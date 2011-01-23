Image 1 of 17 Teams in the 2011 Tour de Langkawi prepare for the start to stage one on Langkawi Island. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 17 The stage 1 podium at Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) takes the opening stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) in the leader's jersey of Tour de Langkawi after stage one (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 The peloton leave Dataran Lang Jetty Kuah on Langkawi Island for the 94 kilometre first stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 17 Too old to ride: Tasmanian Jai Crawford (Giant Asia) is unable to ride in the tour; Crawford isn't registered with the UCI and failed in his attempt to officials to allow him to race (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 17 Jersey leaders (l-r): Sungbaek Park (Leading Asian), Andrea Guardini (Tour leader) and Koen De Kort (KOM) on the podium in Langkawi. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 17 Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is the overall leader of the tour by four seconds from Korean Sungbaek Park after the first stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 17 Stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is the leader in the points competition after stage one. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 17 Koen De Kort (Skil Shimano) from the Netherlands is the leading rider in the king of the mountains competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 17 The leading Asian rider after stage one is Sungbaek Park from Korea. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 17 Stage one podium (l-r): Sungbaek Park (2nd,Korean National Team), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli), and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 17 A couple of riders get some relief from the heat in Malaysia after stage one in Langkawi. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 17 Nineteen-year-old Italian speedster, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) was too good in the run home to win the stage on Langkawi Island. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 17 The charge to the line and it's Italian young gun Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) who takes the stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 17 Help from above: A Giant Asia crew member looks to the heavens in hope of a reprieve for rider Jai Crawford (left) who was left at the startline unable to take his place on the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 17 Stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) cools down as awaiting media gather around in Langkawi. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Thirteen years ago Alessandro Petacchi opened his professional account in the Tour of Langkawi. In 2011, young Italian sprinter, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) has followed suit, claiming a memorable victory on stage one.

The 21-year-old benefited from a terrific lead-out and was too fast for Korean Sungbaek Park (Korea National Team) and local sprinter Harrif Saleh (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).

“I’m very happy to win here in my first professional race,”Guardini said following his victory. “I’m also very happy to learn that Petacchi opened his professional career here and I would like to follow his path and if I can win half the amount of races he has, I will be very happy,” he added.

In temperatures exceeding thirty-five degrees Celsius, the 94.5km stage got off to a flying start with the peloton averaging 47km/h in the first hour of racing. It was then that a group of ten riders, featuring one of the pre-race favourites Yonnatta Monsalve attempted to break clear of the peloton. Drapac Professional Cycling team were not represented in the move and the entire squad put more pain into the peloton, increasing the pace to bring the dangerous break back.

Other breaks featuring Damien Gaudin (Europcar), Adiq Othman (Drapac), Kenichi Suzuki (Aisan Racing Team) and Koen de Kort (Skil-Shimano) tried to get off the front and one break featuring De Kort was successful, but only held a slender lead on the peloton. De Kortclimbed his way into the king of the mountains jersey winning the third and final climb on the stage, after picking up points in the first climb.

The break he was in was absorbed ten kilometers from the finish as the sprinters teams got set to deliver their fast men to the line and five kilometers from home, Europcar were in charge of the peloton. In the closing stages it was the Farnese Vini team at the head of the race delivering their youngster to the line.

“My directeur has put a lot of faith in me and has had very good words to say about me. I hope to show that in a few stages,” Guardini said. “I hope to hold the yellow jersey for the next few stages, as they will suit me before the mountains come.”

Guardini has eyes on the Giro and a few more wins may earn him selection in Italy’s biggest race of the cycling calendar.

“I would like to ride the Giro, but it is going to be hard in my first year. We only have a small team of twenty riders and only nine can ride the Giro,” he concluded.

Sunbaek Park is also participating in his first big race and was thrilled to finish on the podium.

“I’m very happy, it’s a good result,” Park explained.

HarrifSaleh is one of Malaysia’s best young sprinters and his third place today showed he has the legs to make himself present at the business end of the race.

“I’m very happy with third place,” a happy Saleh said. “It was a hard race today with the climbs and the heat which affected me at the end, but the next few stages suit me and I’m confident of winning a stage,” Saleh added.

Koen de Kort was pleased with his king of the mountains jersey and is hopeful he can hold onto it over the coming stages.

“I have trained a bit on the longer climbs, so hopefully my training will pay off. We have Kenny Van Hummel as our sprinter and our first priority is a stage win,” De Kort said.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri 2:03:28 2 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea National Team 3 Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 4 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 8 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Energade 9 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 11 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 13 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 14 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 15 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 16 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System 17 Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 18 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Europcar 19 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 20 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 21 Ahmad Fahrullah Alias (Mas) Malaysia National Team 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano 23 Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 24 Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 26 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System 27 Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team 28 Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 29 David Veilleux (Can) Europcar 30 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 31 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 32 Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 33 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 34 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 35 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 36 Crescenzo D'amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 38 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 41 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 42 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 43 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team 44 Gyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea National Team 45 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 46 Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Letua Cycling Team 47 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 48 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 49 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Energade 50 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri 51 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 52 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri 53 G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri 54 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar 55 Adi Putera (Sin) Singapore National Team 56 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team 57 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 58 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 59 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 60 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 61 Samad Poor Seiedi (IRI) Azad University Iran 62 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 63 Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System 64 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 65 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 66 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 67 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 68 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 69 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 70 Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System 71 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 72 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Europcar 73 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 74 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 75 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 76 Mohd Rhazif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 77 Ameli Meysam (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 78 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 79 Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 80 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 81 Abolfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 82 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 83 Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System 84 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 85 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 86 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 88 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team 89 Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 90 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 91 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Phuchong Sai-Udomsil (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 93 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 94 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 95 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri 96 Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 97 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Energade 98 Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team 99 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 100 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 101 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Energade 102 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Energade 103 Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 104 Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team 105 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 106 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 107 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team 108 Eun-Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team 109 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 110 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 111 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System 112 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 113 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 114 Rahim Ememi (IRI) Azad University Iran 115 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling 116 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 117 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team 118 Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team 119 Mohd Rauf Nur Nisbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team 120 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling 121 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 122 Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 123 Adrian Why Kit Chuah (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 124 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 125 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 126 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 127 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 128 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 129 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 130 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 131 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Europcar 132 Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis 0:00:15 133 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:09 134 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri 0:01:30 135 James Tennent (RSA) MTN Energade 0:02:05 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:33 137 Lemnel Lee Yun Jie (Sin) Singapore National Team 0:14:07