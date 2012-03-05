Image 1 of 21 Patrick Bevin (Bissell) makes his way from the podium after claiming all three race leadership jerseys for race overall, points and best young rider. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 21 Minutes before stage start, overall race leader Patrick Bevin (Bissell) gets a cleat adjustment as USAC official Tom Simonson heads to the commissarie's lead vehicle. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 21 Cal Giant-Specialized team owner Anthony Gallino served as team director for the Hilltop Ranch Road Race. Gallino has developed several riders that now compete in the UCI World Tour. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 21 Lauren Tamayo and the rest of the Exergy TWENTY12 prepare to defend Kristin Armstrong's race leader's jersey. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 21 The women's peloton heads out for the first of three 24-mile laps in the Hilltop Ranch Road Race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 21 Rough pavement and repeated steep climbs define this classic Northern California road race course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 21 The Optum team relaxes after a hard and very active 120 miles in the final stage of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 21 Ina Tuetenberg, winner of the women's Hilltop Ranch Road Race in the Merco Cycling Classic, with Joelle Numainville (Optum) and Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12.) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 21 Merco Cycling Classic stage four winner Logan Loader (Exergy) is flanked by Ken Hanson (Optum) and Tyler Brandt (Mike's Bikes.) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 21 Wearing the Best Young Rider jersey, Logan Loader (Exergy) wins the final stage of the Merco Cycling Classic, outsprinting Ken Hanson (Optum.) Loader said afterward he jumped with just 150 meters to go, topping 1200 watts. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 21 Overall race leader Patrick Bevin (Bissell) took control on the final passage of Cox Ferry Road, countering numerous attacks on his own over the rough stretch shortly before the finish. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 21 As the field prepared to absorb the Optum-powered breakaway on the final lap, Optum launched two more riders in a counter-attack, sending Mike Creed and Tom Zirbel with a pair of Exergy riders. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 21 Almond orchards in full blossom surround the men's field as they begin their 120-mile race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 21 Andy Goessling (Mike's Bikes) shadows Best Young Rider Logan Loader (Exergy) as the pace picks up with less than a half lap remaining. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 21 Shawn Rosenthal (Mike's Bikes) closes out the penultimate lap by leading the field over the top of Cox Ferry Road. The first-year team was active throughout the race and the weekend, and hopes to secure an invite to Redlands Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 21 The evening before the final stage, Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) said she knew the road race would likely end in a sprint, and in order to maintain the race leader's jersey, she'd have to be aggressive on the hills. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 21 Heading into the final lap and with a four-man breakaway nearly five minutes up the road, the Bissell team set tempo at the front of the field but was not yet in full chase mode. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 21 Nineteen year-old Travis Lyons (Mike's Bikes) wins the category 3 race in the final stage of the Merco Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 19 of 21 Ina Teutenberg (Specialized lululemon) prepares her victory salute as she wins the Hilltop Ranch Road Race with Joelle Numainville (Optum) second. Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) finished third to secure the overall race win. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 20 of 21 Mike Friedman (Optum) leads the break which was caught with just under a lap to go. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 21 of 21 Merco Cycling Classic overall champion Patrick Bevin (Bissell) hoists his trophy rock, surrounded by Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Logan Loader (Exergy) in second and third. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

On a long stage packed full of aggressive racing, Bissell's Patrick Bevin held onto the Merco Cycling Classic's yellow jersey to take home yet another overall victory for his team here.

Exergy's Logan Loader finally pulled off the sprint victory on the final stage after falling just short on the previous two attempts. Loader topped Optum Pro Cycling's Ken Hanson and the surprisingly quick Tyler Brandt (Mike's Bikes).

"It feels really good, not only for me but for the team. They worked so hard for me in the past two days," Loader told Cyclingnews.

"The whole race people were attacking non-stop. I've done this race four times and this was the most aggressive I've ever seen it. With 1km to go every team was putting someone up the road. We had Serghei Tvetcov up the road with 3km to go with Zirbel, and it looked really good. It really made Bissell chase.

"Coming in, everyone's lead-out trains were depleted and I was able to surf. Freddie dropped me off at the front with 500m to go and we got swarmed, but I was able to find the Optum train coming up and I hopped on that and rode it in."

With all but two teams lacking stage wins, and Optum and Exergy in particular out for the podium's top step, even Bissell's best attempts to reel in the usual day long breakaway weren't enough to control the attacks. In the final kilometers Bevin was forced to cover a number of attacks on his own before finally surrendering to simply finishing on the same time as his nearest competitors and taking home the yellow jersey.

Bevin was more than happy with the work from his team, however, and equally relieved to be able to close the deal after four days of intense racing. "They started with more than a lap to go with guys throwing bombs," he said, and his sense that the other teams were trying to burn out his was corroborated by the Optum and Exergy riders.

Yet the 21-year-old Kiwi was well composed as were his teammates, and while he was forced to cover a few attacks in the finale, he credits his team with keeping his legs rested for the critical moments.

"We knew that after you've ridden for that much time, you have to be on your game. Especially me, I had that plum ride, and when it comes down to the last half lap, it's time to earn my keep and do my part. I had to answer a fair bit in that last half lap to keep sticking it together. There was no need to do much else.

"The guys had been out there for a long time, and you could see it coming. It was time to start answering, especially the late attacks from the guys 20-30 seconds down who can slip away. I had to don the gloves there and get in amongst it, but it was no trouble because I had an easy day being looked after so well."

After successfully answering all the hard attacks, Bevin knew there would be no chance to go for third stage win. "You kind of forgo the stage win just to protect the overall, so at the end of the day it was definitely worth it."

In the final classification, Loader overtook Optum's Tom Zirbel to take second overall through the time bonus on the stage. Zirbel himself had a mishap-laden race, frought with near-crashes and mechanicals, but in the end nearly pulled off a coup when he slipped away with Tvetcov with 3km to go.

"We weren't going to be content with second place. We wanted to see what we could do, but Bissell rode great," Zirbel said. "They definitely earned the win today."

From the start of the 120 mile stage through blooming almond orchards humming with bees in the warm sunny morning, the Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team was keen to put pressure on Bissell.

They put two men into the day's breakaway after an attack-laden first lap. Scott Zwizanski and Mike Friedman, both strong men against the clock, made up half of the four-man move. They were joined by Austin Carroll (Simple Green) and Exergy's Conor Mullervy, and gained several minutes before being slowly reeled in on the final lap.

Zwizanski explained that they were trying to use up Bissell's train but that his escape group was a bit too small to threaten them. "We wanted to really make Bissell work for the GC, and to isolate Bevin. It worked to some extent - he had to cover a lot of moves at the end. But we needed a few more guys in our break. After being out there for 100 miles, we ran out of gas pretty quickly."

The team was able to take the lead to try and deliver Ken Hanson for the sprint, but despite dropping him off at the right spot, he was overtaken by Loader at the line.

"The plan was to be as aggressive as possible to try and take the overall, and we put all of our eggs into that basket," Hanson said. "I even put in a few moves, so I wasn't exactly the freshest at the end, but kudos to Logan, he had a great turn of speed - he jumped with 200m to go and did a good sprint."

Armstrong holds onto yellow

The women's race wrapped up with no change to the overall lead, with Exergy-Twenty12's Kristin Armstrong also resisting repeated attempts to overtake her in the points-based omnium.

Ina Teutenberg took her second consecutive stage win, once again topping the best young rider, Joelle Numainville (Optum), in the sprint, while Armstrong stuck fast to the only rider who could overtake her - Numainville, and claimed third on the stage to secure her overall win.

After winning the opening stage's time trial by almost a minute, Armstrong admitted the points-based format, where points were evenly weighted down to 15th, made it more difficult for her to win. Separated by just one point from Numainville, she could only give up one place to the Canadian who would still lose in a tie-breaker as long as she did not win the final stage.

"The original plan was to just stay on Joelle's wheel, but she's a real sprinter, and she's okay with the bumping and the swarming - that's not exactly my strength," Armstrong said.

"So I decided just to ride the front in the final kilometer, and let her come from behind." It ended up being a drag race, with Teutenberg hitting the front early and going on to win, and Armstrong able to slot in on Numainville's win to take third.

"There was a bit of pressure on me because the team did so much work," she said.

The women's finale consisted of three laps of the same 24-mile mostly flat circuit which, lacking any strong winds, was less selective than normal. That isn't to say there was a lack of aggression, because the first lap was full of the same sort of rapid-fire attacks which were seen in the criterium.

Specialized-lululemon attacked repeatedly, interested primarily in a stage win, while Optum played its card in the form of Janel Holcolmb, who slipped into a last-lap move with Lauren Tamayo (Exergy) and Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon).

With Holcolmb only six points down on Armstrong it was a iffy proposition for Exergy, but Stacher and Holcolmb were content to drive the move to go for the stage win.

However, their chances were ruined when a group of four more riders made it across, meaning Armstrong would have to win the bunch sprint to hold onto her lead if Holcolmb won the stage.

Exergy chased the move down, and only a single attempt by VC La Grange's Julie Cutts looked able to break the stalemate. The mother of eight from Las Vegas, race age 44, who has had top placings at the Valley of the Sun stage race, attacked with 8 miles to go and put 45 seconds into the peloton before Specialized-lululemon brought it back with 5km to go.

"I know I had nothing to lose, and they had no idea who I am, so it was worth it," Cutts said of her hail-mary effort. "I was dreaming a big dream thinking I would win, but oh well - it was fun."

In the end, Teutenberg showed she is still the fastest woman on two wheels by nabbing another stage win, but was disappointed that one of her teammates who will have to work for the big names during the rest of the season didn't have a chance to shine in this early season warm-up. "It's so hard, we tried to make a difference, but Exergy does such a good job in keeping the pace up.

"We have big goals this year, and it's best to just ride aggressively. We were happy to have Ally in the break, because these are the races where everyone should have a chance to get a win. There are so many races in the rest of the year where it's so limited as to who can win. These races, you're happy to have some of your teammates who work for you all year long take their chances.

"For sure when it came back together at the end they worked to lead me out, because we don't want to give up the win, but we were happy with any of us in the break."

Unlike Armstrong, who preferred the previous time-based stage race, Teutenberg said she enjoyed the points-based omnium, which kept the top riders close until the end.

"The omnium makes it a better race, otherwise you would have had a minute in the time trial, but with the points it was pretty close. It makes for better racing, and it's a good way to have more girls come out. There were good fields today and yesterday, and there were constant attacks, it was fun."

Full results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 4:15:27 2 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 4 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 5 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 6 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 7 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 9 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 12 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 13 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 14 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 16 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 18 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 19 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 20 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 21 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 22 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 23 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 24 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 25 Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 26 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 27 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 28 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 29 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 30 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 31 Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 32 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 33 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 34 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 35 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 36 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 37 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 38 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 39 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 40 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 41 Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home) 42 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange) 43 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 44 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 45 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 46 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 47 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 48 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 49 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 50 Stephen Mull 51 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 52 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 53 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 54 Aaron Gallardo (Helen's) 55 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 56 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 57 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 58 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 59 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 60 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 61 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 62 Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 63 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 64 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 65 Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team) 66 Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange) 67 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 68 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 69 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 70 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 71 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 72 Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 73 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 74 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 75 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 76 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 77 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 78 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 79 Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 80 Benny Breck (Helen's) 81 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 82 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 83 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 84 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 85 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 86 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 87 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 88 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:25 89 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:38 90 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:47 91 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:07 92 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 93 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:46 94 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:01 95 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:07:19 96 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:29 97 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:08:10 98 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 99 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 100 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 101 Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:09:35 102 Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club) 0:13:35 103 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 104 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:16:00 105 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 106 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 107 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 108 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:20:19 HD Orion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 1:19:34 DNF Matthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo) DNF Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Jacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling) DNF Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) DNF Patrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) DNF Adam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien) DNF Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling) DNF Billy Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo) DNF Daniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) DNF David Forkner (Foundation) DNF Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) DNF Alexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) DNF Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized) DNF Craig Logan (Cycling BC) DNF Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling) DNF Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling) DNF Jesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling) DNF David Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) DNF Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 5 pts 2 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 4

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 5 pts 2 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 3 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 3 4 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 5 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 5 pts 2 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 4 3 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 4 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 5 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 pts 2 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 4 3 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 4 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 2 5 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 1

Stage - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 25 pts 2 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 20 3 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 16 4 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 14 5 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 12 6 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 10 7 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 8 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 8 9 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 10 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 6 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 5 12 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 4 13 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 3 14 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 15 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 4:15:27 2 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 3 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 4 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 5 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 7 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 9 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 10 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 11 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 12 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 13 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 14 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 15 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 16 Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 17 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 18 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 19 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 20 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 21 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 22 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 23 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 24 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 25 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 26 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 27 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 28 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 29 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 30 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 31 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 32 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 33 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 34 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 35 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 36 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 37 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 38 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 39 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 40 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 41 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 42 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 43 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 44 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 45 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 46 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:38 47 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:07 48 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 49 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:46 50 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:01 51 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:29 52 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:08:10 53 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:16:00 54 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 55 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:20:19

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9:18:47 2 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:00:13 3 Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:22 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:23 5 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:37 6 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:47 8 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:49 9 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:57 10 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:58 11 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:04 12 Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:01:11 13 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:12 14 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:13 15 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:29 16 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 17 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:37 18 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:43 19 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:46 20 Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:48 21 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:53 22 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:58 23 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:04 24 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:05 25 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:06 26 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:02:08 27 Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:02:15 28 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 0:02:25 29 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:26 30 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:34 31 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:49 32 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:52 33 Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 34 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 35 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:55 36 Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:02:57 37 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:59 38 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:00 39 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:03:04 40 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:07 41 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:03:17 42 Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:03:30 43 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:50 44 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:52 45 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:03:59 46 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:04:01 47 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 48 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:04:10 49 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:04:14 50 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:21 51 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:04:26 52 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:04:28 53 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 0:04:30 54 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:04:32 55 Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 56 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:37 57 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:04:39 58 Stephen Mull 0:04:51 59 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:04:58 60 Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 61 Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:05:06 62 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:05:15 63 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:05 64 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 0:06:08 65 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:06:20 66 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:06:21 67 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:19 68 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:08:41 69 Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team) 0:08:51 70 Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:10:10 71 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:10:25 72 Benny Breck (Helen's) 0:10:33 73 Aaron Gallardo (Helen's) 0:11:03 74 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 0:11:13 75 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 76 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:11:26 77 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:11:36 78 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:11:38 79 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 0:12:05 80 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 0:12:37 81 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 0:13:02 82 Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:13:04 83 Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:13:09 84 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 85 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:14:27 86 Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:15:01 87 Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:16:11 88 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:16:24 89 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:17:18 90 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:17:26 91 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:18:32 92 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:18:39 93 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 0:19:53 94 Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:20:01 95 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:20:45 96 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:21:40 97 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:24:21 98 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:24:59 99 Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:25:17 100 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:26:19 101 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:27:34 102 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:27:52 103 Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:31:17 104 Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:38:12 105 Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club) 0:39:03 106 Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:42:09 107 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:44:19 108 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:56:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 75 pts 2 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 57 3 Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 49 4 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 41 5 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 32 6 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 26 7 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 23 8 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 18 9 Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 10 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 14 11 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 14 12 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 14 13 Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 14 14 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 13 15 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 11 16 Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes) 11 17 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 11 18 Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 19 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 20 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 10 21 Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 22 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 9 23 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 8 24 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 25 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 26 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 7 27 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 6 28 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 6 29 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 6 30 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 31 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 5 32 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 5 33 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes) 4 34 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 4 35 Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 36 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 2 37 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 2 38 Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 39 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 2 40 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 1 41 James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes) 1 42 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 1 43 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 1 44 Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava) 1 45 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9:18:47 2 Logan Loader (Team Exergy) 0:00:13 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 0:00:23 4 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:37 5 Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:57 6 Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:01:29 7 Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:01:37 8 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:04 9 Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:05 10 Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:06 11 Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling) 0:02:08 12 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:34 13 Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:02:49 14 Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery) 0:02:52 15 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:55 16 Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:02:59 17 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:03:00 18 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing) 0:03:04 19 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:03:17 20 Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear) 0:03:50 21 Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:52 22 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors) 0:03:59 23 James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:04:01 24 Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing) 0:04:10 25 Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:04:14 26 Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:04:21 27 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:04:28 28 Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo) 0:04:30 29 Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team) 0:04:32 30 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:37 31 John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes) 0:04:39 32 Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:05:15 33 Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:05 34 Adam De Vos (Cycling BC) 0:06:08 35 James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:06:20 36 Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:07:19 37 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:08:41 38 Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized) 0:10:25 39 Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team) 0:11:26 40 Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing) 0:11:36 41 Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team) 0:11:38 42 Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com) 0:12:37 43 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:14:27 44 Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:15:01 45 Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:16:24 46 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 0:17:26 47 Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team) 0:18:32 48 Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team) 0:18:39 49 Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC) 0:19:53 50 Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety) 0:21:40 51 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 0:24:21 52 Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:26:19 53 David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:27:34 54 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:44:19 55 Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:56:24

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) 2:55:25 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben) 3 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy 2012) 4 Karlee Gendron 5 Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Te) 0:00:01 6 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben) 7 Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:02 8 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben) 0:00:03 9 Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles - Missing Link C) 10 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben) 11 Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching) 12 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 13 Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing) 14 Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben) 15 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben) 16 Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:04 17 Rebecca Siegel (PAA/REMAX) 18 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 19 Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange) 20 Johanna Trueblood (RED Racing) 21 Amber Gaffney (SC VELO/Empower Coaching) 22 Pascale Schnider (Exergy 2012) 23 Michelle Melka (RED Racing) 24 Moriah Macgregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 25 Jane Despas 26 Leah Guloien (Colavita partnered with ESPN-W) 27 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 28 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy 2012) 29 Vikki Appel (PAA/REMAX) 0:00:06 30 Juliette Olson (RED Racing) 31 Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:00:07 32 Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II) 33 Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling) 0:00:08 34 Priscilla Calderon (Sc velo p/b empower coaching) 35 Jennie Phillips (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Te) 36 Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower coaching) 37 Josie Morgan (Touchstone Climbing) 38 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben) 0:00:09 39 Coryn Rivera (Exergy 2012) 0:00:10 40 Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 41 Mary Maroon (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore) 42 Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing) 43 Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:00:11 44 Elise Hazlewood (Red Racing) 45 Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles P/B Mission Link) 46 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy 2012) 0:00:12 47 Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:00:13 48 Emily Matheu (Red Racing) 49 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 50 Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon) 51 Tayler Wiles (Exergy 2012) 0:00:14 52 Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing) 0:00:17 53 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:26 54 Kristina Seley (Cynergy - Missing Link) 0:01:00 55 Cybil Silberman (Earlybird Women's Developmental) 0:01:05 56 Greta Neimanas (Exergy 2012) 0:01:22 57 Susannah Breen (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 0:02:44 58 Jennifer App 0:17:15 59 Kimberly Keathley (Bolthouse Farms/AIAGE) 0:17:16 60 Vanessa Baumann (Wells Fargo/Kovarus) 0:21:24 61 Trish Black (Red Racing) 0:26:00 62 Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club LaGrange) 0:27:38 DNF Emily Foxman (Cycles FANATIC) DNF Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) DNF Julie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling) DNF Amanda Seigle (metromint cycling) DNF Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching Syste) DNF Anna Lang (Velo Club LanGrange) DNF Nicole Brandt (Velo Club LaGrange) DNF Monica Harris (Pacific Crush Racing) DNF Shannon Bhatia (Team TIBCO II)

Women's Final classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12) 69 pts 2 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 69 3 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 59 4 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) 54 5 Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 51 6 Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon) 41 7 Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team) 39 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 33 9 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 33 10 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty12) 31 11 Coryn Rivera (Exergy Twenty12) 30 12 Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 27 13 Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) 24 14 Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 24 15 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 24 16 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) 23 17 Karlee Gendron 22 18 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty12) 22 19 Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missi) 19 20 Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) 19 21 Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12) 19 22 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben) 18 23 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 18 24 Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12) 17 25 Beatriz Rodriguez (SC VELO/Empower Coaching) 16 26 Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching) 16 27 Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange) 14 28 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 14 29 Amber Gaffney (SC VELO/Empower Coaching) 14 30 Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing) 13 31 Leah Guloien (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling) 13 32 Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12) 12 33 Carol Irving (Touchstone Climbing) 11 34 Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo) 10 35 Moriah Macgregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling) 10 36 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 37 Rebecca Siegel (PAA/REMAX) 9 38 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 39 Johanna Trueblood (Red Racing) 6 40 Juliette Olson (Red Racing) 5 41 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 4 42 Michelle Melka (Red Racing) 3 43 Jane Despas 1