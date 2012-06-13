Vento beats Lawrence in XXC
Simril cruises to women's victory
XXC: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Vento
|3:24:18
|2
|Kyle Lawrence
|0:09:11
|3
|Stewart Staton
|0:13:24
|4
|Johnnie Martinez
|0:18:41
|5
|John Petrylak
|0:18:47
|6
|Bradley Schmalzer
|0:20:27
|1
|Donald Ciampanelli
|3:45:26
|7
|Justin Mace
|3:48:54
|1
|Vinni Kish
|3:58:01
|8
|Erik Jensen
|4:01:56
|2
|Michael Boyes
|0:02:16
|2
|Michael Cosgrove
|0:00:13
|3
|Lee Simril
|0:00:36
|9
|Paul Deeble
|0:01:14
|10
|Michael Phillips
|0:04:19
|11
|Jason Millington
|0:06:32
|4
|Bruce Meyer
|0:06:46
|5
|David Mccormick
|0:09:49
|3
|Andrew Forron
|0:11:27
|12
|Eric Hamann
|0:12:34
|13
|Matt Donahue
|0:13:28
|4
|Andy Cremeans
|0:18:50
|14
|Ryan Curtiss
|0:21:10
|15
|J.J. Ford
|0:22:31
|6
|Michael Buchness
|0:24:57
|7
|Matt Marcus
|0:26:30
|5
|Tyler Arnold
|0:28:21
|16
|Brian Menzies
|0:31:50
|17
|John Bobb
|0:34:31
|6
|Allen Campbell
|0:35:27
|18
|Paul Sullivan
|0:37:07
|19
|Kurt Rosenberger
|0:42:18
|20
|Davy Hazlegrove
|0:43:39
|7
|David Kelnberger
|0:53:20
|21
|Gavin Kline
|0:53:37
|22
|Ryan Delaney
|1:05:25
|8
|Jon Ciambotti
|1:10:43
|9
|Jody Beasley
|1:11:41
|23
|Jordan Kelsey
|1:16:52
|24
|Matthew Kesecker
|1:17:32
|25
|Albert Matters
|1:18:10
|26
|Grant Patterson
|1:20:12
|27
|Ray Gay
|1:32:19
|28
|Bradley Arehart
|1:48:41
|10
|Robert Eiserman
|1:52:27
|29
|Mark Veerman
|2:01:28
|30
|Aj Kray
|2:15:09
|11
|Joseph White
|2:29:48
|31
|Scott Wooten
|2:45:48
|32
|Van Morales
|3:12:48
|DNF
|Chris Danaceau
|DNF
|Guy Akentzer
|DNF
|Justin Riddle
|DNF
|Brian Clark
|DNF
|Ian Beckner
|DNF
|Carl Roach
|DNF
|John Logar
|DNF
|Aaron Georgelas
|DNF
|Joel Ganshaw
|DNF
|Jason Willis
|DNS
|Brett Frazer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenda Simril
|4:04:52
|2
|Jennifer Wolfson
|0:26:34
|3
|Sue George
|0:38:46
|4
|Francine Rapp
|1:17:52
|5
|Donna Miller
|1:20:50
|6
|Amy Coleman
|1:41:35
|7
|Whitney March
|1:42:30
|8
|Meredith Erlewine
|1:43:06
|9
|Beverly Richardson
|1:59:50
|DNF
|Kat Willis
|DNF
|Elizabeth Boyle
|DNF
|Brandy Adams
