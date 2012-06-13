Trending

Vento beats Lawrence in XXC

Simril cruises to women's victory

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Vento3:24:18
2Kyle Lawrence0:09:11
3Stewart Staton0:13:24
4Johnnie Martinez0:18:41
5John Petrylak0:18:47
6Bradley Schmalzer0:20:27
1Donald Ciampanelli3:45:26
7Justin Mace3:48:54
1Vinni Kish3:58:01
8Erik Jensen4:01:56
2Michael Boyes0:02:16
2Michael Cosgrove0:00:13
3Lee Simril0:00:36
9Paul Deeble0:01:14
10Michael Phillips0:04:19
11Jason Millington0:06:32
4Bruce Meyer0:06:46
5David Mccormick0:09:49
3Andrew Forron0:11:27
12Eric Hamann0:12:34
13Matt Donahue0:13:28
4Andy Cremeans0:18:50
14Ryan Curtiss0:21:10
15J.J. Ford0:22:31
6Michael Buchness0:24:57
7Matt Marcus0:26:30
5Tyler Arnold0:28:21
16Brian Menzies0:31:50
17John Bobb0:34:31
6Allen Campbell0:35:27
18Paul Sullivan0:37:07
19Kurt Rosenberger0:42:18
20Davy Hazlegrove0:43:39
7David Kelnberger0:53:20
21Gavin Kline0:53:37
22Ryan Delaney1:05:25
8Jon Ciambotti1:10:43
9Jody Beasley1:11:41
23Jordan Kelsey1:16:52
24Matthew Kesecker1:17:32
25Albert Matters1:18:10
26Grant Patterson1:20:12
27Ray Gay1:32:19
28Bradley Arehart1:48:41
10Robert Eiserman1:52:27
29Mark Veerman2:01:28
30Aj Kray2:15:09
11Joseph White2:29:48
31Scott Wooten2:45:48
32Van Morales3:12:48
DNFChris Danaceau
DNFGuy Akentzer
DNFJustin Riddle
DNFBrian Clark
DNFIan Beckner
DNFCarl Roach
DNFJohn Logar
DNFAaron Georgelas
DNFJoel Ganshaw
DNFJason Willis
DNSBrett Frazer

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenda Simril4:04:52
2Jennifer Wolfson0:26:34
3Sue George0:38:46
4Francine Rapp1:17:52
5Donna Miller1:20:50
6Amy Coleman1:41:35
7Whitney March1:42:30
8Meredith Erlewine1:43:06
9Beverly Richardson1:59:50
DNFKat Willis
DNFElizabeth Boyle
DNFBrandy Adams

