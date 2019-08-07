Leadville 100 past winners
Men and Women's champions 1994-2018
Past winners - Men and Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2018
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|6:18:08
|2017
|Howard Grotts (USA)
|6:15:00
|2016
|Todd Wells (USA)
|6:19:43
|2015
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|5:58:35
|2014
|Todd Wells (USA)
|6:16:27
|2013
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|6:04:01
|2012
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|6:32:23
|2011
|Todd Wells (USA)
|6:23:38
|2010
|Levi Leipheimer (USA)
|6:16:37
|2009
|Lance Armstrong (USA)
|6:28:51
|2008
|David Wiens (USA)
|6:45:45
|2007
|David Wiens (USA)
|6:58:46
|2006
|David Wiens (USA)
|7:13:14
|2005
|David Wiens (USA)
|7:17:47
|2004
|David Wiens (USA)
|7:05:51
|2003
|David Wiens (USA)
|7:07:44
|2002
|Bryson Perry) (USA)
|7:32:27
|2001
|Bryson Perry (USA)
|7:30:01
|2000
|Kevin Willson (USA)
|7:31:09
|1999
|Richard Feldman (USA)
|7:10:33
|1998
|Richard Feldman (USA)
|7:40:02
|1997
|Mike Volk (USA)
|7:05:45
|1996
|Mike Volk (USA)
|7:22:02
|1995
|Russell Worley (USA)
|7:27:55
|1994
|John Stamstad (USA)
|7:52:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2018
|Larissa Connors (USA)
|7:40:13
|2017
|Larissa Connors (USA)
|7:31:53
|2016
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|7:05:47
|2015
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|6:59:24
|2014
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|7:23:58
|2013
|Sally Bigham (GBr)
|7:17:01
|2012
|Rebecca Rusch (USA)
|7:28:06
|2011
|Rebecca Rusch (USA)
|7:31:46
|2010
|Rebecca Rusch (USA)
|7:47:35
|2009
|Rebecca Rusch (USA)
|8:14:53
|2008
|Susan Williams (USA)
|8:40:55
|2007
|Gretchen Reeves (USA)
|8:05:29
|2006
|Lisel Robert (USA)
|8:47:39
|2005
|Joan Miller) (USA)
|8:51:26
|2004
|Jilene Mecham (USA)
|9:37:18
|2003
|Carol Quinn (USA)
|9:19:49
|2002
|Kim Raymond (USA)
|9:00:57
|2001
|Joan Miller (USA)
|9:11:30
|2000
|Cristina Begy) (USA)
|9:13:51
|1999
|Cristina Begy (USA)
|8:55:12
|1998
|Laurie Brandt (USA)
|8:31:24
|1997
|Laurie Brandt (USA)
|7:58:52
|1996
|Tonia Ralston (USA)
|9:56:15
|1995
|Laurie Brandt (USA)
|8:52:58
|1994
|Laurie Brandt (USA)
|9:03:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy