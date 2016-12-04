Courtenay McFadden reverses day 1 Major Taylor Cross Cup result to take the victory
Day 1 Sofia Gomez Villafane second, Laura Winberry third
Elite Women Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:40:57
|2
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA) TenSpeed Hero
|0:00:33
|3
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:00:40
|4
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|5
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh/Clemente
|0:01:04
|6
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C Team
|0:01:30
|7
|Hannah Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C
|0:01:33
|8
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:01:47
|9
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project
|10
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:03:09
|11
|Campbell Steers (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rocklobster
|0:03:39
|12
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:04:08
|13
|Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) Powerfix Elite
|0:05:15
|14
|Isabella Brookshire (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C
|0:06:20
|15
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|0:07:29
|16
|Gabriella Arnold (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|0:09:29
|DNS
|Katherine Santos (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project
