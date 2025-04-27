Liège-Bastogne-Liège Men - Pogačar and Evenepoel face-off at La Doyenne
Don't miss the action as the peloton tackles 11 climbs and a flat finish in Liège for the final Ardennes
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 - Everything you need to know
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 - Route
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 – Analysing the contenders
Race situation
Twelve riders lead the race:
Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious)
Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Kamiel Bonneu (Intermarché - Wanty)
Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto)
Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility)
Hannes Wilksch (Tudor)
Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa - B&B Hotels)
Rayan Boulahoite (Total Energies)
Valentin Retailleau (Total Energies)
Ceriel Desal (Wagner Bazin WB)
Henri-François Renard-Haquin (Wagner Bazin WB)
Johan Meens (Wagner Bazin WB)
Soudal-QuickStep are also making their presence known at the front of the peloton. Remco Evenepoel might not quite share equal status with Pogačar as race favourite, but he’s not far off.
200KM TO GO
5-40 is the gap, with just over a fifth of the race now completed.
We have our first abandon of the day and it’s a big name - Max Van Gils. The Belgian was fourth here last year, but has been unable to find that form this spring.
Still the gap continues to grow, now as high as 5-30.
Here are the 12 riders in the day's break.
The gap’s still growing, now up to 4-15. There’s a long way to go, and therefore no need for the peloton to keep the break on too tight a leash.
Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates - XRG have taken control at the front, but taking things easy. They’ve allowed the break’s lead to grow to 3-30.
220KM TO GO
Those twelve riders have a lead of over 2-30, and the race has settled down.
They've been joined by Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa - B&B Hotels) and Johan Meens (Wagner Bazin WB), so we now have a group of twelve riders leading the race.
Those ten riders are:
Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious)
Stan Van Tricht (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Kamiel Bonneu (Intermarché - Wanty)
Eduardo Sepúlveda (Lotto)
Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility)
Rayan Boulahoite (Total Energies)
Valentin Retailleau (Total Energies)
Hannes Wilksch (Tudor)
Ceriel Desal (Wagner Bazin WB)
Henri-François Renard-Haquin (Wagner Bazin WB)
The ten riders’ lead is growing - it looks like this could be the break of the day.
Mathis Le Berre and Johan Meens have also jumped out of the peloton in the hope of joining those ten riders.
This looks more promising - a large group of ten riders have a gap, the most notable name being Jack Haig.
230KM TO GO
Still the attacks keep coming, but still none manage to form a definitive breakaway.
They too have been brought back.
Three riders have now managed to gain about ten seconds on the peloton - Sakarias Koller Løland, Simon Guglielmi and Valentin Retailleau.
240KM TO GO
Viegen has been brought back, and the peloton is still together.
A first glimpse of the peloton today.
Loïc Vliegen has managed to go clear on his own and establish a small gap.
The weather is looking good, with blue skies greeting the riders at the start.
Riders are using the uphill road that begins the race to try and get up the road but nothing’s stuck so far.
There's one non-starter today - George Bennett.
OFFICIAL START
And they're off!
They and the rest of the field will be racing soon. They’re currently in the neutralised one waiting for the flag. Anticipation is building!
The stage is set for what has been a long-awaited battle between these two riders at this race. Evenepoel was not present in either of the years Pogačar won, while Pogačar crashed out of the 2023 edition won by Evenepoel. If last weekend’s contest between the two at Amstel Gold is anything to go by, this has the makings of being a classic.
The one man most likely to stop Pogačar today is Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian has won on both his previous two Liège-Bastogne-Liège appearances, and between them Evenepoel and Pogačar account for all four of the last editions of this race.
The spring has been centred around one man above all others - Tadej Pogačar. Whether in victory, as at his dominant displays to take Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders and La Fleche Wallonne,, or in near defeat, at Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold, he’s been at the heart of all the drama, and is set to be again once more today.
What has been an especially thrilling spring classics season comes to an end today with Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the oldest and one of the most prestigious of them all.
Hello and welcome to the 2025 men's Liège-Bastogne-Liège!
