Grotts distances WorldTour trio to claim third consecutive Leadville Trail 100 MTB win

Simmons out-sprints Morton, Stetina for runner-up spot, Rose Grant wins women's field

Image 1 of 40

The leaders pass through the feed zone

The leaders pass through the feed zone
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 2 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 3 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 4 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 5 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 6 of 40

Pro Women's winner Rose Grant atop the podium

Pro Women's winner Rose Grant atop the podium
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 7 of 40

Sarah Sturm (Specialized)

Sarah Sturm (Specialized)
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 8 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 9 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 10 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 11 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 12 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 13 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 14 of 40

Sarah Sturm (Specialized)

Sarah Sturm (Specialized)
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 15 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 16 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 17 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 18 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 19 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 20 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 21 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 22 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 23 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 24 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 25 of 40

Grotts gets a head up

Grotts gets a head up
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 26 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 27 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 28 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 29 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 30 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 31 of 40

Howard Grotts (Specialized)

Howard Grotts (Specialized)
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 32 of 40

Howard Grotts' Specialized

Howard Grotts' Specialized
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 33 of 40

Howard Grotts (Specialized)

Howard Grotts (Specialized)
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 34 of 40

Quinn Simmons shoots away for second

Quinn Simmons shoots away for second
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 35 of 40

Quinn Simmons attacks Stetina and Morton to take second

Quinn Simmons attacks Stetina and Morton to take second
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 36 of 40

Howard Grotts (Specialized) wins Leadville 100 for the third time

Howard Grotts (Specialized) wins Leadville 100 for the third time
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 37 of 40

Howard Grotts (Specialized)

Howard Grotts (Specialized)
(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 38 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 39 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)
Image 40 of 40

(Image credit: @andrewfitts)

2018 US MTB national champion Howard Grotts took home his third consecutive win in the Leadville Trail 100 race on Saturday, attacking over the top of the final Powerline climb to put over three minutes into the chase group with three WorldTour riders Lachlan Morton, Alex Howes (EF Education First) and Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo).

But it was the 17-year-old phenom Quinn Simmons who won the sprint for second ahead of Morton and Stetina.

Grotts completed the 103-mile race in a blazing fast, six hours, 19 minutes and 18 seconds.

"It just got down to a really small group on Columbine. When I got my gap I figured I just gotta roll with it," Grott said.

"The roadies were great. They know how to work on the flats, too, this time we really kept it rolling better which was nice so you get through it all faster. We didn’t actually save any time, but it definitely felt like it was faster.”

Rose Grant (Stan's No Tubes/Pivot) topped the women's field by over 18 minutes ahead of Sarah Sturm (Specialized), with Colombian Angela Parra in third.

Results

Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized6:19:18
2Quinn Simmons (USA) Lux Cycling0:03:06
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:03:24
4Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:25
5Alex Howes0:07:46
6John Gaston (USA)0:08:53
7Alex Grant (USA)0:08:56
8Todd Wells (USA) Specialied0:09:37
9Luis Mejia (CRC)0:13:09
10Chad Hall (USA) Team California0:21:52
11Jeremiah Bishop0:27:59
12Payson McElveen0:34:30
13Ted King0:36:43
14Bryson Perry0:37:03
15Ricardo Estrada Ramirez0:45:25
16Scott Tietzel0:51:14
17Reid Beloni0:51:29
18Corey Stelljes0:53:22
19Nick Gould0:53:31
20Cristhian Ravelo0:54:03
21Jake Wells0:55:45
22Nicholas Jenkins1:00:49
23Ryan Steers1:04:28
24Jeff Bender1:05:59
25Andrew Clemence1:06:43

Pro Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rose Grant (USA) Stans NoTubes-Pivot7:36:06
2Sarah Sturm (USA) Specialized0:18:17
3Angela Parra (Col)0:19:50
4Nicole Valentine1:47:39
5Stacey Mulligan2:09:24
6Karla Cerna2:26:00
7Nicole Jorgenson2:35:05
8Sofia Chaverri3:49:15
9Cindy Copley4:30:31

 

