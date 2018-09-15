Trending

Sunweb dominate Madrid Challenge team time trial

Wiggle High5 and Mitchelton-Scott on podium, Kirchmann race leader

Image 1 of 27

Ellen van Dijk leads Sunweb to victory


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 27

Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) in the leader's jersey


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 27

Team Sunweb celebrate their victory


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 27

The Spanish team


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 27

Parkhotel Valkenburg


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 27

BePink


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 27

Team Sunweb


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 27

Team Sunweb


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 27

Ale Cipollini


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 27

Wiggle High5


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 27

Valcar PBM


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 27

Mitchelton-Scott women in the TTT


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 27

Team Sunweb en route to victory


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 27

Cogeas


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 27

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 27

Cylance


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 27

Sopela


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 27

WNT Rotot


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 27

Lotto Soudal


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 27

Lotto Soudal


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 27

Doltcini-Ven Eyck Sport


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 27

Lotto Soudal


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 27

Bizkaia Durango


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 27

BTC City Ljubjana


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 27

Hitec Products-Birk Sport


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 27

Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products-Birk Sport)


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 27

Movistar Team Women in the TTT


(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Team Sunweb won the stage 1 team time trial at the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. The World TTT champions lived up to their pedigree and covered the 12.6 km course in 17:40 minutes, winning ahead of Wiggle High5 and Mitchelton-Scott. Leah Kirchmann is the race leader ahead of Sunday's 100.3 km criterium in Madrid.

The Madrid suburb of Boadilla del Monte that hosted the team time trial is home to the Spanish headquarters of race sponsor WNT. Starting and finishing at the 18th-century Palacio del Infante Don Luis, the 12.6-kilometre course was relatively technical with nine roundabouts that were all passed two or even three times.

WNT-Rotor started third and were the first team to finish in under twenty minutes, stopping the clock at 19:23 minutes. One after another, Doltcini-Van Eyck, Parkhotel Valkenburg, and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope took further seconds off the best time, and Cogeas-Mettler were the first to go below nineteen minutes in 18:50 minutes.

Despite starting short-handed with only five riders, BTC City Ljubljana could beat this time, finishing in 18:32 minutes. Wiggle High5 went even better, breaking the 18-minute barrier in 17:58 minutes and taking the lead. Only Team Sunweb could beat this, finishing in 17:40 minutes to take first place. Mitchelton-Scott were the last team on the course, their 18:26 minutes were good for third place.

Leah Kirchmann led the Sunweb squad over the finish line and will wear the purple jersey of the race leader on stage 2. “Honestly, it was not our best team time trial. We made quite a few mistakes, and we were down to four riders quite early. But we still held it together and rode quite a fast race in the end.”

The Madrid Challenge ends with a 17-lap criterium on a 5.9-kilometre circuit on the Paseo boulevards on Sunday 16 September.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb0:17:40
2Wiggle High50:00:18
3Mitchelton Scott0:00:46
4BTC City Ljubljana0:00:52
5Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
6Valcar PBM0:01:14
7Movistar Team Women
8FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:22
9Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:24
10Ale Cipollini
11Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:27
12Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:01:39
13WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
14Hitec Products - Birk Sport0:01:47
15Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:54
16Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias0:02:22
17Sopela Women's Team0:02:34
18Spain0:02:43
19Bepink0:02:59

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:17:40
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
3Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
5Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:18
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
7Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
8Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
9Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
10Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:46
11Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
12Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
13Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
14Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:52
15Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
16Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
17Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
18Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
19Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
20Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas0:01:10
21Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
22Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
23Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
24Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:14
25Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
26Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
27Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
28Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
29Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
30Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
31Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
32Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:22
33Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
34Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
35Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
36Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:24
37Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
38Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
39Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
40Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
41Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
42Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
43Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
44Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:26
45Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
46Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:27
47Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
48Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
49Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
50Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:01:39
51Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
52Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
53Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
54Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:01:41
55Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
56Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
57Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
58Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
59Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:44
60Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:01:47
61Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
62Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
63Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
64Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:54
65Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
66Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
67Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
68Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:02
69Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:02:22
70Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
71Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
72Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
73Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:02:32
74Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:02:34
75Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
76Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
77Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
78Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
79Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa) Spain0:02:43
80Eukene Larrarte Artega (Spa) Spain
81Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
82Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
83Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:52
84Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM0:02:54
85Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:02:58
86Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:02:59
87Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
88Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
89Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) BePink
90Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:00
91Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:03:22
92Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
93Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Spain0:03:25
94Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:03:29
95Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:30
96Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:03:42
97Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:46
98Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
99Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:04:11
100Miriam Gardachal (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:04:13
101Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team0:04:30
102Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Cogeas0:05:19
103Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
104Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain0:05:51

