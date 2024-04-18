Liège-Bastonge-Liège 2024 - Analysing the contenders

By Stephen Farrand, Kirsten Frattini
published

Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering and Elisa Longo Borghini battle in final event of this spring's Ardennes Classics

Composite image of Elisa Longo Borghini, Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège will close out the Ardennes Classics on Sunday, April 21, with the peloton vying for one last opportunity to win one of the prized one-day classics this spring.

It is the oldest of the Classics on the men's calendar, celebrating its 110th edition, and the fourth of five Monuments on offer after Alpecin-Deceuninck's Jasper Philipsen won Milan-San Remo and his teammate Mathieu van der Poel won both Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1