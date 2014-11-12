Wells wins final La Ruta stage, Pinto claims overall
Para wins women's race
Stage 3: CATIE - Playa Bonita
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|4:19:05
|2
|Paolo Montoya (CRc) Specialized
|0:08:13
|3
|Luis Mejía (Col) Coopenae Movistar
|0:08:14
|4
|Héctor Riveros (Col) Constructora Arpo
|5
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Constructora Arpo
|6
|Luis Leao Pinto (Por) Scotiabank
|0:08:25
|7
|José Alfredo Montoya (CRc) Scotiabank-Dos Pinos- Deloitte-Ciclo Guilly
|0:22:10
|8
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Where is the Limit ProBike
|0:25:26
|9
|David Tinker Juárez (USA) Sho-Air Cannondale
|0:25:27
|10
|Eddy Pérez (CRc) Seven Capital
|0:25:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angela Parra (Col) Coopenae Movistar
|5:09:57
|2
|Xiomara Guerrero (Col) Specialized
|0:18:18
|3
|Mary Dannelly (USA) CTS
|0:25:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leao Pinto (Por) Scotiabank Total:
|11:50:25
|2
|Luis Mejía (Col) Coopenae Movistar
|0:06:49
|3
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Constructora Arpo
|0:20:34
|4
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:23:22
|5
|Paolo Montoya (CRc) Specialized
|0:26:27
|6
|Héctor Riveros (Col) Constructora Arpo
|0:29:58
|7
|Diyer Rincón (Col) Constructora Arpo Specialized
|0:43:06
|8
|Eddy Pérez (CRc) Seven Capital
|0:48:44
|9
|Deiber Esquivel (CRc) Scotiabank
|0:57:12
|10
|Ibon Zugasti (Spa) Where is the Limit ProBike
|0:59:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angela Parra (Col) Coopenae Movistar Total
|14:45:21
|2
|Xiomara Guerrero (Col) Specialized
|0:52:41
|3
|Cristine De Mezerville (CRc) Individual
|3:23:43
