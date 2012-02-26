Trending

Pauriol leads FDJ-Big Mat 1-2

Vichot, Izaguirre in podium finishes

Image 1 of 18

Rémi Pauriol answering questions for french TV.

Rémi Pauriol answering questions for french TV.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 2 of 18

Podium (l-r): Arthur Vichot (FDJ-Big Mat), Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-Big Mat) and Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Podium (l-r): Arthur Vichot (FDJ-Big Mat), Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-Big Mat) and Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier)
Image 3 of 18

The peloton in action during the Boucles du Sud Ardeche.

The peloton in action during the Boucles du Sud Ardeche.
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier)
Image 4 of 18

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier)
Image 5 of 18

It was a beautifual day for racing at the Boucles du Sud Ardeche.

It was a beautifual day for racing at the Boucles du Sud Ardeche.
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier)
Image 6 of 18

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) on the attack.

Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) on the attack.
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier)
Image 7 of 18

Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau - Super U)

Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau - Super U)
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier)
Image 8 of 18

The peloton rolls out of Bourg-Saint-Andeol at the start of the race.

The peloton rolls out of Bourg-Saint-Andeol at the start of the race.
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier)
Image 9 of 18

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat) on the podium.

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat) on the podium.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 10 of 18

Jerome Pineau in fifth place.

Jerome Pineau in fifth place.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 11 of 18

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat) takes the win in Ruoms.

Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat) takes the win in Ruoms.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 12 of 18

Jeremy Roy leading the peloton behind De Weert.

Jeremy Roy leading the peloton behind De Weert.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 13 of 18

Kevin De Weert from OmegaPharma-Quick Step trying to escape.

Kevin De Weert from OmegaPharma-Quick Step trying to escape.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 14 of 18

The finish line in Ruoms.

The finish line in Ruoms.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 15 of 18

Julien Berard (AG2R) leading the peloton for his leaders, Peraud and Riblon.

Julien Berard (AG2R) leading the peloton for his leaders, Peraud and Riblon.
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 16 of 18

Ag2r-La Mondiale leader Jean-Christophe Peraud in the peloton

Ag2r-La Mondiale leader Jean-Christophe Peraud in the peloton
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 17 of 18

Remi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat) in the peloton during first lap in Ruoms

Remi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat) in the peloton during first lap in Ruoms
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)
Image 18 of 18

Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rémi Pauriol and Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat).

Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rémi Pauriol and Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat).
(Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Rémi Pauriol emerged victorious from a wind-swept Boucles du Sud-Ardèche-Souvenir Francis Delpech. The Frenchman soloed away from a breakaway which formed on the climb of Rocher de Sampzon to claim his first victory since he won the GP di Lugano exactly three years ago.

Behind, Pauriol's FDJ-BigMat teammate and the race's defending champion Arthur Vichot, who is still recovering from a broken collarbone sustained at Etoile de Bessèges, claimed the sprint for second ahead of Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

"I'm really pleased," said Pauriol to directvelo.com. "I was anxious to raise my arms again. I have often placed in recent years, for example I finished second in a stage of Paris-Nice last year. I have felt better and better in recent weeks."

Vichot was happy for his teammate, and encouraged that his time spent on his stationary trainer paid off with continued form. "I made a lot of sacrifices to get back to my best quickly," Vichot said. "I paid attention to diet and training and worked out on the home trainer."

The one-two result was a strong performance for the FDJ-BigMat team, which is stepping back up to WorldTour status after a year in the Pro Continental ranks.

The race began with a flurry of attacks, and it wasn't until 56km in that a breakaway could finally gain ground. Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat), Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale), Nicolas Baldo (Atlas - Jakroo) and Pierre-Luc Perichon (La Pomme Marseille) were the lucky men to have the front of the race, and worked well together to gain 2:30 ahead of the day's first climb.

Omega Pharma-Quickstep did much of the work to control the gap, although the first trip of the Rocher de Sampzon did some of the work for them. The break lost 20 seconds there, while the peloton split in two over the climb.

With the effort to close the gap between groups in the peloton, the gap to the breakaway plummeted, and the four men were caught before the next trip up "the Rock".

Quickly, a second break formed, this time with seven formidable riders: Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Julien Bérard (AG2R La Mondiale), Dimitri Le Boulch (Big Mat Auber 93), Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne Schuller), Jonathan Hivert (Saur Sojasun), Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Itera Katusha) and Iljo Keisse (Omega Pharma-Quick Step).

As the peloton continued to set a vicious pace and began to shatter anew, the breakaway was caught with 70km to go by a small leading group of 22 riders.

AG2R-La Mondiale took the pace making into the third trip up the Rocher de Sampzon, further whittling the lead group. Omega Pharma's Kevin De Weert attacked at the start of the final climb, but a counter-attack from Hivert sent him backwards.

Hivert's move was marked by Pauriol, and then Izaguirre was able to come across alone with just over 10km remaining to race.

The chasers were able to reel in the trio, leaving Hivert with Pauriol, Vichot, Christophe Riblon and Blel Kadri (AG2R), Jerome Pineau Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Izaguirre, Davide Malacarne (Europcar) and Georg Priedler (Team Type 1-Sanofi).

It would be Pineau who put in the next dig, but with both Pauriol and Vichot chasing, his move was doomed. Pauriol reached Pineau on the côte de la Vignasse, the day's final ascent, and then left him behind before the crest.

By the time he reached the finish, Pauriol enjoyed a 31 second gap over Vichot, who led out the sprint for second.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5:09:08
2Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:31
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:34
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
10Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
11Weert Kevin De (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:20
12Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:02
14Boulch Dimitri Le (Fra) Auber 93
15Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:04
16David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:13
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:35
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:04:49
19Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
22Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:05:52
23Clément Koretzky (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:06:06
24Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Sergey Chernetski (Rus) Itera - Katusha
26Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
27Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
28Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
29Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
30Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:56
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFPierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRomain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRaphael Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFSimon Pellaud (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFDavid Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFPatrick Schelling (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFNicolas Winter (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
DNFRomain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
DNFFabien Bacquet (Fra) Auber 93
DNFMathieu Drujon (Fra) Auber 93
DNFNicolas Rousseau (Fra) Auber 93
DNFJohan Mombaerts (Fra) Auber 93
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
DNFFlorian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFSébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFGaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFEric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFKenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFThomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFAlexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFKlaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFMiyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFKazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFHayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFRyota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
DNFMarcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFYelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
DNFGarikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFEnzo Moyano (Arg) Caja Rural
DNFLa Cruz Melgarejo David De (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFAlexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
DNFFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
DNFKarol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
DNFMickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFLuis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFNicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJohn Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
DNFIker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
DNFRene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
DNFAlexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
DNFDean Windsor (Aus) Endura Racing
DNFRicardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAdrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFPierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFRomain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFRuben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFPeio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFMathieu Delaroziere (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFToms Skujins (Lat) La Pomme Marseille
DNFGrégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFPierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFJesus Ezquerra (Spa) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
DNFJulian Kern (Ger) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
DNFAlexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
DNFPit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
DNFOlivier Hofstetter (Swi) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
DNFJoel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
DNFCyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFMaxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFPaul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
DNFLuna Flavio De (Mex) Spidertech p/b C10
DNFLucas Euser (USA) Spidertech p/b C10
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech p/b C10
DNFRaymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech p/b C10
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
DNFWill Routley (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFRubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFFares Julien El (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFAlexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFFreddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFRomain Matheou (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFKévin Denis (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFGuillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFMichal Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFTomasz Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFKirill Baranov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFIgor Frolov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFAlexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFKristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFFranck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFRafaä Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar

 

Latest on Cyclingnews