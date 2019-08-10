Grotts distances WorldTour trio to claim third consecutive Leadville Trail 100 MTB win
Simmons out-sprints Morton, Stetina for runner-up spot, Rose Grant wins women's field
2018 US MTB national champion Howard Grotts took home his third consecutive win in the Leadville Trail 100 race on Saturday, attacking over the top of the final Powerline climb to put over three minutes into the chase group with three WorldTour riders Lachlan Morton, Alex Howes (EF Education First) and Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo).
But it was the 17-year-old phenom Quinn Simmons who won the sprint for second ahead of Morton and Stetina.
Grotts completed the 103-mile race in a blazing fast, six hours, 19 minutes and 18 seconds.
"It just got down to a really small group on Columbine. When I got my gap I figured I just gotta roll with it," Grott said.
"The roadies were great. They know how to work on the flats, too, this time we really kept it rolling better which was nice so you get through it all faster. We didn’t actually save any time, but it definitely felt like it was faster.”
Rose Grant (Stan's No Tubes/Pivot) topped the women's field by over 18 minutes ahead of Sarah Sturm (Specialized), with Colombian Angela Parra in third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized
|6:19:18
|2
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Lux Cycling
|0:03:06
|3
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|0:03:24
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:25
|5
|Alex Howes
|0:07:46
|6
|John Gaston (USA)
|0:08:53
|7
|Alex Grant (USA)
|0:08:56
|8
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialied
|0:09:37
|9
|Luis Mejia (CRC)
|0:13:09
|10
|Chad Hall (USA) Team California
|0:21:52
|11
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:27:59
|12
|Payson McElveen
|0:34:30
|13
|Ted King
|0:36:43
|14
|Bryson Perry
|0:37:03
|15
|Ricardo Estrada Ramirez
|0:45:25
|16
|Scott Tietzel
|0:51:14
|17
|Reid Beloni
|0:51:29
|18
|Corey Stelljes
|0:53:22
|19
|Nick Gould
|0:53:31
|20
|Cristhian Ravelo
|0:54:03
|21
|Jake Wells
|0:55:45
|22
|Nicholas Jenkins
|1:00:49
|23
|Ryan Steers
|1:04:28
|24
|Jeff Bender
|1:05:59
|25
|Andrew Clemence
|1:06:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rose Grant (USA) Stans NoTubes-Pivot
|7:36:06
|2
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Specialized
|0:18:17
|3
|Angela Parra (Col)
|0:19:50
|4
|Nicole Valentine
|1:47:39
|5
|Stacey Mulligan
|2:09:24
|6
|Karla Cerna
|2:26:00
|7
|Nicole Jorgenson
|2:35:05
|8
|Sofia Chaverri
|3:49:15
|9
|Cindy Copley
|4:30:31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
-
Hecht takes under-23 men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAmerican beats compatriots Maher and Brunner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy