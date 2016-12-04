Major Taylor Cross Cup: Day 2 win for Spencer Petrov
Second place for Max Judelson, Andrew Dillman in third
Elite Men Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|1:03:49
|2
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:00:40
|3
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|0:01:27
|4
|Brian Matter (USA) Team Wisconsin
|0:01:37
|5
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:02:37
|6
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching
|0:02:52
|7
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Racing
|0:03:54
|8
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|0:04:06
|9
|Josh Johnson (USA) Team NeighborLink CX
|0:04:36
|10
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:04:59
|11
|Ian McShane (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|12
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|13
|Samuel Kieffer (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|0:07:03
|14
|Michael Larson (USA) A-D bikes/ Velo Reno
|0:07:25
|15
|Andrew Bailey (USA) CycleWorks
|0:09:52
|16
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:10:40
|17
|Vance Fletcher (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|- 2 Laps
|18
|Zach Bender (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|19
|Taylor Kruse (USA) Paradise Garage Racing
|20
|Ryan Gamm (USA) Red Kite Coaching
|21
|Eli House (USA) Veloworks Urban Cyclery
|22
|Matthew Reeves (USA) Cyclesmart Grassroots Team
|- 3 Laps
|23
|Sam Winters (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|- 4 Laps
|DNS
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling p/b Podium Sports Medicine
|DNF
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Marian University Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jason Blodgett (USA) TenSpeed Hero
|DNF
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Kona/HiFi/Cycle-Smart
|DNF
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
