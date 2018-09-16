Image 1 of 31 Giorgia Bronzini on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 31 Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 31 Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 31 Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) wins the final race of her career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 31 Marta Tagliaferro and Rosella Ratto celebrate with winner Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 31 Cylance celebrates Giorgia Bronzini's win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 31 Bronzini edges out Sarah Roy for the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar PBM) won the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Giorgia Bronzini celebrates her final victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Leah Kirchmann, Ellen van Dijk and Coryn Rivera were the top three in the Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Annelies Dom (Team Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 31 US champion Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 31 Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 31 Sarah Roy (Team Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 31 Elisa Longo Borghini (Team Wiggle High5), Lisa Brennauer (Team Wiggle High5), Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 31 Roxane Knetemann (Team Ale Cipollini), Alexandra Manly (Team Mitchelton-Scott), Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 31 Jolien D'Hoore (Team Mitchelton-Scott), Eukene Larrarte (National Team of Spain), (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 31 Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 31 Jessica Allen (Team Mitchelton-Scott), Eyerusalem Kelil (Team Bepink) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 31 Aafke Soet (Team WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling), Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Team Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias), Annelies Dom (Team Lotto Soudal Ladies), Ariadna Trias (Sopela Womens Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 22 of 31 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Purple Leader Jersey) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 23 of 31 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Purple Leader Jersey) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 24 of 31 Aafke Soet (Team WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 25 of 31 Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 26 of 31 Simona Frapporti (Team Hitec Products) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 27 of 31 Annelies Dom (Team Lotto Soudal Ladies) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 28 of 31 Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb Purple Leader Jersey) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 29 of 31 Polona Batagelj (Team BTC City Ljubljana) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 30 of 31 Emilia Fahlin (Team Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 31 of 31 Moniek Tenniglo (Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) won stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. Part of a strong breakaway of nineteen riders that got away in the second half of the 100.3km race, and made it to the end, the former world champion outsprinted Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) and Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) to take the victory in her final race. Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) won the race overall.

Stage 2 was held on the finishing circuit of the men's Vuelta a España in the centre of Madrid. The 5.9km circuit on the Paseo de Prado, Paseo de Recoletos, and Paseo de la Castellana boulevards would be raced 17 times. Intermediate sprints every second lap (except after lap 16) offered bonus seconds and sprint points.

The race started quietly, and there were no attacks before the first intermediate sprint. A group of four got away after that, but was reduced to only two by a crash, and the remaining duo were soon reeled in. Five laps into the race, a new break of five riders formed. Their advantage went up to 50 seconds, and they took the next two intermediate sprints before being caught on lap nine.

Rossella Ratto (Cylance) attacked at the start of the tenth lap. Numerous other riders bridged and eventually formed a large breakaway of nineteen riders. Their advantage quickly went to over a minute and stayed there for a long time. Most teams were represented up front and therefore not interested in chasing, and the break was large enough to share the workload.

Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5), and Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar PBM) took points and bonus seconds at the remaining intermediate sprints, and with three laps left to race the break was still 45 seconds ahead despite the chasing efforts of Alé Cipollini.

Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Polish champion Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) attacked from the break and started the penultimate lap 24 seconds ahead of their erstwhile companions, the peloton led by Wiggle High5 was 48 seconds behind.

When the lead duo had been brought back with just over seven kilometres left, Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) pulled the re-united break single-handedly for over two kilometres. The gap was down to only 14 seconds at the 180-degree turn at the northern end of the circuit. Out of that turn, Sara Martín (Sopela Women's Team) went solo from the break, but she was quickly reeled in again by Zabelinskaya.

The peloton had not gotten any closer to the break at the southern 180-degree turn, and then Zabelinskaya went to the front again and kept the pace high on the final kilometre, with Giorgia Bronzini ready in her wheel.

Charlotte Becker opened up the sprint with 300 metres to go. Sarah Roy was quickly in the German's wheel, and Bronzini jumped onto the Australian's wheel. Roy came around Becker 150 metres from the line. In the last 100 metres, a gap opened between Becker and Roy for Bronzini to launch the final sprint of her cycling career and take the stage win.

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the bunch sprint for 17th place thirteen seconds later. Having been part of the winning break, Van Dijk won the overall classification of the two-day race ahead of team mate Coryn Rivera in second place. Cordon-Ragot had collected enough bonus seconds to push overnight leader Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) off the final podium, while Sanguineti won the points classification.

The 2018 UCI Women's WorldTour finishes with the Tour of Guangxi one-day race on 21 October.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 2:17:28 2 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 4 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 6 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 7 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 8 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 9 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 10 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 11 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 12 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 14 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 15 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 16 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor 17 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:13 18 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 19 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 20 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 21 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 22 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 23 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 24 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 25 Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team 26 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 27 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 28 Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women 29 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 30 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 31 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 32 Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 33 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 34 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 35 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 36 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 37 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 38 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 39 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas 40 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:00:19 41 Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 42 Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 43 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 44 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 45 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 46 Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas 47 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 48 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 49 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 50 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 51 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 52 Eukene Larrarte Artega (Spa) Spain 53 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 54 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 55 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 56 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 57 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 58 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 59 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 60 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 61 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 62 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 63 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5

Sprint 1 - 11.8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 5 pts 2 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 4 3 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 3 4 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 2 5 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 1

Sprint 2 - 23.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 5 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 4 3 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 3 4 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 2 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 1

Sprint 3 - 35.4 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 pts 2 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 4 3 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 5 Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 1

Sprint 4 - 47.2 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 pts 2 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 4 3 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 3 4 Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1

Sprint 5 - 59 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 pts 2 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 3 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 3 4 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 2 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 1

Sprint 6 - 70.8 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 5 pts 2 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 4 3 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 4 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 2 5 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 1

Sprint 7 - 82.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 5 pts 2 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 3 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 3 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2 5 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 8 3 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 6 4 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 4 5 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 2

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 2:35:03 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:11 3 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:00:15 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:18 5 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:24 6 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:29 7 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:36 8 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:41 9 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:57 10 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:01:04 11 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:08 12 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:09 13 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas 0:01:15 14 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:16 15 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:17 16 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:01:19 17 Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:27 18 Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas 19 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas 0:01:28 20 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:29 21 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:30 22 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:32 23 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 24 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:38 25 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:40 26 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:42 27 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 28 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:46 29 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:47 30 Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor 0:01:48 31 Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 32 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:50 33 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:01:57 34 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 35 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:02 36 Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:02:03 37 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:10 38 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:11 39 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 40 Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:18 41 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:02:27 42 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:02:37 43 Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:02:39 44 Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 0:02:46 45 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias 46 Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team 0:02:52 47 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:57 48 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 0:03:01 49 Eukene Larrarte Artega (Spa) Spain 0:03:07