Guardini sprints to victory
Stage and overall lead for Italian
Thirteen years ago Alessandro Petacchi opened his professional account in the Tour of Langkawi. In 2011, young Italian sprinter, Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini) has followed suit, claiming a memorable victory on stage one.
The 21-year-old benefited from a terrific lead-out and was too fast for Korean Sungbaek Park (Korea National Team) and local sprinter Harrif Saleh (Terengganu ProAsia Cycling Team).
“I’m very happy to win here in my first professional race,”Guardini said following his victory. “I’m also very happy to learn that Petacchi opened his professional career here and I would like to follow his path and if I can win half the amount of races he has, I will be very happy,” he added.
In temperatures exceeding thirty-five degrees Celsius, the 94.5km stage got off to a flying start with the peloton averaging 47km/h in the first hour of racing. It was then that a group of ten riders, featuring one of the pre-race favourites Yonnatta Monsalve attempted to break clear of the peloton. Drapac Professional Cycling team were not represented in the move and the entire squad put more pain into the peloton, increasing the pace to bring the dangerous break back.
Other breaks featuring Damien Gaudin (Europcar), Adiq Othman (Drapac), Kenichi Suzuki (Aisan Racing Team) and Koen de Kort (Skil-Shimano) tried to get off the front and one break featuring De Kort was successful, but only held a slender lead on the peloton. De Kortclimbed his way into the king of the mountains jersey winning the third and final climb on the stage, after picking up points in the first climb.
The break he was in was absorbed ten kilometers from the finish as the sprinters teams got set to deliver their fast men to the line and five kilometers from home, Europcar were in charge of the peloton. In the closing stages it was the Farnese Vini team at the head of the race delivering their youngster to the line.
“My directeur has put a lot of faith in me and has had very good words to say about me. I hope to show that in a few stages,” Guardini said. “I hope to hold the yellow jersey for the next few stages, as they will suit me before the mountains come.”
Guardini has eyes on the Giro and a few more wins may earn him selection in Italy’s biggest race of the cycling calendar.
“I would like to ride the Giro, but it is going to be hard in my first year. We only have a small team of twenty riders and only nine can ride the Giro,” he concluded.
Sunbaek Park is also participating in his first big race and was thrilled to finish on the podium.
“I’m very happy, it’s a good result,” Park explained.
HarrifSaleh is one of Malaysia’s best young sprinters and his third place today showed he has the legs to make himself present at the business end of the race.
“I’m very happy with third place,” a happy Saleh said. “It was a hard race today with the climbs and the heat which affected me at the end, but the next few stages suit me and I’m confident of winning a stage,” Saleh added.
Koen de Kort was pleased with his king of the mountains jersey and is hopeful he can hold onto it over the coming stages.
“I have trained a bit on the longer climbs, so hopefully my training will pay off. We have Kenny Van Hummel as our sprinter and our first priority is a stage win,” De Kort said.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri
|2:03:28
|2
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea National Team
|3
|Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|4
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|8
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Energade
|9
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|13
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|14
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|15
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|16
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Team Champion System
|17
|Robert Förster (Ger) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|18
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Europcar
|19
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|20
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|Ahmad Fahrullah Alias (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|24
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|26
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Team Champion System
|27
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|28
|Alireza Haghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|29
|David Veilleux (Can) Europcar
|30
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|31
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|32
|Ghafari Vahid (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|33
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|36
|Crescenzo D'amore (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|41
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|42
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|43
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|44
|Gyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea National Team
|45
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Libardo Nino Corredor (Col) Letua Cycling Team
|47
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|48
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|49
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Energade
|50
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini-Neri
|51
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|52
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri
|53
|G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri
|54
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar
|55
|Adi Putera (Sin) Singapore National Team
|56
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) Singapore National Team
|57
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|59
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|60
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|61
|Samad Poor Seiedi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|62
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|63
|Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Team Champion System
|64
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|65
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|66
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|67
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|68
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|70
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Team Champion System
|71
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|72
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Europcar
|73
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|74
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|76
|Mohd Rhazif Mohd Salleh (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|77
|Ameli Meysam (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|78
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|79
|Max Jenkins (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|80
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|81
|Abolfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|82
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|83
|Deon Locke (Aus) Team Champion System
|84
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|85
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|86
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Korea National Team
|89
|Ramin Mehrabani Azar (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|90
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsil (Tha) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|93
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|94
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|95
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini-Neri
|96
|Rafal Ratajczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|97
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Energade
|98
|Jun Rong Ho (Sin) Singapore National Team
|99
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|100
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) MTN Energade
|102
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Energade
|103
|Darren Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|104
|Ebrahim Javani (IRI) Suren Cycling Team
|105
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|106
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|107
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Eun-Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea National Team
|109
|Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|110
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|111
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Champion System
|112
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|113
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|114
|Rahim Ememi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|115
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu ProAsia Cycling
|116
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|117
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Singapore National Team
|118
|Ki Hong Yoo (Kor) Korea National Team
|119
|Mohd Rauf Nur Nisbah (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|120
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Drapac Professional Cycling
|121
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|122
|Abbas Saeidi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|123
|Adrian Why Kit Chuah (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|124
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|125
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|126
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|127
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|128
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|129
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|130
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|131
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Europcar
|132
|Karl Menzies (Aus) Unitedhealthcare p/b Maxxis
|0:00:15
|133
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:09
|134
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini-Neri
|0:01:30
|135
|James Tennent (RSA) MTN Energade
|0:02:05
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:33
|137
|Lemnel Lee Yun Jie (Sin) Singapore National Team
|0:14:07
