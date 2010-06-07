Trending

Kulhavý, McConneloug secure overall wins at Merida Vysocina

Race wraps up with marathon as final stage

Image 1 of 16

Anna Szafraniec (JBG-2 Professional MTB Team) rides to third overall.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 2 of 16

The women's overall podium at the Merida Bike Vysocina.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 3 of 16

Czech Tereza Huríková (Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo) races to second in the women's marathon.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 4 of 16

A rocky section of the race course.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 5 of 16

Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / NoTubes) on her way to a stage and overall win.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 6 of 16

Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / NoTubes) rides to victory

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 7 of 16

Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / NoTubes)

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 8 of 16

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) and José Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida Bike Team) battle for fourth in the marathon.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 9 of 16

Overall winner Jaroslav Kulhavý (Rubena Birell Specialized) on the podium.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 10 of 16

aroslav Kulhavý (Rubena Birell Specialized) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / No Tubes) are the men's and women's winners at the Merida Bike Vysocina

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 11 of 16

Jaroslav Kulhavý (Rubena Birell Specialized) on his way to a stage and overall win.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 12 of 16

Jan Škarnitzl races to second in the marathon

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 13 of 16

Jan Škarnitzl races a technical section.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 14 of 16

Sweden's Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team)

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 15 of 16

Christoph Soukup (Merida Biking Team) fights for his position

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)
Image 16 of 16

The men's overall podium at the Merida Bike Vysocina.

(Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda Seven NoTubes) won the overall men's and women's races at the Merida Bike Vysocina this weekend.

The Czech Kulhavy won Saturday's cross country race and Sunday's point-to-point marathon. The only stage he did not win was the opening sprint, which was taken by Jan Fojtik.

The anticipated battle between defending champion Jose Antonio Hermida and Kulhavy did not materalize as Hermida did not have the form required to retain his race title.

"I won here last year but the race was organized one month later, so I was in better shape," said Hermida. "This year I have suffered a lot, with three very intensive tests in which I have pushed full gas. In the sprint race on Friday, I was not feeling good, but I was able to finish fourth on Saturday in the cross country race. I have ridden all 44km today with my teammate Rudi van Houts, and we enjoyed quality training together."

American McConneloug placed in the top two in all three stages - with wins in the cross country and marathon and a second place in the sprint. Her closest rival was the Czech Tereza Hurikova (Trek Lorca). Poland's Anna Szafraniec (JGB-2) took third overall.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized
2Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)
3Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
4Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
5Matouš Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
6Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
7José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Bike Team
8Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
9Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Bike Team
10Pavel Boudný (Cze)
11Jiří Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
12Filip Eberl (Cze)
13Michal Lami (Svk)
14Jiří Novák (Cze)
15Michal Kanera (Cze) Axit Doldy
16Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
17Ivan Rybarík (Cze) Merida Biking Team
18Lukáš Hanus (Svk) Merida Biking Team
19Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
20Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
21Ondřej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
22Marco Schätzing (Ger)
23Michael Broderick (USA)
24Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
25Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
26Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
27Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
28Matěj Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team
29Jan Jobánek (Cze) Merida Biking Team
30Josef Rajchart (Cze)
31Michal Bubílek (Cze) Kelly's Bike Ranch Team
32Tomáš Pešek (Cze)
33Voigt Rumen (Ger)
34Ben Henderson (Aus)
35Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
36Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Hungary National Team
37Michal Kozel (Cze)
38Gabor Borar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
39Adrian Rseszutko (Pol)
40Maciej Adamczyk (Pol)
41Andrasz Szatmary (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
42Radovan Kyjovský (Cze)
43Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol)
44David Kášek (Cze)
45Lukáš Sáblík (Cze)
46Adam Pilcík (Cze)
47Roman Bulis (Cze)
DNFAlexander Gehbauer (Aut)
DNFJakub Fabián (Cze)
DNSMartin (Cze)
DNSJan Fojtík (Cze)
DNSZdeněk Vobecký (Cze)
DNSVáclav Hlavác (Cze)
DNSVáclav Aška (Cze)
DNSZdeněk Cerný (Cze)
DNSDavid Vostrcil (Cze)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mary McConneloug (USA)
2Tereza Huríková (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
3Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
4Céline Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
5Janka Števková (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany
6Barbara Benko (Hun) Hungary National Team
7Pavla Havlíková (Cze)
8Martina Nemcová (Cze)
9Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
10Noga Korem (Isr) Israel National Team
11Inbar Ronen (Isr) Israel National Team
12Lucie Veselá (Cze) GT Czech Team
13Eszter Dósa (Hun)
14Petra Tlamková (Cze) Merida Biking Team
15Katarina Uhlariková (Svk) Merida Biking Team
16Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)
17Pavla Nováková (Cze) Merida Biking Team
18Hana Ježková (Cze)
19Lenka Bulisová (Cze)
20Gabriela Modos (Hun) Hungary National Team
21Paulina Hebisz (Pol) MTB Silesia Rybnik
22Irena Berková (Cze) GT Czech Team
23Idit Shub (Isr) Israel National Team
24Soňa Jurková (Cze) GT Czech Team
DNFEva Zemánková (Cze) Moravec Czech MTB Team
DSQTereza Jansová (Cze)
DSQAlžběta Havlasová (Cze)

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized3:15:29
2Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)0:00:50
3Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team0:01:01
4Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:01:11
5Matouš Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:01:52
6Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:04:31
7José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Bike Team0:04:39
8Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team0:05:08
9Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Bike Team0:05:58
10Pavel Boudný (Cze)0:08:48
11Jiří Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:10:46
12Filip Eberl (Cze)0:11:11
13Michal Lami (Svk)0:11:45
14Jiří Novák (Cze)0:13:07
15Michal Kanera (Cze) Axit Doldy0:14:21
16Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:14:30
17Ivan Rybarík (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:15:12
18Lukáš Hanus (Svk) Merida Biking Team0:15:34
19Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:15:43
20Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)0:16:04
21Ondřej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:16:55
22Marco Schätzing (Ger)0:17:07
23Michael Broderick (USA)0:17:08
24Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team0:19:48
25Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team0:19:54
26Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team0:20:44
27Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team0:21:15
28Matěj Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:21:48
29Jan Jobánek (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:22:12
30Josef Rajchart (Cze)0:22:27
31Michal Bubílek (Cze) Kelly's Bike Ranch Team0:23:23
32Tomáš Pešek (Cze)0:23:59
33Voigt Rumen (Ger)0:25:05
34Ben Henderson (Aus)0:25:16
35Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:28:50
36Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Hungary National Team0:30:25
37Michal Kozel (Cze)0:30:34
38Gabor Borar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team0:35:38
39Adrian Rseszutko (Pol)0:35:50
40Maciej Adamczyk (Pol)0:39:23
41Andrasz Szatmary (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team0:40:16
42Radovan Kyjovský (Cze)0:41:08
43Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol)0:43:37
44David Kášek (Cze)0:44:20
45Lukáš Sáblík (Cze)0:50:04
46Adam Pilcík (Cze)1:00:40
47Roman Bulis (Cze)1:21:59

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug (USA)3:16:37
2Tereza Huríková (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:01:40
3Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team0:08:30
4Céline Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:15:58
5Janka Števková (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany0:16:49
6Barbara Benko (Hun) Hungary National Team0:18:40
7Pavla Havlíková (Cze)0:19:15
8Martina Nemcová (Cze)0:20:31
9Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team0:25:44
10Noga Korem (Isr) Israel National Team0:28:35
11Inbar Ronen (Isr) Israel National Team0:29:50
12Lucie Veselá (Cze) GT Czech Team0:33:47
13Eszter Dósa (Hun)0:35:54
14Petra Tlamková (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:39:24
15Katarina Uhlariková (Svk) Merida Biking Team0:40:34
16Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)0:45:27
17Pavla Nováková (Cze) Merida Biking Team0:45:50
18Hana Ježková (Cze)0:47:40
19Lenka Bulisová (Cze)0:55:26
20Gabriela Modos (Hun) Hungary National Team0:55:35
21Paulina Hebisz (Pol) MTB Silesia Rybnik0:55:38
22Irena Berková (Cze) GT Czech Team0:56:02
23Idit Shub (Isr) Israel National Team0:58:36
24Soňa Jurková (Cze) GT Czech Team1:02:15

 

