Trending

Tour de Langkawi: Jones takes stage 2 sprinter

19-year-old Australia beats Walscheid and Lecroq

Stage 2: Kuala Terengganu - Kerteh

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Taj Jones (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) takes centre stage after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Latest on Cyclingnews