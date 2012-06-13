Fisher-Goodwin wins Hoo Ha! short track
Bishop takes men's race
Short Track: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin
|2
|Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing)
|3
|Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)
|4
|Karen Talley Mead (The Bike Lane)
|5
|Mason Hopkins (River City Women's Racing)
|DNS
|Heather Downs
|DNS
|Whitney March (Sbc)
|DNS
|Francine Rapp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|2
|Victor Alber (Super Cool Bike Shop)
|3
|Matthys Beukes
|4
|Jeff Dickey (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)
|5
|Bradford Perley (Cannondale/Champsys)
|6
|Ryan Fawley
|7
|Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Team)
|8
|Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)
|9
|Dave Weaver (Alan N. America Cycling Team)
|10
|Adam Christopher (Cycle Youth)
|11
|Todd Latocha (Pathfinder Of Wv)
|12
|Joseph Dabbs (Rmw/Orbea)
|13
|Bradley Schmalzer (Bikeman.Com/Xxcmag)
|14
|Elliott Baring (Cycleyouth/Alphabikes)
|15
|Peter Haile (Union College)
|16
|Derek Bissett (Promountainoutfitters.Com)
|17
|Nicholas Pence (Jv Squad)
|18
|Jay Catlett (Blue Ridge Cyclery Elite)
|DNS
|Chris Scott (Shenandoah Mtn Touring)
|DNS
|Thomas Jenkins (Sbc)
|DNS
|Matt Donahue (Dcmtb)
|DNS
|Colin Vento (Jv Squad)
|DNS
|Ian Beckner (Shenandoah Mtn Touring)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cameron Ritcher (Rocktown Racing)
|2
|Jonas Zimmerman (Rocktown Racing)
|3
|Hayden Miller (Garneau Custom)
|4
|Devon Fournier (Bike Doctor Waldorf / Somd Crew)
|5
|Andrew Bobb (Whiskey Springs)
|6
|David Mccormick (The Wineshop Team)
|7
|Dakota Detwiler (Whiskey Springs Jr Devo)
|8
|Jeffrey Sheehan (Bike Doctor Waldorf / Somd Crew)
|9
|Zachek Vaneura
|10
|Levi Sornson (Whiskey Springs Jr)
|11
|George Sakorai (Action Wheels)
|12
|Jeremy Suess
|13
|Tommy Francis
|14
|Tommy Debevoisa
|15
|Roger Spivey
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sara Chua (Joey's Bike Shop)
