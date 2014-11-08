A view of the Carribbean Sea from the La Ruta finish area (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

After the route for Stage 2 of La Ruta de los Conquistadores was changed on short notice due to an eruption from the Turrialba Volcano, riders had to endure double the elevation gain in half the distance of the normal stage. Portuguese rider Luis Leao Pinto (Scotiabank) kept his race lead on the 53 kilometer stage between Terramall in Tres Ríos and the Oikoumene Camp in Ochomogo of Cartago, while Colombian rider Luis Mejía (Coopenae Movistar Economy) won the stage.

Mejía took the early lead, but was caught by fellow Colombian Diyer Rincón in the first kilometers of the ascent to Tierra Blanca, after which Mejía attacked as they began descending Cabeza de Vaca. He went on to win the stage by two minutes over Rincón, with Todd Wells (Specialized) and race leader Pinot at 3:26. Thanks to his advantage, Mejía moved up to second in the overall standings.

"Today I began with the goal of winning the stage, and to cut my time in the general classification," Mejia said. "From the beginning I tried to get some advantage, at La Angelina Mountain Bike Park I did it, in the uphill I tried to keep up my pace since the hills were brutal, demanding, just like the descent. It was a new stage and a very quick one too."

Pinto had a bad day, but was able to salvage a result. "Thursday I spent almost 40km without water which cost me today, that's why I haven't had such a good feeling about this. In the forest I lost a bit of time and lost the two first guys, I wasn't comfortable, it was very complicated. In the ascent I tried to gain some time, but I burnt out and I got to the finish line in automatic because I couldn't even see the road, I had a big crisis but at the end I could keep going and get some alright results for today. This is mountain bike, one good day and one bad day," Pinto said.

Brief Results