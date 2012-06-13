Trending

Fisher-Goodwin wins Hoo Ha! short track

Bishop takes men's race

Results

Pro/Expert women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kelly Fisher-Goodwin
2Pam Frentzel-Beyme (Gripped Racing)
3Angie Sokorai (Action Wheels)
4Karen Talley Mead (The Bike Lane)
5Mason Hopkins (River City Women's Racing)
DNSHeather Downs
DNSWhitney March (Sbc)
DNSFrancine Rapp

Pro/Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)
2Victor Alber (Super Cool Bike Shop)
3Matthys Beukes
4Jeff Dickey (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)
5Bradford Perley (Cannondale/Champsys)
6Ryan Fawley
7Jordan Kahlenberg (Giant Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Team)
8Aaron Snyder (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)
9Dave Weaver (Alan N. America Cycling Team)
10Adam Christopher (Cycle Youth)
11Todd Latocha (Pathfinder Of Wv)
12Joseph Dabbs (Rmw/Orbea)
13Bradley Schmalzer (Bikeman.Com/Xxcmag)
14Elliott Baring (Cycleyouth/Alphabikes)
15Peter Haile (Union College)
16Derek Bissett (Promountainoutfitters.Com)
17Nicholas Pence (Jv Squad)
18Jay Catlett (Blue Ridge Cyclery Elite)
DNSChris Scott (Shenandoah Mtn Touring)
DNSThomas Jenkins (Sbc)
DNSMatt Donahue (Dcmtb)
DNSColin Vento (Jv Squad)
DNSIan Beckner (Shenandoah Mtn Touring)

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cameron Ritcher (Rocktown Racing)
2Jonas Zimmerman (Rocktown Racing)
3Hayden Miller (Garneau Custom)
4Devon Fournier (Bike Doctor Waldorf / Somd Crew)
5Andrew Bobb (Whiskey Springs)
6David Mccormick (The Wineshop Team)
7Dakota Detwiler (Whiskey Springs Jr Devo)
8Jeffrey Sheehan (Bike Doctor Waldorf / Somd Crew)
9Zachek Vaneura
10Levi Sornson (Whiskey Springs Jr)
11George Sakorai (Action Wheels)
12Jeremy Suess
13Tommy Francis
14Tommy Debevoisa
15Roger Spivey

Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sara Chua (Joey's Bike Shop)

