Canberra's Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Bontrager) has opened the 2013 Subaru National Road Series (NRS) in style by winning the opening stage at the Mersey Valley Tour in Tasmania.

Wiasak, 28, who won every prologue and time trial of the 2012 NRS, claimed the 17 kilometre individual time trial along the Bass Coast in dominating fashion on Friday.

Wiasak stopped the clock in 23:14.89, six seconds ahead of Victorian Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) who crossed the line in 23:20.76, with Jayco/Apollo/VIS rider Taryn Heather (23:25.15) a further 11 seconds back.

"I came here for the time trial," admitted Wiasak, "I'm not a climber so I knew the next two stages wouldn't suit me."

"I thought I'd do my job and do it well, so it's really great to pick up where I left off last season."

Fifty-three riders contested the stage in trying conditions, battling against a severe headwind from the seaside towns of Ulverstone to Penguin before enjoying a tailwind on the return leg.

"The first couple of kilometres I felt really strong and went really hard but then my speed kept dropping and I started to worry a little bit that that was my race done," said Wiasak, the third last rider to contest the course.

"At the turn around point I knew I would have a tail wind so I told myself to use that.

"(After that) I gave it everything knowing that sometimes it's only one or two seconds that makes the difference in races like this," she added.

2012 NRS defending champion Ruth Corset (Pensar/SPM Racing) posted the fifth fastest time, just ahead of 2012 London Olympian Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia).

Wiasak will now wear the yellow jersey in Saturday's stage two which will see riders tackle a challenging 80 kilometre road race finishing a top of Bridle Track Road.

Emily McRedmond (WA) was the best performer in the under 19 category, finishing in tenth position overall with a time of 24:24.31, a huge 23 seconds in front of her nearest rival, Canberra's Lucy Kirk (24:47.38).

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:23:15 2 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) 0:00:06 3 Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:00:11 4 Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing) 5 Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:00:22 6 Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:24 7 Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia) 0:00:38 8 Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:00:48 9 Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:08 10 Emily Mcredmond 0:01:10 11 Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug) 0:01:11 12 Zoe Watters (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:01:21 13 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:01:22 14 Georgia Baker (Team Polygon Australia) 0:01:23 15 Emily Roper (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:01:28 16 Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore) 0:01:32 17 Lucy Kirk 0:01:33 18 Alexandria Nicholls 0:01:46 19 Lisa Jacobs (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:01:58 20 Josie Talbot 21 Chloe McConville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:02:01 22 Lauren Perry (Team Polygon Australia) 0:02:02 23 Clare Dallat (Bicycle Superstore) 0:02:04 24 Madeline Marshall 0:02:37 25 Susan McAlister 0:02:51 26 Alexandra Manly 27 Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:02:56 28 Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug) 0:02:58 29 Peta Mullens 0:03:05 30 Jessica Mundy (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:03:10 31 Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:11 32 Elissa Wundersitz 0:03:15 33 Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:03:19 34 Angela Smith 0:03:25 35 Nicole Moerig (Pensar SPM Racing) 0:03:26 36 Ruby Greig-Hurtig 0:03:27 37 Chloe McIntosh (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:03:30 38 Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team) 0:03:32 39 Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager) 0:03:36 40 Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor) 0:03:42 41 Justyna Lubkowski 0:03:49 42 Kendelle Hodges (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team) 0:03:53 43 Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor) 0:04:08 44 Rowena Badcock 45 Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor) 0:04:11 46 Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor) 0:04:46 47 Courtney Dean 0:05:09 48 Claire Homsey (Team Bikebug) 0:07:32 49 Macey Stewart (Team Polygon Australia) DNS Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 1:11:36 2 Team Polygon Australia 0:00:31 3 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:01:24 4 Bicycle Superstore 0:01:48 5 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:02:16 6 Suzuki Bontrager 0:02:53 7 Team Bikebug 0:09:47 8 Specialized Securitor 0:10:07

