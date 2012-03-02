Trending

Bevin takes sprint by a bike-length from teammate Young

Bissell dominates race opener

Patrick Bevin (Bissell) has enough distance in his winning sprint in the to check on Logan Loader (Exergy) who claimed third.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic received a new start/finish location for 2012, a change that favored sprinters, compared to last year's uphill finish.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Team Exergy is an outlier in the domestic pro peloton, equipping bikes with microSHIFT drivetrain components. Exergy also helps with product R&D for the Taiwanese brand.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Stage one winner Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling, center) is surrounded by teammates following their 1-2 win in stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Mike Creed (Optum) following stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Cash Call Mortgage was selected for the lead position in the caravan for stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic gets underway under cloudy skies during a neutral start at the MID Road Race. Weather forecasts called for rain, but the race was held in mostly dry conditions.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
In his first race with Team Exergy, Logan Loader claimed third in stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The field was together in the rainy closing kilometers, with Optum and Bissell teams leading the charge.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Alex Candelario (Optum) leads Chris Barton (Bissell) into the final KOM of the day in stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The last-lap break is led by David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) and Alex Candelario (Optum.)

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Feed zone soigneurs await the approach of the peloton.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Merco Cycling Classic defending champion Ben Jaques-Maynes (Bissell) takes it upon himself to close the gap on a break in stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) is handed a somewhat sticky bottle following a mechanical that had him chasing for more than a kilometer.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The peloton climbs past an abandoned bus on Haul Road.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Haul Road is the distinguishing climb of stage one of the Merco Cycling Classic, and features the only KOM of the course.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Optum Cycling's mechanic Eric Jellum helps Jesse Anthony with an adjustment.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Bissell Pro Cycling's service area nearly two dozen new Pinarello road and time trial bikes, ready for the 2012 season.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

The Merco Cycling Classic returned from the brink of extinction after the exit of title sponsor McLane, thanks to a new partnership with Mercy Medical Center Merced and the Merco Credit Union. Racing got underway with the elite men's four-day stage with an 82-mile road race.

Following on its domination of the race in 2011, the Bissell team continuted to control the racing on the 12.5-mile circuit, delivering Patrick Bevin to the stage win ahead of teammate Eric Young. Only Team Exergy newcomer Logan Loader was able to prevent the team from sweeping the podium as they did last year.

Bevin not only leads the general classification, but also has the sprint jersey and best young rider's classification lead in the race.

The men's race continues and the three-day women's stage race begins Friday with the 12 mile Merced Boosters time trial.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3:19:47
2Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
3Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
4Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
5Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
6Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
7Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
9Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
10Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
11John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
12Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
13Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
14Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
15Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
16Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
17Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
18Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
19Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
20Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
21Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
22James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
23Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
24Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
25David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
26Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
27Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
28Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
29Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
30Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
31Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
32Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
33Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
34Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
35Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
36Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)
37Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
38Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
39Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
40Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
41Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
42Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
43Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
44Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
45Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
46Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
47Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home)
48Scot Ferguson (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
49Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
50Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
51Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
52Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
53David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
54Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
55Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
56Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
57Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
58Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
59Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
60Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
61Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
62Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
63Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
64Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
65Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
66Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
67Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
68Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
69Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
70Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
71Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
72Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
73James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
74James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
75Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
76Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:00:15
77Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
78James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:00:21
79Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:00:35
80Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:00:50
81Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:54
82Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:18
83Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:41
84Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:02:24
85David Forkner (Foundation)0:03:01
86Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:05:03
87Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)
88Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
89Benny Breck (Helen's)
90Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
91Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:24
92Aaron Gallardo (Helen's)
93Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:06:17
94Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
95Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:07:31
96Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
97Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
98Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)
99Craig Logan (Cycling BC)0:09:24
100Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
101Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
102Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
103Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
104Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
105Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)
106Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
107Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
108Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:12:32
109Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:16:12
110Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo)
111Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
112Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
113Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
114Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:16:17
115Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:20:00
116David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
117Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
118Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)
119Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
120Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
121Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
122Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:23:09
123Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:29:26
124Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)
125Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:32:23
126Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange)0:32:56
127Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:37:59
128Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
129Dillon Clapp (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:38:02
130Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)0:39:24
131Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:49:36
132Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:50:06
133Stephen Mull ()
134Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:50:36
DNFRaffi Jilizian (FORM Fitness Racing)
DNFKit Karzen (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
DNFMichael Larsen (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
DNFPaul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNSJohn Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
DNSTosh Clements (Stage 17 Racing)
DNSRyan Early (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
DNSRob Evans (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNSThorlak Franck (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
DNSWes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
DNSQayam Jetha (Garage Racing)
DNSJustin Oien (Monster Media p/b MRI)
DNSDaniel Ramsey (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
DNSRobert Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNSAndrew Sjogren (Stage 17 Racing)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5pts
2Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)4
3Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)4
3Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
4Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
5Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)4
3Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
4Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
5Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5pts
2Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)4
4Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
5Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4
3Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)3
4Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)5pts
2Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)4
3Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)3
4Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)2
5Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)1

Sprint - finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)25pts
2Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)20
3Logan Loader (Team Exergy)16
4Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)14
5Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)12
6Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)10
7Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9
8Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)8
9Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)7
10Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)6
11John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)5
12Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)4
13Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
14Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)2
15Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3:19:47
2Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
3Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
4Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
5Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
6Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
7Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
8Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
9John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
10Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
11Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
12Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
13Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
14Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
15Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
16Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
17Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
18Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
19Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)
20Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
21Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
22Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
23Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
25Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
26Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
27Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
28Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
29Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
30Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
31Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
32Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
33Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
34Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
35Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
36Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
37James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
38Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:00:15
39James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:00:21
40Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:00:35
41Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:54
42Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:18
43Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:02:24
44Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:05:03
45Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:06:17
46Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
47Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:07:31
48Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
49Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
50Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)
51Craig Logan (Cycling BC)0:09:24
52Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
53Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
54Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
55Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:12:32
56Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:16:12
57Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
58Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:16:17
59Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:20:00
60David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
61Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)
62Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
63Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:29:26
64Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:32:23
65Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:37:59

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3:19:37
2Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:04
3Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:06
4Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:00:10
5Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
6Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
7Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
9Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
10Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
11John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
12Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
13Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
14Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
15Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
16Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
17Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
18Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
19Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
20Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
21Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
22James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
23Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
24Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
25David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
26Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
27Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
28Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
29Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
30Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
31Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
32Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
33Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
34Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
35Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
36Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)
37Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
38Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
39Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
40Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
41Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
42Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
43Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
44Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
45Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
46Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
47Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home)
48Scot Ferguson (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
49Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
50Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
51Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
52Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
53David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
54Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
55Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
56Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
57Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
58Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
59Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
60Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
61Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
62Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
63Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
64Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
65Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
66Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
67Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
68Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
69Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
70Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
71Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
72Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
73James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
74James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
75Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
76Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:00:25
77Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
78James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:00:31
79Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:00:45
80Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:01:00
81Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:01:04
82Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:28
83Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:51
84Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:02:34
85David Forkner (Foundation)0:03:11
86Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:05:13
87Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)
88Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
89Benny Breck (Helen's)
90Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
91Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:34
92Aaron Gallardo (Helen's)
93Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:06:27
94Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
95Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:07:41
96Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
97Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
98Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)
99Craig Logan (Cycling BC)0:09:34
100Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
101Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
102Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
103Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
104Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
105Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)
106Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
107Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
108Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:12:42
109Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:16:22
110Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo)
111Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
112Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
113Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
114Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:16:27
115Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:20:10
116David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
117Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
118Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)
119Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
120Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
121Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
122Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:23:19
123Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:29:36
124Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)
125Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:32:33
126Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange)0:33:06
127Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:38:09
128Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
129Dillon Clapp (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:38:12
130Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)0:39:34
131Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:49:46
132Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:50:16
133Stephen Mull ()
134Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:50:46

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)41pts
2Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)20
3Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)18
4Logan Loader (Team Exergy)16
5Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)14
6Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)12
7Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)12
8Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)10
9Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9
10Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)8
11Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)7
12Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)6
13John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)5
14Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5
15Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)5
16Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
17Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)4
18Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4
19Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)4
20Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
21Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)3
22Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)2
23Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
24Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
25Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)2
26Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)1
27Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)1
28Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)1
29Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
30Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3:19:37
2Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:04
3Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:06
4Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:00:10
5Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
6Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
7Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
8Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
9John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
10Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
11Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
12Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
13Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
14Connor Mccutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
15Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
16Jong De (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
17Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
18Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
19Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)
20Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
21Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
22Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
23Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
25Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
26Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
27Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
28Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
29Chase Pinkham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
30Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
31Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
32Chris Barton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
33Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
34Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
35Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
36Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
37James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
38Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:00:25
39James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:00:31
40Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:00:45
41Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:01:04
42Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:28
43Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:02:34
44Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:05:13
45Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:06:27
46Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
47Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:07:41
48Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
49Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
50Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)
51Craig Logan (Cycling BC)0:09:34
52Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
53Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
54Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
55Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:12:42
56Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:16:22
57Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
58Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:16:27
59Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:20:10
60David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
61Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)
62Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
63Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:29:36
64Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:32:33
65Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:38:09

 

