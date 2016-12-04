Johnson pips Dillman
Matter claims third
Elite Men Day 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Johnson (USA) Team Neighborlink Cx
|0:54:48
|2
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|3
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin
|0:00:02
|4
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:00:04
|5
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehumaunsa
|0:00:07
|6
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/Hrs/Rock Lobster
|0:01:01
|7
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|0:01:15
|8
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|0:01:16
|9
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Set/Coaching
|10
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|0:01:56
|11
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/Hifi/Cycle-Smart
|0:02:09
|12
|Ian Mcshane (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa
|0:02:16
|13
|David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:02:54
|14
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling P/B Podium Sports Medicinuesa
|0:03:05
|15
|Jared Nieters (USA) Seavs/Haymarket
|0:03:19
|16
|Andrew Bailey (USA) Cycleworks
|17
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|18
|Michael Larson (USA) A-D Bikes/ Velo Reno
|0:03:24
|19
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:03:25
|20
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa
|0:04:06
|21
|Taylor Kruse (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|0:04:34
|22
|Michael Dutczak (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:05:04
|23
|Eli House (USA) Veloworks Urban Cyclery
|0:05:18
|24
|Ryan Gamm (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|0:05:40
|25
|Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa
|0:07:50
|26
|Zach Bender (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa
|0:08:23
|27
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|28
|Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa
|29
|Matthew Reeves (USA) Cyclesmart Grassroots Team
|30
|Josiah Longenecker (USA) Vo2 Multisport
|DNF
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Lindenwood University
|DNF
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Teamusa
