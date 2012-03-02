Image 1 of 18 Patrick Bevin (Bissell) has enough distance in his winning sprint in the to check on Logan Loader (Exergy) who claimed third. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 18 Stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic received a new start/finish location for 2012, a change that favored sprinters, compared to last year's uphill finish. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 18 Team Exergy is an outlier in the domestic pro peloton, equipping bikes with microSHIFT drivetrain components. Exergy also helps with product R&D for the Taiwanese brand. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 18 Stage one winner Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling, center) is surrounded by teammates following their 1-2 win in stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 18 Mike Creed (Optum) following stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 18 Cash Call Mortgage was selected for the lead position in the caravan for stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 18 Stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic gets underway under cloudy skies during a neutral start at the MID Road Race. Weather forecasts called for rain, but the race was held in mostly dry conditions. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 18 In his first race with Team Exergy, Logan Loader claimed third in stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 18 The field was together in the rainy closing kilometers, with Optum and Bissell teams leading the charge. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 18 Alex Candelario (Optum) leads Chris Barton (Bissell) into the final KOM of the day in stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 18 The last-lap break is led by David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) and Alex Candelario (Optum.) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 18 Feed zone soigneurs await the approach of the peloton. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 18 Merco Cycling Classic defending champion Ben Jaques-Maynes (Bissell) takes it upon himself to close the gap on a break in stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 18 Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) is handed a somewhat sticky bottle following a mechanical that had him chasing for more than a kilometer. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 18 The peloton climbs past an abandoned bus on Haul Road. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 18 Haul Road is the distinguishing climb of stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic, and features the only KOM of the course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 18 Optum Cycling's mechanic Eric Jellum helps Jesse Anthony with an adjustment. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 18 Bissell Pro Cycling's service area nearly two dozen new Pinarello road and time trial bikes, ready for the 2012 season. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

The Merco Cycling Classic returned from the brink of extinction after the exit of title sponsor McLane, thanks to a new partnership with Mercy Medical Center Merced and the Merco Credit Union. Racing got underway with the elite men's four-day stage with an 82-mile road race.

Following on its domination of the race in 2011, the Bissell team continuted to control the racing on the 12.5-mile circuit, delivering Patrick Bevin to the stage win ahead of teammate Eric Young. Only Team Exergy newcomer Logan Loader was able to prevent the team from sweeping the podium as they did last year.

Bevin not only leads the general classification, but also has the sprint jersey and best young rider's classification lead in the race.

The men's race continues and the three-day women's stage race begins Friday with the 12 mile Merced Boosters time trial.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3:19:47 2 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 4 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 5 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 6 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 7 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 9 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 10 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 11 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 12 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 13 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 14 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 15 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 16 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 17 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 18 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 19 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 20 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 21 Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 22 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 23 Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team) 24 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 25 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 26 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) 27 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 28 Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 29 Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 30 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 31 Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 32 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 33 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 34 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 35 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 36 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 37 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 38 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 39 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 40 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 41 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 42 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 43 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 44 Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 45 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 46 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 47 Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home) 48 Scot Ferguson (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 49 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 50 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 51 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 52 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 53 David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 54 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 55 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 56 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 57 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 58 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 59 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 60 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 61 Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 62 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 63 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 64 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 65 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 66 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 67 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 68 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 69 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 70 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 71 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 72 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 73 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 74 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 75 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 76 Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:00:15 77 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 78 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:00:21 79 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:00:35 80 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:00:50 81 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:00:54 82 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:18 83 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:41 84 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:02:24 85 David Forkner (Foundation) 0:03:01 86 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:05:03 87 Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien) 88 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 89 Benny Breck (Helen's) 90 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 91 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:24 92 Aaron Gallardo (Helen's) 93 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:06:17 94 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 95 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:07:31 96 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 97 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 98 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) 99 Craig Logan (Cycling BC) 0:09:24 100 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 101 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 102 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 103 Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 104 Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange) 105 Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling) 106 Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 107 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 108 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:12:32 109 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:16:12 110 Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo) 111 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 112 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange) 113 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 114 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 0:16:17 115 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:20:00 116 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 117 Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 118 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 119 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 120 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 121 Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club) 122 Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:23:09 123 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:29:26 124 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 125 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:32:23 126 Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:32:56 127 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:37:59 128 Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 129 Dillon Clapp (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:38:02 130 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:39:24 131 Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:49:36 132 Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:50:06 133 Stephen Mull () 134 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:50:36 DNF Raffi Jilizian (FORM Fitness Racing) DNF Kit Karzen (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) DNF Michael Larsen (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) DNF Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) DNS John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized) DNS Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing) DNS Ryan Early (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) DNS Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team) DNS Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) DNS Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage) DNS Qayam Jetha (Garage Racing) DNS Justin Oien (Monster Media p/b MRI) DNS Daniel Ramsey (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) DNS Robert Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) DNS Andrew Sjogren (Stage 17 Racing)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 4 3 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 5 pts 2 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 4 3 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 4 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 5 Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 5 pts 2 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 4 3 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 4 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 5 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 4 4 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 4 3 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 3 4 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2

Sprint 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 5 pts 2 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 4 3 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 3 4 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 2 5 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 1

Sprint - finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 25 pts 2 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 20 3 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 16 4 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 14 5 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 12 6 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 10 7 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 8 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 8 9 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 7 10 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 6 11 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 5 12 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 4 13 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 14 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 2 15 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3:19:47 2 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 4 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 5 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 6 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 7 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 8 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 9 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 10 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 11 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 12 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 13 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 14 Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 15 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) 16 Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 17 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 19 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 20 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 21 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 22 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 23 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 25 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 26 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 27 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 28 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 29 Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 30 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 31 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 32 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 33 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 34 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 35 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 36 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 37 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 38 Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:00:15 39 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:00:21 40 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:00:35 41 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:00:54 42 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:18 43 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:02:24 44 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:05:03 45 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:06:17 46 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 47 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:07:31 48 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 49 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 50 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) 51 Craig Logan (Cycling BC) 0:09:24 52 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 53 Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 54 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 55 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:12:32 56 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:16:12 57 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 58 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 0:16:17 59 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:20:00 60 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 61 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 62 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 63 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:29:26 64 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:32:23 65 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:37:59

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3:19:37 2 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:04 3 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:00:06 4 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:00:10 5 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 6 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 7 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 8 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 9 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 10 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 11 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 12 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 13 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 14 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 15 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 16 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 17 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 18 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 19 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 20 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 21 Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 22 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 23 Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team) 24 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 25 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 26 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) 27 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 28 Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 29 Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 30 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 31 Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 32 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 33 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 34 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 35 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 36 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 37 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 38 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 39 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 40 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 41 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 42 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 43 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 44 Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 45 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 46 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 47 Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home) 48 Scot Ferguson (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 49 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 50 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 51 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 52 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 53 David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 54 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 55 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 56 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 57 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 58 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 59 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 60 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 61 Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 62 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 63 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 64 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 65 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 66 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 67 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 68 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 69 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 70 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 71 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 72 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 73 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 74 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 75 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 76 Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:00:25 77 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 78 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:00:31 79 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:00:45 80 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:01:00 81 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:01:04 82 Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:28 83 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:51 84 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:02:34 85 David Forkner (Foundation) 0:03:11 86 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:05:13 87 Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien) 88 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 89 Benny Breck (Helen's) 90 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 91 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:05:34 92 Aaron Gallardo (Helen's) 93 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:06:27 94 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 95 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:07:41 96 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 97 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 98 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) 99 Craig Logan (Cycling BC) 0:09:34 100 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 101 Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 102 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 103 Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 104 Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange) 105 Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling) 106 Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 107 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 108 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:12:42 109 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:16:22 110 Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo) 111 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 112 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange) 113 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 114 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 0:16:27 115 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:20:10 116 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 117 Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 118 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 119 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 120 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 121 Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club) 122 Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:23:19 123 Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:29:36 124 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 125 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:32:33 126 Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:33:06 127 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:38:09 128 Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 129 Dillon Clapp (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:38:12 130 Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:39:34 131 Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:49:46 132 Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:50:16 133 Stephen Mull () 134 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:50:46

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 41 pts 2 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 20 3 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 18 4 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 16 5 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 14 6 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 12 7 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 12 8 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 10 9 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 10 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 8 11 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 7 12 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 6 13 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 5 14 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 5 15 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 5 16 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 17 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 4 18 Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 4 19 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 4 20 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 21 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 3 22 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 2 23 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 24 Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 2 25 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 2 26 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 1 27 Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 1 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 1 29 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 30 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 1