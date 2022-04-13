Liège-Bastogne-Liège past winners
Liège-Bastogne-Liège winners 1892 - 2021
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2021
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2020
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2019
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2018
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|2017
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|2016
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|2015
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
|2013
|Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin–Sharp
|2012
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|2009
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2007
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne–Illes Balears
|2005
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) T-Mobile Team
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2003
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
|2002
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|2001
|Oscar Camenzind (Sui) Lampre–Daikin
|2000
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1999
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Cofidis
|1998
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics–CGA
|1997
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) MG Maglificio–Technogym
|1996
|Pascal Richard (Sui) MG Maglificio–Technogym
|1995
|Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Polti–Granarolo–Santini
|1994
|Eugeni Berzin (Rus) Gewiss–Ballan
|1993
|Rolf Sørensen (Den) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
|1992
|Dirk De Wolf (Bel) Gatorade–Chateau d'Ax
|1991
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
|1990
|Eric Van Lancker (Bel) Panasonic–Sportlife
|1989
|Sean Kelly (Irl) PDM-Concorde
|1988
|Adri van der Poel (Ned) PDM-Concorde
|1987
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Gewiss-Bianchi
|1986
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana-Bianchi
|1985
|Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana-Bianchi
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydell
|1983
|Steven Rooks (Ned) Sem-France Loire
|1982
|Silvano Contini (Ita) Bianchi-Piaggio
|1981
|Josef Fuchs (Sui) Cilo-Aufina
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1979
|Dietrich Thurau (Ger) IJsboerke-Warncke Eis
|1978
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel) C&A
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1976
|Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni-Campagnolo
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni-Campagnolo
|1974
|Georges Pintens (Bel) MIC-De Gribaldy-Ludo
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1970
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria-Mars
|1969
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
|1968
|Valere Van Sweevelt (Bel) Smiths
|1967
|Walter Godefroot (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
|1966
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford Hutchinson
|1965
|Carmine Preziosi (Ita) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
|1964
|Willy Blocklandt (Bel) Flandria-Romero
|1963
|Frans Melckenbeeck (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1962
|Jef Planckaert (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clement
|1961
|Rik Van Looy (Bel) Faema
|1960
|Albertus Geldermans (Ned) St.Raphael
|1959
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
|1958
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
|1957
|Frans Schoubben (Bel) (victory shared with Germain Derycke) Elvé-Peugeot
|1957
|Germain Derycke (Bel) (victory shared with Frans Schoubben) Faema-Guerra
|1956
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1955
|Stan Ockers (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1954
|Marcel Ernzer (Lux) Terrot-Hutchinson
|1953
|Alois De Hertog (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1952
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui) Frejus-Tebag
|1951
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui) Frejus-Fiorelli-Tebag
|1950
|Prosper Depredomme (Bel) Girardengo-Garin
|1949
|Camille Danguillaume (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
|1948
|Maurice Mollin (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1947
|Richard Depoorter (Bel) Garin-Wolber
|1946
|Prosper Depredomme (Bel) Dilecta-Wolber-Garin
|1945
|Jean Engels (Bel) Alcyon
|1944
|No race
|1943
|Richard Depoorter (Bel) Helyett
|1940-1942
|No race
|1939
|Albert Ritserveldt (Bel) Dilecta-De Dion
|1938
|Alfons Deloor (Bel) Helyett
|1937
|Eloi Meulenberg (Bel) Alcyon
|1936
|Albert Beckaert (Bel) Alcyon
|1935
|Alfons Schepers (Bel) Dilecta
|1934
|Theo Herckenrath (Bel) La Francaise
|1933
|François Gardier (Bel) Cycles De Pas
|1932
|Marcel Houyoux (Bel)
|1931
|Alfons Schepers (Bel) La Francaise
|1930
|Hermann Buse (Ger) Duerkopp
|1929
|Alfons Schepers (Bel)
|1928
|Ernest Mottard (Bel)
|1927
|Maurice Raes (Bel)
|1926
|Dieudonné Smets (Bel)
|1925
|Georges Ronsse (Bel)
|1924
|René Vermandel (Bel) Alcyon
|1923
|René Vermandel (Bel) Alcyon
|1922
|Louis Mottiat (Bel) Alcyon
|1921
|Louis Mottiat (Bel) La Sportive
|1920
|Léon Scieur (Bel) La Sportive
|1919
|Léon Devos (Bel)
|1914-1918
|No race
|1913
|Maurits Moritz (Bel)
|1912
|Omer Verschoore (Bel)
|1911
|Joseph Van Daele (Bel)
|1910
|No race
|1909
|Victor Fastre (Bel)
|1908
|André Trousselier (Fra)
|1895-1907
|No race
|1894
|Léon Houa (Bel)
|1893
|Léon Houa (Bel)
|1892
|Léon Houa (Bel)
