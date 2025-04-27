Liège-Bastogne-Liège Men - Pogačar and Evenepoel face-off at La Doyenne

Don't miss the action as the peloton tackles 11 climbs and a flat finish in Liège for the final Ardennes

Profile of the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 - Everything you need to know

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 - Route

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025 – Analysing the contenders

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 27 Gil Gelders of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep leads the peloton during the 111st Liege Bastogne Liege 2025 a 252km one day race from Liege to Liege UCIWT on April 27 2025 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

200KM TO GO

We have our first abandon of the day and it’s a big name - Max Van Gils. The Belgian was fourth here last year, but has been unable to find that form this spring.

Still the gap continues to grow, now as high as 5-30.

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 27 Sakarias Koller Loland of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility leads the breakaway during the 111st Liege Bastogne Liege 2025 a 252km one day race from Liege to Liege UCIWT on April 27 2025 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The gap’s still growing, now up to 4-15. There’s a long way to go, and therefore no need for the peloton to keep the break on too tight a leash.

Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates - XRG have taken control at the front, but taking things easy. They’ve allowed the break’s lead to grow to 3-30.

220KM TO GO

They've been joined by Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa - B&B Hotels) and Johan Meens (Wagner Bazin WB), so we now have a group of twelve riders leading the race.

Those ten riders are:

The ten riders’ lead is growing - it looks like this could be the break of the day.

Mathis Le Berre and Johan Meens have also jumped out of the peloton in the hope of joining those ten riders.

This looks more promising - a large group of ten riders have a gap, the most notable name being Jack Haig.

230KM TO GO

They too have been brought back.

Three riders have now managed to gain about ten seconds on the peloton - Sakarias Koller Løland, Simon Guglielmi and Valentin Retailleau.

240KM TO GO

The pack of riders pictured in action during the men elite race of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one day cycling event, 252km from Liege, over Bastogne to Liege, Sunday 27 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO MAARTEN STRAETEMANS (Photo by MAARTEN STRAETEMANS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Loïc Vliegen has managed to go clear on his own and establish a small gap.

The weather is looking good, with blue skies greeting the riders at the start. 

Riders are using the uphill road that begins the race to try and get up the road but nothing’s stuck so far.

There's one non-starter today - George Bennett.

OFFICIAL START

They and the rest of the field will be racing soon. They’re currently in the neutralised one waiting for the flag. Anticipation is building!

The stage is set for what has been a long-awaited battle between these two riders at this race. Evenepoel was not present in either of the years Pogačar won, while Pogačar crashed out of the 2023 edition won by Evenepoel. If last weekend’s contest between the two at Amstel Gold is anything to go by, this has the makings of being a classic.

The one man most likely to stop Pogačar today is Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian has won on both his previous two Liège-Bastogne-Liège appearances, and between them Evenepoel and Pogačar account for all four of the last editions of this race.

The spring has been centred around one man above all others - Tadej Pogačar. Whether in victory, as at his dominant displays to take Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders and La Fleche Wallonne,, or in near defeat, at Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold, he’s been at the heart of all the drama, and is set to be again once more today.

What has been an especially thrilling spring classics season comes to an end today with Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the oldest and one of the most prestigious of them all.

Hello and welcome to the 2025 men's Liège-Bastogne-Liège!

