2013 La Ruta de los Conquistadores winner Marconi Durán (Coopenae-Movistat-Eonomy) (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)

With 500 racers from more than 25 countries, La Ruta de los Conquistadores is set to begin November 6 in Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, Jacó Beach. After more that 300 kilometers on a mountain bike, eight micro-climates and three days, racers will cross the finish line at the Caribbean Coast, in Playa Bonita, Limón.

This year riders such as Todd Wells, Tinker Juárez, Paolo Montoya, Luis Mejía, Brenda Simril and Lorena Brown will be fighting to be the toughest Conquistador in the planet.