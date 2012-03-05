Trending

Image 1 of 21

Patrick Bevin (Bissell) makes his way from the podium after claiming all three race leadership jerseys for race overall, points and best young rider.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 21

Minutes before stage start, overall race leader Patrick Bevin (Bissell) gets a cleat adjustment as USAC official Tom Simonson heads to the commissarie's lead vehicle.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 21

Cal Giant-Specialized team owner Anthony Gallino served as team director for the Hilltop Ranch Road Race. Gallino has developed several riders that now compete in the UCI World Tour.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 21

Lauren Tamayo and the rest of the Exergy TWENTY12 prepare to defend Kristin Armstrong's race leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 21

The women's peloton heads out for the first of three 24-mile laps in the Hilltop Ranch Road Race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 21

Rough pavement and repeated steep climbs define this classic Northern California road race course.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 21

The Optum team relaxes after a hard and very active 120 miles in the final stage of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 21

Ina Tuetenberg, winner of the women's Hilltop Ranch Road Race in the Merco Cycling Classic, with Joelle Numainville (Optum) and Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12.)

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 21

Merco Cycling Classic stage four winner Logan Loader (Exergy) is flanked by Ken Hanson (Optum) and Tyler Brandt (Mike's Bikes.)

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 21

Wearing the Best Young Rider jersey, Logan Loader (Exergy) wins the final stage of the Merco Cycling Classic, outsprinting Ken Hanson (Optum.) Loader said afterward he jumped with just 150 meters to go, topping 1200 watts.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 21

Overall race leader Patrick Bevin (Bissell) took control on the final passage of Cox Ferry Road, countering numerous attacks on his own over the rough stretch shortly before the finish.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 21

As the field prepared to absorb the Optum-powered breakaway on the final lap, Optum launched two more riders in a counter-attack, sending Mike Creed and Tom Zirbel with a pair of Exergy riders.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 21

Almond orchards in full blossom surround the men's field as they begin their 120-mile race.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 21

Andy Goessling (Mike's Bikes) shadows Best Young Rider Logan Loader (Exergy) as the pace picks up with less than a half lap remaining.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 21

Shawn Rosenthal (Mike's Bikes) closes out the penultimate lap by leading the field over the top of Cox Ferry Road. The first-year team was active throughout the race and the weekend, and hopes to secure an invite to Redlands Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 21

The evening before the final stage, Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) said she knew the road race would likely end in a sprint, and in order to maintain the race leader's jersey, she'd have to be aggressive on the hills.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 21

Heading into the final lap and with a four-man breakaway nearly five minutes up the road, the Bissell team set tempo at the front of the field but was not yet in full chase mode.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 18 of 21

Nineteen year-old Travis Lyons (Mike's Bikes) wins the category 3 race in the final stage of the Merco Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 19 of 21

Ina Teutenberg (Specialized lululemon) prepares her victory salute as she wins the Hilltop Ranch Road Race with Joelle Numainville (Optum) second. Kristin Armstrong (Exergy TWENTY12) finished third to secure the overall race win.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 20 of 21

Mike Friedman (Optum) leads the break which was caught with just under a lap to go.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 21 of 21

Merco Cycling Classic overall champion Patrick Bevin (Bissell) hoists his trophy rock, surrounded by Tom Zirbel (Optum) and Logan Loader (Exergy) in second and third.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

On a long stage packed full of aggressive racing, Bissell's Patrick Bevin held onto the Merco Cycling Classic's yellow jersey to take home yet another overall victory for his team here.

Exergy's Logan Loader finally pulled off the sprint victory on the final stage after falling just short on the previous two attempts. Loader topped Optum Pro Cycling's Ken Hanson and the surprisingly quick Tyler Brandt (Mike's Bikes).

"It feels really good, not only for me but for the team. They worked so hard for me in the past two days," Loader told Cyclingnews.

"The whole race people were attacking non-stop. I've done this race four times and this was the most aggressive I've ever seen it. With 1km to go every team was putting someone up the road. We had Serghei Tvetcov up the road with 3km to go with Zirbel, and it looked really good. It really made Bissell chase.

"Coming in, everyone's lead-out trains were depleted and I was able to surf. Freddie dropped me off at the front with 500m to go and we got swarmed, but I was able to find the Optum train coming up and I hopped on that and rode it in."

With all but two teams lacking stage wins, and Optum and Exergy in particular out for the podium's top step, even Bissell's best attempts to reel in the usual day long breakaway weren't enough to control the attacks. In the final kilometers Bevin was forced to cover a number of attacks on his own before finally surrendering to simply finishing on the same time as his nearest competitors and taking home the yellow jersey.

Bevin was more than happy with the work from his team, however, and equally relieved to be able to close the deal after four days of intense racing. "They started with more than a lap to go with guys throwing bombs," he said, and his sense that the other teams were trying to burn out his was corroborated by the Optum and Exergy riders.

Yet the 21-year-old Kiwi was well composed as were his teammates, and while he was forced to cover a few attacks in the finale, he credits his team with keeping his legs rested for the critical moments.

"We knew that after you've ridden for that much time, you have to be on your game. Especially me, I had that plum ride, and when it comes down to the last half lap, it's time to earn my keep and do my part. I had to answer a fair bit in that last half lap to keep sticking it together. There was no need to do much else.

"The guys had been out there for a long time, and you could see it coming. It was time to start answering, especially the late attacks from the guys 20-30 seconds down who can slip away. I had to don the gloves there and get in amongst it, but it was no trouble because I had an easy day being looked after so well."

After successfully answering all the hard attacks, Bevin knew there would be no chance to go for third stage win. "You kind of forgo the stage win just to protect the overall, so at the end of the day it was definitely worth it."

In the final classification, Loader overtook Optum's Tom Zirbel to take second overall through the time bonus on the stage. Zirbel himself had a mishap-laden race, frought with near-crashes and mechanicals, but in the end nearly pulled off a coup when he slipped away with Tvetcov with 3km to go.

"We weren't going to be content with second place. We wanted to see what we could do, but Bissell rode great," Zirbel said. "They definitely earned the win today."

From the start of the 120 mile stage through blooming almond orchards humming with bees in the warm sunny morning, the Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies team was keen to put pressure on Bissell.

They put two men into the day's breakaway after an attack-laden first lap. Scott Zwizanski and Mike Friedman, both strong men against the clock, made up half of the four-man move. They were joined by Austin Carroll (Simple Green) and Exergy's Conor Mullervy, and gained several minutes before being slowly reeled in on the final lap.

Zwizanski explained that they were trying to use up Bissell's train but that his escape group was a bit too small to threaten them. "We wanted to really make Bissell work for the GC, and to isolate Bevin. It worked to some extent - he had to cover a lot of moves at the end. But we needed a few more guys in our break. After being out there for 100 miles, we ran out of gas pretty quickly."

The team was able to take the lead to try and deliver Ken Hanson for the sprint, but despite dropping him off at the right spot, he was overtaken by Loader at the line.

"The plan was to be as aggressive as possible to try and take the overall, and we put all of our eggs into that basket," Hanson said. "I even put in a few moves, so I wasn't exactly the freshest at the end, but kudos to Logan, he had a great turn of speed - he jumped with 200m to go and did a good sprint."

Armstrong holds onto yellow

The women's race wrapped up with no change to the overall lead, with Exergy-Twenty12's Kristin Armstrong also resisting repeated attempts to overtake her in the points-based omnium.

Ina Teutenberg took her second consecutive stage win, once again topping the best young rider, Joelle Numainville (Optum), in the sprint, while Armstrong stuck fast to the only rider who could overtake her - Numainville, and claimed third on the stage to secure her overall win.

After winning the opening stage's time trial by almost a minute, Armstrong admitted the points-based format, where points were evenly weighted down to 15th, made it more difficult for her to win. Separated by just one point from Numainville, she could only give up one place to the Canadian who would still lose in a tie-breaker as long as she did not win the final stage.

"The original plan was to just stay on Joelle's wheel, but she's a real sprinter, and she's okay with the bumping and the swarming - that's not exactly my strength," Armstrong said.

"So I decided just to ride the front in the final kilometer, and let her come from behind." It ended up being a drag race, with Teutenberg hitting the front early and going on to win, and Armstrong able to slot in on Numainville's win to take third.

"There was a bit of pressure on me because the team did so much work," she said.

The women's finale consisted of three laps of the same 24-mile mostly flat circuit which, lacking any strong winds, was less selective than normal. That isn't to say there was a lack of aggression, because the first lap was full of the same sort of rapid-fire attacks which were seen in the criterium.

Specialized-lululemon attacked repeatedly, interested primarily in a stage win, while Optum played its card in the form of Janel Holcolmb, who slipped into a last-lap move with Lauren Tamayo (Exergy) and Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon).

With Holcolmb only six points down on Armstrong it was a iffy proposition for Exergy, but Stacher and Holcolmb were content to drive the move to go for the stage win.

However, their chances were ruined when a group of four more riders made it across, meaning Armstrong would have to win the bunch sprint to hold onto her lead if Holcolmb won the stage.

Exergy chased the move down, and only a single attempt by VC La Grange's Julie Cutts looked able to break the stalemate. The mother of eight from Las Vegas, race age 44, who has had top placings at the Valley of the Sun stage race, attacked with 8 miles to go and put 45 seconds into the peloton before Specialized-lululemon brought it back with 5km to go.

"I know I had nothing to lose, and they had no idea who I am, so it was worth it," Cutts said of her hail-mary effort. "I was dreaming a big dream thinking I would win, but oh well - it was fun."

In the end, Teutenberg showed she is still the fastest woman on two wheels by nabbing another stage win, but was disappointed that one of her teammates who will have to work for the big names during the rest of the season didn't have a chance to shine in this early season warm-up. "It's so hard, we tried to make a difference, but Exergy does such a good job in keeping the pace up.

"We have big goals this year, and it's best to just ride aggressively. We were happy to have Ally in the break, because these are the races where everyone should have a chance to get a win. There are so many races in the rest of the year where it's so limited as to who can win. These races, you're happy to have some of your teammates who work for you all year long take their chances.

"For sure when it came back together at the end they worked to lead me out, because we don't want to give up the win, but we were happy with any of us in the break."

Unlike Armstrong, who preferred the previous time-based stage race, Teutenberg said she enjoyed the points-based omnium, which kept the top riders close until the end.

"The omnium makes it a better race, otherwise you would have had a minute in the time trial, but with the points it was pretty close. It makes for better racing, and it's a good way to have more girls come out. There were good fields today and yesterday, and there were constant attacks, it was fun."

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Loader (Team Exergy)4:15:27
2Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
4Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
5Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
6Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
7Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
8Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
9Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
10Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
11Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
12Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
13Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
14Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
15James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)
16Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
18Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
19Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)
20Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
21Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
22Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)
23Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
24Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)
25Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
26Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)
27John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
28Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
29Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
30Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
31Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
32Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
33Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
34Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
35Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
36Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
37Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
38Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
39Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
40Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
41Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home)
42Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)
43Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
44Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
45Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
46Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
47Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
48Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
49Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
50Stephen Mull
51Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
52Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
53Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
54Aaron Gallardo (Helen's)
55Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
56Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)
57Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)
58Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
59Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
60Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
61Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
62Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
63Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
64Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)
65Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
66Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange)
67Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
68James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
69Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
70Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
71Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
72Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
73Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
74Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
75Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
76Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
77Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
78James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)
79Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
80Benny Breck (Helen's)
81Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
82Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
83Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
84Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
85Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
86Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:14
87James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
88Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:25
89Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:38
90Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:03:47
91David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:07
92Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
93Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:46
94Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:01
95Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)0:07:19
96Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:29
97Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:08:10
98Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)
99Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
100Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
101Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:09:35
102Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:13:35
103Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
104Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:16:00
105Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
106David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
107Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
108Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:20:19
HDOrion Berryman (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)1:19:34
DNFMatthew Abdalah (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFChris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFJacob Berkman (Dolce Vita Cycling)
DNFJoshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
DNFPatrick Caro (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
DNFAdam Carr (EKOÏ.com - Gaspesien)
DNFDillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFBilly Crane (Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNFDaniel Farinha (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
DNFDavid Forkner (Foundation)
DNFQuinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
DNFAlexander Kusztyk (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
DNFStephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
DNFCraig Logan (Cycling BC)
DNFEric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFPaul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFJesse Reams (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFDavid Robertson (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
DNFAlexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Stage 17 Racing)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)5pts
2Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)4

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)5pts
2Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
3Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)3
4Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
5Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)5pts
2Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)4
3Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
5Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)4
3Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)2
5Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)1

Stage - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Loader (Team Exergy)25pts
2Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)20
3Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)16
4Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)14
5Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)12
6Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)10
7Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)9
8Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)8
9Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
10Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)6
11Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)5
12Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)4
13Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)3
14Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
15James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Loader (Team Exergy)4:15:27
2Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
3Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
4Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
5Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
6Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)
7Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
8Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
9Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
10Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
12Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
13Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
14Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
15Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)
16Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
17John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
18Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
19Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
20Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)
21Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)
22Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)
23Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
24Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
25Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
26Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
27Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
28Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
29Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
30Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)
31Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)
32Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)
33Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)
34Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
35Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)
36Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
37Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)
38Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
39Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)
40Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)
41James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)
42Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)
43Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
44Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:14
45James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
46Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:38
47David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:07
48Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
49Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:46
50Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:01
51Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:29
52Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:08:10
53Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:16:00
54Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
55Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:20:19

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)9:18:47
2Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:13
3Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:22
4Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:23
5Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:37
6Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
7Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:47
8Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:49
9Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
10Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:58
11Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:04
12Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:11
13Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:12
14Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:13
15Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:29
16Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
17Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:37
18Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:43
19Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:46
20Philip Mooney (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:48
21Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:53
22Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:58
23Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:04
24Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:05
25Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:06
26Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:02:08
27Shane Buysse (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:02:15
28Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:25
29James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:26
30Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:34
31Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:49
32Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:02:52
33Colin Gibson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
34Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)
35Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:55
36Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)0:02:57
37Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:59
38Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:00
39Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:04
40James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:07
41Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:03:17
42Jos Le Roux (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:03:30
43Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:50
44Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:52
45Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:59
46Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:04:01
47James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)
48Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:10
49Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:04:14
50Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:21
51Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:26
52Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:04:28
53Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)0:04:30
54Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:04:32
55Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)
56Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:37
57John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:39
58Stephen Mull0:04:51
59Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:58
60Tom Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
61Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:06
62Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:05:15
63Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:05
64Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)0:06:08
65James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:06:20
66Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:06:21
67Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:19
68Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:08:41
69Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:08:51
70Kris Lunning (Marc Pro - Strava)0:10:10
71Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:10:25
72Benny Breck (Helen's)0:10:33
73Aaron Gallardo (Helen's)0:11:03
74Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:11:13
75Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
76Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:11:26
77Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:11:36
78Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:11:38
79Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:12:05
80Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)0:12:37
81Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)0:13:02
82Christopher Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:13:04
83Mike Tettleton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:13:09
84Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
85Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:14:27
86Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:15:01
87Kirk Carlsen (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:16:11
88Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:16:24
89David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:17:18
90Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:17:26
91Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:18:32
92Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:18:39
93Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:19:53
94Shawn Daurelio (Velo Club LaGrange)0:20:01
95Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:20:45
96Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:21:40
97Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:24:21
98Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:24:59
99Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:25:17
100Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)0:26:19
101David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:27:34
102Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:27:52
103Jeff Linder (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:31:17
104Stuart Press (Velo Club LaGrange)0:38:12
105Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:39:03
106Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:42:09
107Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:44:19
108Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:56:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)75pts
2Logan Loader (Team Exergy)57
3Ken Hanson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)49
4Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)41
5Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)32
6Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)26
7Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)23
8Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)18
9Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)18
10Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)14
11Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)14
12Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)14
13Austin Carroll (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)14
14Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)13
15Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)11
16Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes)11
17Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)11
18Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
19Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
20Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)10
21Alex Candelario (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9
22Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)9
23Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)8
24Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)8
25Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
26Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)7
27Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)6
28Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)6
29Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)6
30Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
31John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)5
32Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)5
33Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)4
34Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)4
35Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
36Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)2
37David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)2
38Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
39Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)2
40Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1
41James Wingert (Team Mike's Bikes)1
42Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)1
43Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)1
44Spencer Collom (Marc Pro - Strava)1
45Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)9:18:47
2Logan Loader (Team Exergy)0:00:13
3Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)0:00:23
4Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:37
5Chad Haga (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
6Christiaan Kriek (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:01:29
7Michael Weicht (Velo Club LaGrange)0:01:37
8Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:04
9Nate Wilson (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:05
10Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:06
11Menso De Jong (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Pro Cycling)0:02:08
12Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:34
13Brandon Trafton (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:02:49
14Geoffrey Curran (Team Surf City Cyclery)0:02:52
15Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:55
16Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes)0:02:59
17Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:00
18Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:04
19Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:03:17
20Diego Yepez (F.C.C. powered by Pure Gear)0:03:50
21Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:52
22Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:59
23James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:01
24Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)0:04:10
25Cory Bruno (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:04:14
26Jon Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:21
27Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:04:28
28Jeffrey Pettis (Citrus Valley Velo)0:04:30
29Lucas Binder (Spy-Swamis Development Elite Team)0:04:32
30Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:37
31John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:04:39
32Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:05:15
33Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:05
34Adam De Vos (Cycling BC)0:06:08
35James Riggs (Velo Club LaGrange)0:06:20
36Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:07:19
37Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:08:41
38Torrey Phillipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:10:25
39Collin Saaman (Wonderful Pistachios Professional Cycling Team)0:11:26
40Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)0:11:36
41Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:11:38
42Andrew Bosco (Socalcycling.com)0:12:37
43Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:14:27
44Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:15:01
45Jeff Perrin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:16:24
46Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)0:17:26
47Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)0:18:32
48Connor McCutcheon (Simple Green Bike Religion Elite Team)0:18:39
49Jacob Schwingboth (Cycling BC)0:19:53
50Ben Barthe (Get Crackin' MS Socitety)0:21:40
51Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)0:24:21
52Matthew Shackley (Velo Club LaGrange)0:26:19
53David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:27:34
54Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:44:19
55Roberto Rodriguez (Velo Club LaGrange)0:56:24

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)2:55:25
2Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben)
3Kristin Armstrong (Exergy 2012)
4Karlee Gendron
5Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Te)0:00:01
6Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben)
7Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:02
8Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben)0:00:03
9Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles - Missing Link C)
10Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben)
11Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching)
12Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
13Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing)
14Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben)
15Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben)
16Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:04
17Rebecca Siegel (PAA/REMAX)
18Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
19Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange)
20Johanna Trueblood (RED Racing)
21Amber Gaffney (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)
22Pascale Schnider (Exergy 2012)
23Michelle Melka (RED Racing)
24Moriah Macgregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling)0:00:05
25Jane Despas
26Leah Guloien (Colavita partnered with ESPN-W)
27Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
28Lauren Tamayo (Exergy 2012)
29Vikki Appel (PAA/REMAX)0:00:06
30Juliette Olson (RED Racing)
31Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:00:07
32Heather Ross (Team TIBCO II)
33Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)0:00:08
34Priscilla Calderon (Sc velo p/b empower coaching)
35Jennie Phillips (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Te)
36Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Empower coaching)
37Josie Morgan (Touchstone Climbing)
38Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben)0:00:09
39Coryn Rivera (Exergy 2012)0:00:10
40Heather Lipana (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
41Mary Maroon (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
42Heather Nielson (Touchstone Climbing)
43Fiona Strouts (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:00:11
44Elise Hazlewood (Red Racing)
45Lauren Liscinski (Cynergy Cycles P/B Mission Link)
46Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy 2012)0:00:12
47Mary Ellen Ash (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:00:13
48Emily Matheu (Red Racing)
49Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
50Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon)
51Tayler Wiles (Exergy 2012)0:00:14
52Marissa Axell (Touchstone Climbing)0:00:17
53Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:26
54Kristina Seley (Cynergy - Missing Link)0:01:00
55Cybil Silberman (Earlybird Women's Developmental)0:01:05
56Greta Neimanas (Exergy 2012)0:01:22
57Susannah Breen (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)0:02:44
58Jennifer App0:17:15
59Kimberly Keathley (Bolthouse Farms/AIAGE)0:17:16
60Vanessa Baumann (Wells Fargo/Kovarus)0:21:24
61Trish Black (Red Racing)0:26:00
62Belinda Eschenwald (Velo Club LaGrange)0:27:38
DNFEmily Foxman (Cycles FANATIC)
DNFDevon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
DNFJulie Bellerose (Metromint Cycling)
DNFAmanda Seigle (metromint cycling)
DNFBeatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching Syste)
DNFAnna Lang (Velo Club LanGrange)
DNFNicole Brandt (Velo Club LaGrange)
DNFMonica Harris (Pacific Crush Racing)
DNFShannon Bhatia (Team TIBCO II)

Women's Final classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Exergy Twenty12)69pts
2Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)69
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)59
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)54
5Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)51
6Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon)41
7Flavia Oliveira (Kovarus / Wells Fargo Racing Team)39
8Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)33
9Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)33
10Lauren Tamayo (Exergy Twenty12)31
11Coryn Rivera (Exergy Twenty12)30
12Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)27
13Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)24
14Stacey Jensen (Kenda p/b Geargrinder)24
15Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)24
16Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)23
17Karlee Gendron22
18Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty12)22
19Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missi)19
20Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)19
21Pascale Schnider (Exergy Twenty12)19
22Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Ben)18
23Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)18
24Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)17
25Beatriz Rodriguez (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)16
26Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching)16
27Julie Cutts (Velo Club LaGrange)14
28Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)14
29Amber Gaffney (SC VELO/Empower Coaching)14
30Joy Mcculloch (Helen's Racing)13
31Leah Guloien (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling)13
32Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12)12
33Carol Irving (Touchstone Climbing)11
34Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)10
35Moriah Macgregor (Colavita-espnW Pro Cycling)10
36Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
37Rebecca Siegel (PAA/REMAX)9
38Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
39Johanna Trueblood (Red Racing)6
40Juliette Olson (Red Racing)5
41Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)4
42Michelle Melka (Red Racing)3
43Jane Despas1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)69pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)59
3Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)33
4Coryn Rivera (Exergy Twenty12)30
5Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)24
6Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)18
7Holly Breck (SC Velo/empower coaching)16
8Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)14
9Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12)12
10Amy Chandos (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)10
11Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
12Rebecca Siegel (PAA/REMAX)9

