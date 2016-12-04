Sofia Gomez bests Courtenay McFadden
Hannah Arensman takes third
Elite Women Day 1: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) TenSpeed Hero
|0:44:13
|2
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:00:01
|3
|Hannah Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C Team
|0:01:33
|5
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:01:36
|6
|Emma Swartz (USA) Marian University Cycling
|0:01:42
|7
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:01:54
|8
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:01:56
|9
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:02:05
|10
|Stacy Kalemkiarian (USA) Powerfix Elite
|11
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:02:07
|12
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:03:40
|13
|Campbell Steers (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rocklobster
|0:04:00
|14
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|0:04:14
|15
|Katherine Santos (USA) Marian University CYCLING TEAM
|0:04:32
|16
|Lindsay Knight (USA) Ten Speed Hero CX
|0:07:08
|17
|Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|0:07:39
|18
|Kennedy Adams (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:08:14
|19
|Gabriella Arnold (Ber) Marian University Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy