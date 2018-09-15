Image 1 of 27 Ellen van Dijk leads Sunweb to victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 27 Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 27 Team Sunweb celebrate their victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 27 The Spanish team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 27 Parkhotel Valkenburg (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 27 BePink (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 27 Team Sunweb (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 27 Team Sunweb (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 27 Ale Cipollini (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 27 Wiggle High5 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 27 Valcar PBM (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 27 Mitchelton-Scott women in the TTT (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 27 Team Sunweb en route to victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 27 Cogeas (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 27 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 27 Cylance (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 17 of 27 Sopela (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 18 of 27 WNT Rotot (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 19 of 27 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 20 of 27 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 21 of 27 Doltcini-Ven Eyck Sport (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 22 of 27 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 23 of 27 Bizkaia Durango (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 24 of 27 BTC City Ljubjana (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 25 of 27 Hitec Products-Birk Sport (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 26 of 27 Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products-Birk Sport) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 27 of 27 Movistar Team Women in the TTT (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Team Sunweb won the stage 1 team time trial at the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. The World TTT champions lived up to their pedigree and covered the 12.6 km course in 17:40 minutes, winning ahead of Wiggle High5 and Mitchelton-Scott. Leah Kirchmann is the race leader ahead of Sunday's 100.3 km criterium in Madrid.

The Madrid suburb of Boadilla del Monte that hosted the team time trial is home to the Spanish headquarters of race sponsor WNT. Starting and finishing at the 18th-century Palacio del Infante Don Luis, the 12.6-kilometre course was relatively technical with nine roundabouts that were all passed two or even three times.

WNT-Rotor started third and were the first team to finish in under twenty minutes, stopping the clock at 19:23 minutes. One after another, Doltcini-Van Eyck, Parkhotel Valkenburg, and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope took further seconds off the best time, and Cogeas-Mettler were the first to go below nineteen minutes in 18:50 minutes.

Despite starting short-handed with only five riders, BTC City Ljubljana could beat this time, finishing in 18:32 minutes. Wiggle High5 went even better, breaking the 18-minute barrier in 17:58 minutes and taking the lead. Only Team Sunweb could beat this, finishing in 17:40 minutes to take first place. Mitchelton-Scott were the last team on the course, their 18:26 minutes were good for third place.

Leah Kirchmann led the Sunweb squad over the finish line and will wear the purple jersey of the race leader on stage 2. “Honestly, it was not our best team time trial. We made quite a few mistakes, and we were down to four riders quite early. But we still held it together and rode quite a fast race in the end.”

The Madrid Challenge ends with a 17-lap criterium on a 5.9-kilometre circuit on the Paseo boulevards on Sunday 16 September.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 0:17:40 2 Wiggle High5 0:00:18 3 Mitchelton Scott 0:00:46 4 BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:52 5 Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 6 Valcar PBM 0:01:14 7 Movistar Team Women 8 FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:22 9 Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:24 10 Ale Cipollini 11 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:27 12 Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling 0:01:39 13 WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 14 Hitec Products - Birk Sport 0:01:47 15 Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:54 16 Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias 0:02:22 17 Sopela Women's Team 0:02:34 18 Spain 0:02:43 19 Bepink 0:02:59