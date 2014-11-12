Trending

Wells wins final La Ruta stage, Pinto claims overall

Para wins women's race

Results

Eilte Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized4:19:05
2Paolo Montoya (CRc) Specialized0:08:13
3Luis Mejía (Col) Coopenae Movistar0:08:14
4Héctor Riveros (Col) Constructora Arpo
5Josep Betalu (Spa) Constructora Arpo
6Luis Leao Pinto (Por) Scotiabank0:08:25
7José Alfredo Montoya (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos- Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly0:22:10
8Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Where is the Limit ProBike0:25:26
9David Tinker Juárez (USA) Sho-Air Cannondale0:25:27
10Eddy Pérez (CRc) Seven Capital0:25:28

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angela Parra (Col) Coopenae Movistar5:09:57
2Xiomara Guerrero (Col) Specialized0:18:18
3Mary Dannelly (USA) CTS0:25:47

Final general classification men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leao Pinto (Por) Scotiabank Total:11:50:25
2Luis Mejía (Col) Coopenae Movistar0:06:49
3Josep Betalu (Spa) Constructora Arpo0:20:34
4Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:23:22
5Paolo Montoya (CRc) Specialized0:26:27
6Héctor Riveros (Col) Constructora Arpo0:29:58
7Diyer Rincón (Col) Constructora Arpo Specialized0:43:06
8Eddy Pérez (CRc) Seven Capital0:48:44
9Deiber Esquivel (CRc) Scotiabank0:57:12
10Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Where is the Limit ProBike0:59:53

Final general classification women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angela Parra (Col) Coopenae Movistar Total14:45:21
2Xiomara Guerrero (Col) Specialized0:52:41
3Cristine De Mezerville (CRc) Individual3:23:43

