Haywood wins HooHa! Super D
Alber beats Vento by five seconds in men's race
Super D: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Susan Haywood (Stans No Tubes)
|0:13:14
|2
|Whitney March (DCMTB)
|0:01:56
|3
|Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing)
|0:02:18
|4
|Ellen Kasiske
|0:03:05
|5
|Francine Rapp (Joey's Bike Shop)
|0:03:12
|6
|Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)
|0:03:18
|7
|Brenda Simril (Garneau Custom)
|0:03:30
|8
|Brandy Adams (Joey's Bike Shop)
|0:04:10
|9
|Elizabeth Fulton (The Bike Lane)
|0:04:29
|10
|Karen Talley Mead (The Bike Lane)
|0:08:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor Alber (Super Cool Bike Shop)
|0:12:03
|2
|Colin Vento (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:00:05
|3
|Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mtn Touring)
|0:00:16
|4
|Ryan Fawley
|0:00:19
|5
|Jeff Dickey (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)
|0:00:33
|6
|Justin Mace (JV Squad)
|0:00:35
|7
|Bradford Perley (Cannondale/Champsys)
|0:00:49
|8
|Derek Bissett (Promountainoutfitters.Com)
|0:01:00
|9
|Matt Smith (Team Green)
|0:01:13
|10
|Thomas Jenkins (SBC)
|0:01:14
|11
|Byron Rice (Constellation Cycling)
|0:01:17
|12
|Justin Swietlik
|0:01:20
|13
|Ryan Claeys (Eastern Mountain Sports)
|0:01:23
|14
|Nicholas Pence (JV Squad)
|0:01:24
|15
|Steven Beuchert
|0:01:31
|16
|Thomas Cooper
|0:01:47
|17
|Joseph Dabbs (Rmw/Orbea)
|0:01:49
|18
|Matt Donahue
|0:02:08
|19
|Tj Rickard (SVBC)
|0:02:40
|20
|Ian Beckner (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:02:46
|21
|Jj Ford (The Wineshop Team)
|0:02:48
|22
|Bradley Schmalzer (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:02:53
|23
|Jay Catlett (Blue Ridge Cyclery Elite)
|0:03:35
|24
|Christopher Coleman (Blue Ridge Cycle)
|0:03:39
|25
|Lee Simril (Winchester Wheelmen)
|0:03:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mason Hopkins (Rocktown Racing)
|0:21:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dakota Detwiler
|0:13:08
|2
|Adam Christopher (Cycle Youth)
|0:00:08
|3
|James Dunaway (Cycle Youth)
|0:00:20
|4
|Cameron Ritcher
|0:00:42
|5
|Andrew Bobb (Nonnenmacher Chiro)
|0:00:53
|6
|Elliott Baring (Cycleyouth/Alphabikes)
|0:01:05
|7
|Devon Fournier
|0:01:19
|8
|Levi Sornson
|0:04:35
|9
|Jake Bowen (Rocket Racing)
|0:07:37
|10
|Luke Suess
|0:07:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louise Finger (A-1 Cycling)
|0:17:04
|2
|Sara Chua (Bike Doctor Crew)
|0:04:01
|3
|Heather Downs (A-1 Cycling)
|0:07:02
|4
|Julie Surette (The Clymb)
|0:17:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hayden Miller (Richmond Velo Sport)
|0:14:04
|2
|Derek Clifton
|0:00:01
|3
|Greg Mead
|0:00:03
|4
|Jeffrey Sheehan
|0:00:10
|5
|Ian Critz (Bryce)
|0:00:43
|6
|Erik Falk
|0:00:45
|7
|Ed Bugg (Team Zipline)
|0:01:21
|8
|A.W. Woolfrey
|0:01:21
|9
|David Mccormick (SBC)
|0:01:25
|10
|Chris Alls (Meadcor)
|0:01:26
|11
|Michael Bowen
|0:01:26
|12
|George Sokorai (Whiskey Springs)
|0:01:31
|13
|Matthew Cole (Pedal Pushers)
|0:01:41
|14
|Zachek Vaneura (Team Zipline)
|0:01:46
|15
|Tommy Francis (A1 Cycling / Smokin' Gears)
|0:02:02
|16
|Andrew Massonneau (Joey's Bike Shop)
|0:02:07
|17
|Chris Faunce (River City Women's Racing)
|0:02:16
|18
|Paul Stanley (Whiskey Springs Jr Devo)
|0:02:41
|19
|Steven Prestyly (Bike Doctor Waldorf / Somd Crew)
|0:03:10
|20
|Raymond Epstein (Evil Cycling Norfolk Division/Chunk Racing)
|0:03:13
|21
|Kevin Ford
|0:03:24
|22
|Thomas Velasquez (A-1 Cycling)
|0:03:58
|23
|Jeremy Suess
|0:04:10
|24
|Victor Bonomi (Rental Shop)
|0:04:34
|25
|Roger Spivey (Action Wheels)
|0:04:39
|26
|Tommy Nonnenmacher (East Coaster Junior Team)
|0:04:48
|27
|Flynn Hulver
|0:04:51
|28
|Rodd Kugler
|0:04:58
|29
|Luke Minter
|0:06:00
|30
|Chris Horan (434 Racing)
|0:06:19
|31
|Tommy Debevoisa (Whiskey Springs)
|0:08:41
