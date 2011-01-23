Trending

Guardini sprints to victory

Stage and overall lead for Italian

Image 1 of 17

Teams in the 2011 Tour de Langkawi prepare for the start to stage one on Langkawi Island.

Teams in the 2011 Tour de Langkawi prepare for the start to stage one on Langkawi Island.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 17

The stage 1 podium at Tour de Langkawi

The stage 1 podium at Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) takes the opening stage

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) takes the opening stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) in the leader's jersey of Tour de Langkawi after stage one

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) in the leader's jersey of Tour de Langkawi after stage one
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

The peloton leave Dataran Lang Jetty Kuah on Langkawi Island for the 94 kilometre first stage.

The peloton leave Dataran Lang Jetty Kuah on Langkawi Island for the 94 kilometre first stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 17

Too old to ride: Tasmanian Jai Crawford (Giant Asia) is unable to ride in the tour; Crawford isn't registered with the UCI and failed in his attempt to officials to allow him to race

Too old to ride: Tasmanian Jai Crawford (Giant Asia) is unable to ride in the tour; Crawford isn't registered with the UCI and failed in his attempt to officials to allow him to race
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 17

Jersey leaders (l-r): Sungbaek Park (Leading Asian), Andrea Guardini (Tour leader) and Koen De Kort (KOM) on the podium in Langkawi.

Jersey leaders (l-r): Sungbaek Park (Leading Asian), Andrea Guardini (Tour leader) and Koen De Kort (KOM) on the podium in Langkawi.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 17

Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is the overall leader of the tour by four seconds from Korean Sungbaek Park after the first stage.

Italian Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is the overall leader of the tour by four seconds from Korean Sungbaek Park after the first stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 17

Stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is the leader in the points competition after stage one.

Stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) is the leader in the points competition after stage one.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 17

Koen De Kort (Skil Shimano) from the Netherlands is the leading rider in the king of the mountains competition.

Koen De Kort (Skil Shimano) from the Netherlands is the leading rider in the king of the mountains competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 17

The leading Asian rider after stage one is Sungbaek Park from Korea.

The leading Asian rider after stage one is Sungbaek Park from Korea.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 17

Stage one podium (l-r): Sungbaek Park (2nd,Korean National Team), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli), and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).

Stage one podium (l-r): Sungbaek Park (2nd,Korean National Team), Andrea Guardini (1st,Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli), and Harrif Saleh (3rd,Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 17

A couple of riders get some relief from the heat in Malaysia after stage one in Langkawi.

A couple of riders get some relief from the heat in Malaysia after stage one in Langkawi.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 17

Nineteen-year-old Italian speedster, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) was too good in the run home to win the stage on Langkawi Island.

Nineteen-year-old Italian speedster, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) was too good in the run home to win the stage on Langkawi Island.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 17

The charge to the line and it's Italian young gun Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) who takes the stage.

The charge to the line and it's Italian young gun Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) who takes the stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 17

Help from above: A Giant Asia crew member looks to the heavens in hope of a reprieve for rider Jai Crawford (left) who was left at the startline unable to take his place on the tour.

Help from above: A Giant Asia crew member looks to the heavens in hope of a reprieve for rider Jai Crawford (left) who was left at the startline unable to take his place on the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 17 of 17

Stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) cools down as awaiting media gather around in Langkawi.

Stage winner Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini/Neri Sottoli) cools down as awaiting media gather around in Langkawi.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Thirteen years ago Alessandro Petacchi opened his professional account in the Tour of Langkawi. In 2011, young Italian sprinter, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) has followed suit, claiming a memorable victory on stage one.

The 21-year-old benefited from a terrific lead-out and was too fast for Korean Sungbaek Park (Korea National Team) and local sprinter Harrif Saleh (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).

“I’m very happy to win here in my first professional race,”Guardini said following his victory. “I’m also very happy to learn that Petacchi opened his professional career here and I would like to follow his path and if I can win half the amount of races he has, I will be very happy,” he added.

In temperatures exceeding thirty-five degrees Celsius, the 94.5km stage got off to a flying start with the peloton averaging 47km/h in the first hour of racing. It was then that a group of ten riders, featuring one of the pre-race favourites Yonnatta Monsalve attempted to break clear of the peloton. Drapac Professional Cycling team were not represented in the move and the entire squad put more pain into the peloton, increasing the pace to bring the dangerous break back.

Other breaks featuring Damien Gaudin (Europcar), Adiq Othman (Drapac), Kenichi Suzuki (Aisan Racing Team) and Koen de Kort (Skil-Shimano) tried to get off the front and one break featuring De Kort was successful, but only held a slender lead on the peloton. De Kortclimbed his way into the king of the mountains jersey winning the third and final climb on the stage, after picking up points in the first climb.

The break he was in was absorbed ten kilometers from the finish as the sprinters teams got set to deliver their fast men to the line and five kilometers from home, Europcar were in charge of the peloton. In the closing stages it was the Farnese Vini team at the head of the race delivering their youngster to the line.

“My directeur has put a lot of faith in me and has had very good words to say about me. I hope to show that in a few stages,” Guardini said. “I hope to hold the yellow jersey for the next few stages, as they will suit me before the mountains come.”

Guardini has eyes on the Giro and a few more wins may earn him selection in Italy’s biggest race of the cycling calendar.
“I would like to ride the Giro, but it is going to be hard in my first year. We only have a small team of twenty riders and only nine can ride the Giro,” he concluded.

Sunbaek Park is also participating in his first big race and was thrilled to finish on the podium.

“I’m very happy, it’s a good result,” Park explained.

HarrifSaleh is one of Malaysia’s best young sprinters and his third place today showed he has the legs to make himself present at the business end of the race.

“I’m very happy with third place,” a happy Saleh said. “It was a hard race today with the climbs and the heat which affected me at the end, but the next few stages suit me and I’m confident of winning a stage,” Saleh added.

Koen de Kort was pleased with his king of the mountains jersey and is hopeful he can hold onto it over the coming stages.

“I have trained a bit on the longer climbs, so hopefully my training will pay off. We have Kenny Van Hummel as our sprinter and our first priority is a stage win,” De Kort said.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri2:03:28
2Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
3Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
4Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
6André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
7Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
8Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Energade
9Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
12Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
13Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
14Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
15Sam Witmitz (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
16Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
17Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
18Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Europcar
19Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
20Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
21Ahmad Fahrullah Alias (Mas) Malaysia National Team
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
23Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
24Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
26Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
27Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
28Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
29David Veilleux (Can) Europcar
30Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
31Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
32Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
33Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
34Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
35Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
36Crescenzo D'amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
38Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
41Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
42Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
43Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
44Gyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
45Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
46Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Letua Cycling Team
47Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
48Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
49Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Energade
50Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri
51Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
52Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri
53G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri
54Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar
55Adi Putera (Sin) Singapore National Team
56Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
57David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
58Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
59Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
60José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
61Samad Poor Seiedi (IRI) Azad University Iran
62Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
63Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
64Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
65Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
66Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
67Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
68Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
69Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
70Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
71Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
72Pierre Rolland (Fra) Europcar
73Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
74Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
75Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
76Mohd Rhazif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
77Ameli Meysam (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
78Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
79Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
80Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
81Abolfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
82Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
83Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
84Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
85Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
86David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
88Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
89Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
90Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
91Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Phuchong Sai-Udomsil (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
93Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
94Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
95Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri
96Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
97Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Energade
98Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
99Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
100Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Energade
102Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Energade
103Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
104Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
105Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
106Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
107Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
108Eun-Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team
109Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
110Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
111Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
112Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
113Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
114Rahim Ememi (IRI) Azad University Iran
115Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
116Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
117Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
118Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
119Mohd Rauf Nur Nisbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
120Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
121Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
122Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
123Adrian Why Kit Chuah (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
124Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
125Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
126Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
127Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
128Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
129Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
130Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
131Damien Gaudin (Fra) Europcar
132Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:00:15
133Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:09
134Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri0:01:30
135James Tennent (RSA) MTN Energade0:02:05
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:33
137Lemnel Lee Yun Jie (Sin) Singapore National Team0:14:07

General classification after stage 1:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri2:03:18
2Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:04
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
4Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling0:00:05
5Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Energade0:00:06
6Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:07
7Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System0:00:08
8Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team0:00:09
9Mohd Rhazif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
10Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:10
11Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
12André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
14Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Energade
15Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
16Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
17Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
18Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
19Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
20Sam Witmitz (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
21Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
22Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
23Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Europcar
24Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
25Ahmad Fahrullah Alias (Mas) Malaysia National Team
26Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
27Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
28Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
29Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
30Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
31Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
32Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
33David Veilleux (Can) Europcar
34Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
35Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
36Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
37Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
38Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
39Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
40Crescenzo D'amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
41Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
43Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
44Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
45Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
46Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
47Gyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
48Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
49Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Letua Cycling Team
50Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
51Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
52Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri
53Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
54Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri
55G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri
56Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar
57Adi Putera (Sin) Singapore National Team
58Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
59David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
60Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
61Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
62José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Samad Poor Seiedi (IRI) Azad University Iran
64Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
65Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
66Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
67Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
68Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
69Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
70Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
71Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
72Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
73Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
74Pierre Rolland (Fra) Europcar
75Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
76Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
77Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
78Ameli Meysam (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
79Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
80Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
81Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
82Abolfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
83Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
84Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
85Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
86Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
87David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
88Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
89Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
90Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
91Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
92Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
93Phuchong Sai-Udomsil (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
94Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
95Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
96Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri
97Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
98Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Energade
99Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
100Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
101Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
102Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Energade
103Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Energade
104Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
105Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
106Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
107Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
108Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
109Eun-Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team
110Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
111Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
112Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
113Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
114Rahim Ememi (IRI) Azad University Iran
115Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
116Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
117Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
118Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
119Mohd Rauf Nur Nisbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
120Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
121Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
122Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
123Adrian Why Kit Chuah (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
124Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
125Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
126Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
127Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
128Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
129Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
130Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
131Damien Gaudin (Fra) Europcar
132Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis0:00:25
133Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:19
134Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri0:01:40
135James Tennent (RSA) MTN Energade0:02:15
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:43
137Lemnel Lee Yun Jie (Sin) Singapore National Team0:14:17

 

