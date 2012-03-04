Image 1 of 20 Ina Teutenberg and Charlotte Becker set the pace (Image credit: VeloDramatic) Image 2 of 20 The men's field makes its way down the finish straight of the Merco Cycling Classic criterium. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 20 With one lap to go, Bissell had all riders on the front to set up Patrick Bevin. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 20 Wearing the red sprint jersey, Patrick Bevin (Bissell) the takes a narrow win over Ken Hanson (Optum) and Logan Loader (Exergy) in stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 20 Patrick Bevin (Bissell) following his second win of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 20 Ryan Bontrager tends to the Bissell Pro Cycling Pinarellos following the downtown criterium. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 20 Women's criterium winner Ina Tuetenberg (Specialized) is joined by her dog Sophie on the podium, with Joelle Numainville and Leah Kirchmann in second and third. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 20 Race leader Evan Huffman (Cal Giant-Specialized) has his bike checked over by SRAM Neutral Race Support shortly before the start of stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 20 The men's field lines up at the start of stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 20 Stephen Leece (Cal Giant-Specialized) takes a turn on the front as the team forces the pace in early laps in stage three of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 20 Evan Huffman (Cal Giant-Specialized) stays sheltered behind his team. Huffman would get caught behind a crash with two laps to go and lose contact and time from the lead group. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 20 Exergy Twenty12 director Simon Cope and Kristin Armstrong discuss strategies before the criterium in the women's omnium. Cope is formerly of the British Cycling Academy. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 20 The women's field prepares to depart on thirty two laps of the downtown criterium course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 20 Ina Tuetenberg (Specialized) stretches her legs in early laps at the Merco Cycling Classic criterium. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 20 Exergy Twenty12 sprinter Coryn Rivera keeps an eye on Ina Tuetenberg. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 20 Racing was held in warm temperatures under clear skies in downtown Merced. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 20 Ina Tuetenberg (Specialized) wins the Merco Cycling Classic criterium ahead of Joelle Numainville (Optum.) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 20 The Merced County Courthouse anchors the downtown race course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 19 of 20 In the early calm laps, the Cal Giant-Specialized team of race leader Even Huffman found itself surrounded by the Optum and Exergy squads. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 20 of 20 Men's podium for stage three is Patrick Bevin (Bissell), Ken Hanson (Optum) and Logan Loader (Exergy.) (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Specialized-lululemon put on a stunning display of aggressive, tactical racing at the Merco Cycling Classic criterium, netting the stage victory for Ina Teutenberg. The German champion triumphed in the sprint ahead of Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies duo Joelle Numainville, the race's best young rider, and Leah Kirchman, the Canadian criterium champion.

"It's a long straightaway and wide roads, so the team did a good job of getting me to the front," Teutenberg said of her final lap. "I followed the Exergy train because they did a good job of lining it out. I went early out of the last corner because they hesitated a little bit, and I was afraid of getting swamped."

Despite a late charge from the Optum duo, Teutenberg held onto a wheel's advantage at the line, and was pleased with the day's efforts.

"This is a race to try and get fitness, and if you just sit in it's not going to happen. We tried to make it aggressive, and Optum too, so there was always a break up front. Exergy did a good job controlling it, but you have to give it a go."

It was the first mass-start race of the year for the new Optum Pro Cycling women's team, and Numainville was pleased with the finish which helped move her up in the overall standings.

"Ina is one of the best in the world, so I'm pretty pleased with myself. I needed a couple more meters," said Numainville. "She had the plan, and I was a little bit far back in the corner. I knew I had to be patient with such a long straightaway."

"Our team strategy was to show in our first race that we're going to be aggressive and we're strong," said Kirchman. "We decided that I would stay with Joelle and lead the sprint, but Ina got the jump on us. Joelle was making up ground ... but it was good we could finish second and third. For our first race as a team to work so well together is really great."

With the three-day race run on points, and the even weighting of those points toward the overall classification, Team Exergy-Twenty12's Kristin Armstrong only came into the stage with a one point lead over Specialized-lululemon's Clara Hughes, despite putting nearly a minute into the Canadian in the opening stage time trial.

The close standings and the early season, low-key nature of the race served to make the criterium so fast and attack-laden that by the third lap groups of riders had already been shelled out the back.Huffman

Hughes herself attacked several times, but the Exergy team had the race under control, putting riders into moves but always patrolling the front for dangerous moves.

The final break of the day was marked by both Swiss champion Pascale Schnider and Kristin McGrath of Exergy, along with Numainville, Olivia Dillon (Now & Novartis) and Lauren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon). But with Rowney as passenger and Lauren Tamayo back in the field keeping the gap down for Exergy, the move was doomed and came back with 3 to go.

Third overall Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) came to the front at the start of the final lap to start the lead-out, while Armstrong remained in the top three behind her teammates. Teutenberg got the jump out of the final turn and powered down the 300m stretch to claim yet another victory to add to her long palmares.

Bevin back in lead with stage win

Bissell's Patrick Bevin regained the lead of the men's stage race with a victory in the criterium's bunch sprint. The New Zealander out-sprinted Optum Pro Cycling's Ken Hanson and Logan Loader (Team Exergy).

It's the second stage victory for Bevin, who won the opening road race over his teammate Eric Young and Loader, but then lost the yellow jersey by two seconds in the stage 2 time trial.

Bevin said his team's hard work driving the last 15 laps of the race put pressure on him to perform and re-take the race lead, but that it was satisfying to be able to pull it off.

"We had a lot of horsepower and it made my day very easy. Coming into the finish knowing your team has done 15 miles on the front, with half a lap to go you know it's your time to go to work. We got bounced around a bit, but the guys dropped me off in a great position with half a lap to go. It's very satisfying to come out on top after the team worked so hard."

The leader of the race at the start of the day, Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry), was caught behind a split caused by a crash in the last five laps, and lost enough time to tumble out of the top of the standings, despite his young team controlling the first half of the race admirably.

Anthony Gallino, the California Giant Berry manager said the team and Huffman were disappointed, but said it was a great learning experience. "We just came out of training camp, and this was great practice for the bigger races. We did some really good things today, but then obviously we did some not so good things. When the big guys came around we kind of disintegrated. But they're learning."

Bissell took over control of the race from Cal Giant with 15 laps to go, reeling in the last of the breakaway attempts from amateur teams, in particular Mike's Bikes rider Tyler Brandt, who went on several forays off the front and was the final escapee along with Diego Yepez (PCC p/b Pure Gear).

While the team of Bevin prevented any further attacks in the latter part of the race with a well-drilled lead-out train, Optum Pro Cycling fought to pull itself into contention, only managing to hit the front with Mike Friedman with three laps to go.

"It got pretty chaotic toward the end," said runner-up Hanson. "We didn't get our order set like we wanted to, but Friedman took off with about three laps to go and kept the pace high because it started to slow down a little. Then we got organised, and we had me, Friedman, Candelario and Creed up there.

"But we had Candelario in position sooner than we wanted, and he took it from so long that I got a little impatient, I went around about 50 meters before I should have and I didn't have the legs to go the full 250m at speed. I could have been more patient, but it's the first time we're doing the lead-out with the guys and it's a learning curve. We're getting closer. Hopefully tomorrow if it comes down to a sprint we're pretty confident we can take it if we get our guys lined up right."

For Loader, another third place finish was a frustration, but it shows that he is worthy of having a rider of the caliber of Fred Rodriguez as his lead-out man.

"I had a great team behind me, always keeping me at the front and out of the wind. But there are three teams, Bissell, Optum and us and all want no less than the stage win. Coming in with a lap to go, we were sitting back letting Bissell and Optum battle it out, I had Freddie Rodriguez leading me. We kind of got swarmed a little, overall I think we rode a great race. It's our first race as a team together, so all together we're doing fine.

"I remember being a kid watching Fred on TV leading out Robbie McEwen, He's got such amazing palmares, and now he's leading me out. It's a great opportunity, but he's a great friend and mentor, and there's no cockiness there."

Tomorrow's 120 mile road race will be a true early season test of endurance and fitness as the men battle for the handful of seconds that separate them.

Elite Women - Full stage results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) 1:09:10 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Coryn Rivera (Exergy 2012) 5 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy 2012) 0:00:01 6 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy 2012) 7 Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:03 8 Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team) 9 Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon) 10 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching Syste) 11 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 12 Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:04 13 Leah Guloien (Colavita partnered with ESPN-W) 0:00:05 14 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 15 Kristin Drumm (Cycles FANATIC Factory Racing) 0:00:06 16 Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 17 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 Moriah Macgregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling) 19 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 21 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 22 Mcguire Amy (Wheelworks Racing) 23 Amber Gaffney (SC VELO/Empower Coaching) 24 Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles - Missing Link) 0:00:07 25 Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching) 26 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 27 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) 28 Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing) 0:00:08 29 Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) 30 Pascale Schnider (Exergy 2012) 31 Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) 32 Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing) 33 Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II) 0:00:09 34 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy 2012) 0:00:11 35 Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:13 36 Johanna Trueblood (RED Racing) 0:00:14 37 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:15 38 Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles P/B Mission Link) 39 Kristina Seley (Cynergy - Missing Link) 40 Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower coaching) 41 Tayler Wiles (Exergy 2012) 0:00:19 42 Nicole Brandt (Velo Club LaGrange) 43 Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:00:41 44 Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 45 Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange) 46 Ruste Sasser (cycles FANATIC factory racing team) 47 Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 48 Carol Irving (Touchstone Climbing) 49 Amanda Seigle (metromint cycling) 50 Josie Morgan (Touchstone Climbing) 51 Julie Berllerose (Metromint Cycling) 52 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore) 53 Priscilla Calderon (Sc velo p/b empower coaching) 54 Greta Neimanas (Exergy 2012) 55 Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 56 Christine Sodaro (Cycles FANATIC Factory Racing) 57 Jennifer App 58 Cybil Silberman (Earlybird Women's Developmental) 59 Shannon Bhatia (Team TIBCO II) 60 Adrienne Belliveau (Team TIBCO II) 61 Emily Foxman (Cycles FANATIC) 62 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 63 Rita Szeto (Touchstone Climbing) 64 April Hamlin (Los Gatos) 65 Misha Scovill (Cycles FANATIC Factory Racing) 66 Maya Anne Bacon (Early Bird Women's Developmental) DNF Jane Despas DNF Michelle Melka (RED Racing)

Elite Women - overall standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) 46 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 45 3 Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon) 41 4 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 39 5 Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 39 6 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 33 7 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY12) 31 8 Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12) 30 9 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) 29 10 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) 23 11 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 12 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12) 22 13 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 19 14 Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team) 18 15 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 17 16 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC VELO/Empower Coaching) 16 17 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 16 18 Pascale Schnider (Exergy TWENTY12) 15 19 Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 14 20 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 14 21 Leah Guloien (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling) 13 22 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 12 23 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 12 24 Carol Irving (Touchstone Climbing) 11 25 Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 10 26 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 27 Amber Gaffney (SC VELO/Empower Coaching) 9 28 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 29 Moriah Macgregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling) 8 30 Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange) 7 31 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 5 32 Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) 5 33 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 4 34 Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missi) 2 35 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 36 Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching) 1

U23 Women's classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 45 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 39 3 Coryn Rivera (Exergy TWENTY12) 30 4 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 5 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 14 6 Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12) 12 7 Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 10 8 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 9 Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) 5 10 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 11 Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching) 1

Elite Men - full stage results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1:18:46 2 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 4 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 5 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 6 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 7 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 8 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 9 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 11 Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 12 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 14 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 15 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 16 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 17 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 18 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 19 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 20 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 21 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 22 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 23 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 24 Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien) 25 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 26 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 27 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 28 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 29 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 30 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 31 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 32 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 33 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:11 34 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 35 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:00:13 36 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:00:15 37 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 38 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 39 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:00:17 40 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 0:00:29 41 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 42 David Forkner (Foundation) 43 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 44 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 45 Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home) 46 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 47 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange) 48 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 49 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 50 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 0:00:35 51 Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 52 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 53 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 54 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 55 David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 56 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 57 Aaron Gallardo (Helen's) 58 Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 59 Craig Logan (Cycling BC) 60 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 61 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 62 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 63 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 64 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 65 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 66 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 67 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 68 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 69 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 70 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 71 Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 72 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 73 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 74 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 75 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 76 Stephen Mull 77 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 78 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 79 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 80 Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 81 Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team) 82 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 83 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 84 Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club) 85 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 86 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 87 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 88 Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange) 89 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 90 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 91 Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 92 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 93 Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange) 94 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 95 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:00:49 96 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:35 97 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:56 98 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:35 99 Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:01:15 100 Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling) 101 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 102 Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:01:25 103 Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:01:35 104 Benny Breck (Helen's) 0:01:38 105 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 106 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 0:01:46 107 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:57 108 Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 109 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:06 110 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 111 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:00:35 112 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 113 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 114 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 115 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 116 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 117 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 118 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 119 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 120 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 121 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 122 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 123 Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 124 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:13 125 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:02:32 126 Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:03:04 127 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:34 DNF Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) DNF Andre Bolina Carriao (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) DNF Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF Taylor Clements (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) DNF Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling) DNF Donald Hahn (Marc Pro - Strava) DNF Mark Marquez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) DNF Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 5 pts 2 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 3 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 3 4 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 2 5 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 3 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 4 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 5 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 25 pts 2 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 3 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 16 4 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 14 5 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 12 6 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 10 7 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 9 8 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 8 9 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 7 10 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 6 11 Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 5 12 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 13 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 14 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 2 15 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 1

U25 riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1:18:46 2 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 3 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 4 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 5 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 6 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 8 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 9 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 10 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 12 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 13 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 14 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 15 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 16 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:00:13 17 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:00:15 18 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 19 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:00:17 20 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 0:00:29 21 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 22 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 23 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 24 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 25 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 0:00:35 26 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 27 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 28 Craig Logan (Cycling BC) 29 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 30 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 31 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 32 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 33 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 34 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 35 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 36 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 37 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 38 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 39 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 40 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 41 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 42 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 43 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 44 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 45 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 46 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 47 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 48 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:00:56 49 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:15 50 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 0:01:46 51 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:57 52 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:35 53 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 54 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 55 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 56 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 57 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 58 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:02:32 59 Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:03:04 60 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:34

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5:03:20 2 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:22 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:23 4 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 5 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:37 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:47 8 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:49 9 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:57 10 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:58 11 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:04 12 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 13 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:11 14 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:12 15 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:13 16 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:18 17 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:26 18 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 19 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:29 20 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 21 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:37 22 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:46 23 Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:48 24 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:49 25 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:53 26 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:58 27 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:02:00 28 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:05 29 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:02:08 30 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:10 31 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:02:15 32 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:25 33 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:26 34 Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:31 35 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:33 36 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:34 37 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:36 38 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:02:39 39 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:41 40 David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 41 Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:42 42 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:49 43 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:52 44 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 45 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 46 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:56 47 Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:02:57 48 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:59 49 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:00 50 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:03:03 51 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:03:04 52 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:07 53 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:03:17 54 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:03:19 55 Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:03:23 56 Julio Mollindo (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:28 57 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:03:30 58 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:47 59 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:50 60 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:52 61 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:03:54 62 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:03:55 63 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:03:59 64 Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:04:00 65 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:04:01 66 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:04:10 67 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:04:14 68 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:21 69 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:26 70 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:04:28 71 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 0:04:30 72 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:04:32 73 Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 74 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:04:33 75 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:37 76 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:04:39 77 Stephen Mull 0:04:51 78 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:04:58 79 Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:05:06 80 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:05:15 81 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 0:06:08 82 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:06:20 83 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:06:21 84 David Forkner (Foundation) 0:06:37 85 Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:07:43 86 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:08:41 87 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:08:51 88 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:08:59 89 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:10:20 90 Benny Breck (Helen's) 0:10:33 91 Aaron Gallardo (Helen's) 0:11:03 92 Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien) 0:11:16 93 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:11:26 94 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:11:36 95 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:11:38 96 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 0:12:37 97 Craig Logan (Cycling BC) 0:12:48 98 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:13:02 99 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:13:04 100 Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:13:09 101 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 102 Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling) 0:13:17 103 Gustavo Mendez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:15:23 104 Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:15:39 105 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:16:24 106 Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:18:19 107 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 0:19:53 108 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:20:01 109 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:20:45 110 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:21:40 111 Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:21:42 112 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:23:27 113 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:24:05 114 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:24:21 115 Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:25:17 116 Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club) 0:25:28 117 Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:27:10 118 Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:28:56 119 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:36:05 120 Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:38:12 121 Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:38:49 122 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:42:09 123 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:44:19 124 Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:46:15 125 Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:54:07 126 Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:54:39 127 Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:57:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 66 pts 2 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 32 3 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 29 4 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 25 5 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 24 6 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 23 7 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 18 8 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 14 9 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 12