Wiasak tops opening stage time trial

Keeps winning streak in check

Canberra's Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Bontrager) has opened the 2013 Subaru National Road Series (NRS) in style by winning the opening stage at the Mersey Valley Tour in Tasmania.

Wiasak, 28, who won every prologue and time trial of the 2012 NRS, claimed the 17 kilometre individual time trial along the Bass Coast in dominating fashion on Friday.

Wiasak stopped the clock in 23:14.89, six seconds ahead of Victorian Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) who crossed the line in 23:20.76, with Jayco/Apollo/VIS rider Taryn Heather (23:25.15) a further 11 seconds back.

"I came here for the time trial," admitted Wiasak, "I'm not a climber so I knew the next two stages wouldn't suit me."

"I thought I'd do my job and do it well, so it's really great to pick up where I left off last season."

Fifty-three riders contested the stage in trying conditions, battling against a severe headwind from the seaside towns of Ulverstone to Penguin before enjoying a tailwind on the return leg.

"The first couple of kilometres I felt really strong and went really hard but then my speed kept dropping and I started to worry a little bit that that was my race done," said Wiasak, the third last rider to contest the course.

"At the turn around point I knew I would have a tail wind so I told myself to use that.

"(After that) I gave it everything knowing that sometimes it's only one or two seconds that makes the difference in races like this," she added.

2012 NRS defending champion Ruth Corset (Pensar/SPM Racing) posted the fifth fastest time, just ahead of 2012 London Olympian Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia).

Wiasak will now wear the yellow jersey in Saturday's stage two which will see riders tackle a challenging 80 kilometre road race finishing a top of Bridle Track Road.

Emily McRedmond (WA) was the best performer in the under 19 category, finishing in tenth position overall with a time of 24:24.31, a huge 23 seconds in front of her nearest rival, Canberra's Lucy Kirk (24:47.38).

 

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:23:14
2Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:06
3Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:00:11
4Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
5Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:22
6Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:24
7Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)0:00:38
8Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:00:48
9Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:08
10Emily Mcredmond0:01:10
11Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)0:01:11
12Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing)0:01:21
13Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:22
14Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia)0:01:23
15Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager)0:01:28
16Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:32
17Lucy Kirk0:01:33
18Alexandria Nicholls0:01:46
19Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:01:58
20Josie Talbot
21Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:02:01
22Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia)0:02:02
23Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore)0:02:04
24Madeline Marshall0:02:37
25Susan McAlister0:02:51
26Alexandra Manly
27Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:02:56
28Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:02:58
29Peta Mullens0:03:05
30Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:03:10
31Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:11
32Elissa Wundersitz0:03:15
33Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:19
34Angela Smith0:03:25
35Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:26
36Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:03:27
37Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:30
38Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:32
39Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:36
40Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:03:42
41Justyna Lubkowski0:03:49
42Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)0:03:53
43Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor)0:04:08
44Rowena Badcock
45Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:04:11
46Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:04:46
47Courtney Dean0:05:09
48Claire Homsey (Team Bikebug)0:07:32
49Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia)

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing1:11:36
2Team Polygon Australia0:00:31
3Holden Women Cycling Team0:01:24
4Bicycle Superstore0:01:48
5Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:02:16
6Suzuki Bontrager0:02:53
7Team Bikebug0:09:47
8Specialized Securitor0:10:07

