Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes past winners
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes champions 2017 to 2023
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2023
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
|2022
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
|2021
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|2020
|Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|2019
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
|2018
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2017
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
