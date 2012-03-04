Trending

Teutenberg remains queen of Merced

Bevin back in the lead with stage win

Image 1 of 20

Ina Teutenberg and Charlotte Becker set the pace

Ina Teutenberg and Charlotte Becker set the pace
(Image credit: VeloDramatic)
Image 2 of 20

The men's field makes its way down the finish straight of the Merco Cycling Classic criterium.

The men's field makes its way down the finish straight of the Merco Cycling Classic criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 20

With one lap to go, Bissell had all riders on the front to set up Patrick Bevin.

With one lap to go, Bissell had all riders on the front to set up Patrick Bevin.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 20

Wearing the red sprint jersey, Patrick Bevin (Bissell) the takes a narrow win over Ken Hanson (Optum) and Logan Loader (Exergy) in stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic.

Wearing the red sprint jersey, Patrick Bevin (Bissell) the takes a narrow win over Ken Hanson (Optum) and Logan Loader (Exergy) in stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 20

Patrick Bevin (Bissell) following his second win of the Merco Cycling Classic.

Patrick Bevin (Bissell) following his second win of the Merco Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 20

Ryan Bontrager tends to the Bissell Pro Cycling Pinarellos following the downtown criterium.

Ryan Bontrager tends to the Bissell Pro Cycling Pinarellos following the downtown criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 20

Women's criterium winner Ina Tuetenberg (Specialized) is joined by her dog Sophie on the podium, with Joelle Numainville and Leah Kirchmann in second and third.

Women's criterium winner Ina Tuetenberg (Specialized) is joined by her dog Sophie on the podium, with Joelle Numainville and Leah Kirchmann in second and third.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 20

Race leader Evan Huffman (Cal Giant-Specialized) has his bike checked over by SRAM Neutral Race Support shortly before the start of stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic.

Race leader Evan Huffman (Cal Giant-Specialized) has his bike checked over by SRAM Neutral Race Support shortly before the start of stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 20

The men's field lines up at the start of stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic.

The men's field lines up at the start of stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 20

Stephen Leece (Cal Giant-Specialized) takes a turn on the front as the team forces the pace in early laps in stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic.

Stephen Leece (Cal Giant-Specialized) takes a turn on the front as the team forces the pace in early laps in stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 20

Evan Huffman (Cal Giant-Specialized) stays sheltered behind his team. Huffman would get caught behind a crash with two laps to go and lose contact and time from the lead group.

Evan Huffman (Cal Giant-Specialized) stays sheltered behind his team. Huffman would get caught behind a crash with two laps to go and lose contact and time from the lead group.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 20

Exergy Twenty12 director Simon Cope and Kristin Armstrong discuss strategies before the criterium in the women's omnium. Cope is formerly of the British Cycling Academy.

Exergy Twenty12 director Simon Cope and Kristin Armstrong discuss strategies before the criterium in the women's omnium. Cope is formerly of the British Cycling Academy.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 20

The women's field prepares to depart on thirty two laps of the downtown criterium course.

The women's field prepares to depart on thirty two laps of the downtown criterium course.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 20

Ina Tuetenberg (Specialized) stretches her legs in early laps at the Merco Cycling Classic criterium.

Ina Tuetenberg (Specialized) stretches her legs in early laps at the Merco Cycling Classic criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 20

Exergy Twenty12 sprinter Coryn Rivera keeps an eye on Ina Tuetenberg.

Exergy Twenty12 sprinter Coryn Rivera keeps an eye on Ina Tuetenberg.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 20

Racing was held in warm temperatures under clear skies in downtown Merced.

Racing was held in warm temperatures under clear skies in downtown Merced.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 20

Ina Tuetenberg (Specialized) wins the Merco Cycling Classic criterium ahead of Joelle Numainville (Optum.)

Ina Tuetenberg (Specialized) wins the Merco Cycling Classic criterium ahead of Joelle Numainville (Optum.)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 18 of 20

The Merced County Courthouse anchors the downtown race course.

The Merced County Courthouse anchors the downtown race course.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 19 of 20

In the early calm laps, the Cal Giant-Specialized team of race leader Even Huffman found itself surrounded by the Optum and Exergy squads.

In the early calm laps, the Cal Giant-Specialized team of race leader Even Huffman found itself surrounded by the Optum and Exergy squads.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 20 of 20

Men's podium for stage three is Patrick Bevin (Bissell), Ken Hanson (Optum) and Logan Loader (Exergy.)

Men's podium for stage three is Patrick Bevin (Bissell), Ken Hanson (Optum) and Logan Loader (Exergy.)
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Specialized-lululemon put on a stunning display of aggressive, tactical racing at the Merco Cycling Classic criterium, netting the stage victory for Ina Teutenberg. The German champion triumphed in the sprint ahead of Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies duo Joelle Numainville, the race's best young rider, and Leah Kirchman, the Canadian criterium champion.

"It's a long straightaway and wide roads, so the team did a good job of getting me to the front," Teutenberg said of her final lap. "I followed the Exergy train because they did a good job of lining it out. I went early out of the last corner because they hesitated a little bit, and I was afraid of getting swamped."

Despite a late charge from the Optum duo, Teutenberg held onto a wheel's advantage at the line, and was pleased with the day's efforts.

"This is a race to try and get fitness, and if you just sit in it's not going to happen. We tried to make it aggressive, and Optum too, so there was always a break up front. Exergy did a good job controlling it, but you have to give it a go."

It was the first mass-start race of the year for the new Optum Pro Cycling women's team, and Numainville was pleased with the finish which helped move her up in the overall standings.

"Ina is one of the best in the world, so I'm pretty pleased with myself. I needed a couple more meters," said Numainville. "She had the plan, and I was a little bit far back in the corner. I knew I had to be patient with such a long straightaway."

"Our team strategy was to show in our first race that we're going to be aggressive and we're strong," said Kirchman. "We decided that I would stay with Joelle and lead the sprint, but Ina got the jump on us. Joelle was making up ground ... but it was good we could finish second and third. For our first race as a team to work so well together is really great."

With the three-day race run on points, and the even weighting of those points toward the overall classification, Team Exergy-Twenty12's Kristin Armstrong only came into the stage with a one point lead over Specialized-lululemon's Clara Hughes, despite putting nearly a minute into the Canadian in the opening stage time trial.

The close standings and the early season, low-key nature of the race served to make the criterium so fast and attack-laden that by the third lap groups of riders had already been shelled out the back.Huffman

Hughes herself attacked several times, but the Exergy team had the race under control, putting riders into moves but always patrolling the front for dangerous moves.

The final break of the day was marked by both Swiss champion Pascale Schnider and Kristin McGrath of Exergy, along with Numainville, Olivia Dillon (Now & Novartis) and Lauren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon). But with Rowney as passenger and Lauren Tamayo back in the field keeping the gap down for Exergy, the move was doomed and came back with 3 to go.

Third overall Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) came to the front at the start of the final lap to start the lead-out, while Armstrong remained in the top three behind her teammates. Teutenberg got the jump out of the final turn and powered down the 300m stretch to claim yet another victory to add to her long palmares.

Bevin back in lead with stage win

Bissell's Patrick Bevin regained the lead of the men's stage race with a victory in the criterium's bunch sprint. The New Zealander out-sprinted Optum Pro Cycling's Ken Hanson and Logan Loader (Team Exergy).

It's the second stage victory for Bevin, who won the opening road race over his teammate Eric Young and Loader, but then lost the yellow jersey by two seconds in the stage 2 time trial.

Bevin said his team's hard work driving the last 15 laps of the race put pressure on him to perform and re-take the race lead, but that it was satisfying to be able to pull it off.

"We had a lot of horsepower and it made my day very easy. Coming into the finish knowing your team has done 15 miles on the front, with half a lap to go you know it's your time to go to work. We got bounced around a bit, but the guys dropped me off in a great position with half a lap to go. It's very satisfying to come out on top after the team worked so hard."

The leader of the race at the start of the day, Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry), was caught behind a split caused by a crash in the last five laps, and lost enough time to tumble out of the top of the standings, despite his young team controlling the first half of the race admirably.

Anthony Gallino, the California Giant Berry manager said the team and Huffman were disappointed, but said it was a great learning experience. "We just came out of training camp, and this was great practice for the bigger races. We did some really good things today, but then obviously we did some not so good things. When the big guys came around we kind of disintegrated. But they're learning."

Bissell took over control of the race from Cal Giant with 15 laps to go, reeling in the last of the breakaway attempts from amateur teams, in particular Mike's Bikes rider Tyler Brandt, who went on several forays off the front and was the final escapee along with Diego Yepez (PCC p/b Pure Gear).

While the team of Bevin prevented any further attacks in the latter part of the race with a well-drilled lead-out train, Optum Pro Cycling fought to pull itself into contention, only managing to hit the front with Mike Friedman with three laps to go.

"It got pretty chaotic toward the end," said runner-up Hanson. "We didn't get our order set like we wanted to, but Friedman took off with about three laps to go and kept the pace high because it started to slow down a little. Then we got organised, and we had me, Friedman, Candelario and Creed up there.

"But we had Candelario in position sooner than we wanted, and he took it from so long that I got a little impatient, I went around about 50 meters before I should have and I didn't have the legs to go the full 250m at speed. I could have been more patient, but it's the first time we're doing the lead-out with the guys and it's a learning curve. We're getting closer. Hopefully tomorrow if it comes down to a sprint we're pretty confident we can take it if we get our guys lined up right."

For Loader, another third place finish was a frustration, but it shows that he is worthy of having a rider of the caliber of Fred Rodriguez as his lead-out man.

"I had a great team behind me, always keeping me at the front and out of the wind. But there are three teams, Bissell, Optum and us and all want no less than the stage win. Coming in with a lap to go, we were sitting back letting Bissell and Optum battle it out, I had Freddie Rodriguez leading me. We kind of got swarmed a little, overall I think we rode a great race. It's our first race as a team together, so all together we're doing fine.

"I remember being a kid watching Fred on TV leading out Robbie McEwen, He's got such amazing palmares, and now he's leading me out. It's a great opportunity, but he's a great friend and mentor, and there's no cockiness there."

Tomorrow's 120 mile road race will be a true early season test of endurance and fitness as the men battle for the handful of seconds that separate them.

Elite Women - Full stage results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)1:09:10
2Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Coryn Rivera (Exergy 2012)
5Kristin Armstrong (Exergy 2012)0:00:01
6Lauren Tamayo (Exergy 2012)
7Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:03
8Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team)
9Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon)
10Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching Syste)
11Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:04
13Leah Guloien (Colavita partnered with ESPN-W)0:00:05
14Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
15Kristin Drumm (Cycles FANATIC Factory Racing)0:00:06
16Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
17Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Moriah Macgregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling)
19Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
21Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
22Mcguire Amy (Wheelworks Racing)
23Amber Gaffney (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
24Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles - Missing Link)0:00:07
25Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching)
26Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
27Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
28Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing)0:00:08
29Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)
30Pascale Schnider (Exergy 2012)
31Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)
32Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing)
33Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II)0:00:09
34Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy 2012)0:00:11
35Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)0:00:13
36Johanna Trueblood (RED Racing)0:00:14
37Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:15
38Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles P/B Mission Link)
39Kristina Seley (Cynergy - Missing Link)
40Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower coaching)
41Tayler Wiles (Exergy 2012)0:00:19
42Nicole Brandt (Velo Club LaGrange)
43Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club LaGrange)0:00:41
44Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
45Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange)
46Ruste Sasser (cycles FANATIC factory racing team)
47Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
48Carol Irving (Touchstone Climbing)
49Amanda Seigle (metromint cycling)
50Josie Morgan (Touchstone Climbing)
51Julie Berllerose (Metromint Cycling)
52Mary Elizabeth Maroon (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
53Priscilla Calderon (Sc velo p/b empower coaching)
54Greta Neimanas (Exergy 2012)
55Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
56Christine Sodaro (Cycles FANATIC Factory Racing)
57Jennifer App
58Cybil Silberman (Earlybird Women's Developmental)
59Shannon Bhatia (Team TIBCO II)
60Adrienne Belliveau (Team TIBCO II)
61Emily Foxman (Cycles FANATIC)
62Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
63Rita Szeto (Touchstone Climbing)
64April Hamlin (Los Gatos)
65Misha Scovill (Cycles FANATIC Factory Racing)
66Maya Anne Bacon (Early Bird Women's Developmental)
DNFJane Despas
DNFMichelle Melka (RED Racing)

Elite Women - overall standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12)46pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)45
3Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon)41
4Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)39
5Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)39
6Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)33
7Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY12)31
8Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12)30
9Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)29
10Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)23
11Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)22
12Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)22
13Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)19
14Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team)18
15Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12)17
16Beatriz Rodriguez (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)16
17Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)16
18Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12)15
19Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)14
20Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)14
21Leah Guloien (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling)13
22Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)12
23Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)12
24Carol Irving (Touchstone Climbing)11
25Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)10
26Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
27Amber Gaffney (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)9
28Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
29Moriah Macgregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling)8
30Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange)7
31Juliette Olson (RED Racing)5
32Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)5
33Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)4
34Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missi)2
35Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
36Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching)1

U23 Women's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)45pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)39
3Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12)30
4Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)22
5Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)14
6Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)12
7Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)10
8Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
9Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)5
10Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
11Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching)1

Elite Men - full stage results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)1:18:46
2Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
4Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
5Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
6Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
7Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
8Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
9Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
11Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
12Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
13Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
14David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
15Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
16Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
17Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
18Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
19Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
20Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
23Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
24Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)
25Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
26Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
27Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
29Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
30Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
31Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)
32Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
33Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:11
34Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
35James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)0:00:13
36Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:00:15
37Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
38Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
39Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:17
40Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)0:00:29
41Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
42David Forkner (Foundation)
43Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
44Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
45Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home)
46Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
47Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
48Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
49James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
50Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)0:00:35
51Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
52Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
53Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
54Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
55David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
56Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
57Aaron Gallardo (Helen's)
58Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
59Craig Logan (Cycling BC)
60Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
61Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
62John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
63Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
64Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
65Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
66Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
67Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
68Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
69Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
70Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
71Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
72Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
73Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
74Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
75Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
76Stephen Mull
77Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
78Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
79David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
80Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
81Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
82James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
83Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
84Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
85Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
86Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
87Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
88Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)
89Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
90Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
91Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
92Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
93Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange)
94Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
95Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:00:49
96Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:35
97Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:00:56
98Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:35
99Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:01:15
100Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)
101Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)
102Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:01:25
103Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:35
104Benny Breck (Helen's)0:01:38
105Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
106Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)0:01:46
107James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:57
108Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
109Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:06
110Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
111Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:00:35
112Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
113Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)
114Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
115Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
116Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
117Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
118Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
119Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
120Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
121Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
122Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
123Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
124Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:13
125Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:02:32
126Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:03:04
127Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:34
DNFMartin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNFAndre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
DNFCody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFTaylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
DNFChristopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFDonald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFMark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFMatthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)5pts
2Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
3Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)3
4Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)2
5Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
3Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
4Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
5Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)25pts
2Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)20
3Logan Loader (Team Exergy)16
4Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)14
5Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)12
6Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)10
7Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)9
8Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)8
9Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
10Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)6
11Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)5
12Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
13Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
14David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)2
15Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)1

U25 riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)1:18:46
2Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
3Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
4Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
5Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
6Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
7Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
8Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
9Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
10Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
11Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
12Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
13Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
14Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
15Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)
16James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)0:00:13
17Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:00:15
18Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
19Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:17
20Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)0:00:29
21Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
22Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
23Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
24Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
25Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)0:00:35
26Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
27Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
28Craig Logan (Cycling BC)
29Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
30John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
31Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
32Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
33Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
34Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
35Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
36Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
37Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
38Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)
39Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
40Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
41David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
42Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
43Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
44Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
45Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
46Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)
47Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
48Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:00:56
49Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:15
50Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)0:01:46
51James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:57
52Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:35
53Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
54Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
55Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
56Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
57Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
58Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:02:32
59Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:03:04
60Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:34

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)5:03:20
2Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:22
3Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:23
4Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
5Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:37
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
7Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:47
8Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:49
9Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
10Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:58
11Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:04
12Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
13Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:11
14Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:12
15Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:13
16David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:18
17Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:26
18Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
19Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:29
20Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
21Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:37
22Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:46
23Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:48
24Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:49
25Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:53
26Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:58
27Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:00
28Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:05
29Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:02:08
30Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:10
31Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:02:15
32Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:25
33James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:26
34Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:31
35Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:33
36Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:34
37Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:02:36
38Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:02:39
39Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:41
40David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
41Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:42
42Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:49
43Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:02:52
44Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
45Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
46Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:56
47Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)0:02:57
48Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:59
49Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:00
50Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:03:03
51Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:04
52James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:07
53Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:03:17
54Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:03:19
55Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:03:23
56Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:28
57Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:03:30
58James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:47
59Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:50
60Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:52
61Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:54
62Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:03:55
63Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:59
64Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:04:00
65Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:04:01
66Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:10
67Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:04:14
68Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:21
69Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:26
70Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:04:28
71Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)0:04:30
72Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:04:32
73Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
74Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:33
75Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:37
76John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:39
77Stephen Mull0:04:51
78Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:58
79Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:06
80Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:05:15
81Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)0:06:08
82James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:06:20
83Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:06:21
84David Forkner (Foundation)0:06:37
85Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:07:43
86Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:08:41
87Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:08:51
88Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:08:59
89Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:10:20
90Benny Breck (Helen's)0:10:33
91Aaron Gallardo (Helen's)0:11:03
92Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)0:11:16
93Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:11:26
94Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:11:36
95Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:11:38
96Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)0:12:37
97Craig Logan (Cycling BC)0:12:48
98Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:13:02
99Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:04
100Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:13:09
101Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
102Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)0:13:17
103Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:15:23
104Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:15:39
105Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:16:24
106Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:18:19
107Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:19:53
108Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:20:01
109Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:20:45
110Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:21:40
111Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:21:42
112David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:23:27
113Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:24:05
114Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:24:21
115Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:25:17
116Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:25:28
117Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:27:10
118Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:28:56
119Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:36:05
120Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange)0:38:12
121Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:38:49
122Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:42:09
123Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:44:19
124Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:46:15
125Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:54:07
126Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:54:39
127Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:57:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)66pts
2Logan Loader (Team Exergy)32
3Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)29
4Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)25
5Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)24
6Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)23
7Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)18
8Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)14
9Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)12

U25 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)5:03:20
2Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:23
3Logan Loader (Team Exergy)
4Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:37
5Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
6Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:04
7Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:26
8Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
9Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:29
10Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:37
11Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:05
12Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:02:08
13Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:10
14Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:31
15Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:33
16Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:34
17Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:02:39
18Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:41
19Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:42
20Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:49
21Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)0:02:52
22Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:56
23Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:59
24Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:00
25Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:04
26Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:03:17
27James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)0:03:47
28Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:50
29Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:52
30Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:59
31Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:10
32Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:04:14
33Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:21
34Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:04:28
35Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)0:04:30
36Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:04:32
37Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:37
38John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:39
39Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:05:15
40Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)0:06:08
41James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:06:20
42Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:07:43
43Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:08:41
44Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:10:20
45Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:11:26
46Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:11:36
47Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:11:38
48Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)0:12:37
49Craig Logan (Cycling BC)0:12:48
50Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:15:39
51Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:16:24
52Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:18:19
53Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:19:53
54Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:21:40
55David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:23:27
56Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:24:21
57Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:28:56
58Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:36:05
59Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)0:38:49
60Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:44:19

