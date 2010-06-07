Kulhavý, McConneloug secure overall wins at Merida Vysocina
Race wraps up with marathon as final stage
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda Seven NoTubes) won the overall men's and women's races at the Merida Bike Vysocina this weekend.
The Czech Kulhavy won Saturday's cross country race and Sunday's point-to-point marathon. The only stage he did not win was the opening sprint, which was taken by Jan Fojtik.
The anticipated battle between defending champion Jose Antonio Hermida and Kulhavy did not materalize as Hermida did not have the form required to retain his race title.
"I won here last year but the race was organized one month later, so I was in better shape," said Hermida. "This year I have suffered a lot, with three very intensive tests in which I have pushed full gas. In the sprint race on Friday, I was not feeling good, but I was able to finish fourth on Saturday in the cross country race. I have ridden all 44km today with my teammate Rudi van Houts, and we enjoyed quality training together."
American McConneloug placed in the top two in all three stages - with wins in the cross country and marathon and a second place in the sprint. Her closest rival was the Czech Tereza Hurikova (Trek Lorca). Poland's Anna Szafraniec (JGB-2) took third overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized
|2
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)
|3
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|4
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|5
|Matouš Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|6
|Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|7
|José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Bike Team
|8
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|9
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Bike Team
|10
|Pavel Boudný (Cze)
|11
|Jiří Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|12
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|13
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|14
|Jiří Novák (Cze)
|15
|Michal Kanera (Cze) Axit Doldy
|16
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|17
|Ivan Rybarík (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|18
|Lukáš Hanus (Svk) Merida Biking Team
|19
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|20
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|21
|Ondřej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|22
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|23
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|24
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|25
|Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|26
|Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
|27
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|28
|Matěj Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|29
|Jan Jobánek (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|30
|Josef Rajchart (Cze)
|31
|Michal Bubílek (Cze) Kelly's Bike Ranch Team
|32
|Tomáš Pešek (Cze)
|33
|Voigt Rumen (Ger)
|34
|Ben Henderson (Aus)
|35
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|36
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Hungary National Team
|37
|Michal Kozel (Cze)
|38
|Gabor Borar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
|39
|Adrian Rseszutko (Pol)
|40
|Maciej Adamczyk (Pol)
|41
|Andrasz Szatmary (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
|42
|Radovan Kyjovský (Cze)
|43
|Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol)
|44
|David Kášek (Cze)
|45
|Lukáš Sáblík (Cze)
|46
|Adam Pilcík (Cze)
|47
|Roman Bulis (Cze)
|DNF
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|DNF
|Jakub Fabián (Cze)
|DNS
|Martin (Cze)
|DNS
|Jan Fojtík (Cze)
|DNS
|Zdeněk Vobecký (Cze)
|DNS
|Václav Hlavác (Cze)
|DNS
|Václav Aška (Cze)
|DNS
|Zdeněk Cerný (Cze)
|DNS
|David Vostrcil (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|2
|Tereza Huríková (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|3
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|4
|Céline Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|5
|Janka Števková (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany
|6
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Hungary National Team
|7
|Pavla Havlíková (Cze)
|8
|Martina Nemcová (Cze)
|9
|Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|10
|Noga Korem (Isr) Israel National Team
|11
|Inbar Ronen (Isr) Israel National Team
|12
|Lucie Veselá (Cze) GT Czech Team
|13
|Eszter Dósa (Hun)
|14
|Petra Tlamková (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|15
|Katarina Uhlariková (Svk) Merida Biking Team
|16
|Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)
|17
|Pavla Nováková (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|18
|Hana Ježková (Cze)
|19
|Lenka Bulisová (Cze)
|20
|Gabriela Modos (Hun) Hungary National Team
|21
|Paulina Hebisz (Pol) MTB Silesia Rybnik
|22
|Irena Berková (Cze) GT Czech Team
|23
|Idit Shub (Isr) Israel National Team
|24
|Soňa Jurková (Cze) GT Czech Team
|DNF
|Eva Zemánková (Cze) Moravec Czech MTB Team
|DSQ
|Tereza Jansová (Cze)
|DSQ
|Alžběta Havlasová (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized
|3:15:29
|2
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze)
|0:00:50
|3
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|0:01:01
|4
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:01:11
|5
|Matouš Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:01:52
|6
|Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:04:31
|7
|José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Bike Team
|0:04:39
|8
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:05:08
|9
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Bike Team
|0:05:58
|10
|Pavel Boudný (Cze)
|0:08:48
|11
|Jiří Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:10:46
|12
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:11:11
|13
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:11:45
|14
|Jiří Novák (Cze)
|0:13:07
|15
|Michal Kanera (Cze) Axit Doldy
|0:14:21
|16
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:14:30
|17
|Ivan Rybarík (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:15:12
|18
|Lukáš Hanus (Svk) Merida Biking Team
|0:15:34
|19
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:15:43
|20
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|0:16:04
|21
|Ondřej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:16:55
|22
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|0:17:07
|23
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:17:08
|24
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|0:19:48
|25
|Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|0:19:54
|26
|Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
|0:20:44
|27
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|28
|Matěj Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:21:48
|29
|Jan Jobánek (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:22:12
|30
|Josef Rajchart (Cze)
|0:22:27
|31
|Michal Bubílek (Cze) Kelly's Bike Ranch Team
|0:23:23
|32
|Tomáš Pešek (Cze)
|0:23:59
|33
|Voigt Rumen (Ger)
|0:25:05
|34
|Ben Henderson (Aus)
|0:25:16
|35
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|0:28:50
|36
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Hungary National Team
|0:30:25
|37
|Michal Kozel (Cze)
|0:30:34
|38
|Gabor Borar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
|0:35:38
|39
|Adrian Rseszutko (Pol)
|0:35:50
|40
|Maciej Adamczyk (Pol)
|0:39:23
|41
|Andrasz Szatmary (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team
|0:40:16
|42
|Radovan Kyjovský (Cze)
|0:41:08
|43
|Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol)
|0:43:37
|44
|David Kášek (Cze)
|0:44:20
|45
|Lukáš Sáblík (Cze)
|0:50:04
|46
|Adam Pilcík (Cze)
|1:00:40
|47
|Roman Bulis (Cze)
|1:21:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|3:16:37
|2
|Tereza Huríková (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:01:40
|3
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:08:30
|4
|Céline Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:15:58
|5
|Janka Števková (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany
|0:16:49
|6
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Hungary National Team
|0:18:40
|7
|Pavla Havlíková (Cze)
|0:19:15
|8
|Martina Nemcová (Cze)
|0:20:31
|9
|Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|0:25:44
|10
|Noga Korem (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:28:35
|11
|Inbar Ronen (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:29:50
|12
|Lucie Veselá (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:33:47
|13
|Eszter Dósa (Hun)
|0:35:54
|14
|Petra Tlamková (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:39:24
|15
|Katarina Uhlariková (Svk) Merida Biking Team
|0:40:34
|16
|Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze)
|0:45:27
|17
|Pavla Nováková (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:45:50
|18
|Hana Ježková (Cze)
|0:47:40
|19
|Lenka Bulisová (Cze)
|0:55:26
|20
|Gabriela Modos (Hun) Hungary National Team
|0:55:35
|21
|Paulina Hebisz (Pol) MTB Silesia Rybnik
|0:55:38
|22
|Irena Berková (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:56:02
|23
|Idit Shub (Isr) Israel National Team
|0:58:36
|24
|Soňa Jurková (Cze) GT Czech Team
|1:02:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy