Liège-Bastogne-Liège past winners

Liège-Bastogne-Liège winners 1892 - 2021

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 25 Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Sprint at arrival during the 107th Liege Bastogne Liege 2021 Mens Elite a 2595km race from Bastogne to Lige LBL on April 25 2021 in Liege Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) sprints to victory in 2021 just half a wheel ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep) at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Getty Images)

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2020Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
2019Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
2018Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
2017Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
2016Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
2015Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
2014Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2013Dan Martin (Irl) Garmin–Sharp
2012Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
2009Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2008Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas
2006Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne–Illes Balears
2005Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) T-Mobile Team
2004Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2003Tyler Hamilton (USA) Team CSC
2002Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
2001Oscar Camenzind (Sui) Lampre–Daikin
2000Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
1999Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Cofidis
1998Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics–CGA
1997Michele Bartoli (Ita) MG Maglificio–Technogym
1996Pascal Richard (Sui) MG Maglificio–Technogym
1995Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Polti–Granarolo–Santini
1994Eugeni Berzin (Rus) Gewiss–Ballan
1993Rolf Sørensen (Den) Carrera Jeans–Tassoni
1992Dirk De Wolf (Bel) Gatorade–Chateau d'Ax
1991Moreno Argentin (Ita) Ariostea
1990Eric Van Lancker (Bel) Panasonic–Sportlife
1989Sean Kelly (Irl) PDM-Concorde
1988Adri van der Poel (Ned) PDM-Concorde
1987Moreno Argentin (Ita) Gewiss-Bianchi
1986Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana-Bianchi
1985Moreno Argentin (Ita) Sammontana-Bianchi
1984Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydell
1983Steven Rooks (Ned) Sem-France Loire
1982Silvano Contini (Ita) Bianchi-Piaggio
1981Josef Fuchs (Sui) Cilo-Aufina
1980Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1979Dietrich Thurau (Ger) IJsboerke-Warncke Eis
1978Joseph Bruyère (Bel) C&A
1977Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
1976Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni-Campagnolo
1975Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni-Campagnolo
1974Georges Pintens (Bel) MIC-De Gribaldy-Ludo
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1970Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria-Mars
1969Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
1968Valere Van Sweevelt (Bel) Smiths
1967Walter Godefroot (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
1966Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford Hutchinson
1965Carmine Preziosi (Ita) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
1964Willy Blocklandt (Bel) Flandria-Romero
1963Frans Melckenbeeck (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1962Jef Planckaert (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clement
1961Rik Van Looy (Bel) Faema
1960Albertus Geldermans (Ned) St.Raphael
1959Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
1958Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
1957Frans Schoubben (Bel) (victory shared with Germain Derycke) Elvé-Peugeot
1957Germain Derycke (Bel) (victory shared with Frans Schoubben) Faema-Guerra
1956Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1955Stan Ockers (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
1954Marcel Ernzer (Lux) Terrot-Hutchinson
1953Alois De Hertog (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1952Ferdinand Kübler (Sui) Frejus-Tebag
1951Ferdinand Kübler (Sui) Frejus-Fiorelli-Tebag
1950Prosper Depredomme (Bel) Girardengo-Garin
1949Camille Danguillaume (Fra) Peugeot-Dunlop
1948Maurice Mollin (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
1947Richard Depoorter (Bel) Garin-Wolber
1946Prosper Depredomme (Bel) Dilecta-Wolber-Garin
1945Jean Engels (Bel) Alcyon
1944No race
1943Richard Depoorter (Bel) Helyett
1940-1942No race
1939Albert Ritserveldt (Bel) Dilecta-De Dion
1938Alfons Deloor (Bel) Helyett
1937Eloi Meulenberg (Bel) Alcyon
1936Albert Beckaert (Bel) Alcyon
1935Alfons Schepers (Bel) Dilecta
1934Theo Herckenrath (Bel) La Francaise
1933François Gardier (Bel) Cycles De Pas
1932Marcel Houyoux (Bel)
1931Alfons Schepers (Bel) La Francaise
1930Hermann Buse (Ger) Duerkopp
1929Alfons Schepers (Bel)
1928Ernest Mottard (Bel)
1927Maurice Raes (Bel)
1926Dieudonné Smets (Bel)
1925Georges Ronsse (Bel)
1924René Vermandel (Bel) Alcyon
1923René Vermandel (Bel) Alcyon
1922Louis Mottiat (Bel) Alcyon
1921Louis Mottiat (Bel) La Sportive
1920Léon Scieur (Bel) La Sportive
1919Léon Devos (Bel)
1914-1918No race
1913Maurits Moritz (Bel)
1912Omer Verschoore (Bel)
1911Joseph Van Daele (Bel)
1910No race
1909Victor Fastre (Bel)
1908André Trousselier (Fra)
1895-1907No race
1894Léon Houa (Bel)
1893Léon Houa (Bel)
1892Léon Houa (Bel)

