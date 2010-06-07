Image 1 of 16 Anna Szafraniec (JBG-2 Professional MTB Team) rides to third overall. (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 2 of 16 The women's overall podium at the Merida Bike Vysocina. (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 3 of 16 Czech Tereza Huríková (Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo) races to second in the women's marathon. (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 4 of 16 A rocky section of the race course. (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 5 of 16 Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / NoTubes) on her way to a stage and overall win. (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 6 of 16 Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / NoTubes) rides to victory (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 7 of 16 Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / NoTubes) (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 8 of 16 Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) and José Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida Bike Team) battle for fourth in the marathon. (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 9 of 16 Overall winner Jaroslav Kulhavý (Rubena Birell Specialized) on the podium. (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 10 of 16 aroslav Kulhavý (Rubena Birell Specialized) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / No Tubes) are the men's and women's winners at the Merida Bike Vysocina (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 11 of 16 Jaroslav Kulhavý (Rubena Birell Specialized) on his way to a stage and overall win. (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 12 of 16 Jan Škarnitzl races to second in the marathon (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 13 of 16 Jan Škarnitzl races a technical section. (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 14 of 16 Sweden's Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 15 of 16 Christoph Soukup (Merida Biking Team) fights for his position (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny) Image 16 of 16 The men's overall podium at the Merida Bike Vysocina. (Image credit: Jan Nemec and Michal Cerveny)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda Seven NoTubes) won the overall men's and women's races at the Merida Bike Vysocina this weekend.

The Czech Kulhavy won Saturday's cross country race and Sunday's point-to-point marathon. The only stage he did not win was the opening sprint, which was taken by Jan Fojtik.

The anticipated battle between defending champion Jose Antonio Hermida and Kulhavy did not materalize as Hermida did not have the form required to retain his race title.

"I won here last year but the race was organized one month later, so I was in better shape," said Hermida. "This year I have suffered a lot, with three very intensive tests in which I have pushed full gas. In the sprint race on Friday, I was not feeling good, but I was able to finish fourth on Saturday in the cross country race. I have ridden all 44km today with my teammate Rudi van Houts, and we enjoyed quality training together."

American McConneloug placed in the top two in all three stages - with wins in the cross country and marathon and a second place in the sprint. Her closest rival was the Czech Tereza Hurikova (Trek Lorca). Poland's Anna Szafraniec (JGB-2) took third overall.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized 2 Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) 3 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team 4 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 5 Matouš Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 6 Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 7 José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Bike Team 8 Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 9 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Bike Team 10 Pavel Boudný (Cze) 11 Jiří Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team 12 Filip Eberl (Cze) 13 Michal Lami (Svk) 14 Jiří Novák (Cze) 15 Michal Kanera (Cze) Axit Doldy 16 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 17 Ivan Rybarík (Cze) Merida Biking Team 18 Lukáš Hanus (Svk) Merida Biking Team 19 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 20 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) 21 Ondřej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 22 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 23 Michael Broderick (USA) 24 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 25 Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 26 Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team 27 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 28 Matěj Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team 29 Jan Jobánek (Cze) Merida Biking Team 30 Josef Rajchart (Cze) 31 Michal Bubílek (Cze) Kelly's Bike Ranch Team 32 Tomáš Pešek (Cze) 33 Voigt Rumen (Ger) 34 Ben Henderson (Aus) 35 Rafal Hebisz (Pol) 36 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Hungary National Team 37 Michal Kozel (Cze) 38 Gabor Borar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team 39 Adrian Rseszutko (Pol) 40 Maciej Adamczyk (Pol) 41 Andrasz Szatmary (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team 42 Radovan Kyjovský (Cze) 43 Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol) 44 David Kášek (Cze) 45 Lukáš Sáblík (Cze) 46 Adam Pilcík (Cze) 47 Roman Bulis (Cze) DNF Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) DNF Jakub Fabián (Cze) DNS Martin (Cze) DNS Jan Fojtík (Cze) DNS Zdeněk Vobecký (Cze) DNS Václav Hlavác (Cze) DNS Václav Aška (Cze) DNS Zdeněk Cerný (Cze) DNS David Vostrcil (Cze)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mary McConneloug (USA) 2 Tereza Huríková (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 3 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 4 Céline Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 5 Janka Števková (Svk) CK Epic Dohnany 6 Barbara Benko (Hun) Hungary National Team 7 Pavla Havlíková (Cze) 8 Martina Nemcová (Cze) 9 Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 10 Noga Korem (Isr) Israel National Team 11 Inbar Ronen (Isr) Israel National Team 12 Lucie Veselá (Cze) GT Czech Team 13 Eszter Dósa (Hun) 14 Petra Tlamková (Cze) Merida Biking Team 15 Katarina Uhlariková (Svk) Merida Biking Team 16 Jitka Škarnitzlová (Cze) 17 Pavla Nováková (Cze) Merida Biking Team 18 Hana Ježková (Cze) 19 Lenka Bulisová (Cze) 20 Gabriela Modos (Hun) Hungary National Team 21 Paulina Hebisz (Pol) MTB Silesia Rybnik 22 Irena Berková (Cze) GT Czech Team 23 Idit Shub (Isr) Israel National Team 24 Soňa Jurková (Cze) GT Czech Team DNF Eva Zemánková (Cze) Moravec Czech MTB Team DSQ Tereza Jansová (Cze) DSQ Alžběta Havlasová (Cze)

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized 3:15:29 2 Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) 0:00:50 3 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team 0:01:01 4 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:01:11 5 Matouš Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:01:52 6 Milan Spešný (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:04:31 7 José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Bike Team 0:04:39 8 Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:05:08 9 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Bike Team 0:05:58 10 Pavel Boudný (Cze) 0:08:48 11 Jiří Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:10:46 12 Filip Eberl (Cze) 0:11:11 13 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:11:45 14 Jiří Novák (Cze) 0:13:07 15 Michal Kanera (Cze) Axit Doldy 0:14:21 16 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 0:14:30 17 Ivan Rybarík (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:15:12 18 Lukáš Hanus (Svk) Merida Biking Team 0:15:34 19 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:15:43 20 Marek Rauchfuss (Cze) 0:16:04 21 Ondřej Cink (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:16:55 22 Marco Schätzing (Ger) 0:17:07 23 Michael Broderick (USA) 0:17:08 24 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:19:48 25 Oleksandr Gerashenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:19:54 26 Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team 0:20:44 27 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:21:15 28 Matěj Nepustil (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:21:48 29 Jan Jobánek (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:22:12 30 Josef Rajchart (Cze) 0:22:27 31 Michal Bubílek (Cze) Kelly's Bike Ranch Team 0:23:23 32 Tomáš Pešek (Cze) 0:23:59 33 Voigt Rumen (Ger) 0:25:05 34 Ben Henderson (Aus) 0:25:16 35 Rafal Hebisz (Pol) 0:28:50 36 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) Hungary National Team 0:30:25 37 Michal Kozel (Cze) 0:30:34 38 Gabor Borar (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team 0:35:38 39 Adrian Rseszutko (Pol) 0:35:50 40 Maciej Adamczyk (Pol) 0:39:23 41 Andrasz Szatmary (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Pro Team 0:40:16 42 Radovan Kyjovský (Cze) 0:41:08 43 Pawel Bartkowiak (Pol) 0:43:37 44 David Kášek (Cze) 0:44:20 45 Lukáš Sáblík (Cze) 0:50:04 46 Adam Pilcík (Cze) 1:00:40 47 Roman Bulis (Cze) 1:21:59