to Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) and a further 19 seconds ahead of 2012 NRS Champion Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) before Sunday's final stage, an 87 kilometre road race through Gunns Planes.

Tasmania's Macey Stewart was highest placed rider in the under 19 women's category finishing in 19th place. Madeline Marshall (ACT) crossed the line in 20th place while South Australian Alex Manly was the third highest finisher in 21st place.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 2:23:31 2 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:08 3 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:00:28 4 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:05 5 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:07 6 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:14 7 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:17 8 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:23 9 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:01:28 10 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:34 11 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:03:13 12 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:04:01 13 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:04:06 14 Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team) 15 Peta Mullens 16 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:04:16 17 Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:04:18 18 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 0:04:27 19 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 0:04:29 20 Madeline Marshall 0:04:38 21 Alexandra Manly 22 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:04:42 23 Emily Mcredmond 0:04:50 24 Alexandria Nicholls 0:04:56 25 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:05:16 26 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:05:18 27 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:05:20 28 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:05:31 29 Justyna Lubkowski 0:06:12 30 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:06:15 31 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 0:06:35 32 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 0:08:09 33 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:12:23 34 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 35 Susan McAlister 0:13:27 36 Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore) 0:13:31 37 Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia) 0:14:23 38 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:14:38 39 Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:15:04 40 Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor) 0:15:57 41 Lucy Kirk 0:16:47 42 Josie Talbot 0:17:55 43 Angela Smith 0:27:40 44 Elissa Wundersitz 0:31:06 45 Rowena Badcock 0:32:42 46 Claire Homsey (Team Bikebug) 0:33:45 47 Courtney Dean DNF Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) DNF Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor) DNS Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 3 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 2 4 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 3 3 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 4 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 1

QOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 3 3 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 2 4 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holden Women Cycling Team 7:13:14 2 Pensar SPM Racing 0:00:55 3 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:08:25 4 Team Polygon Australia 0:08:27 5 Suzuki Bontrager 0:10:32 6 Bicycle Superstore 0:15:25 7 Team Bikebug 0:35:33

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 2:47:53 2 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:17 3 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:19 4 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:31 5 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 6 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:32 7 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:53 8 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:14 9 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:21 10 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:20 11 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 0:03:25 12 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:03:33 13 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:04:10 14 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:04:29 15 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:04:32 16 Emily Mcredmond 0:04:52 17 Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:05:11 18 Alexandria Nicholls 0:05:34 19 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:05:51 20 Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:05:54 21 Peta Mullens 0:06:03 22 Madeline Marshall 0:06:07 23 Alexandra Manly 0:06:21 24 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 25 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:06:30 26 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:07:10 27 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:07:22 28 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:08:33 29 Justyna Lubkowski 0:08:53 30 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 0:09:38 31 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 0:10:28 32 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) 0:10:53 33 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:12:38 34 Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore) 0:14:27 35 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:15:08 36 Susan McAlister 0:15:10 37 Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia) 0:15:17 38 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:16:49 39 Lucy Kirk 0:17:12 40 Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:17:26 41 Josie Talbot 0:18:45 42 Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor) 0:19:35 43 Angela Smith 0:29:57 44 Elissa Wundersitz 0:33:13 45 Rowena Badcock 0:35:42 46 Courtney Dean 0:37:46 47 Claire Homsey (Team Bikebug) 0:40:09

QOM classifcation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 15 pts 2 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 6 3 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 3 4 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 3 5 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 2 6 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 2 7 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 2