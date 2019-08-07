Trending

Leadville 100 past winners

Men and Women's champions 1994-2018

Past winners - Men and Women

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2018Howard Grotts (USA)6:18:08
2017Howard Grotts (USA)6:15:00
2016Todd Wells (USA)6:19:43
2015Alban Lakata (Aut)5:58:35
2014Todd Wells (USA)6:16:27
2013Alban Lakata (Aut)6:04:01
2012Alban Lakata (Aut)6:32:23
2011Todd Wells (USA)6:23:38
2010Levi Leipheimer (USA)6:16:37
2009Lance Armstrong (USA)6:28:51
2008David Wiens (USA)6:45:45
2007David Wiens (USA)6:58:46
2006David Wiens (USA)7:13:14
2005David Wiens (USA)7:17:47
2004David Wiens (USA)7:05:51
2003David Wiens (USA)7:07:44
2002Bryson Perry) (USA)7:32:27
2001Bryson Perry (USA)7:30:01
2000Kevin Willson (USA)7:31:09
1999Richard Feldman (USA)7:10:33
1998Richard Feldman (USA)7:40:02
1997Mike Volk (USA)7:05:45
1996Mike Volk (USA)7:22:02
1995Russell Worley (USA)7:27:55
1994John Stamstad (USA)7:52:53

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2018Larissa Connors (USA)7:40:13
2017Larissa Connors (USA)7:31:53
2016Sally Bigham (GBr)7:05:47
2015Annika Langvad (Den)6:59:24
2014Sally Bigham (GBr)7:23:58
2013Sally Bigham (GBr)7:17:01
2012Rebecca Rusch (USA)7:28:06
2011Rebecca Rusch (USA)7:31:46
2010Rebecca Rusch (USA)7:47:35
2009Rebecca Rusch (USA)8:14:53
2008Susan Williams (USA)8:40:55
2007Gretchen Reeves (USA)8:05:29
2006Lisel Robert (USA)8:47:39
2005Joan Miller) (USA)8:51:26
2004Jilene Mecham (USA)9:37:18
2003Carol Quinn (USA)9:19:49
2002Kim Raymond (USA)9:00:57
2001Joan Miller (USA)9:11:30
2000Cristina Begy) (USA)9:13:51
1999Cristina Begy (USA)8:55:12
1998Laurie Brandt (USA)8:31:24
1997Laurie Brandt (USA)7:58:52
1996Tonia Ralston (USA)9:56:15
1995Laurie Brandt (USA)8:52:58
1994Laurie Brandt (USA)9:03:50

 

