Pauriol leads FDJ-Big Mat 1-2
Vichot, Izaguirre in podium finishes
Rémi Pauriol emerged victorious from a wind-swept Boucles du Sud-Ardèche-Souvenir Francis Delpech. The Frenchman soloed away from a breakaway which formed on the climb of Rocher de Sampzon to claim his first victory since he won the GP di Lugano exactly three years ago.
Behind, Pauriol's FDJ-BigMat teammate and the race's defending champion Arthur Vichot, who is still recovering from a broken collarbone sustained at Etoile de Bessèges, claimed the sprint for second ahead of Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
"I'm really pleased," said Pauriol to directvelo.com. "I was anxious to raise my arms again. I have often placed in recent years, for example I finished second in a stage of Paris-Nice last year. I have felt better and better in recent weeks."
Vichot was happy for his teammate, and encouraged that his time spent on his stationary trainer paid off with continued form. "I made a lot of sacrifices to get back to my best quickly," Vichot said. "I paid attention to diet and training and worked out on the home trainer."
The one-two result was a strong performance for the FDJ-BigMat team, which is stepping back up to WorldTour status after a year in the Pro Continental ranks.
The race began with a flurry of attacks, and it wasn't until 56km in that a breakaway could finally gain ground. Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat), Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale), Nicolas Baldo (Atlas - Jakroo) and Pierre-Luc Perichon (La Pomme Marseille) were the lucky men to have the front of the race, and worked well together to gain 2:30 ahead of the day's first climb.
Omega Pharma-Quickstep did much of the work to control the gap, although the first trip of the Rocher de Sampzon did some of the work for them. The break lost 20 seconds there, while the peloton split in two over the climb.
With the effort to close the gap between groups in the peloton, the gap to the breakaway plummeted, and the four men were caught before the next trip up "the Rock".
Quickly, a second break formed, this time with seven formidable riders: Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Julien Bérard (AG2R La Mondiale), Dimitri Le Boulch (Big Mat Auber 93), Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne Schuller), Jonathan Hivert (Saur Sojasun), Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Itera Katusha) and Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).
As the peloton continued to set a vicious pace and began to shatter anew, the breakaway was caught with 70km to go by a small leading group of 22 riders.
AG2R-La Mondiale took the pace making into the third trip up the Rocher de Sampzon, further whittling the lead group. Omega Pharma's Kevin De Weert attacked at the start of the final climb, but a counter-attack from Hivert sent him backwards.
Hivert's move was marked by Pauriol, and then Izaguirre was able to come across alone with just over 10km remaining to race.
The chasers were able to reel in the trio, leaving Hivert with Pauriol, Vichot, Christophe Riblon and Blel Kadri (AG2R), Jerome Pineau Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Izaguirre, Davide Malacarne (Europcar) and Georg Priedler (Team Type 1-Sanofi).
It would be Pineau who put in the next dig, but with both Pauriol and Vichot chasing, his move was doomed. Pauriol reached Pineau on the côte de la Vignasse, the day's final ascent, and then left him behind before the crest.
By the time he reached the finish, Pauriol enjoyed a 31 second gap over Vichot, who led out the sprint for second.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5:09:08
|2
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:31
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:34
|9
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|11
|Weert Kevin De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:20
|12
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:02
|14
|Boulch Dimitri Le (Fra) Auber 93
|15
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:04
|16
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:13
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:35
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:04:49
|19
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|22
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:05:52
|23
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:06:06
|24
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|26
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|27
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|28
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|29
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|30
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:56
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Raphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Simon Pellaud (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|DNF
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|DNF
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Enzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
|DNF
|La Cruz Melgarejo David De (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Toms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Jesus Ezquerra (Spa) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|DNF
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|DNF
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|DNF
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|DNF
|Olivier Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|DNF
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|DNF
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|DNF
|Luna Flavio De (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
|DNF
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b C10
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech p/b C10
|DNF
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech p/b C10
|DNF
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|DNF
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Fares Julien El (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNF
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNF
|Kévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNF
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNF
|Michal Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNF
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Rafaä Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
