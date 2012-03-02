Bevin takes sprint by a bike-length from teammate Young
Bissell dominates race opener
MID Road Race: -
The Merco Cycling Classic returned from the brink of extinction after the exit of title sponsor McLane, thanks to a new partnership with Mercy Medical Center Merced and the Merco Credit Union. Racing got underway with the elite men's four-day stage with an 82-mile road race.
Following on its domination of the race in 2011, the Bissell team continuted to control the racing on the 12.5-mile circuit, delivering Patrick Bevin to the stage win ahead of teammate Eric Young. Only Team Exergy newcomer Logan Loader was able to prevent the team from sweeping the podium as they did last year.
Bevin not only leads the general classification, but also has the sprint jersey and best young rider's classification lead in the race.
The men's race continues and the three-day women's stage race begins Friday with the 12 mile Merced Boosters time trial.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3:19:47
|2
|Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|4
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|5
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|6
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|7
|Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|9
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|10
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|11
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
|12
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|13
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|14
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|15
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|16
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|17
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|18
|Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|19
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
|20
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|21
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|22
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|23
|Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
|24
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|25
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|26
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|27
|Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|28
|Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
|29
|Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|30
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|31
|Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|32
|Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|33
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|34
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|35
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|36
|Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)
|37
|Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
|38
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|39
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|40
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|41
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|42
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|43
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|44
|Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|45
|Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|46
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|47
|Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|48
|Scot Ferguson (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|49
|Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|50
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|51
|Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|52
|Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|53
|David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|54
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|55
|Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|56
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|57
|Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|58
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|59
|Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
|60
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|61
|Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|62
|Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
|63
|Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
|64
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|65
|Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|66
|Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
|67
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|68
|Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|69
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|70
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|71
|Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|72
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|73
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
|74
|James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
|75
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|76
|Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|0:00:15
|77
|Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|78
|James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:00:21
|79
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|0:00:35
|80
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:00:50
|81
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:54
|82
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:18
|83
|Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:41
|84
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|0:02:24
|85
|David Forkner (Foundation)
|0:03:01
|86
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:05:03
|87
|Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)
|88
|Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
|89
|Benny Breck (Helen's)
|90
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|91
|Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:05:24
|92
|Aaron Gallardo (Helen's)
|93
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:06:17
|94
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|95
|Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|0:07:31
|96
|Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|97
|Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
|98
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|99
|Craig Logan (Cycling BC)
|0:09:24
|100
|Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
|101
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|102
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|103
|Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|104
|Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|105
|Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|106
|Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|107
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|108
|Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:12:32
|109
|Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|0:16:12
|110
|Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|111
|Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|112
|Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|113
|Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|114
|Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)
|0:16:17
|115
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:20:00
|116
|David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|117
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|118
|Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)
|119
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|120
|Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|121
|Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|122
|Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|0:23:09
|123
|Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:29:26
|124
|Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|125
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:32:23
|126
|Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:32:56
|127
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:37:59
|128
|Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|129
|Dillon Clapp (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:38:02
|130
|Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:39:24
|131
|Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|0:49:36
|132
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:50:06
|133
|Stephen Mull ()
|134
|Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:50:36
|DNF
|Raffi Jilizian (FORM Fitness Racing)
|DNF
|Kit Karzen (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|DNF
|Michael Larsen (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|DNF
|Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNS
|John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
|DNS
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
|DNS
|Ryan Early (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|DNS
|Rob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Thorlak Franck (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|DNS
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNS
|Qayam Jetha (Garage Racing)
|DNS
|Justin Oien (Monster Media p/b MRI)
|DNS
|Daniel Ramsey (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|DNS
|Robert Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Andrew Sjogren (Stage 17 Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|4
|3
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|4
|3
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|2
|5
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|4
|3
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|5
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|4
|4
|Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4
|3
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|3
|4
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|pts
|2
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|4
|3
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|3
|4
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|2
|5
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|25
|pts
|2
|Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|20
|3
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|16
|4
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|14
|5
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|12
|6
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|10
|7
|Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|9
|8
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|8
|9
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|7
|10
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|6
|11
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
|5
|12
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|4
|13
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|14
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|2
|15
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3:19:47
|2
|Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|4
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|5
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|6
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|7
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|8
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|9
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
|10
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|11
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|12
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|13
|Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|14
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|15
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|16
|Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
|17
|Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|19
|Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)
|20
|Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
|21
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|22
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|23
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|25
|Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|26
|Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|27
|Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
|28
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|29
|Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|30
|Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
|31
|Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
|32
|Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|33
|Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
|34
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|35
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|36
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|37
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
|38
|Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|0:00:15
|39
|James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:00:21
|40
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|0:00:35
|41
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:54
|42
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:18
|43
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|0:02:24
|44
|Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
|0:05:03
|45
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:06:17
|46
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|47
|Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|0:07:31
|48
|Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|49
|Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
|50
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|51
|Craig Logan (Cycling BC)
|0:09:24
|52
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|53
|Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|54
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|55
|Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:12:32
|56
|Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|0:16:12
|57
|Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|58
|Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)
|0:16:17
|59
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:20:00
|60
|David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|61
|Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)
|62
|Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|63
|Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:29:26
|64
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:32:23
|65
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:37:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3:19:37
|2
|Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|3
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:00:06
|4
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:00:10
|5
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|6
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|7
|Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|9
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|10
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|11
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
|12
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|13
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|14
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|15
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|16
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|17
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|18
|Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|19
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
|20
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|21
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|22
|James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
|23
|Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
|24
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|25
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|26
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|27
|Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|28
|Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
|29
|Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|30
|Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|31
|Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|32
|Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|33
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|34
|Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|35
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|36
|Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)
|37
|Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
|38
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|39
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|40
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|41
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|42
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|43
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|44
|Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|45
|Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|46
|Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|47
|Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|48
|Scot Ferguson (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|49
|Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|50
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
|51
|Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|52
|Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|53
|David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|54
|Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
|55
|Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|56
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|57
|Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|58
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|59
|Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
|60
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|61
|Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|62
|Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
|63
|Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
|64
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|65
|Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|66
|Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
|67
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|68
|Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|69
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|70
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|71
|Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|72
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|73
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
|74
|James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
|75
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|76
|Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|0:00:25
|77
|Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|78
|James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:00:31
|79
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|0:00:45
|80
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:01:00
|81
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:01:04
|82
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:28
|83
|Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:51
|84
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|0:02:34
|85
|David Forkner (Foundation)
|0:03:11
|86
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:05:13
|87
|Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)
|88
|Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
|89
|Benny Breck (Helen's)
|90
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|91
|Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:05:34
|92
|Aaron Gallardo (Helen's)
|93
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:06:27
|94
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|95
|Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|0:07:41
|96
|Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|97
|Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
|98
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|99
|Craig Logan (Cycling BC)
|0:09:34
|100
|Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
|101
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|102
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|103
|Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|104
|Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|105
|Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)
|106
|Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|107
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|108
|Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:12:42
|109
|Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|0:16:22
|110
|Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|111
|Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|112
|Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
|113
|Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|114
|Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)
|0:16:27
|115
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:20:10
|116
|David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|117
|Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|118
|Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)
|119
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|120
|Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|121
|Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|122
|Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|0:23:19
|123
|Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:29:36
|124
|Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|125
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:32:33
|126
|Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:33:06
|127
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:38:09
|128
|Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|129
|Dillon Clapp (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:38:12
|130
|Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:39:34
|131
|Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|0:49:46
|132
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:50:16
|133
|Stephen Mull ()
|134
|Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:50:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|41
|pts
|2
|Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|20
|3
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|18
|4
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|16
|5
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|14
|6
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|12
|7
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|12
|8
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|10
|9
|Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|9
|10
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|8
|11
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|7
|12
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|6
|13
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
|5
|14
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|15
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|5
|16
|Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|17
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|4
|18
|Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4
|19
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|4
|20
|Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|21
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|3
|22
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|2
|23
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|24
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|2
|25
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
|2
|26
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|1
|27
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|1
|28
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|1
|29
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|30
|Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3:19:37
|2
|Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|3
|Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
|0:00:06
|4
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|0:00:10
|5
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
|6
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|7
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|8
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|9
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
|10
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|11
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|12
|Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|13
|Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|14
|Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
|15
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|16
|Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
|17
|Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|19
|Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)
|20
|Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
|21
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|22
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|23
|Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|25
|Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|26
|Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|27
|Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
|28
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|29
|Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|30
|Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
|31
|Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
|32
|Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|33
|Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
|34
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|35
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|36
|Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|37
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
|38
|Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|0:00:25
|39
|James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:00:31
|40
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|0:00:45
|41
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:01:04
|42
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:28
|43
|Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
|0:02:34
|44
|Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
|0:05:13
|45
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:06:27
|46
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|47
|Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
|0:07:41
|48
|Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|49
|Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
|50
|Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|51
|Craig Logan (Cycling BC)
|0:09:34
|52
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|53
|Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|54
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|55
|Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:12:42
|56
|Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
|0:16:22
|57
|Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|58
|Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)
|0:16:27
|59
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:20:10
|60
|David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|61
|Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)
|62
|Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
|63
|Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)
|0:29:36
|64
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:32:33
|65
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:38:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy