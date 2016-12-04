Trending

Major Taylor Cross Cup: Day 2 win for Spencer Petrov

Second place for Max Judelson, Andrew Dillman in third

Spencer Petrov (Cyclocross Alliance) running the "Belgian Steps"

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance1:03:49
2Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:00:40
3Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance0:01:27
4Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin0:01:37
5Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports0:02:37
6Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching0:02:52
7Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing0:03:54
8Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:04:06
9Josh Johnson (USA) Team NeighborLink CX0:04:36
10Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:04:59
11Ian McShane (USA) Marian University Cycling Team0:05:08
12Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycling Team0:05:51
13Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching0:07:03
14Michael Larson (USA) A-D bikes/ Velo Reno0:07:25
15Andrew Bailey (USA) CycleWorks0:09:52
16Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:10:40
17Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University Cycling Team- 2 Laps
18Zach Bender (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
19Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
20Ryan Gamm (USA) Red Kite Coaching
21Eli House (USA) Veloworks Urban Cyclery
22Matthew Reeves (USA) Cyclesmart Grassroots Team- 3 Laps
23Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling Team- 4 Laps
DNSAndrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling p/b Podium Sports Medicine
DNFCade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
DNFJason Blodgett (USA) TenSpeed Hero
DNFNicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Cycle-Smart
DNFMike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo

 

