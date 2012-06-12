Trending

Haywood wins HooHa! Super D

Alber beats Vento by five seconds in men's race

Full Results

Pro/Expert women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Susan Haywood (Stans No Tubes)0:13:14
2Whitney March (DCMTB)0:01:56
3Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing)0:02:18
4Ellen Kasiske0:03:05
5Francine Rapp (Joey's Bike Shop)0:03:12
6Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)0:03:18
7Brenda Simril (Garneau Custom)0:03:30
8Brandy Adams (Joey's Bike Shop)0:04:10
9Elizabeth Fulton (The Bike Lane)0:04:29
10Karen Talley Mead (The Bike Lane)0:08:40

Pro/Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor Alber (Super Cool Bike Shop)0:12:03
2Colin Vento (Motor Mile Racing)0:00:05
3Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mtn Touring)0:00:16
4Ryan Fawley0:00:19
5Jeff Dickey (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:00:33
6Justin Mace (JV Squad)0:00:35
7Bradford Perley (Cannondale/Champsys)0:00:49
8Derek Bissett (Promountainoutfitters.Com)0:01:00
9Matt Smith (Team Green)0:01:13
10Thomas Jenkins (SBC)0:01:14
11Byron Rice (Constellation Cycling)0:01:17
12Justin Swietlik0:01:20
13Ryan Claeys (Eastern Mountain Sports)0:01:23
14Nicholas Pence (JV Squad)0:01:24
15Steven Beuchert0:01:31
16Thomas Cooper0:01:47
17Joseph Dabbs (Rmw/Orbea)0:01:49
18Matt Donahue0:02:08
19Tj Rickard (SVBC)0:02:40
20Ian Beckner (Motor Mile Racing)0:02:46
21Jj Ford (The Wineshop Team)0:02:48
22Bradley Schmalzer (Motor Mile Racing)0:02:53
23Jay Catlett (Blue Ridge Cyclery Elite)0:03:35
24Christopher Coleman (Blue Ridge Cycle)0:03:39
25Lee Simril (Winchester Wheelmen)0:03:46

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mason Hopkins (Rocktown Racing)0:21:04

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dakota Detwiler0:13:08
2Adam Christopher (Cycle Youth)0:00:08
3James Dunaway (Cycle Youth)0:00:20
4Cameron Ritcher0:00:42
5Andrew Bobb (Nonnenmacher Chiro)0:00:53
6Elliott Baring (Cycleyouth/Alphabikes)0:01:05
7Devon Fournier0:01:19
8Levi Sornson0:04:35
9Jake Bowen (Rocket Racing)0:07:37
10Luke Suess0:07:51

Sport/Beginner women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louise Finger (A-1 Cycling)0:17:04
2Sara Chua (Bike Doctor Crew)0:04:01
3Heather Downs (A-1 Cycling)0:07:02
4Julie Surette (The Clymb)0:17:36

Sport Beginner men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Miller (Richmond Velo Sport)0:14:04
2Derek Clifton0:00:01
3Greg Mead0:00:03
4Jeffrey Sheehan0:00:10
5Ian Critz (Bryce)0:00:43
6Erik Falk0:00:45
7Ed Bugg (Team Zipline)0:01:21
8A.W. Woolfrey0:01:21
9David Mccormick (SBC)0:01:25
10Chris Alls (Meadcor)0:01:26
11Michael Bowen0:01:26
12George Sokorai (Whiskey Springs)0:01:31
13Matthew Cole (Pedal Pushers)0:01:41
14Zachek Vaneura (Team Zipline)0:01:46
15Tommy Francis (A1 Cycling / Smokin' Gears)0:02:02
16Andrew Massonneau (Joey's Bike Shop)0:02:07
17Chris Faunce (River City Women's Racing)0:02:16
18Paul Stanley (Whiskey Springs Jr Devo)0:02:41
19Steven Prestyly (Bike Doctor Waldorf / Somd Crew)0:03:10
20Raymond Epstein (Evil Cycling Norfolk Division/Chunk Racing)0:03:13
21Kevin Ford0:03:24
22Thomas Velasquez (A-1 Cycling)0:03:58
23Jeremy Suess0:04:10
24Victor Bonomi (Rental Shop)0:04:34
25Roger Spivey (Action Wheels)0:04:39
26Tommy Nonnenmacher (East Coaster Junior Team)0:04:48
27Flynn Hulver0:04:51
28Rodd Kugler0:04:58
29Luke Minter0:06:00
30Chris Horan (434 Racing)0:06:19
31Tommy Debevoisa (Whiskey Springs)0:08:41

