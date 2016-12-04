Trending

Sofia Gomez bests Courtenay McFadden

Hannah Arensman takes third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) TenSpeed Hero0:44:13
2Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:00:01
3Hannah Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C Team0:01:15
4Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C Team0:01:33
5Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project0:01:36
6Emma Swartz (USA) Marian University Cycling0:01:42
7Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:01:54
8Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:01:56
9Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:02:05
10Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) Powerfix Elite
11Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:02:07
12Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:03:40
13Campbell Steers (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rocklobster0:04:00
14Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders0:04:14
15Katherine Santos (USA) Marian University CYCLING TEAM0:04:32
16Lindsay Knight (USA) Ten Speed Hero CX0:07:08
17Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cuttin Crew0:07:39
18Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project0:08:14
19Gabriella Arnold (Ber) Marian University Cycling

