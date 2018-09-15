Sunweb dominate Madrid Challenge team time trial
Wiggle High5 and Mitchelton-Scott on podium, Kirchmann race leader
Stage 1: Madrid - Madrid
Team Sunweb won the stage 1 team time trial at the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. The World TTT champions lived up to their pedigree and covered the 12.6 km course in 17:40 minutes, winning ahead of Wiggle High5 and Mitchelton-Scott. Leah Kirchmann is the race leader ahead of Sunday's 100.3 km criterium in Madrid.
The Madrid suburb of Boadilla del Monte that hosted the team time trial is home to the Spanish headquarters of race sponsor WNT. Starting and finishing at the 18th-century Palacio del Infante Don Luis, the 12.6-kilometre course was relatively technical with nine roundabouts that were all passed two or even three times.
WNT-Rotor started third and were the first team to finish in under twenty minutes, stopping the clock at 19:23 minutes. One after another, Doltcini-Van Eyck, Parkhotel Valkenburg, and FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope took further seconds off the best time, and Cogeas-Mettler were the first to go below nineteen minutes in 18:50 minutes.
Despite starting short-handed with only five riders, BTC City Ljubljana could beat this time, finishing in 18:32 minutes. Wiggle High5 went even better, breaking the 18-minute barrier in 17:58 minutes and taking the lead. Only Team Sunweb could beat this, finishing in 17:40 minutes to take first place. Mitchelton-Scott were the last team on the course, their 18:26 minutes were good for third place.
Leah Kirchmann led the Sunweb squad over the finish line and will wear the purple jersey of the race leader on stage 2. “Honestly, it was not our best team time trial. We made quite a few mistakes, and we were down to four riders quite early. But we still held it together and rode quite a fast race in the end.”
The Madrid Challenge ends with a 17-lap criterium on a 5.9-kilometre circuit on the Paseo boulevards on Sunday 16 September.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|0:17:40
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:18
|3
|Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:46
|4
|BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:52
|5
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|6
|Valcar PBM
|0:01:14
|7
|Movistar Team Women
|8
|FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:22
|9
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:24
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|11
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|12
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:01:39
|13
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|14
|Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|0:01:47
|15
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:54
|16
|Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|0:02:22
|17
|Sopela Women's Team
|0:02:34
|18
|Spain
|0:02:43
|19
|Bepink
|0:02:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:17:40
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:00:18
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|7
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|8
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|10
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:46
|11
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|12
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|13
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|14
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:00:52
|15
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|16
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|17
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|0:01:10
|21
|Maria Novolodskaya (Rus) Cogeas
|22
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas
|23
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Cogeas
|24
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:14
|25
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|26
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|27
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|28
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|29
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|30
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|32
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:22
|33
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|34
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|35
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|36
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:24
|37
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|38
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|39
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|40
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|42
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|43
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:26
|45
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|46
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|47
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|48
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|49
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|50
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:01:39
|51
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|52
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|53
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|54
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:01:41
|55
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|56
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:44
|60
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:47
|61
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|62
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|63
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|64
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:54
|65
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|66
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|67
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|68
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:02
|69
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:02:22
|70
|Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|71
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|72
|Sandra Alonso (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|73
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:32
|74
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:02:34
|75
|Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|76
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|77
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|78
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|79
|Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa) Spain
|0:02:43
|80
|Eukene Larrarte Artega (Spa) Spain
|81
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|82
|Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|83
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:52
|84
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:02:54
|85
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:02:58
|86
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:02:59
|87
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|88
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|89
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) BePink
|90
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:00
|91
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:22
|92
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia Durango
|93
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Spain
|0:03:25
|94
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:03:29
|95
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:30
|96
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:42
|97
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:46
|98
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|99
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:11
|100
|Miriam Gardachal (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:04:13
|101
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|0:04:30
|102
|Evgenia Augustinas (Rus) Cogeas
|0:05:19
|103
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Cogeas
|104
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|0:05:51
