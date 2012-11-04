Image 1 of 39 Paolo Montoya topped the elite men's La Ruta 2012 podium (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 39 Milton Ramos is often among the top five (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 3 of 39 Alexander Sanchez Calderon (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 4 of 39 Racers went fast on the long, flat, short final stage (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 5 of 39 Todd Wells was part of the three-man top chase group (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 6 of 39 jersey (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 7 of 39 Moises Hernandez Amaya outruns one of the many small dogs out on course (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 8 of 39 Race winner Paolo Montoya is interviewed after the finish (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 9 of 39 Pua Mata speaks to the press after winning the elite women's race (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 10 of 39 La Ruta promoter Roman Urbina rides the lead moto (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 11 of 39 Paolo Montoya after the finish (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 12 of 39 Pua Mata is interviewed after winning (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 13 of 39 Todd Wells quickly switched into off season mode after the finish of La Ruta (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media) Image 14 of 39 Racers had the option to raft down the Pacuare River prior to the start of stage 3. (Image credit: J. Andrés Vargas) Image 15 of 39 Dennis Porras (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 16 of 39 Racers walk past (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 17 of 39 The steep, slippery drop-off was a bottleneck early in the race (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 18 of 39 Sonya Looney (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 19 of 39 Some racers tried to ride while others walked or ran from the start of the crossing (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 20 of 39 Todd Wells runs by (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 21 of 39 Alex Grant runs past (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 22 of 39 Racers in a long line across the stream (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 23 of 39 Racers on day 3 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 24 of 39 Even most of the top men had to run part of the stream crossing (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 25 of 39 The lead men through a stream crossing five minutes into the race (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 26 of 39 Moises Hernandez (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 27 of 39 Racers passed many banana plantations (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 28 of 39 Bubbly time for Paolo Montoya (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 29 of 39 Pua Mata topped the elite women's La Ruta 2012 podium (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 30 of 39 The family of a long-time La Ruta winner, who was killed while training during this year's race. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 31 of 39 A view of the Carribbean Sea from the La Ruta finish area (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 32 of 39 A view of the finish area on the beach (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 33 of 39 Many riders head straight for the warm Carribbean (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 34 of 39 La Ruta de los Conquistadores finishes on the beach (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 35 of 39 Paolo Montoya recovers after winning the La Ruta GC (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 36 of 39 2012 La Ruta winner Paolo Montoya (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 37 of 39 Alex Grant went by so fast, he was a blur (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 38 of 39 Two locals cheer on a group of four (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 39 of 39 Racers cross a river early in stage 3 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Paolo Montoya and Pua Mata successfully defended their overall leads and claimed the 2012 La Ruta de los Conquistadores overall titles. Montoya held onto his lead despite a flat tire while Mata made it three consecutive stage wins. Enrique Artavia won the men's stage 3.

"It's my second time winning La Ruta," said Montoya to Cyclingnews. "After the first time, I tried again and got second place twice. The third time was the charm, and I won."

"It's so awesome to win," said Mata to Cyclingnews. "I heard people out there screaming my name. It's a phenomenal race. I think everyone should come and challenge themselves. It's such a unique experience."

Relative to previous years, the final stage was much shorter, not kicking off until noon and covering 70 flat kilometers. What was cut off was a long section of rolling dirt roads.

Racers of all levels had the option to whitewater raft down the Pacuare River in the morning prior to the start of stage 3. All of the elite riders opted to skip the extracurricular activity celebrating the 20th La Ruta, but many amateurs joined in.

Men

With the overall shorter final stage plus limited time before the first of the infamous railroad bridges, the pace was fast from the start.

"I knew it would be hard from the start. As soon as they said go, it was like a full on 'cross race, with puddles and chaos," said Grant. "It finally settled down after awhile, but those Economy Rent A Car guys started attacking. I had to cover a few attacks from them."

The favorites knew they needed to establish themselves at the front and stay out of trouble and they did just that. Montoya, Dennis Porras, Artavia, Todd Wells and Lico Ramirez were among those at the front.

Wells led into the first and longest railroad bridge, but he was astounded when Artavia made a bold, crazy move to pass him by running around him, along the very edge of the elevated bridge, which was extra treacherous today due to the rain on the slick ties.

"The guys just attacked, attacked, attacked and on the long railroad bridge, the guy who won [Enrique] ran on the outside of the railroad tracks and got around me when I was leading," said Wells. "I almost quit there because the railroad tracks were so slippery, and it was just so scary for me."

Artavia got around Wells successfully and literally ran himself into the lead. He created a good enough gap that he led solo for 20 minutes, but the others weren't ready to let him get away.

Artavia said, "I'm just fast running across the bridges. Then I was alone for many kilometers."

Wells and Grant worked together along with Ramirez, Montoya and Ramirez to chase Artavia.

However, race leader Montoya was not with them for long. He flatted when he hit a piece of cement after the first railroad bridge. The Costa Rican stopped once to re-inflate his tire, then did so again, and that's when it failed completely, and he knew he needed to change his wheel. Well supported by his teammates, Montoya made the swap and was soon back underway chasing as he tried to protect his overall lead.

"I was doing well until I had a flat," said Montoya. "My team was nervous and wanted to get things done fast. Fortunately, I could stay in the GC. I didn't know what the time gap was to Alex."

That left Wells, Grant, Ramirez and Artavia at the front together, but Grant was struggling to hold on and came off during a powerful pull by Wells.

"Wells and Lico drove the pace and I sat on them," said Grant. "Todd went really hard on the tracks, and I didn't have the energy so I just soloed in. It would have been nice to have someone to draft."

The lead trio worked together for a time, but Wells suspended his active participation with about 8-10km to go, realizing he had no GC to defend and that he should conserve for the stage result. Artavia came to similar conclusion and also backed off, which left Ramirez to shoulder the remaining work.

"I stopped working because for me there was no way to get better in the GC," said Wells. "That was with about 10km to go, but it wasn't enough. It wasn't enough. I should have stopped working at maybe 12km to go."

Lico said, "The last 5km, none of the other two guys wanted to work with me."

Artavia knew that to win he had to come into the final turn and sprint in the lead and he did just that to outsprint Ramirez and Wells. It was Artavia's first-ever stage win at La Ruta.

Grant came in fourth place and put some time on Montoya, but remained in second place in the GC and held off Dennis Porras, who was third overall. It was the second time Grant finised second at La Ruta, and he did so with no teammates to assist him.

Montoya recovered well from his flat and finished in 11th position to take the overall victory.

Women

Pua Mata made it three stage wins in a row on Saturday afternoon as she raced across the finish line on the La Playa Bonita beach on the Carribbean Sea. Throughout the three-day race, Mata dominated and none of last year's three podium finishers returned for 2012.

"Those bridges are scary. I can pedal my bike, but I can't walk across bridges," said Mata. "I was holding everyone up and I felt bad. I said I was sorry."

"I was in survival mode. Today was the hardest day, but I got through it. The start was chaos. The turns, the rain, just hearing brakes and tires skidding. There were a lot of turns. The front group got away and eventually I just kept pedalling."

Samantha Phillips finished in second at 11:05 while Cinthya Coto Elizondo was third on the day at 18:41.

Ligia Madrigal finished second overall, tying her career best La Ruta finish and ending up as the top Costa Rican female finisher.

Sonya Looney returned to her bike after sitting out yesterday due to food poisoning. "I was happy to be back on my bike today and back to being healthy again," she told Cyclingnews. "It was super fun. The bridges were good."

"I started in the back because I didn't want to interfere with other racers. By the time I got to the bridge, there was a lot of traffic, and I had to stand there for about 15 minutes. You had to be careful not to look down so you wouldn't start freaking out because it's so high up. I definitely need to come back and do a real finish and not get sick." She was not counted in the GC.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrique Artavia Cedeño (CRc) 1:47:42 2 Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) 0:00:01 3 Todd Wells (USA) 0:00:02 4 Alex Grant (USA) 0:01:47 5 Dennis Manuel Porras Murillo (CRc) 0:02:33 6 Milton Ramos (Spa) 0:02:39 7 Moises Hernandez Amaya (CRc) 0:04:27 8 Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) 0:06:25 9 Marco Perez Salguera (CRc) 0:07:07 10 Damian Perrin (Swi) 0:07:10 11 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 0:07:11 12 Eddie Ramirez Barrantes (CRc) 13 Deiber Esquivel Benavides (CRc) 0:07:12 14 Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex) 15 Jose Alfredo Montoya Alvarez (CRc) 0:10:01 16 Milton Ramos (Spa) 0:12:34 17 Roberto Heras (Spa) 0:12:36 18 Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc) 19 Sebastian Conejo (CRc) 20 Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex) 21 Andres Bruna Serrano (CRc) 0:20:32 22 Richard Nielsen (USA) 0:21:25 23 Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc) 0:21:47 24 Diego Garcia Quesada (CRc) 0:29:32 25 Erick Campos Ramirez (CRc) 0:33:32 26 Ahned Mancilla (Mex) 0:33:33 27 Paulo Hernandez Monge (CRc) 0:38:38 28 Jefry Herrera Duarte (CRc) 0:41:02 29 Esteban Vargas Ovares (CRc) 0:44:13 30 Dor Pinchevsky (Isr) 0:44:15 31 Ibrahim Iturriaga Ros (CRc) 0:46:09 32 Andres Bolaños Amerling (CRc) 1:01:27 33 Roy Alfonso Segura Castro (CRc) 1:17:22 34 Andres Molina Solano (CRc) 1:24:58 35 Jose Manuel Monge Solano (CRc) 1:35:18

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique Pua Mata (USA) 2:06:37 2 Samantha Phillips (GBr) 0:11:05 3 Cinthya Coto Elizondo (CRc) 0:18:41 4 Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc) 0:22:52 5 Cristine De Mezerville (CRc) 0:23:12 6 Sonya Looney (USA) 0:24:39 7 Yessenia Villalta Coto (CRc) 0:39:18 8 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) 0:40:09 9 Rocío Monge (CRc) 0:59:41 10 Carolina Viquez Alpizar (CRc) 1:05:43 11 Kathya Rojas Venegas (CRc) 1:06:02 12 Kathy Judson (USA) 1:11:50 13 Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc) 1:14:39 14 Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc) 1:21:20 15 Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc) 1:21:31 16 Ariadna Abad (Ven) 1:23:44

Master men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Sanchez Rodriguez (CRc) 1:54:49 2 Edgar Zumbado (CRc) 0:00:06 3 Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc) 0:05:28 4 William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc) 0:05:30 5 Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc) 6 Corey Scobey (USA) 7 Allen Castro (CRc) 0:07:52 8 Fabricio Brenes Quiros (CRc) 9 Rodrigo Herrera (CRc) 0:11:24 10 Tom Hipsz (Can) 0:12:59 11 Pablo Castrillo M de Oca (CRc) 0:13:04 12 Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc) 0:14:48 13 Mario Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc) 0:14:50 14 Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc) 0:17:28 15 Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc) 0:17:55 16 Allan Padilla Umaña (CRc) 0:20:41 17 Leonardo Sanchez Guevara (CRc) 18 Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc) 0:21:08 19 Juan Miguel Ortega Navarro (CRc) 0:21:14 20 Jairo Villalobos (CRc) 0:22:38 21 Esteban Fonseca Zuñiga (CRc) 0:24:03 22 Marlon Delgado Morera (CRc) 0:24:16 23 Luis Rubi (CRc) 0:24:46 24 Manuel Rojas (CRc) 0:24:53 25 Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc) 0:25:46 26 Juan Carlos Calderon Oconitrillo (CRc) 0:26:28 27 Juan Luis Casalvolone Barguil (CRc) 0:26:41 28 Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc) 0:27:27 29 Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc) 0:27:30 30 Paulo Arce Brenes (CRc) 0:29:45 31 Alejandro Madrigal Guerrero (CRc) 0:30:29 32 Carlos Cordero Robles (CRc) 0:31:30 33 Erick Ramon Irigaray Flores (CRc) 0:31:37 34 Luis Urain Reyes (CRc) 0:31:45 35 Mauricio Odio Jarquin (CRc) 0:32:36 36 Henry Jesus Molina Vargas (CRc) 0:33:14 37 Alfonso Quesada Fernandez (CRc) 0:34:37 38 Sergio Acuña Aguilar (CRc) 0:36:09 39 Juan Carlos Gonzalez Bolaños (CRc) 0:36:41 40 Carlos Roberto Salazar Solorzano (CRc) 0:36:42 41 Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc) 0:39:01 42 Gustavo Adolfo Marin Solorzano (CRc) 0:40:51 43 Pablo Cordero Pochet (CRc) 0:40:54 44 Corey Scobey (USA) 0:41:38 45 Jose Guadalupe Benitez (Mex) 0:41:53 46 Luis Fernando Chavarria Gamboa (CRc) 0:45:36 47 Edgar Bonilla Castro (CRc) 0:50:44 48 Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc) 0:58:42 49 Alejandro Solano (CRc) 0:59:09 50 Andres Fernandez Salazar (CRc) 1:05:00 51 Oscar Molina (CRc) 1:07:14 52 Juan Carlos Soto Brenes (CRc) 1:07:18 53 Jonathan Acuña Delgado (CRc) 1:09:43 54 Luis Diego Carballo Morera (CRc) 1:11:05 55 Ricardo Schmidt Cespedes (CRc) 1:15:18 56 Javier Corrales Arbizú (CRc) 1:16:41 57 Cristian Eduardo Lara Herrera (CRc) 1:19:47 58 Guillermo Cubillo Jimenez (CRc) 1:22:54 59 Bosco Matarrita Quesada (CRc) 1:22:56 60 Walter Astua Ulloa (CRc) 1:26:31

Master men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Salazar (CRc) 2:00:16 2 Scott Rake (USA) 0:05:56 3 Enrique Saborío Pozuelo (CRc) 0:06:04 4 Manfred Avila Kopper (CRc) 0:09:41 5 Manfred Avila Kopper (CRc) 0:12:16 6 Carlos Manuel Cespedes Vargas (CRc) 0:16:55 7 Federico Rojas Calleja (CRc) 0:19:25 8 Erick Guzman Mora (CRc) 0:22:02 9 Jose Pablo Jimenez Diaz (CRc) 0:22:35 10 Mauricio Alvarez Mata (CRc) 0:24:06 11 Elemer Vinicio Hidalgo Prado (CRc) 0:24:46 12 Arnaldo Brenes (CRc) 0:27:22 13 Leo Felipe Wexler (CRc) 0:27:44 14 Wagner Segura Jimenez (CRc) 0:27:50 15 Shawn Gregory (USA) 0:27:55 16 Allan Taylor Gorino (CRc) 0:29:12 17 Willy Quiros Flores (CRc) 0:33:35 18 Leonel Solis Zuñiga (CRc) 0:33:40 19 Ricardo Adolfo Suarez Belmonte (Col) 0:35:34 20 Marco Antonio Calderon Leal (CRc) 0:35:35 21 Raimond Vargas Vega (CRc) 0:35:36 22 Federico Escalante Fonseca (CRc) 0:35:41 23 Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc) 0:38:00 24 Carlos Manuel Cespedes Vargas (CRc) 0:38:36 25 Sóstenes Melgarejo (Mex) 0:39:27 26 Julio Molina Arias (CRc) 0:44:20 27 Jorge Antonio Quiros Ramirez (CRc) 0:46:39 28 Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc) 0:47:46 29 Antonio Gazel (CRc) 0:48:36 30 Allan Zuñiga Cordero (CRc) 0:48:54 31 Ricardo Morera (CRc) 0:51:35 32 Oscar Camacho Madrigal (CRc) 0:52:23 33 Luis Felipe Villegas Araya (CRc) 0:52:24 34 Erick Richmond Padilla (CRc) 0:53:14 35 Claude Vincent (Fra) 0:59:38 36 Ronald Hernandez Alvarado (CRc) 1:00:28 37 Marco Vinicio Gamboa Jara (CRc) 1:04:18 38 Gustavo Herrera Dijeres (CRc) 1:04:20 39 Idelfonso Oporta Reyes (CRc) 1:05:08 40 Franklin Ricardo Matamoros Alpizar (CRc) 1:05:58 41 Patrick Haines (USA) 1:12:22 42 Idelfonso Oporta Reyes (CRc) 1:18:24 43 Alberto A Rodriguez (CRc) 1:21:02 44 Oscar Enrique Vargas Montero (CRc) 1:24:13 45 Eduardo Barth Ulate (CRc) 1:38:31

Master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Enrique Avila Kopper (CRc) 2:13:59 2 Carlos Duran Villalta (CRc) 0:01:10 3 Carlos Manuel Carranza Morales (CRc) 0:06:07 4 Mauricio Pasos Odio (CRc) 0:06:28 5 Roberto Fernandez Zelada (CRc) 0:17:11 6 Luis Alberto Barquero Solano (CRc) 0:17:50 7 Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc) 0:17:54 8 Pedro Felix Silva Mellizo (Per) 0:24:48 9 Rito Baez Rojas (CRc) 0:50:24 10 Francisco Adrian Cespedes Alvarez (CRc) 0:52:16 11 Gerardo Brenes Gonzalez (CRc) 1:04:28 12 Pedro Gerardo Zuñiga Vargas (CRc) 1:05:55 13 Gonzalo Antonio Mena Rojas (CRc) 1:11:01 14 Garcia Simplicio (Mex) 1:19:49

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sami Inkinen (Fin) 1:54:51 2 James Meyers (USA) 0:05:20 3 Jose SanJuan Martinez (Spa) 0:05:26 4 Pierre Castagne (Bel) 0:05:28 5 Ronald Araya Garcia (CRc) 6 Bruce Young Nearing (CRc) 0:07:50 7 Alejandro Rojas Carazo (CRc) 8 Esteban Rojas Rojas (CRc) 0:09:18 9 Roy Rojas (CRc) 0:11:20 10 Bruce Young Nearing (CRc) 0:11:23 11 Eric Kollai (USA) 12 Vincent Maillen (Bel) 0:11:24 13 Adam Puldford (USA) 0:11:27 14 Esteban Quesada Arias (CRc) 0:12:53 15 Carlos Fernando Estrada Toro (Col) 0:12:58 16 Omar Alfonso Alvarez Salas (CRc) 0:12:59 17 Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc) 0:13:00 18 Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc) 0:13:01 19 Jose Ramon Castañeda Gallegos (CRc) 0:13:14 20 Federico Gonzalez Collado (CRc) 0:13:23 21 Zlatko Piskulich (CRc) 0:13:25 22 Esteban Segura Chaves (CRc) 0:13:27 23 Patrick Sweeney (IRI) 0:14:01 24 Edwin Andres Hidalgo Alfaro (CRc) 0:14:15 25 Juan Gonzalo Tirado (Col) 0:14:39 26 Marcelo Villegas Gomez (Col) 0:14:42 27 Christian Lesko (CRc) 0:14:43 28 Brad Tymchuk (Can) 0:15:33 29 Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc) 0:16:02 30 Jose Miguel Quesada Hernandez (CRc) 0:16:04 31 Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc) 0:17:35 32 Brad Tymchuk (Can) 0:17:44 33 Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc) 0:17:47 34 Jose Miguel Quesada Hernandez (CRc) 0:17:49 35 Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc) 0:18:47 36 Scott Kuppersmith (USA) 0:18:56 37 Pablo Restrepo (Col) 0:19:05 38 Gabriel Camacho (CRc) 0:19:52 39 Edgardo Sanchez Paniagua (CRc) 0:20:38 40 Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru) 0:20:42 41 Juan Carlos Villa Solano (CRc) 0:20:53 42 Daniel Dittmer (USA) 43 Serge Van Vuchelen (Bel) 0:21:07 44 Eric Kollai (USA) 0:21:09 45 Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc) 46 Andres Salas Herrera (CRc) 0:21:55 47 Paolo Bertini (Ita) 0:22:44 48 Eduardo Andres Ulate Fernandez (CRc) 0:22:46 49 Josue Gomez Leal (CRc) 0:22:52 50 Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc) 0:24:23 51 Valerio Christian (CRc) 0:24:41 52 Jose Joaquin Mora Quiros (CRc) 0:24:48 53 Andres Bonelli (Uru) 0:24:49 54 Mike Criego (USA) 0:24:51 55 Harry Rojas Sanchez (CRc) 0:25:13 56 Giovanni Montini (Ita) 0:25:18 57 Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc) 0:25:37 58 Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc) 0:26:25 59 Ron Rel (USA) 0:26:27 60 Alan Eastlund (USA) 0:26:44 61 Christopher Music Gamboa (CRc) 0:27:23 62 Mario Eduardo Rojas Rodriguez (CRc) 0:27:26 63 Esteban Gomez Ramirez (Col) 0:27:27 64 Donald Eldridge (USA) 0:27:29 65 Tom Wolf (USA) 0:27:31 66 Juan Carlos Cruz Fernandez (CRc) 0:27:43 67 Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc) 0:27:57 68 Francisco Balma Calderon (CRc) 0:27:59 69 Mathijs De Wit (Ned) 0:28:07 70 Jose Miranda (CRc) 0:28:55 71 Klaus Rubensaal (Ger) 0:29:37 72 Romulo Cobos (Ven) 0:29:44 73 José Arguedas Morera (CRc) 0:30:12 74 Federico Robles Macaya (CRc) 0:30:28 75 Ty Maynard Lang (CRc) 0:30:45 76 Alejandro Lopez Ríos (CRc) 0:31:23 77 Juan Carlos Contreras Rave (CRc) 0:31:24 78 Juan Sebastian Quesada Vasquez (CRc) 0:31:25 79 Cesar Andres Alcazar (CRc) 0:31:31 80 Brian Sarmiento (USA) 0:31:32 81 Arturo Solis Jara (CRc) 0:31:42 82 Laurent Schoepp (Bel) 0:31:57 83 Carlos Gonzalez Castro (CRc) 0:32:13 84 Eric Cano Rodriguez (CRc) 0:32:19 85 Jorge Mario Delgado Martinez (CRc) 0:32:24 86 Freddy Nuñez Araya (CRc) 0:32:30 87 Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc) 0:32:45 88 Oswaldo Alvarez Velazquez (CRc) 0:32:53 89 Randy Rhodes (USA) 0:33:10 90 Anthony R D'Amico Jr (USA) 0:33:11 91 Jeremy Eden (Can) 0:33:16 92 Daniel Montero Quesada (CRc) 0:34:31 93 Eduardo F. Llach (ESa) 0:34:33 94 Chad Davidson (GBr) 0:34:49 95 Robert Duran Monge (CRc) 0:35:34 96 Daniel Cespedes Olivares (CRc) 0:36:05 97 Francisco De Mendiola (CRc) 0:36:15 98 Colin Van Wijk (Ger) 0:36:24 99 Eric Goñi Vindas (CRc) 0:36:41 100 Harold Alfaro Araya (CRc) 0:36:42 101 Luis Diego Castro Martinez (CRc) 0:37:00 102 Robert Aspinall Murray (CRc) 0:37:14 103 Victor Rojas (CRc) 0:37:16 104 Manuel Sanchez Vilaplana (Spa) 0:37:45 105 Daniel Boromisa (USA) 0:38:01 106 Ken Zylstra (USA) 0:38:26 107 Kevin Easley (USA) 0:38:27 108 Octavio Lara (Mex) 0:39:02 109 Nicolas Gomez (Col) 0:39:03 110 Paul Zimski (USA) 0:39:04 111 Scott Chenue (USA) 0:39:07 112 Mark Wynn (GBr) 0:39:10 113 Wagner Salazar Castro (CRc) 0:39:13 114 Milton Fallas Barboza (CRc) 0:39:16 115 Luis Fernando Conejo Morales (CRc) 0:40:13 116 Luis Daniel Conejo Ulloa (CRc) 0:40:14 117 Alejandro Pecchio (Ven) 118 Alexander Meza Porras (CRc) 0:40:15 119 Ernesto Cruz Fuentes (CRc) 0:40:52 120 Alex Fernando Mata Abdelnour (CRc) 0:41:01 121 Leonel Alberto Sanchez Bolaños (CRc) 0:41:02 122 Esteban Arce Vargas (CRc) 123 Colin Van Wijk (Ger) 0:41:03 124 Alexander Arias Morera (CRc) 0:43:51 125 Ricardo Piedra Morales (CRc) 0:43:56 126 John Stimpson (USA) 0:43:58 127 Webb Radcliff (USA) 0:43:59 128 Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc) 0:44:03 129 Esteban Alberto Echandi Maroto (CRc) 0:44:04 130 Pedro Jaramillo (Col) 0:44:49 131 Abraham Camacho Viquez (CRc) 0:44:52 132 Ernesto Gerardo Vargas Arias (CRc) 0:45:17 133 Pedro Pontaque Garcia (CRc) 0:45:40 134 Claudio Ortiz Caruti (Chi) 0:45:41 135 James Montiel Garcia (CRc) 0:45:43 136 Ramon Reyes Cordoba (Pan) 0:45:47 137 Luis Jean Pierre Boesch Echeverri (Hon) 0:45:55 138 Robert Lee (USA) 0:46:21 139 Julio Corengia (Arg) 0:46:31 140 Cesar Andres Arias Morera (CRc) 0:46:32 141 Miguel Angel Cordero Ardon (CRc) 0:46:42 142 Renzo Muñoz (Per) 0:46:43 143 Javier Segura Roman (CRc) 0:48:01 144 Michael Talbert (USA) 0:49:15 145 Marco Chacon Quiros (CRc) 0:49:27 146 Diego Gomez (CRc) 0:49:41 147 Juan Ramirez Viquez (CRc) 0:51:01 148 Miguel Mauricio Fallas Acosta (CRc) 0:51:02 149 Stepp Cerdas Alvarado (CRc) 0:51:08 150 Peter Hughes (GBr) 0:51:36 151 Bernardo Casillas (Mex) 0:51:56 152 Gustavo Zermeño (Mex) 0:51:59 153 Karch Kozak (USA) 0:52:28 154 Edwin Fishel (CRc) 0:52:31 155 Guillermo Mora Kopper (CRc) 0:53:12 156 Rodrigo Campos Monge (CRc) 0:53:13 157 Alonso Gonzalez Villalobos (CRc) 0:53:17 158 Jan Hofmeyr (USA) 0:54:02 159 Ivan Mclean (USA) 0:54:07 160 Mario Merino Morales (CRc) 0:54:10 161 Juan Alfredo Anaya Conejo (Mex) 0:54:19 162 Gregg Lawler (USA) 0:54:46 163 Andreas Wittmann (Ger) 0:56:13 164 Oscar Villalobos Alfaro (CRc) 0:56:15 165 Johan Garcia Barquero (CRc) 0:56:49 166 Gregory Hamilton (USA) 0:56:50 167 Julio Villalta Calvo (CRc) 0:57:27 168 Rafael Andres Arrieta Venegas (CRc) 0:57:29 169 Pablo Gamez Bianchini (CRc) 0:57:35 170 Cristhian Manuel Corrales Quesada (CRc) 0:57:36 171 Carlos Roberto Espinoza Espinoza (CRc) 0:57:47 172 Carlos Gerardo Gonzalez Chaves (CRc) 0:58:21 173 Arturo Emigdio Contreras (Per) 0:58:24 174 Paulo Quesada Pacheco (CRc) 0:58:37 175 Luis Andres Obando Mendez (CRc) 0:58:57 176 Mario Matarrita (CRc) 0:59:09 177 Jhon Sagebiel (USA) 0:59:24 178 Jose Jaime Torres Juarez (Mex) 0:59:35 179 Ryan Littlefield (USA) 1:00:20 180 Walter Plumb (USA) 1:01:18 181 Steven Phillip (USA) 1:01:25 182 Juan Carlos Zumbado Montero (CRc) 1:01:50 183 Felipe Sanabria Romero (CRc) 1:01:53 184 Esteban Cervantes (CRc) 1:02:14 185 Noel Guevara Passot (CRc) 1:04:03 186 Victor Rojas (CRc) 1:04:04 187 Chris Alstrin (USA) 1:04:05 188 Eric Warkentin (USA) 1:04:07 189 Paul Shearer (Saf) 1:04:11 190 Jamieson Knowlton (Can) 1:04:20 191 Neil Mowbray (Can) 1:04:29 192 Mike Lawler (USA) 1:05:00 193 Andres Gamboa (CRc) 1:05:28 194 Arnoldo Broutin (CRc) 1:06:20 195 Diego Gomes (Bra) 1:06:22 196 Jesse Fruman (USA) 1:06:24 197 Diego Nobrega (Bra) 1:06:48 198 Julian Gerard Diaz Barcia (CRc) 1:06:57 199 Adrian Hidalgo Gomez (CRc) 1:07:14 200 Marvin Cerdas Montano (CRc) 1:07:23 201 Jose Vega (USA) 1:07:26 202 Jose Antonio Menendez Madrigal (CRc) 1:07:58 203 Freddy Quesada Miranda (CRc) 1:09:00 204 Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc) 1:09:12 205 Rob Bilich (Cro) 1:09:37 206 Keylor Salas Campos (CRc) 1:10:21 207 Dante Medri (CRc) 1:10:32 208 Luis Iglesias Cuadra (CRc) 1:10:54 209 Christian Podetti (CRc) 1:11:26 210 Luis Ernesto Rodriguez Cortinas (Mex) 1:12:50 211 Evelio Delgado Castro (CRc) 1:15:56 212 Luis Diego Gutierrez Marin (CRc) 1:16:03 213 Eduardo Montilla (Arg) 1:16:09 214 Claudio Luis Sanchez Morrill (Mex) 1:16:11 215 Rodrigo Trigueros Piedra (CRc) 1:16:15 216 Manuel Ramirez Alfaro (CRc) 1:16:41 217 Luis Sanchez Artavia (CRc) 1:16:50 218 Oliver Borgers (Can) 1:17:33 219 Thomas Ashworth (Can) 1:17:35 220 Christian Jimenez (CRc) 221 Juan Elías Quiros Rojas (CRc) 1:17:36 222 Daniel Fornes (Arg) 1:17:37 223 Renato Umaña Rojas (CRc) 224 Jared Van Tonder (Saf) 1:17:55 225 Gonzalo Belmont Cassinelli (Per) 1:19:44 226 Gonzalo Belmont Penny (Per) 1:19:45 227 Alvaro Mendez Fernandez (CRc) 1:19:49 228 Chip Woodland (USA) 1:20:06 229 Doug Yeakel (USA) 1:20:08 230 Hector Daniel Ibelles navarro (Mex) 1:20:40 231 Arturo Vargas Morera (CRc) 1:21:00 232 John Pougiales (USA) 1:21:02 233 Robert Travers (USA) 1:21:04 234 Billy Guth Blanco (CRc) 1:21:15 235 Federico Guth Blanco (CRc) 1:21:19 236 Esteban Cordero Llobet (CRc) 1:22:47 237 Victor Ramirez Valerio (CRc) 1:22:48 238 Minor Sanchez Nuñez (CRc) 1:22:50 239 Juan Jose Bonilla Alvarado (CRc) 1:23:35 240 Gilberto Marin Leon (CRc) 241 Gustavo Marin Gonzales (CRc) 1:23:36 242 Gerardo Alvarado Sanchez (CRc) 243 Franklin Chacon (CRc) 1:23:37 244 Ronny Quiros Ulloa (CRc) 1:23:46 245 Marcelo Pontigo Aguilar (CRc) 1:24:58 246 Saúl Ramirez Santos (Mex) 1:25:06 247 Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc) 1:26:14 248 Esteban Ugarte (CRc) 1:26:45 249 Gerhard Linner (CRc) 1:27:45 250 Rafael Angel Rojas Retana (CRc) 1:28:06 251 Luis Guillermo Coto Perez (CRc) 1:28:46 252 Simon Ritchie (USA) 1:28:49 253 Ran Begin (Isr) 1:28:51 254 Gilberto Alexander Gutierrez Soto (CRc) 1:29:22 255 Victor Dien Chuen (CRc) 1:29:34 256 Francisco Arana (Mex) 1:30:05 257 Giorgio Alessi (Ita) 1:30:10 258 Calvin Burgart (USA) 1:30:40 259 Oliver Templo (Phi) 1:32:39 260 Carlos Quiros Llobet (CRc) 1:32:42 261 Benson Martinez (Phi) 1:32:55 262 Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc) 1:33:19 263 Scott Perschke (USA) 1:33:21 264 Stan Ritchie (USA) 1:33:23 265 Bradley Pope (USA) 1:35:32 266 Marco Perez (CRc) 1:36:27 267 Alvaro Vega Cortes (CRc) 1:36:31 268 Luis Gerardo Mora Gonzalez (CRc) 1:36:48 269 Octavio Lara (Mex) 1:37:14 270 Victor Manuel Valdez Martinez (Mex) 1:37:19 271 Adrian Agüero Aguilar (CRc) 1:37:43 272 Leonardo Maitas (Ven) 1:37:56 273 Gualberto S. Rojas Llanos (Ven) 1:37:58 274 Simon Ernesto Lucena Mendoza (Ven) 1:38:00 275 Enrique Humberto Valverde Solano (CRc) 1:38:19 276 Jose Andres Sojo Rojas (CRc) 1:39:00 277 Carlos Gonzalez Villareal (Mex) 1:39:50 278 Jose Ramon Ruenes Rincon (Mex) 1:39:54 279 Jorge Arturo Garcia Porras (CRc) 1:40:49 280 Thomas Falloon (USA) 1:41:49 281 Mark Falloon (USA) 1:41:51 282 Jeffrey A. Leenhouts (USA) 1:41:52 283 Javier Eduardo Camara Arrigunaga (Mex) 1:43:54 284 Jorge Dueñes Correa (Mex) 1:44:02 285 James Love (USA) 1:45:12 286 Carlos Alfredo Rio (Mex) 1:45:35 287 Robert Walter Heather (USA) 1:49:45 288 Javier Batalla Zeledon (CRc) 1:51:55 289 William Muecke (USA) 1:53:26 290 Manuel De La Serna (Phi) 1:53:39 291 Eduardo Salazar (Per) 1:56:12

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jane Rynbrandt (USA) 2:22:05 2 Silvia Cob Delgado (CRc) 0:05:07 3 Giannina Alvarez Herrera (CRc) 0:13:36 4 Karla Piedra Alfaro (CRc) 0:30:32 5 Silvia Saborio Taylor (CRc) 6 Debbie Hunter (USA) 0:34:35 7 Laura Anderson (USA) 0:34:40 8 Genevieve Evans (USA) 0:38:15 9 Lena Yarbrough (USA) 0:44:21 10 Rebeca Marin Solano (CRc) 0:50:46 11 Melida Lee Barbee Macrate (CRc) 1:00:34 12 Diane Feeney (USA) 1:16:45 13 Zoraida Ramirez Ramirez (CRc) 1:17:20 14 Deana Mercer (USA) 1:18:01 15 Monica Lujan Mora (CRc) 1:26:08

Elite men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 10:40:27 2 Alex Grant (USA) 0:07:51 3 Dennis Manuel Porras Murillo (CRc) 0:08:59 4 Todd Wells (USA) 0:11:56 5 Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) 0:11:59 6 Enrique Artavia Cedeño (CRc) 0:16:30 7 Deiber Esquivel Benavides (CRc) 0:17:56 8 Milton Ramos (Spa) 0:22:30 9 Moises Hernandez Amaya (CRc) 0:34:15 10 Jose Alfredo Montoya Alvarez (CRc) 0:47:42 11 Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) 0:51:45 12 Damian Perrin (Swi) 1:12:35 13 Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex) 1:17:46 14 Eddie Ramirez Barrantes (CRc) 1:37:03 15 Roberto Heras (Spa) 1:39:21 16 Jefry Herrera Duarte (CRc) 1:57:30 17 Marco Perez Salguera (CRc) 2:09:16 18 Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex) 2:42:44 19 Sebastian Conejo (CRc) 3:06:00 20 Erick Campos Ramirez (CRc) 3:30:30 21 Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc) 3:58:40 22 Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc) 4:47:08 23 Richard Nielsen (USA) 5:03:45 24 Andres Bruna Serrano (CRc) 5:05:57 25 Diego Garcia Quesada (CRc) 5:22:30 26 Ahned Mancilla (Mex) 6:26:09 27 Dor Pinchevsky (Isr) 7:03:11 28 Paulo Hernandez Monge (CRc) 7:22:47 29 Roy Alfonso Segura Castro (CRc) 7:31:46 30 Andres Bolaños Amerling (CRc) 8:37:40 31 Esteban Vargas Ovares (CRc) 8:52:38 32 Ibrahim Iturriaga Ros (CRc) 10:11:31 33 Andres Molina Solano (CRc) 10:56:00

Elite women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique Pua Mata (USA) 12:35:28 2 Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc) 4:25:49 3 Cinthya Coto Elizondo (CRc) 4:33:43 4 Cristine De Mezerville (CRc) 4:49:43 5 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) 5:42:13 6 Yessenia Villalta Coto (CRc) 5:44:56 7 Kathy Judson (USA) 7:22:41 8 Rocío Monge (CRc) 8:05:33 9 Carolina Viquez Alpizar (CRc) 8:27:49 10 Kathya Rojas Venegas (CRc) 9:01:11 11 Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc) 10:36:46 12 Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc) 11:13:59

Master men 30-39 final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Sanchez Rodriguez (CRc) 12:35:58 2 William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc) 0:28:06 3 Edgar Zumbado (CRc) 0:31:12 4 Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc) 0:34:50 5 Fabricio Brenes Quiros (CRc) 0:50:21 6 Allen Castro (CRc) 0:54:51 7 Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc) 1:08:06 8 Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc) 1:32:18 9 Pablo Castrillo M de Oca (CRc) 1:59:09 10 Rodrigo Herrera (CRc) 2:08:03 11 Corey Scobey (USA) 2:08:24 12 Manuel Rojas (CRc) 2:24:26 13 Mario Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc) 2:47:20 14 Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc) 2:47:25 15 Allan Padilla Umaña (CRc) 3:05:30 16 Jairo Villalobos (CRc) 3:05:38 17 Paulo Arce Brenes (CRc) 3:29:11 18 Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc) 3:34:08 19 Alejandro Madrigal Guerrero (CRc) 3:37:19 20 Luis Urain Reyes (CRc) 3:52:52 21 Marlon Delgado Morera (CRc) 3:56:07 22 Tom Hipsz (Can) 4:00:42 23 Leonardo Sanchez Guevara (CRc) 4:02:09 24 Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc) 4:02:26 25 Sergio Acuña Aguilar (CRc) 4:04:01 26 Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc) 4:15:01 27 Juan Miguel Ortega Navarro (CRc) 4:29:03 28 Pablo Cordero Pochet (CRc) 4:41:47 29 Andres Fernandez Salazar (CRc) 4:48:34 30 Esteban Fonseca Zuñiga (CRc) 4:51:15 31 Erick Ramon Irigaray Flores (CRc) 4:57:17 32 Mauricio Odio Jarquin (CRc) 5:00:34 33 Henry Jesus Molina Vargas (CRc) 5:15:19 34 Carlos Cordero Robles (CRc) 5:23:51 35 Juan Carlos Calderon Oconitrillo (CRc) 5:25:00 36 Juan Luis Casalvolone Barguil (CRc) 5:42:41 37 Carlos Roberto Salazar Solorzano (CRc) 5:53:22 38 Oscar Molina (CRc) 5:57:40 39 Luis Rubi (CRc) 6:03:39 40 Bosco Matarrita Quesada (CRc) 6:23:44 41 Jose Guadalupe Benitez (Mex) 6:26:26 42 Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc) 6:44:10 43 Alejandro Solano (CRc) 6:45:50 44 Gustavo Adolfo Marin Solorzano (CRc) 7:01:26 45 Edgar Bonilla Castro (CRc) 7:34:18 46 Juan Carlos Gonzalez Bolaños (CRc) 7:42:31 47 Luis Fernando Chavarria Gamboa (CRc) 8:08:49 48 Juan Carlos Soto Brenes (CRc) 8:09:48 49 Walter Astua Ulloa (CRc) 8:40:57 50 Luis Diego Carballo Morera (CRc) 8:42:06 51 Cristian Eduardo Lara Herrera (CRc) 8:57:44 52 Javier Corrales Arbizú (CRc) 9:06:39 53 Guillermo Cubillo Jimenez (CRc) 9:38:55 54 Jonathan Acuña Delgado (CRc) 10:02:25 55 Ricardo Schmidt Cespedes (CRc) 11:03:57

Master men 50+ final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Duran Villalta (CRc) 14:27:03 2 Carlos Manuel Carranza Morales (CRc) 1:17:31 3 Manuel Enrique Avila Kopper (CRc) 1:57:28 4 Mauricio Pasos Odio (CRc) 2:08:30 5 Luis Alberto Barquero Solano (CRc) 2:15:00 6 Paolo Bertini (Ita) 3:29:51 7 Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc) 4:00:16 8 Pedro Felix Silva Mellizo (Per) 5:35:35 9 Roberto Fernandez Zelada (CRc) 5:45:27 10 Rito Baez Rojas (CRc) 5:47:17 11 Gerardo Brenes Gonzalez (CRc) 6:25:03 12 Pedro Gerardo Zuñiga Vargas (CRc) 8:19:15 13 Gonzalo Antonio Mena Rojas (CRc) 9:31:33

Open men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geisel Nunes (Bra) 12:46:22 2 James Meyers (USA) 0:22:01 3 Jose SanJuan Martinez (Spa) 0:22:52 4 Sami Inkinen (Fin) 0:30:02 5 Alejandro Rojas Carazo (CRc) 0:58:25 6 Esteban Rojas Rojas (CRc) 1:10:19 7 Carlos Fernando Estrada Toro (Col) 1:16:41 8 Bruce Young Nearing (CRc) 1:53:01 9 Adam Puldford (USA) 2:05:39 10 Gabriel Camacho (CRc) 2:06:26 11 Roy Rojas (CRc) 2:06:32 12 Eduardo Andres Ulate Fernandez (CRc) 2:08:25 13 Eric Kollai (USA) 2:15:29 14 Pierre Castagne (Bel) 2:18:37 15 Daniel Dittmer (USA) 2:26:21 16 Edwin Andres Hidalgo Alfaro (CRc) 2:28:40 17 Edgardo Sanchez Paniagua (CRc) 2:34:02 18 Marcelo Villegas Gomez (Col) 2:38:06 19 José Arguedas Morera (CRc) 2:46:39 20 Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc) 2:48:26 21 Harry Rojas Sanchez (CRc) 2:50:55 22 Zlatko Piskulich (CRc) 2:51:04 23 Jose Ramon Castañeda Gallegos (CRc) 2:51:31 24 Valerio Christian (CRc) 2:52:20 25 Brad Tymchuk (Can) 2:55:26 26 Romulo Cobos (Ven) 3:02:01 27 Federico Gonzalez Collado (CRc) 3:05:52 28 Esteban Segura Chaves (CRc) 3:07:39 29 Andres Salas Herrera (CRc) 3:12:24 30 Manuel Sanchez Vilaplana (Spa) 3:13:16 31 Christian Lesko (CRc) 3:14:44 32 Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc) 3:18:04 33 Juan Gonzalo Tirado (Col) 3:18:15 34 Juan Carlos Villa Solano (CRc) 3:23:48 35 Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc) 3:24:17 36 Jose Joaquin Mora Quiros (CRc) 3:24:21 37 Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc) 3:31:12 38 Pablo Restrepo (Col) 3:31:46 39 Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc) 3:34:37 40 Paul Zimski (USA) 3:35:33 41 Daniel Cespedes Olivares (CRc) 3:35:36 42 Omar Alfonso Alvarez Salas (CRc) 3:37:39 43 Esteban Gomez Ramirez (Col) 3:37:44 44 Esteban Arce Vargas (CRc) 3:39:35 45 Jose Miranda (CRc) 3:43:14 46 Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc) 3:43:23 47 Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc) 3:45:03 48 Julio Corengia (Arg) 3:48:15 49 Carlos Gonzalez Castro (CRc) 3:49:22 50 Freddy Nuñez Araya (CRc) 3:53:06 51 Giovanni Montini (Ita) 3:54:20 52 Juan Carlos Cruz Fernandez (CRc) 3:56:59 53 Josue Gomez Leal (CRc) 4:02:22 54 Scott Kuppersmith (USA) 4:03:28 55 Patrick Sweeney (IRI) 4:05:14 56 Serge Van Vuchelen (Bel) 4:07:21 57 Mario Eduardo Rojas Rodriguez (CRc) 4:09:37 58 Juan Carl Contreras Rave (CRc) 4:10:51 59 Ty Maynard Lang (CRc) 4:10:56 60 Cesar Andres Alcazar (CRc) 4:11:40 61 Ernesto Gerardo Vargas Arias (CRc) 4:11:42 62 Christopher Music Gamboa (CRc) 4:24:03 63 Jeremy Eden (Can) 4:25:31 64 Gustavo Zermeño (Mex) 4:28:22 65 Harold Alfaro Araya (CRc) 4:31:29 66 Luis Daniel Conejo Ulloa (CRc) 4:31:47 67 Eric Cano Rodriguez (CRc) 4:32:25 68 Federico Robles Macaya (CRc) 4:32:30 69 Alexander Arias Morera (CRc) 4:32:59 70 Milton Fallas Barboza (CRc) 4:33:02 71 Vincent Maillen (Bel) 4:34:11 72 Donald Eldridge (USA) 4:34:14 73 Francisco Balma Calderon (CRc) 4:46:59 74 Oswaldo Alvarez Velazquez (CRc) 4:48:38 75 Julian Gerard Diaz Barcia (CRc) 4:49:03 76 Eric Warkentin (USA) 4:50:37 77 Cesar Andres Arias Morera (CRc) 4:53:07 78 Nicolas Gomez (Col) 4:58:35 79 Alexander Meza Porras (CRc) 5:00:34 80 Randy Rhodes (USA) 5:04:13 81 Abraham Camacho Viquez (CRc) 5:04:24 82 Alan Eastlund (USA) 5:08:05 83 Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru) 5:08:06 84 Alejandro Pecchio (Ven) 5:08:43 85 Mathijs De Wit (Ned) 5:08:51 86 Jorge Mario Delgado Martinez (CRc) 5:10:30 87 Wagner Salazar Castro (CRc) 5:11:56 88 Alejandro Lopez Ríos (CRc) 5:12:26 89 Ron Rel (USA) 5:12:43 90 Victor Rojas (CRc) 5:16:05 91 Ken Zylstra (USA) 5:21:30 92 Felipe Sanabria Romero (CRc) 5:21:54 93 Klaus Rubensaal (Ger) 5:23:57 94 Andres Bonelli (Uru) 5:25:12 95 Guillermo Mora Kopper (CRc) 5:25:36 96 Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc) 5:29:39 97 Juan Elías Quiros Rojas (CRc) 5:31:20 98 John Stimpson (USA) 5:33:41 99 Scott Chenue (USA) 5:33:58 100 Daniel Montero Quesada (CRc) 5:39:01 101 Arturo Solis Jara (CRc) 5:39:07 102 Pedro Jaramillo (Col) 5:42:23 103 Eric Goñi Vindas (CRc) 5:42:33 104 Andreas Wittmann (Ger) 5:45:23 105 Daniel Boromisa (USA) 5:51:05 106 Juan Alfredo Anaya Conejo (Mex) 5:52:27 107 Kevin Easley (USA) 5:55:51 108 Oscar Villalobos Alfaro (CRc) 5:56:54 109 Luis Jean Pierre Boesch Echeverri (Hon) 5:58:36 110 Bernardo Casillas (Mex) 6:02:04 111 Javier Segura Roman (CRc) 6:02:23 112 Mike Criego (USA) 6:04:25 113 Marco Chacon Quiros (CRc) 6:04:57 114 Ricardo Piedra Morales (CRc) 6:05:50 115 Luis Fernando Conejo Morales (CRc) 6:07:07 116 Anthony R D'Amico Jr (USA) 6:09:20 117 Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc) 6:10:35 118 Alonso Gonzalez Villalobos (CRc) 6:11:29 119 Michael Talbert (USA) 6:12:23 120 Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc) 6:17:11 121 Noel Guevara Passot (CRc) 6:18:33 122 Juan Sebastian Quesada Vasquez (CRc) 6:19:15 123 Robert Aspinall Murray (CRc) 6:21:19 124 Paulo Quesada Pacheco (CRc) 6:28:01 125 William Muecke (USA) 6:32:13 126 Mark Wynn (GBr) 6:35:55 127 Robert Lee (USA) 6:38:39 128 Chris Alstrin (USA) 6:41:41 129 Tom Wolf (USA) 6:42:01 130 Gerardo Alvarado Sanchez (CRc) 6:46:47 131 John Pougiales (USA) 6:47:14 132 Gregory Hamilton (USA) 6:49:08 133 Mario Matarrita (CRc) 6:50:04 134 Laurent Schoepp (Bel) 7:00:15 135 Jamieson Knowlton (Can) 7:01:23 136 Rob Bilich (Cro) 7:02:46 137 Karch Kozak (USA) 7:03:16 138 Carlos Quiros Llobet (CRc) 7:11:27 139 Ernesto Cruz Fuentes (CRc) 7:18:33 140 Adrian Hidalgo Gomez (CRc) 7:19:57 141 Luis Diego Castro Martinez (CRc) 7:20:37 142 Jesse Fruman (USA) 7:23:16 143 Arnoldo Broutin (CRc) 7:26:46 144 Pablo Gamez Bianchini (CRc) 7:28:16 145 Jorge Arturo Garcia Porras (CRc) 7:29:28 146 Juan Jose Bonilla Alvarado (CRc) 7:29:55 147 Thomas Ashworth (Can) 7:33:50 148 Rodrigo Campos Monge (CRc) 7:38:51 149 James Montiel Garcia (CRc) 7:39:54 150 Renato Umaña Rojas (CRc) 7:40:11 151 Francisco De Mendiola (CRc) 7:48:15 152 Ivan Mclean (USA) 7:50:35 153 Jhon Sagebiel (USA) 7:50:37 154 Jan Hofmeyr (USA) 155 Paul Shearer (Saf) 7:52:15 156 Alex Fernando Mata Abdelnour (CRc) 7:52:58 157 Esteban Alberto Echandi Maroto (CRc) 7:58:18 158 Rafael Andres Arrieta Venegas (CRc) 7:59:08 159 Gustavo Marin Gonzales (CRc) 8:03:48 160 Gilberto Marin Leon (CRc) 8:05:39 161 Ramon Reyes Cordoba (Pan) 8:05:43 162 Christian Podetti (CRc) 8:06:53 163 Jose Antonio Menendez Madrigal (CRc) 8:09:37 164 Robert Duran Monge (CRc) 8:15:24 165 Diego Gomes (Bra) 8:17:15 166 Neil Mowbray (Can) 8:17:16 167 Diego Nobrega (Bra) 8:17:37 168 Diego Gomez (CRc) 8:22:52 169 Miguel Mauricio Fallas Acosta (CRc) 8:23:06 170 Pedro Pontaque Garcia (CRc) 8:26:00 171 Edwin Fishel (CRc) 8:28:46 172 Rodrigo Trigueros Piedra (CRc) 8:28:57 173 Victor Ramirez Valerio (CRc) 8:30:21 174 Carlos Roberto Espinoza Espinoza (CRc) 8:31:40 175 Giorgio Alessi (Ita) 8:45:07 176 Mario Merino Morales (CRc) 8:46:23 177 Carlos Gerardo Gonzalez Chaves (CRc) 8:46:36 178 Luis Iglesias Cuadra (CRc) 8:46:42 179 Daniel Fornes (Arg) 8:51:35 180 Eduardo Montilla (Arg) 8:53:39 181 Esteban Cervantes (CRc) 8:57:52 182 Ryan Littlefield (USA) 9:03:40 183 Christian Jimenez (CRc) 9:04:07 184 Freddy Quesada Miranda (CRc) 9:05:45 185 Eduardo F. Llach (ESa) 9:16:46 186 Bradley Pope (USA) 9:19:57 187 Chad Davidson (GBr) 9:34:22 188 Robert Travers (USA) 9:35:11 189 Walter Plumb (USA) 9:35:27 190 Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc) 9:46:10 191 Esteban Cordero Llobet (CRc) 9:47:07 192 Rafael Angel Rojas Retana (CRc) 9:47:21 193 Thomas Falloon (USA) 9:52:19 194 Francisco Arana (Mex) 9:55:28 195 Luis Sanchez Artavia (CRc) 10:00:27 196 Webb Radcliff (USA) 10:01:14 197 Simon Ritchie (USA) 198 Hector Daniel Ibelles navarro (Mex) 10:02:29 199 Evelio Delgado Castro (CRc) 10:13:50 200 Leonel Alberto Sanchez Bolaños (CRc) 10:15:53 201 Johan Garcia Barquero (CRc) 10:32:29 202 Juan Carlos Zumbado Montero (CRc) 10:36:24 203 Marvin Cerdas Montano (CRc) 10:43:03 204 Ronny Quiros Ulloa (CRc) 10:47:05 205 Minor Sanchez Nuñez (CRc) 10:47:19 206 Jared Van Tonder (Saf) 10:53:18 207 Jose Jaime Torres Juarez (Mex) 10:56:38 208 Dante Medri (CRc) 10:57:41 209 Colin Van Wijk (Ger) 10:57:42 210 Marcelo Pontigo Aguilar (CRc) 10:58:50 211 Jose Vega (USA) 11:02:58 212 Victor Manuel Valdez Martinez (Mex) 11:04:49 213 Alvaro Vega Cortes (CRc) 11:06:50 214 Marco Perez (CRc) 11:09:40 215 Marco Perez Salguera (CRc) 216 Keylor Salas Campos (CRc) 11:20:04 217 Gualberto S. Rojas Llanos (Ven) 11:25:19 218 Jeffrey A. Leenhouts (USA) 11:26:39 219 Arturo Emigdio Contreras (Per) 11:27:26 220 Arturo Vargas Morera (CRc) 11:30:38 221 Gilberto Alexander Gutierrez Soto (CRc) 11:31:32 222 Manuel Ramirez Alfaro (CRc) 11:33:07 223 Federico Guth Blanco (CRc) 11:37:04 224 Billy Guth Blanco (CRc) 11:37:06 225 Luis Diego Gutierrez Marin (CRc) 11:44:44 226 Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc) 11:50:02 227 Carlos Gonzalez Villareal (Mex) 12:01:41 228 Luis Gerardo Mora Gonzalez (CRc) 12:03:01 229 Victor Dien Chuen (CRc) 12:05:50 230 Luis Guillermo Coto Perez (CRc) 12:12:46 231 Mark Falloon (USA) 12:16:06 232 Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc) 12:21:51 233 Gregg Lawler (USA) 12:24:21 234 Jose Andres Sojo Rojas (CRc) 12:29:07 235 Benson Martinez (Phi) 12:32:29 236 Oliver Templo (Phi) 12:42:48 237 Enrique Humberto Valverde Solano (CRc) 12:47:18 238 Ran Begin (Isr) 13:05:51 239 Javier Batalla Zeledon (CRc) 13:12:43