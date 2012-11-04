Montoya and Mata win La Ruta overall
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Artavia and Mata earn final stage wins
Stage 3: Siquirres - Limón
Paolo Montoya and Pua Mata successfully defended their overall leads and claimed the 2012 La Ruta de los Conquistadores overall titles. Montoya held onto his lead despite a flat tire while Mata made it three consecutive stage wins. Enrique Artavia won the men's stage 3.
"It's my second time winning La Ruta," said Montoya to Cyclingnews. "After the first time, I tried again and got second place twice. The third time was the charm, and I won."
"It's so awesome to win," said Mata to Cyclingnews. "I heard people out there screaming my name. It's a phenomenal race. I think everyone should come and challenge themselves. It's such a unique experience."
Relative to previous years, the final stage was much shorter, not kicking off until noon and covering 70 flat kilometers. What was cut off was a long section of rolling dirt roads.
Racers of all levels had the option to whitewater raft down the Pacuare River in the morning prior to the start of stage 3. All of the elite riders opted to skip the extracurricular activity celebrating the 20th La Ruta, but many amateurs joined in.
Men
With the overall shorter final stage plus limited time before the first of the infamous railroad bridges, the pace was fast from the start.
"I knew it would be hard from the start. As soon as they said go, it was like a full on 'cross race, with puddles and chaos," said Grant. "It finally settled down after awhile, but those Economy Rent A Car guys started attacking. I had to cover a few attacks from them."
The favorites knew they needed to establish themselves at the front and stay out of trouble and they did just that. Montoya, Dennis Porras, Artavia, Todd Wells and Lico Ramirez were among those at the front.
Wells led into the first and longest railroad bridge, but he was astounded when Artavia made a bold, crazy move to pass him by running around him, along the very edge of the elevated bridge, which was extra treacherous today due to the rain on the slick ties.
"The guys just attacked, attacked, attacked and on the long railroad bridge, the guy who won [Enrique] ran on the outside of the railroad tracks and got around me when I was leading," said Wells. "I almost quit there because the railroad tracks were so slippery, and it was just so scary for me."
Artavia got around Wells successfully and literally ran himself into the lead. He created a good enough gap that he led solo for 20 minutes, but the others weren't ready to let him get away.
Artavia said, "I'm just fast running across the bridges. Then I was alone for many kilometers."
Wells and Grant worked together along with Ramirez, Montoya and Ramirez to chase Artavia.
However, race leader Montoya was not with them for long. He flatted when he hit a piece of cement after the first railroad bridge. The Costa Rican stopped once to re-inflate his tire, then did so again, and that's when it failed completely, and he knew he needed to change his wheel. Well supported by his teammates, Montoya made the swap and was soon back underway chasing as he tried to protect his overall lead.
"I was doing well until I had a flat," said Montoya. "My team was nervous and wanted to get things done fast. Fortunately, I could stay in the GC. I didn't know what the time gap was to Alex."
That left Wells, Grant, Ramirez and Artavia at the front together, but Grant was struggling to hold on and came off during a powerful pull by Wells.
"Wells and Lico drove the pace and I sat on them," said Grant. "Todd went really hard on the tracks, and I didn't have the energy so I just soloed in. It would have been nice to have someone to draft."
The lead trio worked together for a time, but Wells suspended his active participation with about 8-10km to go, realizing he had no GC to defend and that he should conserve for the stage result. Artavia came to similar conclusion and also backed off, which left Ramirez to shoulder the remaining work.
"I stopped working because for me there was no way to get better in the GC," said Wells. "That was with about 10km to go, but it wasn't enough. It wasn't enough. I should have stopped working at maybe 12km to go."
Lico said, "The last 5km, none of the other two guys wanted to work with me."
Artavia knew that to win he had to come into the final turn and sprint in the lead and he did just that to outsprint Ramirez and Wells. It was Artavia's first-ever stage win at La Ruta.
Grant came in fourth place and put some time on Montoya, but remained in second place in the GC and held off Dennis Porras, who was third overall. It was the second time Grant finised second at La Ruta, and he did so with no teammates to assist him.
Montoya recovered well from his flat and finished in 11th position to take the overall victory.
Women
Pua Mata made it three stage wins in a row on Saturday afternoon as she raced across the finish line on the La Playa Bonita beach on the Carribbean Sea. Throughout the three-day race, Mata dominated and none of last year's three podium finishers returned for 2012.
"Those bridges are scary. I can pedal my bike, but I can't walk across bridges," said Mata. "I was holding everyone up and I felt bad. I said I was sorry."
"I was in survival mode. Today was the hardest day, but I got through it. The start was chaos. The turns, the rain, just hearing brakes and tires skidding. There were a lot of turns. The front group got away and eventually I just kept pedalling."
Samantha Phillips finished in second at 11:05 while Cinthya Coto Elizondo was third on the day at 18:41.
Ligia Madrigal finished second overall, tying her career best La Ruta finish and ending up as the top Costa Rican female finisher.
Sonya Looney returned to her bike after sitting out yesterday due to food poisoning. "I was happy to be back on my bike today and back to being healthy again," she told Cyclingnews. "It was super fun. The bridges were good."
"I started in the back because I didn't want to interfere with other racers. By the time I got to the bridge, there was a lot of traffic, and I had to stand there for about 15 minutes. You had to be careful not to look down so you wouldn't start freaking out because it's so high up. I definitely need to come back and do a real finish and not get sick." She was not counted in the GC.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrique Artavia Cedeño (CRc)
|1:47:42
|2
|Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)
|0:00:01
|3
|Todd Wells (USA)
|0:00:02
|4
|Alex Grant (USA)
|0:01:47
|5
|Dennis Manuel Porras Murillo (CRc)
|0:02:33
|6
|Milton Ramos (Spa)
|0:02:39
|7
|Moises Hernandez Amaya (CRc)
|0:04:27
|8
|Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc)
|0:06:25
|9
|Marco Perez Salguera (CRc)
|0:07:07
|10
|Damian Perrin (Swi)
|0:07:10
|11
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:07:11
|12
|Eddie Ramirez Barrantes (CRc)
|13
|Deiber Esquivel Benavides (CRc)
|0:07:12
|14
|Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex)
|15
|Jose Alfredo Montoya Alvarez (CRc)
|0:10:01
|16
|Milton Ramos (Spa)
|0:12:34
|17
|Roberto Heras (Spa)
|0:12:36
|18
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc)
|19
|Sebastian Conejo (CRc)
|20
|Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex)
|21
|Andres Bruna Serrano (CRc)
|0:20:32
|22
|Richard Nielsen (USA)
|0:21:25
|23
|Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc)
|0:21:47
|24
|Diego Garcia Quesada (CRc)
|0:29:32
|25
|Erick Campos Ramirez (CRc)
|0:33:32
|26
|Ahned Mancilla (Mex)
|0:33:33
|27
|Paulo Hernandez Monge (CRc)
|0:38:38
|28
|Jefry Herrera Duarte (CRc)
|0:41:02
|29
|Esteban Vargas Ovares (CRc)
|0:44:13
|30
|Dor Pinchevsky (Isr)
|0:44:15
|31
|Ibrahim Iturriaga Ros (CRc)
|0:46:09
|32
|Andres Bolaños Amerling (CRc)
|1:01:27
|33
|Roy Alfonso Segura Castro (CRc)
|1:17:22
|34
|Andres Molina Solano (CRc)
|1:24:58
|35
|Jose Manuel Monge Solano (CRc)
|1:35:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique Pua Mata (USA)
|2:06:37
|2
|Samantha Phillips (GBr)
|0:11:05
|3
|Cinthya Coto Elizondo (CRc)
|0:18:41
|4
|Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc)
|0:22:52
|5
|Cristine De Mezerville (CRc)
|0:23:12
|6
|Sonya Looney (USA)
|0:24:39
|7
|Yessenia Villalta Coto (CRc)
|0:39:18
|8
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex)
|0:40:09
|9
|Rocío Monge (CRc)
|0:59:41
|10
|Carolina Viquez Alpizar (CRc)
|1:05:43
|11
|Kathya Rojas Venegas (CRc)
|1:06:02
|12
|Kathy Judson (USA)
|1:11:50
|13
|Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc)
|1:14:39
|14
|Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc)
|1:21:20
|15
|Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc)
|1:21:31
|16
|Ariadna Abad (Ven)
|1:23:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Sanchez Rodriguez (CRc)
|1:54:49
|2
|Edgar Zumbado (CRc)
|0:00:06
|3
|Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc)
|0:05:28
|4
|William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc)
|0:05:30
|5
|Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc)
|6
|Corey Scobey (USA)
|7
|Allen Castro (CRc)
|0:07:52
|8
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros (CRc)
|9
|Rodrigo Herrera (CRc)
|0:11:24
|10
|Tom Hipsz (Can)
|0:12:59
|11
|Pablo Castrillo M de Oca (CRc)
|0:13:04
|12
|Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)
|0:14:48
|13
|Mario Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc)
|0:14:50
|14
|Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)
|0:17:28
|15
|Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)
|0:17:55
|16
|Allan Padilla Umaña (CRc)
|0:20:41
|17
|Leonardo Sanchez Guevara (CRc)
|18
|Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc)
|0:21:08
|19
|Juan Miguel Ortega Navarro (CRc)
|0:21:14
|20
|Jairo Villalobos (CRc)
|0:22:38
|21
|Esteban Fonseca Zuñiga (CRc)
|0:24:03
|22
|Marlon Delgado Morera (CRc)
|0:24:16
|23
|Luis Rubi (CRc)
|0:24:46
|24
|Manuel Rojas (CRc)
|0:24:53
|25
|Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)
|0:25:46
|26
|Juan Carlos Calderon Oconitrillo (CRc)
|0:26:28
|27
|Juan Luis Casalvolone Barguil (CRc)
|0:26:41
|28
|Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)
|0:27:27
|29
|Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc)
|0:27:30
|30
|Paulo Arce Brenes (CRc)
|0:29:45
|31
|Alejandro Madrigal Guerrero (CRc)
|0:30:29
|32
|Carlos Cordero Robles (CRc)
|0:31:30
|33
|Erick Ramon Irigaray Flores (CRc)
|0:31:37
|34
|Luis Urain Reyes (CRc)
|0:31:45
|35
|Mauricio Odio Jarquin (CRc)
|0:32:36
|36
|Henry Jesus Molina Vargas (CRc)
|0:33:14
|37
|Alfonso Quesada Fernandez (CRc)
|0:34:37
|38
|Sergio Acuña Aguilar (CRc)
|0:36:09
|39
|Juan Carlos Gonzalez Bolaños (CRc)
|0:36:41
|40
|Carlos Roberto Salazar Solorzano (CRc)
|0:36:42
|41
|Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc)
|0:39:01
|42
|Gustavo Adolfo Marin Solorzano (CRc)
|0:40:51
|43
|Pablo Cordero Pochet (CRc)
|0:40:54
|44
|Corey Scobey (USA)
|0:41:38
|45
|Jose Guadalupe Benitez (Mex)
|0:41:53
|46
|Luis Fernando Chavarria Gamboa (CRc)
|0:45:36
|47
|Edgar Bonilla Castro (CRc)
|0:50:44
|48
|Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc)
|0:58:42
|49
|Alejandro Solano (CRc)
|0:59:09
|50
|Andres Fernandez Salazar (CRc)
|1:05:00
|51
|Oscar Molina (CRc)
|1:07:14
|52
|Juan Carlos Soto Brenes (CRc)
|1:07:18
|53
|Jonathan Acuña Delgado (CRc)
|1:09:43
|54
|Luis Diego Carballo Morera (CRc)
|1:11:05
|55
|Ricardo Schmidt Cespedes (CRc)
|1:15:18
|56
|Javier Corrales Arbizú (CRc)
|1:16:41
|57
|Cristian Eduardo Lara Herrera (CRc)
|1:19:47
|58
|Guillermo Cubillo Jimenez (CRc)
|1:22:54
|59
|Bosco Matarrita Quesada (CRc)
|1:22:56
|60
|Walter Astua Ulloa (CRc)
|1:26:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Salazar (CRc)
|2:00:16
|2
|Scott Rake (USA)
|0:05:56
|3
|Enrique Saborío Pozuelo (CRc)
|0:06:04
|4
|Manfred Avila Kopper (CRc)
|0:09:41
|5
|Manfred Avila Kopper (CRc)
|0:12:16
|6
|Carlos Manuel Cespedes Vargas (CRc)
|0:16:55
|7
|Federico Rojas Calleja (CRc)
|0:19:25
|8
|Erick Guzman Mora (CRc)
|0:22:02
|9
|Jose Pablo Jimenez Diaz (CRc)
|0:22:35
|10
|Mauricio Alvarez Mata (CRc)
|0:24:06
|11
|Elemer Vinicio Hidalgo Prado (CRc)
|0:24:46
|12
|Arnaldo Brenes (CRc)
|0:27:22
|13
|Leo Felipe Wexler (CRc)
|0:27:44
|14
|Wagner Segura Jimenez (CRc)
|0:27:50
|15
|Shawn Gregory (USA)
|0:27:55
|16
|Allan Taylor Gorino (CRc)
|0:29:12
|17
|Willy Quiros Flores (CRc)
|0:33:35
|18
|Leonel Solis Zuñiga (CRc)
|0:33:40
|19
|Ricardo Adolfo Suarez Belmonte (Col)
|0:35:34
|20
|Marco Antonio Calderon Leal (CRc)
|0:35:35
|21
|Raimond Vargas Vega (CRc)
|0:35:36
|22
|Federico Escalante Fonseca (CRc)
|0:35:41
|23
|Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc)
|0:38:00
|24
|Carlos Manuel Cespedes Vargas (CRc)
|0:38:36
|25
|Sóstenes Melgarejo (Mex)
|0:39:27
|26
|Julio Molina Arias (CRc)
|0:44:20
|27
|Jorge Antonio Quiros Ramirez (CRc)
|0:46:39
|28
|Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc)
|0:47:46
|29
|Antonio Gazel (CRc)
|0:48:36
|30
|Allan Zuñiga Cordero (CRc)
|0:48:54
|31
|Ricardo Morera (CRc)
|0:51:35
|32
|Oscar Camacho Madrigal (CRc)
|0:52:23
|33
|Luis Felipe Villegas Araya (CRc)
|0:52:24
|34
|Erick Richmond Padilla (CRc)
|0:53:14
|35
|Claude Vincent (Fra)
|0:59:38
|36
|Ronald Hernandez Alvarado (CRc)
|1:00:28
|37
|Marco Vinicio Gamboa Jara (CRc)
|1:04:18
|38
|Gustavo Herrera Dijeres (CRc)
|1:04:20
|39
|Idelfonso Oporta Reyes (CRc)
|1:05:08
|40
|Franklin Ricardo Matamoros Alpizar (CRc)
|1:05:58
|41
|Patrick Haines (USA)
|1:12:22
|42
|Idelfonso Oporta Reyes (CRc)
|1:18:24
|43
|Alberto A Rodriguez (CRc)
|1:21:02
|44
|Oscar Enrique Vargas Montero (CRc)
|1:24:13
|45
|Eduardo Barth Ulate (CRc)
|1:38:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Enrique Avila Kopper (CRc)
|2:13:59
|2
|Carlos Duran Villalta (CRc)
|0:01:10
|3
|Carlos Manuel Carranza Morales (CRc)
|0:06:07
|4
|Mauricio Pasos Odio (CRc)
|0:06:28
|5
|Roberto Fernandez Zelada (CRc)
|0:17:11
|6
|Luis Alberto Barquero Solano (CRc)
|0:17:50
|7
|Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)
|0:17:54
|8
|Pedro Felix Silva Mellizo (Per)
|0:24:48
|9
|Rito Baez Rojas (CRc)
|0:50:24
|10
|Francisco Adrian Cespedes Alvarez (CRc)
|0:52:16
|11
|Gerardo Brenes Gonzalez (CRc)
|1:04:28
|12
|Pedro Gerardo Zuñiga Vargas (CRc)
|1:05:55
|13
|Gonzalo Antonio Mena Rojas (CRc)
|1:11:01
|14
|Garcia Simplicio (Mex)
|1:19:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sami Inkinen (Fin)
|1:54:51
|2
|James Meyers (USA)
|0:05:20
|3
|Jose SanJuan Martinez (Spa)
|0:05:26
|4
|Pierre Castagne (Bel)
|0:05:28
|5
|Ronald Araya Garcia (CRc)
|6
|Bruce Young Nearing (CRc)
|0:07:50
|7
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo (CRc)
|8
|Esteban Rojas Rojas (CRc)
|0:09:18
|9
|Roy Rojas (CRc)
|0:11:20
|10
|Bruce Young Nearing (CRc)
|0:11:23
|11
|Eric Kollai (USA)
|12
|Vincent Maillen (Bel)
|0:11:24
|13
|Adam Puldford (USA)
|0:11:27
|14
|Esteban Quesada Arias (CRc)
|0:12:53
|15
|Carlos Fernando Estrada Toro (Col)
|0:12:58
|16
|Omar Alfonso Alvarez Salas (CRc)
|0:12:59
|17
|Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc)
|0:13:00
|18
|Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc)
|0:13:01
|19
|Jose Ramon Castañeda Gallegos (CRc)
|0:13:14
|20
|Federico Gonzalez Collado (CRc)
|0:13:23
|21
|Zlatko Piskulich (CRc)
|0:13:25
|22
|Esteban Segura Chaves (CRc)
|0:13:27
|23
|Patrick Sweeney (IRI)
|0:14:01
|24
|Edwin Andres Hidalgo Alfaro (CRc)
|0:14:15
|25
|Juan Gonzalo Tirado (Col)
|0:14:39
|26
|Marcelo Villegas Gomez (Col)
|0:14:42
|27
|Christian Lesko (CRc)
|0:14:43
|28
|Brad Tymchuk (Can)
|0:15:33
|29
|Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc)
|0:16:02
|30
|Jose Miguel Quesada Hernandez (CRc)
|0:16:04
|31
|Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc)
|0:17:35
|32
|Brad Tymchuk (Can)
|0:17:44
|33
|Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc)
|0:17:47
|34
|Jose Miguel Quesada Hernandez (CRc)
|0:17:49
|35
|Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc)
|0:18:47
|36
|Scott Kuppersmith (USA)
|0:18:56
|37
|Pablo Restrepo (Col)
|0:19:05
|38
|Gabriel Camacho (CRc)
|0:19:52
|39
|Edgardo Sanchez Paniagua (CRc)
|0:20:38
|40
|Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru)
|0:20:42
|41
|Juan Carlos Villa Solano (CRc)
|0:20:53
|42
|Daniel Dittmer (USA)
|43
|Serge Van Vuchelen (Bel)
|0:21:07
|44
|Eric Kollai (USA)
|0:21:09
|45
|Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)
|46
|Andres Salas Herrera (CRc)
|0:21:55
|47
|Paolo Bertini (Ita)
|0:22:44
|48
|Eduardo Andres Ulate Fernandez (CRc)
|0:22:46
|49
|Josue Gomez Leal (CRc)
|0:22:52
|50
|Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc)
|0:24:23
|51
|Valerio Christian (CRc)
|0:24:41
|52
|Jose Joaquin Mora Quiros (CRc)
|0:24:48
|53
|Andres Bonelli (Uru)
|0:24:49
|54
|Mike Criego (USA)
|0:24:51
|55
|Harry Rojas Sanchez (CRc)
|0:25:13
|56
|Giovanni Montini (Ita)
|0:25:18
|57
|Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc)
|0:25:37
|58
|Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc)
|0:26:25
|59
|Ron Rel (USA)
|0:26:27
|60
|Alan Eastlund (USA)
|0:26:44
|61
|Christopher Music Gamboa (CRc)
|0:27:23
|62
|Mario Eduardo Rojas Rodriguez (CRc)
|0:27:26
|63
|Esteban Gomez Ramirez (Col)
|0:27:27
|64
|Donald Eldridge (USA)
|0:27:29
|65
|Tom Wolf (USA)
|0:27:31
|66
|Juan Carlos Cruz Fernandez (CRc)
|0:27:43
|67
|Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc)
|0:27:57
|68
|Francisco Balma Calderon (CRc)
|0:27:59
|69
|Mathijs De Wit (Ned)
|0:28:07
|70
|Jose Miranda (CRc)
|0:28:55
|71
|Klaus Rubensaal (Ger)
|0:29:37
|72
|Romulo Cobos (Ven)
|0:29:44
|73
|José Arguedas Morera (CRc)
|0:30:12
|74
|Federico Robles Macaya (CRc)
|0:30:28
|75
|Ty Maynard Lang (CRc)
|0:30:45
|76
|Alejandro Lopez Ríos (CRc)
|0:31:23
|77
|Juan Carlos Contreras Rave (CRc)
|0:31:24
|78
|Juan Sebastian Quesada Vasquez (CRc)
|0:31:25
|79
|Cesar Andres Alcazar (CRc)
|0:31:31
|80
|Brian Sarmiento (USA)
|0:31:32
|81
|Arturo Solis Jara (CRc)
|0:31:42
|82
|Laurent Schoepp (Bel)
|0:31:57
|83
|Carlos Gonzalez Castro (CRc)
|0:32:13
|84
|Eric Cano Rodriguez (CRc)
|0:32:19
|85
|Jorge Mario Delgado Martinez (CRc)
|0:32:24
|86
|Freddy Nuñez Araya (CRc)
|0:32:30
|87
|Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc)
|0:32:45
|88
|Oswaldo Alvarez Velazquez (CRc)
|0:32:53
|89
|Randy Rhodes (USA)
|0:33:10
|90
|Anthony R D'Amico Jr (USA)
|0:33:11
|91
|Jeremy Eden (Can)
|0:33:16
|92
|Daniel Montero Quesada (CRc)
|0:34:31
|93
|Eduardo F. Llach (ESa)
|0:34:33
|94
|Chad Davidson (GBr)
|0:34:49
|95
|Robert Duran Monge (CRc)
|0:35:34
|96
|Daniel Cespedes Olivares (CRc)
|0:36:05
|97
|Francisco De Mendiola (CRc)
|0:36:15
|98
|Colin Van Wijk (Ger)
|0:36:24
|99
|Eric Goñi Vindas (CRc)
|0:36:41
|100
|Harold Alfaro Araya (CRc)
|0:36:42
|101
|Luis Diego Castro Martinez (CRc)
|0:37:00
|102
|Robert Aspinall Murray (CRc)
|0:37:14
|103
|Victor Rojas (CRc)
|0:37:16
|104
|Manuel Sanchez Vilaplana (Spa)
|0:37:45
|105
|Daniel Boromisa (USA)
|0:38:01
|106
|Ken Zylstra (USA)
|0:38:26
|107
|Kevin Easley (USA)
|0:38:27
|108
|Octavio Lara (Mex)
|0:39:02
|109
|Nicolas Gomez (Col)
|0:39:03
|110
|Paul Zimski (USA)
|0:39:04
|111
|Scott Chenue (USA)
|0:39:07
|112
|Mark Wynn (GBr)
|0:39:10
|113
|Wagner Salazar Castro (CRc)
|0:39:13
|114
|Milton Fallas Barboza (CRc)
|0:39:16
|115
|Luis Fernando Conejo Morales (CRc)
|0:40:13
|116
|Luis Daniel Conejo Ulloa (CRc)
|0:40:14
|117
|Alejandro Pecchio (Ven)
|118
|Alexander Meza Porras (CRc)
|0:40:15
|119
|Ernesto Cruz Fuentes (CRc)
|0:40:52
|120
|Alex Fernando Mata Abdelnour (CRc)
|0:41:01
|121
|Leonel Alberto Sanchez Bolaños (CRc)
|0:41:02
|122
|Esteban Arce Vargas (CRc)
|123
|Colin Van Wijk (Ger)
|0:41:03
|124
|Alexander Arias Morera (CRc)
|0:43:51
|125
|Ricardo Piedra Morales (CRc)
|0:43:56
|126
|John Stimpson (USA)
|0:43:58
|127
|Webb Radcliff (USA)
|0:43:59
|128
|Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc)
|0:44:03
|129
|Esteban Alberto Echandi Maroto (CRc)
|0:44:04
|130
|Pedro Jaramillo (Col)
|0:44:49
|131
|Abraham Camacho Viquez (CRc)
|0:44:52
|132
|Ernesto Gerardo Vargas Arias (CRc)
|0:45:17
|133
|Pedro Pontaque Garcia (CRc)
|0:45:40
|134
|Claudio Ortiz Caruti (Chi)
|0:45:41
|135
|James Montiel Garcia (CRc)
|0:45:43
|136
|Ramon Reyes Cordoba (Pan)
|0:45:47
|137
|Luis Jean Pierre Boesch Echeverri (Hon)
|0:45:55
|138
|Robert Lee (USA)
|0:46:21
|139
|Julio Corengia (Arg)
|0:46:31
|140
|Cesar Andres Arias Morera (CRc)
|0:46:32
|141
|Miguel Angel Cordero Ardon (CRc)
|0:46:42
|142
|Renzo Muñoz (Per)
|0:46:43
|143
|Javier Segura Roman (CRc)
|0:48:01
|144
|Michael Talbert (USA)
|0:49:15
|145
|Marco Chacon Quiros (CRc)
|0:49:27
|146
|Diego Gomez (CRc)
|0:49:41
|147
|Juan Ramirez Viquez (CRc)
|0:51:01
|148
|Miguel Mauricio Fallas Acosta (CRc)
|0:51:02
|149
|Stepp Cerdas Alvarado (CRc)
|0:51:08
|150
|Peter Hughes (GBr)
|0:51:36
|151
|Bernardo Casillas (Mex)
|0:51:56
|152
|Gustavo Zermeño (Mex)
|0:51:59
|153
|Karch Kozak (USA)
|0:52:28
|154
|Edwin Fishel (CRc)
|0:52:31
|155
|Guillermo Mora Kopper (CRc)
|0:53:12
|156
|Rodrigo Campos Monge (CRc)
|0:53:13
|157
|Alonso Gonzalez Villalobos (CRc)
|0:53:17
|158
|Jan Hofmeyr (USA)
|0:54:02
|159
|Ivan Mclean (USA)
|0:54:07
|160
|Mario Merino Morales (CRc)
|0:54:10
|161
|Juan Alfredo Anaya Conejo (Mex)
|0:54:19
|162
|Gregg Lawler (USA)
|0:54:46
|163
|Andreas Wittmann (Ger)
|0:56:13
|164
|Oscar Villalobos Alfaro (CRc)
|0:56:15
|165
|Johan Garcia Barquero (CRc)
|0:56:49
|166
|Gregory Hamilton (USA)
|0:56:50
|167
|Julio Villalta Calvo (CRc)
|0:57:27
|168
|Rafael Andres Arrieta Venegas (CRc)
|0:57:29
|169
|Pablo Gamez Bianchini (CRc)
|0:57:35
|170
|Cristhian Manuel Corrales Quesada (CRc)
|0:57:36
|171
|Carlos Roberto Espinoza Espinoza (CRc)
|0:57:47
|172
|Carlos Gerardo Gonzalez Chaves (CRc)
|0:58:21
|173
|Arturo Emigdio Contreras (Per)
|0:58:24
|174
|Paulo Quesada Pacheco (CRc)
|0:58:37
|175
|Luis Andres Obando Mendez (CRc)
|0:58:57
|176
|Mario Matarrita (CRc)
|0:59:09
|177
|Jhon Sagebiel (USA)
|0:59:24
|178
|Jose Jaime Torres Juarez (Mex)
|0:59:35
|179
|Ryan Littlefield (USA)
|1:00:20
|180
|Walter Plumb (USA)
|1:01:18
|181
|Steven Phillip (USA)
|1:01:25
|182
|Juan Carlos Zumbado Montero (CRc)
|1:01:50
|183
|Felipe Sanabria Romero (CRc)
|1:01:53
|184
|Esteban Cervantes (CRc)
|1:02:14
|185
|Noel Guevara Passot (CRc)
|1:04:03
|186
|Victor Rojas (CRc)
|1:04:04
|187
|Chris Alstrin (USA)
|1:04:05
|188
|Eric Warkentin (USA)
|1:04:07
|189
|Paul Shearer (Saf)
|1:04:11
|190
|Jamieson Knowlton (Can)
|1:04:20
|191
|Neil Mowbray (Can)
|1:04:29
|192
|Mike Lawler (USA)
|1:05:00
|193
|Andres Gamboa (CRc)
|1:05:28
|194
|Arnoldo Broutin (CRc)
|1:06:20
|195
|Diego Gomes (Bra)
|1:06:22
|196
|Jesse Fruman (USA)
|1:06:24
|197
|Diego Nobrega (Bra)
|1:06:48
|198
|Julian Gerard Diaz Barcia (CRc)
|1:06:57
|199
|Adrian Hidalgo Gomez (CRc)
|1:07:14
|200
|Marvin Cerdas Montano (CRc)
|1:07:23
|201
|Jose Vega (USA)
|1:07:26
|202
|Jose Antonio Menendez Madrigal (CRc)
|1:07:58
|203
|Freddy Quesada Miranda (CRc)
|1:09:00
|204
|Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc)
|1:09:12
|205
|Rob Bilich (Cro)
|1:09:37
|206
|Keylor Salas Campos (CRc)
|1:10:21
|207
|Dante Medri (CRc)
|1:10:32
|208
|Luis Iglesias Cuadra (CRc)
|1:10:54
|209
|Christian Podetti (CRc)
|1:11:26
|210
|Luis Ernesto Rodriguez Cortinas (Mex)
|1:12:50
|211
|Evelio Delgado Castro (CRc)
|1:15:56
|212
|Luis Diego Gutierrez Marin (CRc)
|1:16:03
|213
|Eduardo Montilla (Arg)
|1:16:09
|214
|Claudio Luis Sanchez Morrill (Mex)
|1:16:11
|215
|Rodrigo Trigueros Piedra (CRc)
|1:16:15
|216
|Manuel Ramirez Alfaro (CRc)
|1:16:41
|217
|Luis Sanchez Artavia (CRc)
|1:16:50
|218
|Oliver Borgers (Can)
|1:17:33
|219
|Thomas Ashworth (Can)
|1:17:35
|220
|Christian Jimenez (CRc)
|221
|Juan Elías Quiros Rojas (CRc)
|1:17:36
|222
|Daniel Fornes (Arg)
|1:17:37
|223
|Renato Umaña Rojas (CRc)
|224
|Jared Van Tonder (Saf)
|1:17:55
|225
|Gonzalo Belmont Cassinelli (Per)
|1:19:44
|226
|Gonzalo Belmont Penny (Per)
|1:19:45
|227
|Alvaro Mendez Fernandez (CRc)
|1:19:49
|228
|Chip Woodland (USA)
|1:20:06
|229
|Doug Yeakel (USA)
|1:20:08
|230
|Hector Daniel Ibelles navarro (Mex)
|1:20:40
|231
|Arturo Vargas Morera (CRc)
|1:21:00
|232
|John Pougiales (USA)
|1:21:02
|233
|Robert Travers (USA)
|1:21:04
|234
|Billy Guth Blanco (CRc)
|1:21:15
|235
|Federico Guth Blanco (CRc)
|1:21:19
|236
|Esteban Cordero Llobet (CRc)
|1:22:47
|237
|Victor Ramirez Valerio (CRc)
|1:22:48
|238
|Minor Sanchez Nuñez (CRc)
|1:22:50
|239
|Juan Jose Bonilla Alvarado (CRc)
|1:23:35
|240
|Gilberto Marin Leon (CRc)
|241
|Gustavo Marin Gonzales (CRc)
|1:23:36
|242
|Gerardo Alvarado Sanchez (CRc)
|243
|Franklin Chacon (CRc)
|1:23:37
|244
|Ronny Quiros Ulloa (CRc)
|1:23:46
|245
|Marcelo Pontigo Aguilar (CRc)
|1:24:58
|246
|Saúl Ramirez Santos (Mex)
|1:25:06
|247
|Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc)
|1:26:14
|248
|Esteban Ugarte (CRc)
|1:26:45
|249
|Gerhard Linner (CRc)
|1:27:45
|250
|Rafael Angel Rojas Retana (CRc)
|1:28:06
|251
|Luis Guillermo Coto Perez (CRc)
|1:28:46
|252
|Simon Ritchie (USA)
|1:28:49
|253
|Ran Begin (Isr)
|1:28:51
|254
|Gilberto Alexander Gutierrez Soto (CRc)
|1:29:22
|255
|Victor Dien Chuen (CRc)
|1:29:34
|256
|Francisco Arana (Mex)
|1:30:05
|257
|Giorgio Alessi (Ita)
|1:30:10
|258
|Calvin Burgart (USA)
|1:30:40
|259
|Oliver Templo (Phi)
|1:32:39
|260
|Carlos Quiros Llobet (CRc)
|1:32:42
|261
|Benson Martinez (Phi)
|1:32:55
|262
|Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc)
|1:33:19
|263
|Scott Perschke (USA)
|1:33:21
|264
|Stan Ritchie (USA)
|1:33:23
|265
|Bradley Pope (USA)
|1:35:32
|266
|Marco Perez (CRc)
|1:36:27
|267
|Alvaro Vega Cortes (CRc)
|1:36:31
|268
|Luis Gerardo Mora Gonzalez (CRc)
|1:36:48
|269
|Octavio Lara (Mex)
|1:37:14
|270
|Victor Manuel Valdez Martinez (Mex)
|1:37:19
|271
|Adrian Agüero Aguilar (CRc)
|1:37:43
|272
|Leonardo Maitas (Ven)
|1:37:56
|273
|Gualberto S. Rojas Llanos (Ven)
|1:37:58
|274
|Simon Ernesto Lucena Mendoza (Ven)
|1:38:00
|275
|Enrique Humberto Valverde Solano (CRc)
|1:38:19
|276
|Jose Andres Sojo Rojas (CRc)
|1:39:00
|277
|Carlos Gonzalez Villareal (Mex)
|1:39:50
|278
|Jose Ramon Ruenes Rincon (Mex)
|1:39:54
|279
|Jorge Arturo Garcia Porras (CRc)
|1:40:49
|280
|Thomas Falloon (USA)
|1:41:49
|281
|Mark Falloon (USA)
|1:41:51
|282
|Jeffrey A. Leenhouts (USA)
|1:41:52
|283
|Javier Eduardo Camara Arrigunaga (Mex)
|1:43:54
|284
|Jorge Dueñes Correa (Mex)
|1:44:02
|285
|James Love (USA)
|1:45:12
|286
|Carlos Alfredo Rio (Mex)
|1:45:35
|287
|Robert Walter Heather (USA)
|1:49:45
|288
|Javier Batalla Zeledon (CRc)
|1:51:55
|289
|William Muecke (USA)
|1:53:26
|290
|Manuel De La Serna (Phi)
|1:53:39
|291
|Eduardo Salazar (Per)
|1:56:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jane Rynbrandt (USA)
|2:22:05
|2
|Silvia Cob Delgado (CRc)
|0:05:07
|3
|Giannina Alvarez Herrera (CRc)
|0:13:36
|4
|Karla Piedra Alfaro (CRc)
|0:30:32
|5
|Silvia Saborio Taylor (CRc)
|6
|Debbie Hunter (USA)
|0:34:35
|7
|Laura Anderson (USA)
|0:34:40
|8
|Genevieve Evans (USA)
|0:38:15
|9
|Lena Yarbrough (USA)
|0:44:21
|10
|Rebeca Marin Solano (CRc)
|0:50:46
|11
|Melida Lee Barbee Macrate (CRc)
|1:00:34
|12
|Diane Feeney (USA)
|1:16:45
|13
|Zoraida Ramirez Ramirez (CRc)
|1:17:20
|14
|Deana Mercer (USA)
|1:18:01
|15
|Monica Lujan Mora (CRc)
|1:26:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|10:40:27
|2
|Alex Grant (USA)
|0:07:51
|3
|Dennis Manuel Porras Murillo (CRc)
|0:08:59
|4
|Todd Wells (USA)
|0:11:56
|5
|Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)
|0:11:59
|6
|Enrique Artavia Cedeño (CRc)
|0:16:30
|7
|Deiber Esquivel Benavides (CRc)
|0:17:56
|8
|Milton Ramos (Spa)
|0:22:30
|9
|Moises Hernandez Amaya (CRc)
|0:34:15
|10
|Jose Alfredo Montoya Alvarez (CRc)
|0:47:42
|11
|Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc)
|0:51:45
|12
|Damian Perrin (Swi)
|1:12:35
|13
|Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex)
|1:17:46
|14
|Eddie Ramirez Barrantes (CRc)
|1:37:03
|15
|Roberto Heras (Spa)
|1:39:21
|16
|Jefry Herrera Duarte (CRc)
|1:57:30
|17
|Marco Perez Salguera (CRc)
|2:09:16
|18
|Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex)
|2:42:44
|19
|Sebastian Conejo (CRc)
|3:06:00
|20
|Erick Campos Ramirez (CRc)
|3:30:30
|21
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc)
|3:58:40
|22
|Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc)
|4:47:08
|23
|Richard Nielsen (USA)
|5:03:45
|24
|Andres Bruna Serrano (CRc)
|5:05:57
|25
|Diego Garcia Quesada (CRc)
|5:22:30
|26
|Ahned Mancilla (Mex)
|6:26:09
|27
|Dor Pinchevsky (Isr)
|7:03:11
|28
|Paulo Hernandez Monge (CRc)
|7:22:47
|29
|Roy Alfonso Segura Castro (CRc)
|7:31:46
|30
|Andres Bolaños Amerling (CRc)
|8:37:40
|31
|Esteban Vargas Ovares (CRc)
|8:52:38
|32
|Ibrahim Iturriaga Ros (CRc)
|10:11:31
|33
|Andres Molina Solano (CRc)
|10:56:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique Pua Mata (USA)
|12:35:28
|2
|Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc)
|4:25:49
|3
|Cinthya Coto Elizondo (CRc)
|4:33:43
|4
|Cristine De Mezerville (CRc)
|4:49:43
|5
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex)
|5:42:13
|6
|Yessenia Villalta Coto (CRc)
|5:44:56
|7
|Kathy Judson (USA)
|7:22:41
|8
|Rocío Monge (CRc)
|8:05:33
|9
|Carolina Viquez Alpizar (CRc)
|8:27:49
|10
|Kathya Rojas Venegas (CRc)
|9:01:11
|11
|Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc)
|10:36:46
|12
|Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc)
|11:13:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Sanchez Rodriguez (CRc)
|12:35:58
|2
|William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc)
|0:28:06
|3
|Edgar Zumbado (CRc)
|0:31:12
|4
|Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc)
|0:34:50
|5
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros (CRc)
|0:50:21
|6
|Allen Castro (CRc)
|0:54:51
|7
|Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc)
|1:08:06
|8
|Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)
|1:32:18
|9
|Pablo Castrillo M de Oca (CRc)
|1:59:09
|10
|Rodrigo Herrera (CRc)
|2:08:03
|11
|Corey Scobey (USA)
|2:08:24
|12
|Manuel Rojas (CRc)
|2:24:26
|13
|Mario Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc)
|2:47:20
|14
|Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc)
|2:47:25
|15
|Allan Padilla Umaña (CRc)
|3:05:30
|16
|Jairo Villalobos (CRc)
|3:05:38
|17
|Paulo Arce Brenes (CRc)
|3:29:11
|18
|Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)
|3:34:08
|19
|Alejandro Madrigal Guerrero (CRc)
|3:37:19
|20
|Luis Urain Reyes (CRc)
|3:52:52
|21
|Marlon Delgado Morera (CRc)
|3:56:07
|22
|Tom Hipsz (Can)
|4:00:42
|23
|Leonardo Sanchez Guevara (CRc)
|4:02:09
|24
|Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)
|4:02:26
|25
|Sergio Acuña Aguilar (CRc)
|4:04:01
|26
|Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc)
|4:15:01
|27
|Juan Miguel Ortega Navarro (CRc)
|4:29:03
|28
|Pablo Cordero Pochet (CRc)
|4:41:47
|29
|Andres Fernandez Salazar (CRc)
|4:48:34
|30
|Esteban Fonseca Zuñiga (CRc)
|4:51:15
|31
|Erick Ramon Irigaray Flores (CRc)
|4:57:17
|32
|Mauricio Odio Jarquin (CRc)
|5:00:34
|33
|Henry Jesus Molina Vargas (CRc)
|5:15:19
|34
|Carlos Cordero Robles (CRc)
|5:23:51
|35
|Juan Carlos Calderon Oconitrillo (CRc)
|5:25:00
|36
|Juan Luis Casalvolone Barguil (CRc)
|5:42:41
|37
|Carlos Roberto Salazar Solorzano (CRc)
|5:53:22
|38
|Oscar Molina (CRc)
|5:57:40
|39
|Luis Rubi (CRc)
|6:03:39
|40
|Bosco Matarrita Quesada (CRc)
|6:23:44
|41
|Jose Guadalupe Benitez (Mex)
|6:26:26
|42
|Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc)
|6:44:10
|43
|Alejandro Solano (CRc)
|6:45:50
|44
|Gustavo Adolfo Marin Solorzano (CRc)
|7:01:26
|45
|Edgar Bonilla Castro (CRc)
|7:34:18
|46
|Juan Carlos Gonzalez Bolaños (CRc)
|7:42:31
|47
|Luis Fernando Chavarria Gamboa (CRc)
|8:08:49
|48
|Juan Carlos Soto Brenes (CRc)
|8:09:48
|49
|Walter Astua Ulloa (CRc)
|8:40:57
|50
|Luis Diego Carballo Morera (CRc)
|8:42:06
|51
|Cristian Eduardo Lara Herrera (CRc)
|8:57:44
|52
|Javier Corrales Arbizú (CRc)
|9:06:39
|53
|Guillermo Cubillo Jimenez (CRc)
|9:38:55
|54
|Jonathan Acuña Delgado (CRc)
|10:02:25
|55
|Ricardo Schmidt Cespedes (CRc)
|11:03:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Duran Villalta (CRc)
|14:27:03
|2
|Carlos Manuel Carranza Morales (CRc)
|1:17:31
|3
|Manuel Enrique Avila Kopper (CRc)
|1:57:28
|4
|Mauricio Pasos Odio (CRc)
|2:08:30
|5
|Luis Alberto Barquero Solano (CRc)
|2:15:00
|6
|Paolo Bertini (Ita)
|3:29:51
|7
|Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)
|4:00:16
|8
|Pedro Felix Silva Mellizo (Per)
|5:35:35
|9
|Roberto Fernandez Zelada (CRc)
|5:45:27
|10
|Rito Baez Rojas (CRc)
|5:47:17
|11
|Gerardo Brenes Gonzalez (CRc)
|6:25:03
|12
|Pedro Gerardo Zuñiga Vargas (CRc)
|8:19:15
|13
|Gonzalo Antonio Mena Rojas (CRc)
|9:31:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geisel Nunes (Bra)
|12:46:22
|2
|James Meyers (USA)
|0:22:01
|3
|Jose SanJuan Martinez (Spa)
|0:22:52
|4
|Sami Inkinen (Fin)
|0:30:02
|5
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo (CRc)
|0:58:25
|6
|Esteban Rojas Rojas (CRc)
|1:10:19
|7
|Carlos Fernando Estrada Toro (Col)
|1:16:41
|8
|Bruce Young Nearing (CRc)
|1:53:01
|9
|Adam Puldford (USA)
|2:05:39
|10
|Gabriel Camacho (CRc)
|2:06:26
|11
|Roy Rojas (CRc)
|2:06:32
|12
|Eduardo Andres Ulate Fernandez (CRc)
|2:08:25
|13
|Eric Kollai (USA)
|2:15:29
|14
|Pierre Castagne (Bel)
|2:18:37
|15
|Daniel Dittmer (USA)
|2:26:21
|16
|Edwin Andres Hidalgo Alfaro (CRc)
|2:28:40
|17
|Edgardo Sanchez Paniagua (CRc)
|2:34:02
|18
|Marcelo Villegas Gomez (Col)
|2:38:06
|19
|José Arguedas Morera (CRc)
|2:46:39
|20
|Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc)
|2:48:26
|21
|Harry Rojas Sanchez (CRc)
|2:50:55
|22
|Zlatko Piskulich (CRc)
|2:51:04
|23
|Jose Ramon Castañeda Gallegos (CRc)
|2:51:31
|24
|Valerio Christian (CRc)
|2:52:20
|25
|Brad Tymchuk (Can)
|2:55:26
|26
|Romulo Cobos (Ven)
|3:02:01
|27
|Federico Gonzalez Collado (CRc)
|3:05:52
|28
|Esteban Segura Chaves (CRc)
|3:07:39
|29
|Andres Salas Herrera (CRc)
|3:12:24
|30
|Manuel Sanchez Vilaplana (Spa)
|3:13:16
|31
|Christian Lesko (CRc)
|3:14:44
|32
|Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc)
|3:18:04
|33
|Juan Gonzalo Tirado (Col)
|3:18:15
|34
|Juan Carlos Villa Solano (CRc)
|3:23:48
|35
|Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc)
|3:24:17
|36
|Jose Joaquin Mora Quiros (CRc)
|3:24:21
|37
|Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)
|3:31:12
|38
|Pablo Restrepo (Col)
|3:31:46
|39
|Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc)
|3:34:37
|40
|Paul Zimski (USA)
|3:35:33
|41
|Daniel Cespedes Olivares (CRc)
|3:35:36
|42
|Omar Alfonso Alvarez Salas (CRc)
|3:37:39
|43
|Esteban Gomez Ramirez (Col)
|3:37:44
|44
|Esteban Arce Vargas (CRc)
|3:39:35
|45
|Jose Miranda (CRc)
|3:43:14
|46
|Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc)
|3:43:23
|47
|Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc)
|3:45:03
|48
|Julio Corengia (Arg)
|3:48:15
|49
|Carlos Gonzalez Castro (CRc)
|3:49:22
|50
|Freddy Nuñez Araya (CRc)
|3:53:06
|51
|Giovanni Montini (Ita)
|3:54:20
|52
|Juan Carlos Cruz Fernandez (CRc)
|3:56:59
|53
|Josue Gomez Leal (CRc)
|4:02:22
|54
|Scott Kuppersmith (USA)
|4:03:28
|55
|Patrick Sweeney (IRI)
|4:05:14
|56
|Serge Van Vuchelen (Bel)
|4:07:21
|57
|Mario Eduardo Rojas Rodriguez (CRc)
|4:09:37
|58
|Juan Carl Contreras Rave (CRc)
|4:10:51
|59
|Ty Maynard Lang (CRc)
|4:10:56
|60
|Cesar Andres Alcazar (CRc)
|4:11:40
|61
|Ernesto Gerardo Vargas Arias (CRc)
|4:11:42
|62
|Christopher Music Gamboa (CRc)
|4:24:03
|63
|Jeremy Eden (Can)
|4:25:31
|64
|Gustavo Zermeño (Mex)
|4:28:22
|65
|Harold Alfaro Araya (CRc)
|4:31:29
|66
|Luis Daniel Conejo Ulloa (CRc)
|4:31:47
|67
|Eric Cano Rodriguez (CRc)
|4:32:25
|68
|Federico Robles Macaya (CRc)
|4:32:30
|69
|Alexander Arias Morera (CRc)
|4:32:59
|70
|Milton Fallas Barboza (CRc)
|4:33:02
|71
|Vincent Maillen (Bel)
|4:34:11
|72
|Donald Eldridge (USA)
|4:34:14
|73
|Francisco Balma Calderon (CRc)
|4:46:59
|74
|Oswaldo Alvarez Velazquez (CRc)
|4:48:38
|75
|Julian Gerard Diaz Barcia (CRc)
|4:49:03
|76
|Eric Warkentin (USA)
|4:50:37
|77
|Cesar Andres Arias Morera (CRc)
|4:53:07
|78
|Nicolas Gomez (Col)
|4:58:35
|79
|Alexander Meza Porras (CRc)
|5:00:34
|80
|Randy Rhodes (USA)
|5:04:13
|81
|Abraham Camacho Viquez (CRc)
|5:04:24
|82
|Alan Eastlund (USA)
|5:08:05
|83
|Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru)
|5:08:06
|84
|Alejandro Pecchio (Ven)
|5:08:43
|85
|Mathijs De Wit (Ned)
|5:08:51
|86
|Jorge Mario Delgado Martinez (CRc)
|5:10:30
|87
|Wagner Salazar Castro (CRc)
|5:11:56
|88
|Alejandro Lopez Ríos (CRc)
|5:12:26
|89
|Ron Rel (USA)
|5:12:43
|90
|Victor Rojas (CRc)
|5:16:05
|91
|Ken Zylstra (USA)
|5:21:30
|92
|Felipe Sanabria Romero (CRc)
|5:21:54
|93
|Klaus Rubensaal (Ger)
|5:23:57
|94
|Andres Bonelli (Uru)
|5:25:12
|95
|Guillermo Mora Kopper (CRc)
|5:25:36
|96
|Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc)
|5:29:39
|97
|Juan Elías Quiros Rojas (CRc)
|5:31:20
|98
|John Stimpson (USA)
|5:33:41
|99
|Scott Chenue (USA)
|5:33:58
|100
|Daniel Montero Quesada (CRc)
|5:39:01
|101
|Arturo Solis Jara (CRc)
|5:39:07
|102
|Pedro Jaramillo (Col)
|5:42:23
|103
|Eric Goñi Vindas (CRc)
|5:42:33
|104
|Andreas Wittmann (Ger)
|5:45:23
|105
|Daniel Boromisa (USA)
|5:51:05
|106
|Juan Alfredo Anaya Conejo (Mex)
|5:52:27
|107
|Kevin Easley (USA)
|5:55:51
|108
|Oscar Villalobos Alfaro (CRc)
|5:56:54
|109
|Luis Jean Pierre Boesch Echeverri (Hon)
|5:58:36
|110
|Bernardo Casillas (Mex)
|6:02:04
|111
|Javier Segura Roman (CRc)
|6:02:23
|112
|Mike Criego (USA)
|6:04:25
|113
|Marco Chacon Quiros (CRc)
|6:04:57
|114
|Ricardo Piedra Morales (CRc)
|6:05:50
|115
|Luis Fernando Conejo Morales (CRc)
|6:07:07
|116
|Anthony R D'Amico Jr (USA)
|6:09:20
|117
|Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc)
|6:10:35
|118
|Alonso Gonzalez Villalobos (CRc)
|6:11:29
|119
|Michael Talbert (USA)
|6:12:23
|120
|Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc)
|6:17:11
|121
|Noel Guevara Passot (CRc)
|6:18:33
|122
|Juan Sebastian Quesada Vasquez (CRc)
|6:19:15
|123
|Robert Aspinall Murray (CRc)
|6:21:19
|124
|Paulo Quesada Pacheco (CRc)
|6:28:01
|125
|William Muecke (USA)
|6:32:13
|126
|Mark Wynn (GBr)
|6:35:55
|127
|Robert Lee (USA)
|6:38:39
|128
|Chris Alstrin (USA)
|6:41:41
|129
|Tom Wolf (USA)
|6:42:01
|130
|Gerardo Alvarado Sanchez (CRc)
|6:46:47
|131
|John Pougiales (USA)
|6:47:14
|132
|Gregory Hamilton (USA)
|6:49:08
|133
|Mario Matarrita (CRc)
|6:50:04
|134
|Laurent Schoepp (Bel)
|7:00:15
|135
|Jamieson Knowlton (Can)
|7:01:23
|136
|Rob Bilich (Cro)
|7:02:46
|137
|Karch Kozak (USA)
|7:03:16
|138
|Carlos Quiros Llobet (CRc)
|7:11:27
|139
|Ernesto Cruz Fuentes (CRc)
|7:18:33
|140
|Adrian Hidalgo Gomez (CRc)
|7:19:57
|141
|Luis Diego Castro Martinez (CRc)
|7:20:37
|142
|Jesse Fruman (USA)
|7:23:16
|143
|Arnoldo Broutin (CRc)
|7:26:46
|144
|Pablo Gamez Bianchini (CRc)
|7:28:16
|145
|Jorge Arturo Garcia Porras (CRc)
|7:29:28
|146
|Juan Jose Bonilla Alvarado (CRc)
|7:29:55
|147
|Thomas Ashworth (Can)
|7:33:50
|148
|Rodrigo Campos Monge (CRc)
|7:38:51
|149
|James Montiel Garcia (CRc)
|7:39:54
|150
|Renato Umaña Rojas (CRc)
|7:40:11
|151
|Francisco De Mendiola (CRc)
|7:48:15
|152
|Ivan Mclean (USA)
|7:50:35
|153
|Jhon Sagebiel (USA)
|7:50:37
|154
|Jan Hofmeyr (USA)
|155
|Paul Shearer (Saf)
|7:52:15
|156
|Alex Fernando Mata Abdelnour (CRc)
|7:52:58
|157
|Esteban Alberto Echandi Maroto (CRc)
|7:58:18
|158
|Rafael Andres Arrieta Venegas (CRc)
|7:59:08
|159
|Gustavo Marin Gonzales (CRc)
|8:03:48
|160
|Gilberto Marin Leon (CRc)
|8:05:39
|161
|Ramon Reyes Cordoba (Pan)
|8:05:43
|162
|Christian Podetti (CRc)
|8:06:53
|163
|Jose Antonio Menendez Madrigal (CRc)
|8:09:37
|164
|Robert Duran Monge (CRc)
|8:15:24
|165
|Diego Gomes (Bra)
|8:17:15
|166
|Neil Mowbray (Can)
|8:17:16
|167
|Diego Nobrega (Bra)
|8:17:37
|168
|Diego Gomez (CRc)
|8:22:52
|169
|Miguel Mauricio Fallas Acosta (CRc)
|8:23:06
|170
|Pedro Pontaque Garcia (CRc)
|8:26:00
|171
|Edwin Fishel (CRc)
|8:28:46
|172
|Rodrigo Trigueros Piedra (CRc)
|8:28:57
|173
|Victor Ramirez Valerio (CRc)
|8:30:21
|174
|Carlos Roberto Espinoza Espinoza (CRc)
|8:31:40
|175
|Giorgio Alessi (Ita)
|8:45:07
|176
|Mario Merino Morales (CRc)
|8:46:23
|177
|Carlos Gerardo Gonzalez Chaves (CRc)
|8:46:36
|178
|Luis Iglesias Cuadra (CRc)
|8:46:42
|179
|Daniel Fornes (Arg)
|8:51:35
|180
|Eduardo Montilla (Arg)
|8:53:39
|181
|Esteban Cervantes (CRc)
|8:57:52
|182
|Ryan Littlefield (USA)
|9:03:40
|183
|Christian Jimenez (CRc)
|9:04:07
|184
|Freddy Quesada Miranda (CRc)
|9:05:45
|185
|Eduardo F. Llach (ESa)
|9:16:46
|186
|Bradley Pope (USA)
|9:19:57
|187
|Chad Davidson (GBr)
|9:34:22
|188
|Robert Travers (USA)
|9:35:11
|189
|Walter Plumb (USA)
|9:35:27
|190
|Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc)
|9:46:10
|191
|Esteban Cordero Llobet (CRc)
|9:47:07
|192
|Rafael Angel Rojas Retana (CRc)
|9:47:21
|193
|Thomas Falloon (USA)
|9:52:19
|194
|Francisco Arana (Mex)
|9:55:28
|195
|Luis Sanchez Artavia (CRc)
|10:00:27
|196
|Webb Radcliff (USA)
|10:01:14
|197
|Simon Ritchie (USA)
|198
|Hector Daniel Ibelles navarro (Mex)
|10:02:29
|199
|Evelio Delgado Castro (CRc)
|10:13:50
|200
|Leonel Alberto Sanchez Bolaños (CRc)
|10:15:53
|201
|Johan Garcia Barquero (CRc)
|10:32:29
|202
|Juan Carlos Zumbado Montero (CRc)
|10:36:24
|203
|Marvin Cerdas Montano (CRc)
|10:43:03
|204
|Ronny Quiros Ulloa (CRc)
|10:47:05
|205
|Minor Sanchez Nuñez (CRc)
|10:47:19
|206
|Jared Van Tonder (Saf)
|10:53:18
|207
|Jose Jaime Torres Juarez (Mex)
|10:56:38
|208
|Dante Medri (CRc)
|10:57:41
|209
|Colin Van Wijk (Ger)
|10:57:42
|210
|Marcelo Pontigo Aguilar (CRc)
|10:58:50
|211
|Jose Vega (USA)
|11:02:58
|212
|Victor Manuel Valdez Martinez (Mex)
|11:04:49
|213
|Alvaro Vega Cortes (CRc)
|11:06:50
|214
|Marco Perez (CRc)
|11:09:40
|215
|Marco Perez Salguera (CRc)
|216
|Keylor Salas Campos (CRc)
|11:20:04
|217
|Gualberto S. Rojas Llanos (Ven)
|11:25:19
|218
|Jeffrey A. Leenhouts (USA)
|11:26:39
|219
|Arturo Emigdio Contreras (Per)
|11:27:26
|220
|Arturo Vargas Morera (CRc)
|11:30:38
|221
|Gilberto Alexander Gutierrez Soto (CRc)
|11:31:32
|222
|Manuel Ramirez Alfaro (CRc)
|11:33:07
|223
|Federico Guth Blanco (CRc)
|11:37:04
|224
|Billy Guth Blanco (CRc)
|11:37:06
|225
|Luis Diego Gutierrez Marin (CRc)
|11:44:44
|226
|Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc)
|11:50:02
|227
|Carlos Gonzalez Villareal (Mex)
|12:01:41
|228
|Luis Gerardo Mora Gonzalez (CRc)
|12:03:01
|229
|Victor Dien Chuen (CRc)
|12:05:50
|230
|Luis Guillermo Coto Perez (CRc)
|12:12:46
|231
|Mark Falloon (USA)
|12:16:06
|232
|Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc)
|12:21:51
|233
|Gregg Lawler (USA)
|12:24:21
|234
|Jose Andres Sojo Rojas (CRc)
|12:29:07
|235
|Benson Martinez (Phi)
|12:32:29
|236
|Oliver Templo (Phi)
|12:42:48
|237
|Enrique Humberto Valverde Solano (CRc)
|12:47:18
|238
|Ran Begin (Isr)
|13:05:51
|239
|Javier Batalla Zeledon (CRc)
|13:12:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jane Rynbrandt (USA)
|15:43:57
|2
|Genevieve Evans (USA)
|1:30:37
|3
|Silvia Cob Delgado (CRc)
|2:05:58
|4
|Samantha Phillips (GBr)
|3:28:43
|5
|Laura Anderson (USA)
|3:41:54
|6
|Karla Piedra Alfaro (CRc)
|4:36:51
|7
|Rebeca Marin Solano (CRc)
|4:46:40
|8
|Lena Yarbrough (USA)
|5:33:21
|9
|Giannina Alvarez Herrera (CRc)
|5:40:06
|10
|Melida Lee Barbee Macrate (CRc)
|5:44:32
|11
|Silvia Saborio Taylor (CRc)
|5:54:21
|12
|Debbie Hunter (USA)
|6:20:47
