Wells and Juarez to race La Ruta de los Conquistadores
Costa Rican race readies for 22nd edition
With 500 racers from more than 25 countries, La Ruta de los Conquistadores is set to begin November 6 in Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, Jacó Beach. After more that 300 kilometers on a mountain bike, eight micro-climates and three days, racers will cross the finish line at the Caribbean Coast, in Playa Bonita, Limón.
This year riders such as Todd Wells, Tinker Juárez, Paolo Montoya, Luis Mejía, Brenda Simril and Lorena Brown will be fighting to be the toughest Conquistador in the planet.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy