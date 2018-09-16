Trending

Bronzini wins Madrid Challenge stage

Van Dijk claims overall in two-day race

Image 1 of 31

Giorgia Bronzini on the podium

Giorgia Bronzini on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 31

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance)

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 31

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance)

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 31

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) wins the final race of her career

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) wins the final race of her career
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 31

Marta Tagliaferro and Rosella Ratto celebrate with winner Giorgia Bronzini

Marta Tagliaferro and Rosella Ratto celebrate with winner Giorgia Bronzini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 31

Cylance celebrates Giorgia Bronzini's win

Cylance celebrates Giorgia Bronzini's win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 31

Bronzini edges out Sarah Roy for the win

Bronzini edges out Sarah Roy for the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar PBM) won the points classification

Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar PBM) won the points classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

Giorgia Bronzini celebrates her final victory

Giorgia Bronzini celebrates her final victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

Leah Kirchmann, Ellen van Dijk and Coryn Rivera were the top three in the Madrid Challenge

Leah Kirchmann, Ellen van Dijk and Coryn Rivera were the top three in the Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) on the podium

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

Annelies Dom (Team Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Annelies Dom (Team Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 31

US champion Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)

US champion Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 31

Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott)

Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 31

Sarah Roy (Team Mitchelton-Scott)

Sarah Roy (Team Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 31

Elisa Longo Borghini (Team Wiggle High5), Lisa Brennauer (Team Wiggle High5), Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Team Wiggle High5), Lisa Brennauer (Team Wiggle High5), Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 31

Roxane Knetemann (Team Ale Cipollini), Alexandra Manly (Team Mitchelton-Scott), Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb)

Roxane Knetemann (Team Ale Cipollini), Alexandra Manly (Team Mitchelton-Scott), Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 31

Jolien D'Hoore (Team Mitchelton-Scott), Eukene Larrarte (National Team of Spain),

Jolien D'Hoore (Team Mitchelton-Scott), Eukene Larrarte (National Team of Spain),
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 31

Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott)

Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 31

Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott), Eyerusalem Kelil (Team Bepink)

Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott), Eyerusalem Kelil (Team Bepink)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 31

Aafke Soet (Team WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling), Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Team Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias), Annelies Dom (Team Lotto Soudal Ladies), Ariadna Trias (Sopela Womens Team)

Aafke Soet (Team WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling), Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Team Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias), Annelies Dom (Team Lotto Soudal Ladies), Ariadna Trias (Sopela Womens Team)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 31

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Purple Leader Jersey)

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Purple Leader Jersey)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 31

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Purple Leader Jersey)

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Purple Leader Jersey)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 31

Aafke Soet (Team WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling)

Aafke Soet (Team WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 31

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team)

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 31

Simona Frapporti (Team Hitec Products)

Simona Frapporti (Team Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 31

Annelies Dom (Team Lotto Soudal Ladies)

Annelies Dom (Team Lotto Soudal Ladies)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 31

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Purple Leader Jersey)

Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Purple Leader Jersey)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 31

Polona Batagelj (Team BTC City Ljubljana)

Polona Batagelj (Team BTC City Ljubljana)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 31

Emilia Fahlin (Team Wiggle High5)

Emilia Fahlin (Team Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 31

Moniek Tenniglo (Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Moniek Tenniglo (Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) won stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. Part of a strong breakaway of nineteen riders that got away in the second half of the 100.3km race, and made it to the end, the former world champion outsprinted Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) and Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) to take the victory in her final race. Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) won the race overall.

Stage 2 was held on the finishing circuit of the men's Vuelta a España in the centre of Madrid. The 5.9km circuit on the Paseo de Prado, Paseo de Recoletos, and Paseo de la Castellana boulevards would be raced 17 times. Intermediate sprints every second lap (except after lap 16) offered bonus seconds and sprint points.

The race started quietly, and there were no attacks before the first intermediate sprint. A group of four got away after that, but was reduced to only two by a crash, and the remaining duo were soon reeled in. Five laps into the race, a new break of five riders formed. Their advantage went up to 50 seconds, and they took the next two intermediate sprints before being caught on lap nine.

Rossella Ratto (Cylance) attacked at the start of the tenth lap. Numerous other riders bridged and eventually formed a large breakaway of nineteen riders. Their advantage quickly went to over a minute and stayed there for a long time. Most teams were represented up front and therefore not interested in chasing, and the break was large enough to share the workload.

Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5), and Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar PBM) took points and bonus seconds at the remaining intermediate sprints, and with three laps left to race the break was still 45 seconds ahead despite the chasing efforts of Alé Cipollini.

Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Polish champion Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) attacked from the break and started the penultimate lap 24 seconds ahead of their erstwhile companions, the peloton led by Wiggle High5 was 48 seconds behind.

When the lead duo had been brought back with just over seven kilometres left, Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) pulled the re-united break single-handedly for over two kilometres. The gap was down to only 14 seconds at the 180-degree turn at the northern end of the circuit. Out of that turn, Sara Martín (Sopela Women's Team) went solo from the break, but she was quickly reeled in again by Zabelinskaya.

The peloton had not gotten any closer to the break at the southern 180-degree turn, and then Zabelinskaya went to the front again and kept the pace high on the final kilometre, with Giorgia Bronzini ready in her wheel.

Charlotte Becker opened up the sprint with 300 metres to go. Sarah Roy was quickly in the German's wheel, and Bronzini jumped onto the Australian's wheel. Roy came around Becker 150 metres from the line. In the last 100 metres, a gap opened between Becker and Roy for Bronzini to launch the final sprint of her cycling career and take the stage win.

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the bunch sprint for 17th place thirteen seconds later. Having been part of the winning break, Van Dijk won the overall classification of the two-day race ahead of team mate Coryn Rivera in second place. Cordon-Ragot had collected enough bonus seconds to push overnight leader Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) off the final podium, while Sanguineti won the points classification.

The 2018 UCI Women's WorldTour finishes with the Tour of Guangxi one-day race on 21 October.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling2:17:28
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
4Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
5Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
6Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
8Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
9Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
10Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
11Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
12Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
14Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
15Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
16Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor
17Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:13
18Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
19Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
20Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
21Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
22Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
23Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
24Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
25Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
26Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
27Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
28Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
29Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
30Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
31Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
32Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
33Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
34Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
35Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
36Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
37Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
38Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
39Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
40Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:19
41Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
42Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
43Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
44Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
45Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
46Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
47Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
48Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
49Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
50Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
51Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
52Eukene Larrarte Artega (Spa) Spain
53Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
54Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
55Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
56Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
57Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
58Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
59Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
60Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
61Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
62Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5

Sprint 1 - 11.8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women5pts
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High54
3Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas3
4Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM2
5Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1

Sprint 2 - 23.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High55pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women4
3Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana3
4Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas2
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women1

Sprint 3 - 35.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5pts
2Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias4
3Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team3
4Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
5Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team1

Sprint 4 - 47.2 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope5pts
2Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies4
3Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias3
4Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team2
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51

Sprint 5 - 59 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM5pts
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women4
3Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High53
4Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women2
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women1

Sprint 6 - 70.8 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM5pts
2Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High54
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3
4Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women2
5Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1

Sprint 7 - 82.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High55pts
2Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women4
3Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM3
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling10pts
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women8
3Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport6
4Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM4
5Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High52

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2:35:03
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:11
3Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:15
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:00:18
5Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:00:24
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:29
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:36
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:41
9Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:57
10Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women0:01:04
11Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:08
12Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:09
13Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:01:15
14Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:16
15Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:17
16Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:01:19
17Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:27
18Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
19Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas0:01:28
20Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:29
21Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:30
22Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:32
23Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
24Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:38
25Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:40
26Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:42
27Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
28Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:46
29Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:01:47
30Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor0:01:48
31Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
32Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:50
33Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:01:57
34Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
35Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:02
36Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:02:03
37Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:10
38Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:11
39Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
40Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:18
41Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:02:27
42Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:02:37
43Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:02:39
44Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:02:46
45Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
46Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:02:52
47Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:57
48Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain0:03:01
49Eukene Larrarte Artega (Spa) Spain0:03:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM17pts
2Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High514
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women11
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling10
5Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope10
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women9
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High59
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women9
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport7
10Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias7
11Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
12Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas5
13Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team5
14Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana4
15Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women4
16Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM2
17Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women2
18Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women1
19Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High51
20Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana1
21Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team1

