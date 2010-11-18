Trending

Ramirez takes stage two, Sonntag stays in lead

,

Parra repeats in women's race, extends overall lead

Image 1 of 92

The volcano was dusted with ashes that'd fallen on its tree-covered slopes
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 2 of 92

Welcome to the Turrialba volcano.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 3 of 92

Chickens en route.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 4 of 92

A rider heads toward the volcano.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 5 of 92

The clouds were spectacular from up high on the volcano
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 6 of 92

Breathtaking views on day 3 in central Costa Rica
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 7 of 92

A national park surrounds the volcano
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 8 of 92

Ben Sonntag gets ready for the downhill, where he made back some time.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 9 of 92

Ben Sonntag at the summit
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 10 of 92

Angela Parra wins her third stage at La Ruta
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 11 of 92

Luis Mejia Sanchez and Federico Ramirez
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 12 of 92

The racers could shower right after finishing.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 13 of 92

Rebecca Rusch
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 14 of 92

Luis Mejia and Federico Ramirez at the front
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 15 of 92

Luis Mejia sets the pace at the front.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 16 of 92

The two leaders
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 17 of 92

Ben Sonntag held onto his yellow jersey on day 2.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 18 of 92

Alex Grant climbs on pavement.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 19 of 92

Milton Ramos used a stick as a fix after he broke his derailleur.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 20 of 92

Luis Mejia and Federico Ramirez
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 21 of 92

The peloton at the start
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 22 of 92

Women's leader Angela Parra ready for day 2
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 23 of 92

Federico Ramirez has his game face on prior to the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 24 of 92

A La Ruta racer
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 25 of 92

Different colored jerseys are worn by various age group leaders
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 26 of 92

Rebecca Rusch
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 27 of 92

The chase group
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 28 of 92

Alexander Sanchez
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 29 of 92

Going up
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 30 of 92

Louise Kobin had a good stage 2.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 31 of 92

Women's leader Angela Parra has won both stages so far
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 32 of 92

Sam Schultz chows down on a sandwich
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 33 of 92

Federico Ramirez's socks are part of his Pizza Hut team kit.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 34 of 92

Eddy Perez
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 35 of 92

A racer at La Ruta
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 36 of 92

The drivetrains got a work over today and many racers complained of poor shifting due to the mud.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 37 of 92

Federico Ramirez talks to the media.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 38 of 92

Federico Ramirez is interviewed after his stage win.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 39 of 92

Last year's winner Manual Prado in the mud.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 40 of 92

Sam Schultz
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 41 of 92

Ismael Ventura unsucks his chain.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 42 of 92

Racers on a steep climb.
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 43 of 92

Luis Mejia deals with his flat tire
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 44 of 92

Two riders climb on stage 2
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 45 of 92

Milton Ramos leads Sam Schultz.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 46 of 92

Eddy Ramirez on a climb
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 47 of 92

Luis Mejia Sanchez discovers he has a flat.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 48 of 92

Luis Mejia Sanchez is sidelined briefly by a flat.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 49 of 92

Luis Mejia Sanchez waits for help from a passing racer.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 50 of 92

Race leader Ben Sonntag, Blake Harlan and Rebecca Rusch share post-stage stories while catching the shuttle to their race hotel.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 51 of 92

Sam Schultz looks for another, lower gear.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 52 of 92

Ismael Ventura climbs on La Ruta day 2
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 53 of 92

The main chase group on day 2
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 54 of 92

This is what your shoes look like after covering a sunny stage at La Ruta.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 55 of 92

Ismael Ventura walks up a climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 56 of 92

Alexander Sanchez pushes his bike.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 57 of 92

A dwelling en route
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 58 of 92

Louise Kobin after stage 2.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 59 of 92

Louise Kobin finishes.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 60 of 92

Angela Parra finishes.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 61 of 92

Racers transport their belongings from stage to stage in race-issued red bags
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 62 of 92

Alex Grant, who is fluent in Spanish, is a big hit with the Costa Ricans.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 63 of 92

Stage winner Federico Ramirez after the finish
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 64 of 92

Alex Grant on a climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 65 of 92

Race leader Ben Sonntag and teammate Alex Grant.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 66 of 92

Luis Leao Pinto rode to fourth.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 67 of 92

At times racers had to share the course with cows.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 68 of 92

Racers passed plenty of great views during day 2 of La Ruta.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 69 of 92

Federico Ramirez and Luis Mejia Sanchez take a break at the front after a long climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 70 of 92

A view during stage 2
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 71 of 92

Some riders chose to run the slippery downhill.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 72 of 92

Racers climbed above the clouds.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 73 of 92

Alex Grant on a climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 74 of 92

Race leader Ben Sonntag on a climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 75 of 92

Women's leader Angela Parra
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 76 of 92

Rebecca Rusch rides in third.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 77 of 92

Sometimes there were chickens along the course.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 78 of 92

Ben Sonntag sets his pace on a climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 79 of 92

Rolling out at the start. It was cloudy and barely light.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 80 of 92

Thanks to some pushing, our drivers got it back out.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 81 of 92

Our media ATV got stuck in a puddle.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 82 of 92

This rutted downhil was super slippery.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 83 of 92

Luis Mejia Sanchez leads Federico Ramirez
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 84 of 92

Teammates Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag rode together during stage 2
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 85 of 92

Costa Rican countryside.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 86 of 92

Ismael Ventura and Manny Prado on a climb.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 87 of 92

A colorful church en route.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 88 of 92

School children came out to cheer on passing racers.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 89 of 92

Louise Kobin put in another solid ride.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 90 of 92

Louise Kobin shares the course with a semi.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 91 of 92

A rider on a steep downhill.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 92 of 92

Eddy Perez passes lovely scenery.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Costa Rica's Federico Ramirez Mendez soloed to victory by nearly five minutes on day two of La Ruta de los Conquistadores. The runner-up for stage one, Luis Mejia Sanchez, was off the front with Ramirez, but the Colombian flatted after checkpoint #3 and dropped out of contention for the stage.

Cannondale teammates Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag finished together in second and third place respectively, having spent much of the stage riding together. Sonntag kept Ramirez in check, and the German remains in the overall lead while Grant moved up to third in the GC.

In the women's race, Colombia's Angela Parra Sierra won for the second straight day and extended her overall lead. The USA's Louise Kobin and Rebecca Rusch repeated their second and third place finishes from the opening stage, but managed to finish closer to Parra on the 77km second stage.

Kobin kept Parra in sight on the difficult opening climb out of San Jose, but Parra steadily pulled away throughout the remainder of the race for her second consecutive victory.

Steep climbs grind down racers

Straight from the start of day, racers began climbing and it was only a few blocks in before they faced what may be some of the steepest terrain in the world.

"My computer said 30 percent," said Spaniard Ismael Ventura of a two-kilometer section that was just part of the enormous first climb.  Ventura would ride solidly to finish seventh today.

Stage winner Federico Ramirez and Luis Meija lost no time in taking advantage of the steep grade. The petite, wiry climbers took the front and gradually dropped the rest of their competitors. The pair would remain together off the front for most of the day.

Mejia appeared to have the most in his legs and Ramirez spent much of the day sitting on. "Mejia was so strong, it was difficult to follow him," said Ramirez.

However, a flat tire about two-thirds of the way through the race brought an end to Mejia's time at the front. He lost significant time and places waiting for a passing racer to hand him a CO2 cartridge, and as a result, he finished eighth on the day.

Behind Ramirez, race leader Ben Sonntag rode with his teammate Alex Grant. The two worked together to minimize the time Sonntag would lose to Ramirez during the stage as well as bump Grant up into third in the GC.

The main chase group, after Sonntag and Grant, included Manual Prado, Eddy Perez, Milton Ramos, Ismael Ventura Sanchez, Sam Schultz and Alexander Sanchez Calderon though steep climb after steep climb would shatter the group, leaving riders to trickle in mostly on their own.

"I felt good today, but they went on the attack right away and Federico is no slouch. I expected those attacks. Alex and I worked great together to keep the damage low," said yellow jersey wearer Sonntag. "I would say this was a victory for a team and not a loss.

"The first climb was really, really steep, and I think I'm carrying a lot more pounds up the hills than those guys. For me it was smart to just go my pace that early in the race and keep it steady. If I would have tried to stay with them and totally blew, I would have lost more time than I did in the end."

While many riders were on hardtails, Sonntag and Grant have been racing full suspension Cannondale Scalpels each day. Despite the tremendous climbing, Sonntag said it was an advantage to reduce the wear and tear on their bodies and to limit the risk of mechanicals.

"These are the most stupidly steep climbs I've ever done in my life," said Sonntag. At times, the racers rode up a concrete section of road marked with cross hatches to give the necessary traction. "But I knew that from last year. People had told me before I came the first time, but I think you have to see it and ride it before you believe it."

Sonntag and Grant crossed the line together, less than five minutes after Ramirez. Neither is counting the Costa Rican, who is now third in the GC, out for another La Ruta win, but they chose to ride the final downhill conservatively so as not to make a serious mistake that might cost them a bunch of time.

"Lico is coming, tomorrow, too," said Grant. "It's not over for him, he could still win pretty easily."

"It was a difficult stage," said Ramirez. "They were strong behind us. Mejia got a flat after the third aid station, and I left him. I suffered quite a bit today because the pace was fast. At the end of the day, I'm tired, but I'll be ready for tomorrow. I know the stage quite well." Ramirez will be extra motivated on day 3 racing through his hometown.

"Federico is a heavy favorite for this race," said race leader Sonntag. "If he won it so many times before, it's no question that he's the favorite, but I'm happy to keep the jersey one more day."

Portugal's Luis Leao Pinto rode to fourth place. The lawyer was pleased with his ride. "I had stomach problems yesterday, which held me up, but today, I threw it all out there to try to move up in the rankings.

"I do not like riding by myself in a race, but that's what was called for today," said Leao.

Milton Ramos, who is from Honduras but lives in Spain finished fifth.

Sam Schultz got lost on course today, but managed to find his way back and finished ninth in the stage. "I asked these girls and they pointed the opposite way - I went up, had to walk up a crazy climb and got to an old guy at his house. I asked if this is where the race goes, and he said something about 'number one', and I knew it was bad because that meant no one else had gone through. I knew I wasn't number one. He said there was a good view, but I wasn't looking for a good view."

Women's race tighter on day 2

On paper, day 2 looked like a repeat of day 1, with Angela Parra coming in solo ahead of a lone Louise Kobin and Rebecca Rusch. However, Kobin kept Parra in sight up the first monster climb and finished just 3:31 later, looking strong. Rusch was a further 10 minutes back.

"It was very hard with a lot of climbing," said Parra. "They changed the course a little, but I didn't have to walk a lot - only once maybe for 100m." Other racers commented her superhuman, gravity-defying powers to ascend steep climb after steep climb while staying on her bike.

"I felt good, but there was a lot of pain after yesterday," she said, noting another frightening finish, this time with no moto escort into the city.

Kobin said she was having fun climbing despite the steepness. She was spotted en route high fiving the school children who were out cheering here on. "They're so cute, and it's nice that they're out supporting the race," she said, smiling after the finish.

"I couldn't believe the climbs were so steep when I saw them," she said - even though she's won the race four times previously.

Rusch felt good but suffered for a period during the race. "I had a down period in the middle. I was confused by the course profile which had changed with the route, but not on the info we had. I thought I was at aid station 3, but I was at 2. I didn't know how many more big hills I had, so I lost some motivation and had to pull back a little."

Looking ahead to stage 3, which is famous for passing volcanoes, Parra said, "I hope to ride to the top tomorrow and take care on the downhill - I know it's a little dangerous."

But she'll have to watch out for Kobin, who tends to get stronger each day as she goes. "Usually, that's my favorite stage, and I like that kind of easy, sustained climbing," said Kobin of what's coming tomorrow.

Race notes

La Ruta founder and promoter Roman Urbina had an unfortunate accident during stage 2 while riding a moto. Urbina crashed and was taken to the hospital with a compound fracture of his arm.  He underwent surgery in which doctors installed a plate. It's not the first time he crashed during the race. He previously broke a femur in a crash while riding the moto during the race several years ago.  This time, he said after his surgery that he was doing ok and also promised he'd be back on a moto in the race by Saturday.

Milton Ramos broke his rear derailleur during the stage, but he still finished fifth for the day.

Stage Results

Women
1Angela Parra  Sierra (Col)5:13:58
2Louise Kobin (USA)0:03:31
3Rebecca Rusch (USA)0:13:24
4Jane Rynbrandt (USA)0:54:02
5Brenda  María Muñoz  Arce (CRc)0:55:03
6Ligia Madrigal (CRc)1:13:30
7Dianna Ineman (USA)1:53:21
8Kristin Kopec (Can)2:11:19
9April Sky  Herring (USA)2:36:33
10Sandra Pereira  M.O.  Garnier (PRc)2:38:42
11Cassandra Lean  Stamm (USA)3:15:17
12Kathy Salisbury (USA)3:49:26
13Dawn Fidler (USA)
14Lena Yarbrough (USA)5:01:38

Men
1Federico Ramirez  Mendez (CRc)3:58:19
2Alex Grant (USA)0:04:44
3Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
4Luis Leao  Pinto (Por)0:08:59
5Milton Ramos (CRc)0:13:47
6Manuel Prado (CRc)0:17:30
7Eddy Perez (CRc)0:22:47
8Ismael Ventura  sanchez (Spa)0:23:09
9Alexander Sanchez  Calderon (CRc)
10Luis Mejia  Sanchez (Col)0:25:45
11Samuel  Tyler Schultz (USA)0:27:34
12Juan  carlos Fallas  Rodriguez (CRc)0:34:05
13Thomas Turner (USA)0:34:38
14Leonard  Jason Tullous (USA)0:34:40
15Santos Corea  Gutierrez (CRc)0:45:26
16James Andrew  Lehman (USA)0:50:20
17Alfredo  Cesar Acosta  Gonzalez (CRc)0:52:50
18Juan  Carlos Marin  Valenciano (CRc)0:57:57
19Blake Harlan (USA)1:01:44
20Mario  Alfredo Meneses  Bonilla (CRc)1:11:02
21Javier Lanzuela  Sanchez (Spa)1:14:02
22Luis  Diego Chaverri  Madden (CRc)1:15:18
23Adam Pulford (USA)1:21:58
24Daniel Perez (USA)1:26:04
25Stephanus Francois  Millard (RSA)1:26:43
26Felix Arratzoa  Arrechea (Spa)1:28:25
27Fernando Salazar (CRc)1:37:27
28Pavel Popiolek (Cze)1:38:52
29Javier Badilla  Badilla (CRc)1:40:19
30Corey Scobie (USA)1:42:14
31Marco Amador  Jimenez (CRc)1:49:22
32Victor  Alonso Araya  Pereira (CRc)1:51:49
33Iñigo Labat  Yanguas (Spa)1:51:51
34Alvaro  José Lanuza  Viquez (CRc)1:51:53
35Eric Kollai (USA)1:54:22
36Rodrigo Herrera  Solorzano (CRc)1:54:42
37Jose  Santos Blandon  Miranda (CRc)1:56:07
38Luis  fernando Mora  Hidalgo (CRc)1:58:01
39Heiner Mora  Quiros (CRc)1:59:30
40Ron Rel (USA)2:00:02
41Anthony  Steve Fonseca  Sanchez (CRc)2:03:00
42Arnoldo Loaiza  Duran (CRc)2:06:01
43Max Araya  Orozco (CRc)2:06:06
44Van Dupree  Council (USA)2:06:08
45Monte Hewett (USA)2:07:45
46Pablo Castrillo (CRc)2:09:19
47Felipe Castro  Barquero (CRc)
48Leonel Gomez  Navarro (CRc)2:09:21
49Walter Blanco (CRc)2:11:34
50Juan  Pablo Venegas  Herrera (CRc)2:12:12
51Allan Padilla  U. (CRc)2:20:02
52Iker Maíz (Mex)2:23:30
53Mauricio Alvarado  Rivera (CRc)2:31:23
54Rolando Flores  Guerrero (Mex)2:35:19
55Carlos Arce  Estrada (CRc)2:37:09
56Julio Mena  monge (CRc)2:38:21
57Luis Rubi  Quant (CRc)2:38:55
58Andrew Slayton (USA)
59Mario  Albertry Rodriguez  Sequeira (CRc)2:39:06
60Ben Morris (USA)2:41:59
61Carlos Robles  Cordero (CRc)2:42:58
62Leonel Chacon  Chan (CRc)2:43:38
63Fernando  José Hernandez  Brenes (CRc)2:45:17
64Roberto Monge  Brenes (CRc)2:45:18
65Gigi Giyora  Stahi (CRc)2:46:41
66Javier  Jose Gurdian  Astua (CRc)2:47:02
67Matthew Ohran (USA)2:52:46
68Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)2:52:57
69Rob Bilich (Cro)2:54:32
70Seraphin John  Millon (USA)2:57:22
71Dirk Luttekes (Ned)3:01:08
72Scott Kuppersmith (USA)3:03:46
73Luis Arias  Muñoz (CRc)3:05:16
74John  Paul Matzigkeit (USA)3:06:37
75Joe Czempoyesh (Can)3:07:40
76Mario  Alberto Sanchez  Hernandez (CRc)3:09:29
77Braulio  Esteban Leiva  Perez (CRc)3:10:00
78Peter Ackerman (Swi)
79Gabriel  Dario Montero  Ramos (Ecu)3:11:46
80Andres Fernandez (CRc)
81Mauricio Richmond  Padilla (CRc)
82John  Christopher Sagebiel (USA)3:13:21
83Alejandro Arias  Victory (CRc)3:13:42
84Erick Diaz  Vivian (Mex)3:17:58
85Jon  Christian Carmichael (USA)3:18:54
86David John  Burke (Can)3:19:08
87Mark  Christopher Rago (USA)3:23:25
88Andrew Merrick (Can)3:24:12
89Wilbert Solis  Azofeifa (CRc)3:25:08
90Jerry  José Zamora  Rojas (CRc)3:26:21
91Christopher Music (CRc)3:26:38
92Thomas F  Smith (USA)3:29:51
93Carlos  José Achan  Sanchez (CRc)3:34:03
94Modesto Jimenez  Vargas (CRc)
95David Leal  Cruz (CRc)3:37:10
96Jonathan Chaves  Calvo (CRc)3:38:50
97Geovanny Gomez  Navarro (CRc)3:43:27
98Danny  A. corrales  Zecca (CRc)3:45:18
99Marcel Bachmann (Swi)3:45:51
100Ronan Garnier (Fra)3:46:48
101Martin Lorenzo  y  Lozada (Uru)
102Diego Rapetti (Uru)
103Carlos Calvo  Ramazzini (CRc)3:47:11
104Rafael Mesen  Solis (CRc)3:47:22
105Chris Waldron (Can)3:47:41
106Thomas Sandi  campos (CRc)3:49:19
107Anthony Damico  Jr (USA)3:52:12
108Robert Quinn (USA)3:58:40
109Jorge Salazar (CRc)4:01:38
110Francisco Sanchez  Castillo (CRc)4:02:16
111Johann Kroll (Aut)4:02:59
112Fernando Salazar  Martinez (Mex)4:04:05
113Juan  Simon Ocaña  Ortiz (Mex)
114Alan Arguello  Diaz (CRc)4:09:54
115Alberto  José Gamboa  Pacheco (CRc)4:12:08
116Juan  Carlos Contreras  Rave (CRc)4:16:56
117Silvia  E. Cespedes  Quesada (CRc)
118David Johnston (Can)4:17:55
119Manuel Marco (Mex)4:18:46
120Olman Nuñez  Varela (CRc)4:19:31
121Luis  Eduardo Peralta  Orozco (Mex)4:23:21
122Fidel Garza  Chapa (Mex)4:23:23
123Lawson Willard (USA)4:28:52
124Rafael  A. Salazar  Castro (CRc)4:30:06
125Martin Fuentes  Ruiz (CRc)4:32:13
126Henry Wong  Castro (CRc)4:34:51
127Bruno Carvalho (PRc)4:42:59
128Mauricio  J. Ortiz  Odio (CRc)4:46:55
129Pablo Gamez (CRc)4:47:10
130Julio Molina  Arias (CRc)
131Esteban Roman (CRc)4:57:08
132Heart Akerson (USA)4:57:43
133Rodolfo Mata  Lobo (CRc)5:04:09
134Patrick Haines (CRc)5:05:05
135Alvaro  José Salazar  Kruse (CRc)5:07:56
136Manuel Ulloa  Gil (CRc)5:09:43
137Ignacio  S. Merino  Lanzilotti (Mex)5:10:10
138Jorge  Ricardo Schiller (Mex)5:11:52
139Rogelio Barragan  Sanchez (Mex)5:15:56
140Diego Gil  Jimenez (CRc)5:16:05
141William Blanco (CRc)5:18:29
142Robert Gehlen (USA)5:19:00
143Richard Arden (GBr)5:31:55
144Javier Sanchez  Carranza (CRc)5:37:39
145Rolf Blancke (CRc)
146Thomas Harvey (GBr)5:37:45
147Rodrigo  H. Gonzalez  Gonzalez (Mex)6:26:42
148Carlos Loria  Loria (CRc)6:42:04
149Reuven Sztejfman (Isr)7:10:23
150Christopher Hoe (USA)

General Classification

Women general classification after stage 2
1Angela Parra  Sierra (Col)12:37:16
2Louise Kobin (USA)0:26:55
3Rebecca Rusch (USA)0:45:42
4Brenda  María Muñoz  Arce (CRc)2:15:15
5Jane Rynbrandt (USA)2:45:33
6Ligia Madrigal (CRc)3:09:57
7Dianna Ineman (USA)4:29:00
8Kristin Kopec (Can)5:10:35
9April Sky  Herring (USA)6:16:15
10Sandra Pereira  M.O.  Garnier (PRc)6:17:28
11Cassandra Lean  Stamm (USA)7:14:37
12Dawn Fidler (USA)8:24:58
13Kathy Salisbury (USA)8:29:26
14Lena Yarbrough (USA)9:19:27

Men general classification after stage 2
1Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)10:01:41
2Alex Grant (USA)0:02:29
3Federico Ramirez  Mendez (CRc)0:07:49
4Milton Ramos (CRc)0:18:06
5Luis Mejia  Sanchez (Col)0:22:42
6Luis Leao  Pinto (Por)0:25:06
7Eddy Perez (CRc)0:30:34
8Manuel Prado (CRc)0:33:37
9Alexander Sanchez  Calderon (CRc)0:38:42
10Ismael Ventura  sanchez (Spa)0:42:37
11Samuel  Tyler Schultz (USA)0:44:36
12Santos Corea  Gutierrez (CRc)0:55:33
13Thomas Turner (USA)1:05:01
14Alfredo  Cesar Acosta  Gonzalez (CRc)1:20:46
15Juan  carlos Fallas  Rodriguez (CRc)1:33:42
16Leonard  Jason Tullous (USA)1:46:18
17Juan  Carlos Marin  Valenciano (CRc)2:00:25
18James Andrew  Lehman (USA)2:24:06
19Blake Harlan (USA)2:24:23
20Luis  Diego Chaverri  Madden (CRc)2:44:44
21Javier Lanzuela  Sanchez (Spa)2:52:14
22Daniel Perez (USA)3:13:18
23Mario  Alfredo Meneses  Bonilla (CRc)3:13:45
24Adam Pulford (USA)3:24:41
25Pavel Popiolek (Cze)3:26:36
26Felix Arratzoa  Arrechea (Spa)3:37:51
27Corey Scobie (USA)3:38:42
28Alvaro  José Lanuza  Viquez (CRc)3:40:35
29Fernando Salazar (CRc)3:47:12
30Javier Badilla  Badilla (CRc)4:00:46
31Rodrigo Herrera  Solorzano (CRc)4:13:17
32Marco Amador  Jimenez (CRc)4:19:02
33Juan  Pablo Venegas  Herrera (CRc)4:21:58
34Heiner Mora  Quiros (CRc)4:22:37
35Victor  Alonso Araya  Pereira (CRc)4:23:14
36Jose  Santos Blandon  Miranda (CRc)4:28:47
37Felipe Castro  Barquero (CRc)4:29:46
38Allan Padilla  U. (CRc)4:29:47
39Iñigo Labat  Yanguas (Spa)4:31:33
40Pablo Castrillo (CRc)4:32:26
41Eric Kollai (USA)4:35:55
42Arnoldo Loaiza  Duran (CRc)4:36:00
43Anthony  Steve Fonseca  Sanchez (CRc)4:43:05
44Luis  fernando Mora  Hidalgo (CRc)4:44:16
45Max Araya  Orozco (CRc)4:46:14
46Leonel Gomez  Navarro (CRc)4:47:32
47Stephanus Francois  Millard (RSA)5:04:29
48Walter Blanco (CRc)5:05:07
49Monte Hewett (USA)5:06:11
50Carlos Arce  Estrada (CRc)5:14:16
51Iker Maíz (Mex)5:17:42
52Matthew Ohran (USA)5:27:03
53Van Dupree  Council (USA)5:28:00
54Mauricio Alvarado  Rivera (CRc)5:30:09
55Andrew Slayton (USA)5:45:59
56Ben Morris (USA)5:46:35
57Luis Arias  Muñoz (CRc)5:49:59
58Leonel Chacon  Chan (CRc)5:57:41
59Dirk Luttekes (Ned)6:01:42
60Rolando Flores  Guerrero (Mex)6:02:07
61Fernando  José Hernandez  Brenes (CRc)6:02:20
62Luis Rubi  Quant (CRc)6:02:32
63Julio Mena  monge (CRc)6:05:05
64Christopher Music (CRc)6:08:33
65Roberto Monge  Brenes (CRc)6:12:02
66Scott Kuppersmith (USA)6:14:03
67Gigi Giyora  Stahi (CRc)6:18:08
68Mario  Alberto Sanchez  Hernandez (CRc)6:18:30
69Seraphin John  Millon (USA)6:21:02
70Joe Czempoyesh (Can)6:28:04
71Mario  Albertry Rodriguez  Sequeira (CRc)6:31:02
72Mauricio Richmond  Padilla (CRc)6:35:23
73Andres Fernandez (CRc)
74John  Paul Matzigkeit (USA)6:45:25
75Geovanny Gomez  Navarro (CRc)6:49:11
76John  Christopher Sagebiel (USA)6:51:07
77Jon  Christian Carmichael (USA)6:54:09
78Wilbert Solis  Azofeifa (CRc)6:54:11
79Carlos Robles  Cordero (CRc)6:54:48
80Gabriel  Dario Montero  Ramos (Ecu)
81Andrew Merrick (Can)6:59:25
82Peter Ackerman (Swi)7:05:35
83David John  Burke (Can)7:10:26
84Kenneth Sanabria (CRc)7:10:53
85Modesto Jimenez  Vargas (CRc)7:20:34
86Rob Bilich (Cro)7:23:07
87Jerry  José Zamora  Rojas (CRc)7:28:31
88Rafael Mesen  Solis (CRc)7:29:06
89Alejandro Arias  Victory (CRc)7:31:35
90Carlos  José Achan  Sanchez (CRc)7:34:16
91Jonathan Chaves  Calvo (CRc)7:39:01
92Braulio  Esteban Leiva  Perez (CRc)7:42:34
93Thomas F  Smith (USA)7:50:34
94Mark  Christopher Rago (USA)7:50:39
95Danny  A. corrales  Zecca (CRc)7:53:25
96Diego Rapetti (Uru)7:56:05
97Martin Lorenzo  y  Lozada (Uru)
98Erick Diaz  Vivian (Mex)8:07:58
99David Leal  Cruz (CRc)8:16:22
100Chris Waldron (Can)8:19:55
101Juan  Simon Ocaña  Ortiz (Mex)8:21:03
102Anthony Damico  Jr (USA)8:28:56
103Johann Kroll (Aut)8:39:49
104Carlos Calvo  Ramazzini (CRc)8:44:36
105Bruno Carvalho (PRc)8:52:34
106Thomas Sandi  campos (CRc)8:57:10
107Francisco Sanchez  Castillo (CRc)8:57:29
108David Johnston (Can)8:58:34
109Jorge Salazar (CRc)8:59:05
110Silvia  E. Cespedes  Quesada (CRc)9:00:50
111Robert Quinn (USA)9:01:01
112Fernando Salazar  Martinez (Mex)9:03:51
113Martin Fuentes  Ruiz (CRc)9:04:47
114Ronan Garnier (Fra)9:06:02
115Alberto  José Gamboa  Pacheco (CRc)9:16:36
116Henry Wong  Castro (CRc)9:18:50
117Lawson Willard (USA)9:26:20
118Olman Nuñez  Varela (CRc)9:27:20
119Julio Molina  Arias (CRc)9:33:15
120Marcel Bachmann (Swi)9:35:51
121Alan Arguello  Diaz (CRc)9:39:53
122Rafael  A. Salazar  Castro (CRc)9:41:54
123Fidel Garza  Chapa (Mex)9:42:35
124Juan  Carlos Contreras  Rave (CRc)9:55:34
125Luis  Eduardo Peralta  Orozco (Mex)10:01:54
126Ignacio  S. Merino  Lanzilotti (Mex)10:07:33
127Robert Gehlen (USA)10:16:30
128Patrick Haines (CRc)10:24:19
129Manuel Ulloa  Gil (CRc)10:37:08
130Heart Akerson (USA)10:41:15
131Mauricio  J. Ortiz  Odio (CRc)10:47:30
132Rodolfo Mata  Lobo (CRc)10:54:59
133Jorge  Ricardo Schiller (Mex)11:02:42
134Manuel Marco (Mex)11:03:32
135Diego Gil  Jimenez (CRc)11:06:23
136Alvaro  José Salazar  Kruse (CRc)11:08:46
137Rolf Blancke (CRc)11:28:29
138Esteban Roman (CRc)11:43:12
139Javier Sanchez  Carranza (CRc)11:52:09
140Thomas Harvey (GBr)12:23:56

