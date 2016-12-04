Trending

Courtenay McFadden reverses day 1 Major Taylor Cross Cup result to take the victory

Day 1 Sofia Gomez Villafane second, Laura Winberry third

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) owned third place nearly the entire race

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) owned third place nearly the entire race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:40:57
2Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA) TenSpeed Hero0:00:33
3Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:00:40
4Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
5Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh/Clemente0:01:04
6Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C Team0:01:30
7Hannah Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C0:01:33
8Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:01:47
9Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project
10Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:03:09
11Campbell Steers (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rocklobster0:03:39
12Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:04:08
13Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) Powerfix Elite0:05:15
14Isabella Brookshire (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C0:06:20
15Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders0:07:29
16Gabriella Arnold (USA) Marian University Cycling Team0:09:29
DNSKatherine Santos (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
DNFKennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project

Latest on Cyclingnews