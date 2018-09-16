Bronzini wins Madrid Challenge stage
Van Dijk claims overall in two-day race
Stage 2: Madrid - Madrid
Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) won stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. Part of a strong breakaway of nineteen riders that got away in the second half of the 100.3km race, and made it to the end, the former world champion outsprinted Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) and Charlotte Becker (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) to take the victory in her final race. Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb) won the race overall.
Stage 2 was held on the finishing circuit of the men's Vuelta a España in the centre of Madrid. The 5.9km circuit on the Paseo de Prado, Paseo de Recoletos, and Paseo de la Castellana boulevards would be raced 17 times. Intermediate sprints every second lap (except after lap 16) offered bonus seconds and sprint points.
The race started quietly, and there were no attacks before the first intermediate sprint. A group of four got away after that, but was reduced to only two by a crash, and the remaining duo were soon reeled in. Five laps into the race, a new break of five riders formed. Their advantage went up to 50 seconds, and they took the next two intermediate sprints before being caught on lap nine.
Rossella Ratto (Cylance) attacked at the start of the tenth lap. Numerous other riders bridged and eventually formed a large breakaway of nineteen riders. Their advantage quickly went to over a minute and stayed there for a long time. Most teams were represented up front and therefore not interested in chasing, and the break was large enough to share the workload.
Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5), and Ilaria Sanguineti (Valcar PBM) took points and bonus seconds at the remaining intermediate sprints, and with three laps left to race the break was still 45 seconds ahead despite the chasing efforts of Alé Cipollini.
Coralie Demay (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Polish champion Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar Team) attacked from the break and started the penultimate lap 24 seconds ahead of their erstwhile companions, the peloton led by Wiggle High5 was 48 seconds behind.
When the lead duo had been brought back with just over seven kilometres left, Olga Zabelinskaya (Cogeas-Mettler) pulled the re-united break single-handedly for over two kilometres. The gap was down to only 14 seconds at the 180-degree turn at the northern end of the circuit. Out of that turn, Sara Martín (Sopela Women's Team) went solo from the break, but she was quickly reeled in again by Zabelinskaya.
The peloton had not gotten any closer to the break at the southern 180-degree turn, and then Zabelinskaya went to the front again and kept the pace high on the final kilometre, with Giorgia Bronzini ready in her wheel.
Charlotte Becker opened up the sprint with 300 metres to go. Sarah Roy was quickly in the German's wheel, and Bronzini jumped onto the Australian's wheel. Roy came around Becker 150 metres from the line. In the last 100 metres, a gap opened between Becker and Roy for Bronzini to launch the final sprint of her cycling career and take the stage win.
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) won the bunch sprint for 17th place thirteen seconds later. Having been part of the winning break, Van Dijk won the overall classification of the two-day race ahead of team mate Coryn Rivera in second place. Cordon-Ragot had collected enough bonus seconds to push overnight leader Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) off the final podium, while Sanguineti won the points classification.
The 2018 UCI Women's WorldTour finishes with the Tour of Guangxi one-day race on 21 October.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2:17:28
|2
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|4
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|6
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|10
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|12
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|13
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|14
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|15
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|16
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor
|17
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:13
|18
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|20
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|22
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|23
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|25
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|26
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|27
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|29
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|30
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|31
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|32
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|33
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|34
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|35
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|36
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|37
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|38
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|39
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|40
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:19
|41
|Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|42
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|43
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|44
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|45
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|46
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|47
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|48
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|49
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|50
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|51
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|52
|Eukene Larrarte Artega (Spa) Spain
|53
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|54
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|55
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|56
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|58
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|59
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|61
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|3
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|3
|4
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|2
|5
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|3
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|4
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|2
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|pts
|2
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|4
|3
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|5
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|pts
|2
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|3
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|3
|4
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|pts
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|3
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|3
|4
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|2
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|5
|pts
|2
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|4
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|4
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|2
|5
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|5
|pts
|2
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|3
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|3
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|8
|3
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|6
|4
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|5
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2:35:03
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:11
|3
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:00:15
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:18
|5
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:24
|6
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:29
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:36
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:41
|9
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:57
|10
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:04
|11
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:08
|12
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:09
|13
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:01:15
|14
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:16
|15
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|16
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:19
|17
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:27
|18
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|19
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|0:01:28
|20
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:29
|21
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:30
|22
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:32
|23
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|24
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:38
|25
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:40
|26
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:42
|27
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:46
|29
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:47
|30
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor
|0:01:48
|31
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|32
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:50
|33
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:01:57
|34
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|35
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:02
|36
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:02:03
|37
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:10
|38
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:11
|39
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|40
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:18
|41
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:02:27
|42
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:37
|43
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:02:39
|44
|Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:02:46
|45
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|46
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:02:52
|47
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:57
|48
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|0:03:01
|49
|Eukene Larrarte Artega (Spa) Spain
|0:03:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|17
|pts
|2
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|14
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|11
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|5
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|9
|7
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|9
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|9
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|10
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|7
|11
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|12
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|5
|13
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|15
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|4
|16
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|2
|17
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|2
|18
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|1
|19
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|20
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|1
|21
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|1
