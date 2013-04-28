Trending

De Riter claims maiden career victory

Holden rider new leader on GC

Victoria's Samantha de Riter (Holden Women's Cycling) has ridden herself into the yellow leaders jersey on day two of the Mersey Valley Tour, the opening event of the Women's Subaru National Road Series (NRS).

De Riter, 24 claimed a solo hilltop victory a top of Bridle Track following a gruelling 80 kilometre road race - notching up her first career win.

"I've never won a race before," de Riter exclaimed. "I was shocked there was a media motorbike next to me, it felt like my coach was next to me when he motor paces me. I thought ‘I can do this', I need to believe in myself."

De Riter took out the blustery road stage ahead of Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) and Sarah Roy (Team Bike Bug) after riding in the winning break from the 25 kilometre mark.

"Today I was an underdog and no one chased me or expected me to stay away," de Riter explained.

De Riter made a solo break following the first Kimberley Fire Station climb, quickly establishing a sizeable lead before being joined by a chasing group of five riders.

From there the group continued to gain an advantage on the main field, dropping Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) and Ellen Skerritt (Team Bike Bug) by the 50 kilometre mark.

"In the last 10km I didn't think we were working together very well anymore. "I had a bit of a talk to the girls, I can be a bit bossy sometimes, I wanted to make sure everyone was doing their fair share of work - we had worked so hard all day I didn't want to get caught," De Riter remarked.

De Riter, Roy and Keeling battled it out on the final climb, dropping the final member of the break, Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM) on the way to the finish line.

"With 500m to go I got out of the saddle and just went. At the end I couldn't even salute I was so spent."

De Riter holds the tour lead by 17 seconds to Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) and a further 19 seconds ahead of 2012 NRS Champion Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) before Sunday's final stage, an 87 kilometre road race through Gunns Planes.

Tasmania's Macey Stewart was highest placed rider in the under 19 women's category finishing in 19th place. Madeline Marshall (ACT) crossed the line in 20th place while South Australian Alex Manly was the third highest finisher in 21st place.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)2:23:31
2Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:08
3Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:00:28
4Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:05
5Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:07
6Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:14
7Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:17
8Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:23
9Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:01:28
10Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:34
11Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:13
12Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:04:01
13Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:04:06
14Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
15Peta Mullens
16Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:04:16
17Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:04:18
18Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:04:27
19Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)0:04:29
20Madeline Marshall0:04:38
21Alexandra Manly
22Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:42
23Emily Mcredmond0:04:50
24Alexandria Nicholls0:04:56
25Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)0:05:16
26Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:05:18
27Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:05:20
28Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:05:31
29Justyna Lubkowski0:06:12
30Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)0:06:15
31Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:06:35
32Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:08:09
33Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)0:12:23
34Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
35Susan McAlister0:13:27
36Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)0:13:31
37Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia)0:14:23
38Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:14:38
39Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:15:04
40Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:15:57
41Lucy Kirk0:16:47
42Josie Talbot0:17:55
43Angela Smith0:27:40
44Elissa Wundersitz0:31:06
45Rowena Badcock0:32:42
46Claire Homsey (Team Bikebug)0:33:45
47Courtney Dean
DNFCassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
DNFClaire Trembath (Specialized Securitor)
DNSCarla Franson (Specialized Securitor)

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)5pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)3
3Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)2
4Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)1

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)5pts
2Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)3
3Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)2
4Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)1

QOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)5pts
2Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)3
3Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)2
4Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holden Women Cycling Team7:13:14
2Pensar SPM Racing0:00:55
3Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:08:25
4Team Polygon Australia0:08:27
5Suzuki Bontrager0:10:32
6Bicycle Superstore0:15:25
7Team Bikebug0:35:33

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)2:47:53
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:17
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:19
4Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:31
5Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
6Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:32
7Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:53
8Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:14
9Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:21
10Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:20
11Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:25
12Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:33
13Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:10
14Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:04:29
15Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)0:04:32
16Emily Mcredmond0:04:52
17Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:05:11
18Alexandria Nicholls0:05:34
19Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:05:51
20Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:05:54
21Peta Mullens0:06:03
22Madeline Marshall0:06:07
23Alexandra Manly0:06:21
24Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
25Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:06:30
26Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)0:07:10
27Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:07:22
28Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)0:08:33
29Justyna Lubkowski0:08:53
30Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:09:38
31Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:10:28
32Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)0:10:53
33Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)0:12:38
34Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)0:14:27
35Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:15:08
36Susan McAlister0:15:10
37Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia)0:15:17
38Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:16:49
39Lucy Kirk0:17:12
40Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:17:26
41Josie Talbot0:18:45
42Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:19:35
43Angela Smith0:29:57
44Elissa Wundersitz0:33:13
45Rowena Badcock0:35:42
46Courtney Dean0:37:46
47Claire Homsey (Team Bikebug)0:40:09

QOM classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)15pts
2Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)6
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)3
4Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)3
5Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)2
6Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)2
7Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing8:25:45
2Holden Women Cycling Team0:00:29
3Team Polygon Australia0:08:03
4Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:09:46
5Suzuki Bontrager0:12:30
6Bicycle Superstore0:16:18
7Team Bikebug0:44:25

Latest on Cyclingnews