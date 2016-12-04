Trending

Johnson pips Dillman

Matter claims third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Johnson (USA) Team Neighborlink Cx0:54:48
2Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
3Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin0:00:02
4Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing0:00:04
5Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehumaunsa0:00:07
6Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/Hrs/Rock Lobster0:01:01
7Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance0:01:15
8Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:01:16
9Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set/Coaching
10Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching0:01:56
11Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/Hifi/Cycle-Smart0:02:09
12Ian Mcshane (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa0:02:16
13David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:02:54
14Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling P/B Podium Sports Medicinuesa0:03:05
15Jared Nieters (USA) Seavs/Haymarket0:03:19
16Andrew Bailey (USA) Cycleworks
17Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
18Michael Larson (USA) A-D Bikes/ Velo Reno0:03:24
19Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports0:03:25
20Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa0:04:06
21Taylor Kruse (USA) Red Kite Coaching0:04:34
22Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop0:05:04
23Eli House (USA) Veloworks Urban Cyclery0:05:18
24Ryan Gamm (USA) Red Kite Coaching0:05:40
25Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa0:07:50
26Zach Bender (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa0:08:23
27Jason Blodgett (USA) Tenspeed Hero
28Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa
29Matthew Reeves (USA) Cyclesmart Grassroots Team
30Josiah Longenecker (USA) Vo2 Multisport
DNFJonah Meadvancort (USA) Lindenwood University
DNFCade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa

Latest on Cyclingnews