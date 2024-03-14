Image 1 of 2 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2024 route (Image credit: ASO) Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2024 profile (Image credit: ASO)

Similar to last year’s route, the eighth edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes runs 147.6km from Bastogne to Liège, and features nine climbs, one more than last year. The women will follow the same course from Bastogne to Liège as the men clashing on climbs such as the Wanne, Stockeu and Haute-Levée triptych.

The first climb of the day, the Côte de Saint-Roch (1km at 11.2%), comes in 19km into the race which continues on rolling terrain for 43km before the quick successions of climbs.

The field will make it to the top of Côte de Wanne (3.6km at 5.1%) at 85 kilometres to go, then quickly hit the Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.5%) and Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%) tackling all three climbs within just 15 kilometres.

Next comes the Col du Rosier, the longest of the eight key climbs of the race, with 4.4km at 5.9%, which peaks with 60.1km to go.

The final four ascents begin at Côte de Desnié, which was added in 2021. The 1.6-km climb, averaging 8.1 per cent, has a particularly stinging section halfway up. Then the peloton reaches the Côte de la Redoute, the most famous and difficult of the categorised climbs, as it averages almost 10 per cent, followed by the incategorised Côte de Cornémont and the Côte des Forges.

Finally, at 13.4km from the finish line in Liège, the final climb of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, where Annemiek Van Vleuten delivered her second attack in 2022 and rode toward a solo victory. Last year, eventual race winner Demi Vollering escaped with Elisa Longo Borghini on the final climb to battle to the finish line.

Even after the crest of the ninth and final climb, the challenges continue with a short descent to a false flat followed with another short incline before the final blast through Liège to a flat finish of the final race of the Ardennes Classics.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2024 climbs