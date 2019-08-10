Image 1 of 40 The leaders pass through the feed zone (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 2 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 3 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 4 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 5 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 6 of 40 Pro Women's winner Rose Grant atop the podium (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 7 of 40 Sarah Sturm (Specialized) (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 8 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 9 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 10 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 11 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 12 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 13 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 14 of 40 Sarah Sturm (Specialized) (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 15 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 16 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 17 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 18 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 19 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 20 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 21 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 22 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 23 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 24 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 25 of 40 Grotts gets a head up (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 26 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 27 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 28 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 29 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 30 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 31 of 40 Howard Grotts (Specialized) (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 32 of 40 Howard Grotts' Specialized (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 33 of 40 Howard Grotts (Specialized) (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 34 of 40 Quinn Simmons shoots away for second (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 35 of 40 Quinn Simmons attacks Stetina and Morton to take second (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 36 of 40 Howard Grotts (Specialized) wins Leadville 100 for the third time (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 37 of 40 Howard Grotts (Specialized) (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 38 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 39 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts) Image 40 of 40 (Image credit: @andrewfitts)

2018 US MTB national champion Howard Grotts took home his third consecutive win in the Leadville Trail 100 race on Saturday, attacking over the top of the final Powerline climb to put over three minutes into the chase group with three WorldTour riders Lachlan Morton, Alex Howes (EF Education First) and Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo).

But it was the 17-year-old phenom Quinn Simmons who won the sprint for second ahead of Morton and Stetina.

Grotts completed the 103-mile race in a blazing fast, six hours, 19 minutes and 18 seconds.

"It just got down to a really small group on Columbine. When I got my gap I figured I just gotta roll with it," Grott said.

"The roadies were great. They know how to work on the flats, too, this time we really kept it rolling better which was nice so you get through it all faster. We didn’t actually save any time, but it definitely felt like it was faster.”

Rose Grant (Stan's No Tubes/Pivot) topped the women's field by over 18 minutes ahead of Sarah Sturm (Specialized), with Colombian Angela Parra in third.

Results

Pro Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized 6:19:18 2 Quinn Simmons (USA) Lux Cycling 0:03:06 3 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:03:24 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:25 5 Alex Howes 0:07:46 6 John Gaston (USA) 0:08:53 7 Alex Grant (USA) 0:08:56 8 Todd Wells (USA) Specialied 0:09:37 9 Luis Mejia (CRC) 0:13:09 10 Chad Hall (USA) Team California 0:21:52 11 Jeremiah Bishop 0:27:59 12 Payson McElveen 0:34:30 13 Ted King 0:36:43 14 Bryson Perry 0:37:03 15 Ricardo Estrada Ramirez 0:45:25 16 Scott Tietzel 0:51:14 17 Reid Beloni 0:51:29 18 Corey Stelljes 0:53:22 19 Nick Gould 0:53:31 20 Cristhian Ravelo 0:54:03 21 Jake Wells 0:55:45 22 Nicholas Jenkins 1:00:49 23 Ryan Steers 1:04:28 24 Jeff Bender 1:05:59 25 Andrew Clemence 1:06:43