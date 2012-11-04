Trending

Montoya and Mata win La Ruta overall

,

Artavia and Mata earn final stage wins

Image 1 of 39

Paolo Montoya topped the elite men's La Ruta 2012 podium

Paolo Montoya topped the elite men's La Ruta 2012 podium
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 2 of 39

Milton Ramos is often among the top five

Milton Ramos is often among the top five
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 3 of 39

Alexander Sanchez Calderon

Alexander Sanchez Calderon
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 4 of 39

Racers went fast on the long, flat, short final stage

Racers went fast on the long, flat, short final stage
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 5 of 39

Todd Wells was part of the three-man top chase group

Todd Wells was part of the three-man top chase group
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 6 of 39

jersey

jersey
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 7 of 39

Moises Hernandez Amaya outruns one of the many small dogs out on course

Moises Hernandez Amaya outruns one of the many small dogs out on course
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 8 of 39

Race winner Paolo Montoya is interviewed after the finish

Race winner Paolo Montoya is interviewed after the finish
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 9 of 39

Pua Mata speaks to the press after winning the elite women's race

Pua Mata speaks to the press after winning the elite women's race
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 10 of 39

La Ruta promoter Roman Urbina rides the lead moto

La Ruta promoter Roman Urbina rides the lead moto
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 11 of 39

Paolo Montoya after the finish

Paolo Montoya after the finish
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 12 of 39

Pua Mata is interviewed after winning

Pua Mata is interviewed after winning
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 13 of 39

Todd Wells quickly switched into off season mode after the finish of La Ruta

Todd Wells quickly switched into off season mode after the finish of La Ruta
(Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)
Image 14 of 39

Racers had the option to raft down the Pacuare River prior to the start of stage 3.

Racers had the option to raft down the Pacuare River prior to the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: J. Andrés Vargas)
Image 15 of 39

Dennis Porras

Dennis Porras
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 16 of 39

Racers walk past

Racers walk past
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 17 of 39

The steep, slippery drop-off was a bottleneck early in the race

The steep, slippery drop-off was a bottleneck early in the race
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 18 of 39

Sonya Looney

Sonya Looney
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 19 of 39

Some racers tried to ride while others walked or ran from the start of the crossing

Some racers tried to ride while others walked or ran from the start of the crossing
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 20 of 39

Todd Wells runs by

Todd Wells runs by
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 21 of 39

Alex Grant runs past

Alex Grant runs past
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 22 of 39

Racers in a long line across the stream

Racers in a long line across the stream
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 23 of 39

Racers on day 3

Racers on day 3
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 24 of 39

Even most of the top men had to run part of the stream crossing

Even most of the top men had to run part of the stream crossing
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 25 of 39

The lead men through a stream crossing five minutes into the race

The lead men through a stream crossing five minutes into the race
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 26 of 39

Moises Hernandez

Moises Hernandez
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 27 of 39

Racers passed many banana plantations

Racers passed many banana plantations
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 28 of 39

Bubbly time for Paolo Montoya

Bubbly time for Paolo Montoya
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 29 of 39

Pua Mata topped the elite women's La Ruta 2012 podium

Pua Mata topped the elite women's La Ruta 2012 podium
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 30 of 39

The family of a long-time La Ruta winner, who was killed while training during this year's race.

The family of a long-time La Ruta winner, who was killed while training during this year's race.
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 31 of 39

A view of the Carribbean Sea from the La Ruta finish area

A view of the Carribbean Sea from the La Ruta finish area
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 32 of 39

A view of the finish area on the beach

A view of the finish area on the beach
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 33 of 39

Many riders head straight for the warm Carribbean

Many riders head straight for the warm Carribbean
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 34 of 39

La Ruta de los Conquistadores finishes on the beach

La Ruta de los Conquistadores finishes on the beach
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 35 of 39

Paolo Montoya recovers after winning the La Ruta GC

Paolo Montoya recovers after winning the La Ruta GC
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 36 of 39

2012 La Ruta winner Paolo Montoya

2012 La Ruta winner Paolo Montoya
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 37 of 39

Alex Grant went by so fast, he was a blur

Alex Grant went by so fast, he was a blur
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 38 of 39

Two locals cheer on a group of four

Two locals cheer on a group of four
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Image 39 of 39

Racers cross a river early in stage 3

Racers cross a river early in stage 3
(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Paolo Montoya and Pua Mata successfully defended their overall leads and claimed the 2012 La Ruta de los Conquistadores overall titles. Montoya held onto his lead despite a flat tire while Mata made it three consecutive stage wins. Enrique Artavia won the men's stage 3.

"It's my second time winning La Ruta," said Montoya to Cyclingnews. "After the first time, I tried again and got second place twice. The third time was the charm, and I won."

"It's so awesome to win," said Mata to Cyclingnews. "I heard people out there screaming my name. It's a phenomenal race. I think everyone should come and challenge themselves. It's such a unique experience."

Relative to previous years, the final stage was much shorter, not kicking off until noon and covering 70 flat kilometers. What was cut off was a long section of rolling dirt roads.

Racers of all levels had the option to whitewater raft down the Pacuare River in the morning prior to the start of stage 3. All of the elite riders opted to skip the extracurricular activity celebrating the 20th La Ruta, but many amateurs joined in.

Men

With the overall shorter final stage plus limited time before the first of the infamous railroad bridges, the pace was fast from the start.

"I knew it would be hard from the start. As soon as they said go, it was like a full on 'cross race, with puddles and chaos," said Grant. "It finally settled down after awhile, but those Economy Rent A Car guys started attacking. I had to cover a few attacks from them."

The favorites knew they needed to establish themselves at the front and stay out of trouble and they did just that. Montoya, Dennis Porras, Artavia, Todd Wells and Lico Ramirez were among those at the front.

Wells led into the first and longest railroad bridge, but he was astounded when Artavia made a bold, crazy move to pass him by running around him, along the very edge of the elevated bridge, which was extra treacherous today due to the rain on the slick ties.

"The guys just attacked, attacked, attacked and on the long railroad bridge, the guy who won [Enrique] ran on the outside of the railroad tracks and got around me when I was leading," said Wells. "I almost quit there because the railroad tracks were so slippery, and it was just so scary for me."

Artavia got around Wells successfully and literally ran himself into the lead. He created a good enough gap that he led solo for 20 minutes, but the others weren't ready to let him get away.

Artavia said, "I'm just fast running across the bridges. Then I was alone for many kilometers."

Wells and Grant worked together along with Ramirez, Montoya and Ramirez to chase Artavia.

However, race leader Montoya was not with them for long. He flatted when he hit a piece of cement after the first railroad bridge. The Costa Rican stopped once to re-inflate his tire, then did so again, and that's when it failed completely, and he knew he needed to change his wheel. Well supported by his teammates, Montoya made the swap and was soon back underway chasing as he tried to protect his overall lead.

"I was doing well until I had a flat," said Montoya. "My team was nervous and wanted to get things done fast. Fortunately, I could stay in the GC. I didn't know what the time gap was to Alex."

That left Wells, Grant, Ramirez and Artavia at the front together, but Grant was struggling to hold on and came off during a powerful pull by Wells.

"Wells and Lico drove the pace and I sat on them," said Grant. "Todd went really hard on the tracks, and I didn't have the energy so I just soloed in. It would have been nice to have someone to draft."

The lead trio worked together for a time, but Wells suspended his active participation with about 8-10km to go, realizing he had no GC to defend and that he should conserve for the stage result. Artavia came to similar conclusion and also backed off, which left Ramirez to shoulder the remaining work.

"I stopped working because for me there was no way to get better in the GC," said Wells. "That was with about 10km to go, but it wasn't enough. It wasn't enough. I should have stopped working at maybe 12km to go."

Lico said, "The last 5km, none of the other two guys wanted to work with me."

Artavia knew that to win he had to come into the final turn and sprint in the lead and he did just that to outsprint Ramirez and Wells. It was Artavia's first-ever stage win at La Ruta.

Grant came in fourth place and put some time on Montoya, but remained in second place in the GC and held off Dennis Porras, who was third overall. It was the second time Grant finised second at La Ruta, and he did so with no teammates to assist him.

Montoya recovered well from his flat and finished in 11th position to take the overall victory.

Women

Pua Mata made it three stage wins in a row on Saturday afternoon as she raced across the finish line on the La Playa Bonita beach on the Carribbean Sea. Throughout the three-day race, Mata dominated and none of last year's three podium finishers returned for 2012.

"Those bridges are scary. I can pedal my bike, but I can't walk across bridges," said Mata. "I was holding everyone up and I felt bad. I said I was sorry."

"I was in survival mode. Today was the hardest day, but I got through it. The start was chaos. The turns, the rain, just hearing brakes and tires skidding. There were a lot of turns. The front group got away and eventually I just kept pedalling."

Samantha Phillips finished in second at 11:05 while Cinthya Coto Elizondo was third on the day at 18:41.

Ligia Madrigal finished second overall, tying her career best La Ruta finish and ending up as the top Costa Rican female finisher.

Sonya Looney returned to her bike after sitting out yesterday due to food poisoning. "I was happy to be back on my bike today and back to being healthy again," she told Cyclingnews. "It was super fun. The bridges were good."

"I started in the back because I didn't want to interfere with other racers. By the time I got to the bridge, there was a lot of traffic, and I had to stand there for about 15 minutes. You had to be careful not to look down so you wouldn't start freaking out because it's so high up. I definitely need to come back and do a real finish and not get sick." She was not counted in the GC.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrique Artavia Cedeño (CRc)1:47:42
2Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)0:00:01
3Todd Wells (USA)0:00:02
4Alex Grant (USA)0:01:47
5Dennis Manuel Porras Murillo (CRc)0:02:33
6Milton Ramos (Spa)0:02:39
7Moises Hernandez Amaya (CRc)0:04:27
8Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc)0:06:25
9Marco Perez Salguera (CRc)0:07:07
10Damian Perrin (Swi)0:07:10
11Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:07:11
12Eddie Ramirez Barrantes (CRc)
13Deiber Esquivel Benavides (CRc)0:07:12
14Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex)
15Jose Alfredo Montoya Alvarez (CRc)0:10:01
16Milton Ramos (Spa)0:12:34
17Roberto Heras (Spa)0:12:36
18Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc)
19Sebastian Conejo (CRc)
20Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex)
21Andres Bruna Serrano (CRc)0:20:32
22Richard Nielsen (USA)0:21:25
23Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc)0:21:47
24Diego Garcia Quesada (CRc)0:29:32
25Erick Campos Ramirez (CRc)0:33:32
26Ahned Mancilla (Mex)0:33:33
27Paulo Hernandez Monge (CRc)0:38:38
28Jefry Herrera Duarte (CRc)0:41:02
29Esteban Vargas Ovares (CRc)0:44:13
30Dor Pinchevsky (Isr)0:44:15
31Ibrahim Iturriaga Ros (CRc)0:46:09
32Andres Bolaños Amerling (CRc)1:01:27
33Roy Alfonso Segura Castro (CRc)1:17:22
34Andres Molina Solano (CRc)1:24:58
35Jose Manuel Monge Solano (CRc)1:35:18

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Pua Mata (USA)2:06:37
2Samantha Phillips (GBr)0:11:05
3Cinthya Coto Elizondo (CRc)0:18:41
4Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc)0:22:52
5Cristine De Mezerville (CRc)0:23:12
6Sonya Looney (USA)0:24:39
7Yessenia Villalta Coto (CRc)0:39:18
8Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex)0:40:09
9Rocío Monge (CRc)0:59:41
10Carolina Viquez Alpizar (CRc)1:05:43
11Kathya Rojas Venegas (CRc)1:06:02
12Kathy Judson (USA)1:11:50
13Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc)1:14:39
14Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc)1:21:20
15Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc)1:21:31
16Ariadna Abad (Ven)1:23:44

Master men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Sanchez Rodriguez (CRc)1:54:49
2Edgar Zumbado (CRc)0:00:06
3Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc)0:05:28
4William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc)0:05:30
5Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc)
6Corey Scobey (USA)
7Allen Castro (CRc)0:07:52
8Fabricio Brenes Quiros (CRc)
9Rodrigo Herrera (CRc)0:11:24
10Tom Hipsz (Can)0:12:59
11Pablo Castrillo M de Oca (CRc)0:13:04
12Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)0:14:48
13Mario Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc)0:14:50
14Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)0:17:28
15Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)0:17:55
16Allan Padilla Umaña (CRc)0:20:41
17Leonardo Sanchez Guevara (CRc)
18Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc)0:21:08
19Juan Miguel Ortega Navarro (CRc)0:21:14
20Jairo Villalobos (CRc)0:22:38
21Esteban Fonseca Zuñiga (CRc)0:24:03
22Marlon Delgado Morera (CRc)0:24:16
23Luis Rubi (CRc)0:24:46
24Manuel Rojas (CRc)0:24:53
25Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)0:25:46
26Juan Carlos Calderon Oconitrillo (CRc)0:26:28
27Juan Luis Casalvolone Barguil (CRc)0:26:41
28Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)0:27:27
29Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc)0:27:30
30Paulo Arce Brenes (CRc)0:29:45
31Alejandro Madrigal Guerrero (CRc)0:30:29
32Carlos Cordero Robles (CRc)0:31:30
33Erick Ramon Irigaray Flores (CRc)0:31:37
34Luis Urain Reyes (CRc)0:31:45
35Mauricio Odio Jarquin (CRc)0:32:36
36Henry Jesus Molina Vargas (CRc)0:33:14
37Alfonso Quesada Fernandez (CRc)0:34:37
38Sergio Acuña Aguilar (CRc)0:36:09
39Juan Carlos Gonzalez Bolaños (CRc)0:36:41
40Carlos Roberto Salazar Solorzano (CRc)0:36:42
41Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc)0:39:01
42Gustavo Adolfo Marin Solorzano (CRc)0:40:51
43Pablo Cordero Pochet (CRc)0:40:54
44Corey Scobey (USA)0:41:38
45Jose Guadalupe Benitez (Mex)0:41:53
46Luis Fernando Chavarria Gamboa (CRc)0:45:36
47Edgar Bonilla Castro (CRc)0:50:44
48Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc)0:58:42
49Alejandro Solano (CRc)0:59:09
50Andres Fernandez Salazar (CRc)1:05:00
51Oscar Molina (CRc)1:07:14
52Juan Carlos Soto Brenes (CRc)1:07:18
53Jonathan Acuña Delgado (CRc)1:09:43
54Luis Diego Carballo Morera (CRc)1:11:05
55Ricardo Schmidt Cespedes (CRc)1:15:18
56Javier Corrales Arbizú (CRc)1:16:41
57Cristian Eduardo Lara Herrera (CRc)1:19:47
58Guillermo Cubillo Jimenez (CRc)1:22:54
59Bosco Matarrita Quesada (CRc)1:22:56
60Walter Astua Ulloa (CRc)1:26:31

Master men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Salazar (CRc)2:00:16
2Scott Rake (USA)0:05:56
3Enrique Saborío Pozuelo (CRc)0:06:04
4Manfred Avila Kopper (CRc)0:09:41
5Manfred Avila Kopper (CRc)0:12:16
6Carlos Manuel Cespedes Vargas (CRc)0:16:55
7Federico Rojas Calleja (CRc)0:19:25
8Erick Guzman Mora (CRc)0:22:02
9Jose Pablo Jimenez Diaz (CRc)0:22:35
10Mauricio Alvarez Mata (CRc)0:24:06
11Elemer Vinicio Hidalgo Prado (CRc)0:24:46
12Arnaldo Brenes (CRc)0:27:22
13Leo Felipe Wexler (CRc)0:27:44
14Wagner Segura Jimenez (CRc)0:27:50
15Shawn Gregory (USA)0:27:55
16Allan Taylor Gorino (CRc)0:29:12
17Willy Quiros Flores (CRc)0:33:35
18Leonel Solis Zuñiga (CRc)0:33:40
19Ricardo Adolfo Suarez Belmonte (Col)0:35:34
20Marco Antonio Calderon Leal (CRc)0:35:35
21Raimond Vargas Vega (CRc)0:35:36
22Federico Escalante Fonseca (CRc)0:35:41
23Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc)0:38:00
24Carlos Manuel Cespedes Vargas (CRc)0:38:36
25Sóstenes Melgarejo (Mex)0:39:27
26Julio Molina Arias (CRc)0:44:20
27Jorge Antonio Quiros Ramirez (CRc)0:46:39
28Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc)0:47:46
29Antonio Gazel (CRc)0:48:36
30Allan Zuñiga Cordero (CRc)0:48:54
31Ricardo Morera (CRc)0:51:35
32Oscar Camacho Madrigal (CRc)0:52:23
33Luis Felipe Villegas Araya (CRc)0:52:24
34Erick Richmond Padilla (CRc)0:53:14
35Claude Vincent (Fra)0:59:38
36Ronald Hernandez Alvarado (CRc)1:00:28
37Marco Vinicio Gamboa Jara (CRc)1:04:18
38Gustavo Herrera Dijeres (CRc)1:04:20
39Idelfonso Oporta Reyes (CRc)1:05:08
40Franklin Ricardo Matamoros Alpizar (CRc)1:05:58
41Patrick Haines (USA)1:12:22
42Idelfonso Oporta Reyes (CRc)1:18:24
43Alberto A Rodriguez (CRc)1:21:02
44Oscar Enrique Vargas Montero (CRc)1:24:13
45Eduardo Barth Ulate (CRc)1:38:31

Master men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Enrique Avila Kopper (CRc)2:13:59
2Carlos Duran Villalta (CRc)0:01:10
3Carlos Manuel Carranza Morales (CRc)0:06:07
4Mauricio Pasos Odio (CRc)0:06:28
5Roberto Fernandez Zelada (CRc)0:17:11
6Luis Alberto Barquero Solano (CRc)0:17:50
7Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)0:17:54
8Pedro Felix Silva Mellizo (Per)0:24:48
9Rito Baez Rojas (CRc)0:50:24
10Francisco Adrian Cespedes Alvarez (CRc)0:52:16
11Gerardo Brenes Gonzalez (CRc)1:04:28
12Pedro Gerardo Zuñiga Vargas (CRc)1:05:55
13Gonzalo Antonio Mena Rojas (CRc)1:11:01
14Garcia Simplicio (Mex)1:19:49

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sami Inkinen (Fin)1:54:51
2James Meyers (USA)0:05:20
3Jose SanJuan Martinez (Spa)0:05:26
4Pierre Castagne (Bel)0:05:28
5Ronald Araya Garcia (CRc)
6Bruce Young Nearing (CRc)0:07:50
7Alejandro Rojas Carazo (CRc)
8Esteban Rojas Rojas (CRc)0:09:18
9Roy Rojas (CRc)0:11:20
10Bruce Young Nearing (CRc)0:11:23
11Eric Kollai (USA)
12Vincent Maillen (Bel)0:11:24
13Adam Puldford (USA)0:11:27
14Esteban Quesada Arias (CRc)0:12:53
15Carlos Fernando Estrada Toro (Col)0:12:58
16Omar Alfonso Alvarez Salas (CRc)0:12:59
17Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc)0:13:00
18Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc)0:13:01
19Jose Ramon Castañeda Gallegos (CRc)0:13:14
20Federico Gonzalez Collado (CRc)0:13:23
21Zlatko Piskulich (CRc)0:13:25
22Esteban Segura Chaves (CRc)0:13:27
23Patrick Sweeney (IRI)0:14:01
24Edwin Andres Hidalgo Alfaro (CRc)0:14:15
25Juan Gonzalo Tirado (Col)0:14:39
26Marcelo Villegas Gomez (Col)0:14:42
27Christian Lesko (CRc)0:14:43
28Brad Tymchuk (Can)0:15:33
29Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc)0:16:02
30Jose Miguel Quesada Hernandez (CRc)0:16:04
31Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc)0:17:35
32Brad Tymchuk (Can)0:17:44
33Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc)0:17:47
34Jose Miguel Quesada Hernandez (CRc)0:17:49
35Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc)0:18:47
36Scott Kuppersmith (USA)0:18:56
37Pablo Restrepo (Col)0:19:05
38Gabriel Camacho (CRc)0:19:52
39Edgardo Sanchez Paniagua (CRc)0:20:38
40Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru)0:20:42
41Juan Carlos Villa Solano (CRc)0:20:53
42Daniel Dittmer (USA)
43Serge Van Vuchelen (Bel)0:21:07
44Eric Kollai (USA)0:21:09
45Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)
46Andres Salas Herrera (CRc)0:21:55
47Paolo Bertini (Ita)0:22:44
48Eduardo Andres Ulate Fernandez (CRc)0:22:46
49Josue Gomez Leal (CRc)0:22:52
50Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc)0:24:23
51Valerio Christian (CRc)0:24:41
52Jose Joaquin Mora Quiros (CRc)0:24:48
53Andres Bonelli (Uru)0:24:49
54Mike Criego (USA)0:24:51
55Harry Rojas Sanchez (CRc)0:25:13
56Giovanni Montini (Ita)0:25:18
57Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc)0:25:37
58Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc)0:26:25
59Ron Rel (USA)0:26:27
60Alan Eastlund (USA)0:26:44
61Christopher Music Gamboa (CRc)0:27:23
62Mario Eduardo Rojas Rodriguez (CRc)0:27:26
63Esteban Gomez Ramirez (Col)0:27:27
64Donald Eldridge (USA)0:27:29
65Tom Wolf (USA)0:27:31
66Juan Carlos Cruz Fernandez (CRc)0:27:43
67Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc)0:27:57
68Francisco Balma Calderon (CRc)0:27:59
69Mathijs De Wit (Ned)0:28:07
70Jose Miranda (CRc)0:28:55
71Klaus Rubensaal (Ger)0:29:37
72Romulo Cobos (Ven)0:29:44
73José Arguedas Morera (CRc)0:30:12
74Federico Robles Macaya (CRc)0:30:28
75Ty Maynard Lang (CRc)0:30:45
76Alejandro Lopez Ríos (CRc)0:31:23
77Juan Carlos Contreras Rave (CRc)0:31:24
78Juan Sebastian Quesada Vasquez (CRc)0:31:25
79Cesar Andres Alcazar (CRc)0:31:31
80Brian Sarmiento (USA)0:31:32
81Arturo Solis Jara (CRc)0:31:42
82Laurent Schoepp (Bel)0:31:57
83Carlos Gonzalez Castro (CRc)0:32:13
84Eric Cano Rodriguez (CRc)0:32:19
85Jorge Mario Delgado Martinez (CRc)0:32:24
86Freddy Nuñez Araya (CRc)0:32:30
87Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc)0:32:45
88Oswaldo Alvarez Velazquez (CRc)0:32:53
89Randy Rhodes (USA)0:33:10
90Anthony R D'Amico Jr (USA)0:33:11
91Jeremy Eden (Can)0:33:16
92Daniel Montero Quesada (CRc)0:34:31
93Eduardo F. Llach (ESa)0:34:33
94Chad Davidson (GBr)0:34:49
95Robert Duran Monge (CRc)0:35:34
96Daniel Cespedes Olivares (CRc)0:36:05
97Francisco De Mendiola (CRc)0:36:15
98Colin Van Wijk (Ger)0:36:24
99Eric Goñi Vindas (CRc)0:36:41
100Harold Alfaro Araya (CRc)0:36:42
101Luis Diego Castro Martinez (CRc)0:37:00
102Robert Aspinall Murray (CRc)0:37:14
103Victor Rojas (CRc)0:37:16
104Manuel Sanchez Vilaplana (Spa)0:37:45
105Daniel Boromisa (USA)0:38:01
106Ken Zylstra (USA)0:38:26
107Kevin Easley (USA)0:38:27
108Octavio Lara (Mex)0:39:02
109Nicolas Gomez (Col)0:39:03
110Paul Zimski (USA)0:39:04
111Scott Chenue (USA)0:39:07
112Mark Wynn (GBr)0:39:10
113Wagner Salazar Castro (CRc)0:39:13
114Milton Fallas Barboza (CRc)0:39:16
115Luis Fernando Conejo Morales (CRc)0:40:13
116Luis Daniel Conejo Ulloa (CRc)0:40:14
117Alejandro Pecchio (Ven)
118Alexander Meza Porras (CRc)0:40:15
119Ernesto Cruz Fuentes (CRc)0:40:52
120Alex Fernando Mata Abdelnour (CRc)0:41:01
121Leonel Alberto Sanchez Bolaños (CRc)0:41:02
122Esteban Arce Vargas (CRc)
123Colin Van Wijk (Ger)0:41:03
124Alexander Arias Morera (CRc)0:43:51
125Ricardo Piedra Morales (CRc)0:43:56
126John Stimpson (USA)0:43:58
127Webb Radcliff (USA)0:43:59
128Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc)0:44:03
129Esteban Alberto Echandi Maroto (CRc)0:44:04
130Pedro Jaramillo (Col)0:44:49
131Abraham Camacho Viquez (CRc)0:44:52
132Ernesto Gerardo Vargas Arias (CRc)0:45:17
133Pedro Pontaque Garcia (CRc)0:45:40
134Claudio Ortiz Caruti (Chi)0:45:41
135James Montiel Garcia (CRc)0:45:43
136Ramon Reyes Cordoba (Pan)0:45:47
137Luis Jean Pierre Boesch Echeverri (Hon)0:45:55
138Robert Lee (USA)0:46:21
139Julio Corengia (Arg)0:46:31
140Cesar Andres Arias Morera (CRc)0:46:32
141Miguel Angel Cordero Ardon (CRc)0:46:42
142Renzo Muñoz (Per)0:46:43
143Javier Segura Roman (CRc)0:48:01
144Michael Talbert (USA)0:49:15
145Marco Chacon Quiros (CRc)0:49:27
146Diego Gomez (CRc)0:49:41
147Juan Ramirez Viquez (CRc)0:51:01
148Miguel Mauricio Fallas Acosta (CRc)0:51:02
149Stepp Cerdas Alvarado (CRc)0:51:08
150Peter Hughes (GBr)0:51:36
151Bernardo Casillas (Mex)0:51:56
152Gustavo Zermeño (Mex)0:51:59
153Karch Kozak (USA)0:52:28
154Edwin Fishel (CRc)0:52:31
155Guillermo Mora Kopper (CRc)0:53:12
156Rodrigo Campos Monge (CRc)0:53:13
157Alonso Gonzalez Villalobos (CRc)0:53:17
158Jan Hofmeyr (USA)0:54:02
159Ivan Mclean (USA)0:54:07
160Mario Merino Morales (CRc)0:54:10
161Juan Alfredo Anaya Conejo (Mex)0:54:19
162Gregg Lawler (USA)0:54:46
163Andreas Wittmann (Ger)0:56:13
164Oscar Villalobos Alfaro (CRc)0:56:15
165Johan Garcia Barquero (CRc)0:56:49
166Gregory Hamilton (USA)0:56:50
167Julio Villalta Calvo (CRc)0:57:27
168Rafael Andres Arrieta Venegas (CRc)0:57:29
169Pablo Gamez Bianchini (CRc)0:57:35
170Cristhian Manuel Corrales Quesada (CRc)0:57:36
171Carlos Roberto Espinoza Espinoza (CRc)0:57:47
172Carlos Gerardo Gonzalez Chaves (CRc)0:58:21
173Arturo Emigdio Contreras (Per)0:58:24
174Paulo Quesada Pacheco (CRc)0:58:37
175Luis Andres Obando Mendez (CRc)0:58:57
176Mario Matarrita (CRc)0:59:09
177Jhon Sagebiel (USA)0:59:24
178Jose Jaime Torres Juarez (Mex)0:59:35
179Ryan Littlefield (USA)1:00:20
180Walter Plumb (USA)1:01:18
181Steven Phillip (USA)1:01:25
182Juan Carlos Zumbado Montero (CRc)1:01:50
183Felipe Sanabria Romero (CRc)1:01:53
184Esteban Cervantes (CRc)1:02:14
185Noel Guevara Passot (CRc)1:04:03
186Victor Rojas (CRc)1:04:04
187Chris Alstrin (USA)1:04:05
188Eric Warkentin (USA)1:04:07
189Paul Shearer (Saf)1:04:11
190Jamieson Knowlton (Can)1:04:20
191Neil Mowbray (Can)1:04:29
192Mike Lawler (USA)1:05:00
193Andres Gamboa (CRc)1:05:28
194Arnoldo Broutin (CRc)1:06:20
195Diego Gomes (Bra)1:06:22
196Jesse Fruman (USA)1:06:24
197Diego Nobrega (Bra)1:06:48
198Julian Gerard Diaz Barcia (CRc)1:06:57
199Adrian Hidalgo Gomez (CRc)1:07:14
200Marvin Cerdas Montano (CRc)1:07:23
201Jose Vega (USA)1:07:26
202Jose Antonio Menendez Madrigal (CRc)1:07:58
203Freddy Quesada Miranda (CRc)1:09:00
204Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc)1:09:12
205Rob Bilich (Cro)1:09:37
206Keylor Salas Campos (CRc)1:10:21
207Dante Medri (CRc)1:10:32
208Luis Iglesias Cuadra (CRc)1:10:54
209Christian Podetti (CRc)1:11:26
210Luis Ernesto Rodriguez Cortinas (Mex)1:12:50
211Evelio Delgado Castro (CRc)1:15:56
212Luis Diego Gutierrez Marin (CRc)1:16:03
213Eduardo Montilla (Arg)1:16:09
214Claudio Luis Sanchez Morrill (Mex)1:16:11
215Rodrigo Trigueros Piedra (CRc)1:16:15
216Manuel Ramirez Alfaro (CRc)1:16:41
217Luis Sanchez Artavia (CRc)1:16:50
218Oliver Borgers (Can)1:17:33
219Thomas Ashworth (Can)1:17:35
220Christian Jimenez (CRc)
221Juan Elías Quiros Rojas (CRc)1:17:36
222Daniel Fornes (Arg)1:17:37
223Renato Umaña Rojas (CRc)
224Jared Van Tonder (Saf)1:17:55
225Gonzalo Belmont Cassinelli (Per)1:19:44
226Gonzalo Belmont Penny (Per)1:19:45
227Alvaro Mendez Fernandez (CRc)1:19:49
228Chip Woodland (USA)1:20:06
229Doug Yeakel (USA)1:20:08
230Hector Daniel Ibelles navarro (Mex)1:20:40
231Arturo Vargas Morera (CRc)1:21:00
232John Pougiales (USA)1:21:02
233Robert Travers (USA)1:21:04
234Billy Guth Blanco (CRc)1:21:15
235Federico Guth Blanco (CRc)1:21:19
236Esteban Cordero Llobet (CRc)1:22:47
237Victor Ramirez Valerio (CRc)1:22:48
238Minor Sanchez Nuñez (CRc)1:22:50
239Juan Jose Bonilla Alvarado (CRc)1:23:35
240Gilberto Marin Leon (CRc)
241Gustavo Marin Gonzales (CRc)1:23:36
242Gerardo Alvarado Sanchez (CRc)
243Franklin Chacon (CRc)1:23:37
244Ronny Quiros Ulloa (CRc)1:23:46
245Marcelo Pontigo Aguilar (CRc)1:24:58
246Saúl Ramirez Santos (Mex)1:25:06
247Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc)1:26:14
248Esteban Ugarte (CRc)1:26:45
249Gerhard Linner (CRc)1:27:45
250Rafael Angel Rojas Retana (CRc)1:28:06
251Luis Guillermo Coto Perez (CRc)1:28:46
252Simon Ritchie (USA)1:28:49
253Ran Begin (Isr)1:28:51
254Gilberto Alexander Gutierrez Soto (CRc)1:29:22
255Victor Dien Chuen (CRc)1:29:34
256Francisco Arana (Mex)1:30:05
257Giorgio Alessi (Ita)1:30:10
258Calvin Burgart (USA)1:30:40
259Oliver Templo (Phi)1:32:39
260Carlos Quiros Llobet (CRc)1:32:42
261Benson Martinez (Phi)1:32:55
262Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc)1:33:19
263Scott Perschke (USA)1:33:21
264Stan Ritchie (USA)1:33:23
265Bradley Pope (USA)1:35:32
266Marco Perez (CRc)1:36:27
267Alvaro Vega Cortes (CRc)1:36:31
268Luis Gerardo Mora Gonzalez (CRc)1:36:48
269Octavio Lara (Mex)1:37:14
270Victor Manuel Valdez Martinez (Mex)1:37:19
271Adrian Agüero Aguilar (CRc)1:37:43
272Leonardo Maitas (Ven)1:37:56
273Gualberto S. Rojas Llanos (Ven)1:37:58
274Simon Ernesto Lucena Mendoza (Ven)1:38:00
275Enrique Humberto Valverde Solano (CRc)1:38:19
276Jose Andres Sojo Rojas (CRc)1:39:00
277Carlos Gonzalez Villareal (Mex)1:39:50
278Jose Ramon Ruenes Rincon (Mex)1:39:54
279Jorge Arturo Garcia Porras (CRc)1:40:49
280Thomas Falloon (USA)1:41:49
281Mark Falloon (USA)1:41:51
282Jeffrey A. Leenhouts (USA)1:41:52
283Javier Eduardo Camara Arrigunaga (Mex)1:43:54
284Jorge Dueñes Correa (Mex)1:44:02
285James Love (USA)1:45:12
286Carlos Alfredo Rio (Mex)1:45:35
287Robert Walter Heather (USA)1:49:45
288Javier Batalla Zeledon (CRc)1:51:55
289William Muecke (USA)1:53:26
290Manuel De La Serna (Phi)1:53:39
291Eduardo Salazar (Per)1:56:12

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jane Rynbrandt (USA)2:22:05
2Silvia Cob Delgado (CRc)0:05:07
3Giannina Alvarez Herrera (CRc)0:13:36
4Karla Piedra Alfaro (CRc)0:30:32
5Silvia Saborio Taylor (CRc)
6Debbie Hunter (USA)0:34:35
7Laura Anderson (USA)0:34:40
8Genevieve Evans (USA)0:38:15
9Lena Yarbrough (USA)0:44:21
10Rebeca Marin Solano (CRc)0:50:46
11Melida Lee Barbee Macrate (CRc)1:00:34
12Diane Feeney (USA)1:16:45
13Zoraida Ramirez Ramirez (CRc)1:17:20
14Deana Mercer (USA)1:18:01
15Monica Lujan Mora (CRc)1:26:08

Elite men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)10:40:27
2Alex Grant (USA)0:07:51
3Dennis Manuel Porras Murillo (CRc)0:08:59
4Todd Wells (USA)0:11:56
5Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)0:11:59
6Enrique Artavia Cedeño (CRc)0:16:30
7Deiber Esquivel Benavides (CRc)0:17:56
8Milton Ramos (Spa)0:22:30
9Moises Hernandez Amaya (CRc)0:34:15
10Jose Alfredo Montoya Alvarez (CRc)0:47:42
11Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc)0:51:45
12Damian Perrin (Swi)1:12:35
13Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex)1:17:46
14Eddie Ramirez Barrantes (CRc)1:37:03
15Roberto Heras (Spa)1:39:21
16Jefry Herrera Duarte (CRc)1:57:30
17Marco Perez Salguera (CRc)2:09:16
18Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex)2:42:44
19Sebastian Conejo (CRc)3:06:00
20Erick Campos Ramirez (CRc)3:30:30
21Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc)3:58:40
22Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc)4:47:08
23Richard Nielsen (USA)5:03:45
24Andres Bruna Serrano (CRc)5:05:57
25Diego Garcia Quesada (CRc)5:22:30
26Ahned Mancilla (Mex)6:26:09
27Dor Pinchevsky (Isr)7:03:11
28Paulo Hernandez Monge (CRc)7:22:47
29Roy Alfonso Segura Castro (CRc)7:31:46
30Andres Bolaños Amerling (CRc)8:37:40
31Esteban Vargas Ovares (CRc)8:52:38
32Ibrahim Iturriaga Ros (CRc)10:11:31
33Andres Molina Solano (CRc)10:56:00

Elite women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Pua Mata (USA)12:35:28
2Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc)4:25:49
3Cinthya Coto Elizondo (CRc)4:33:43
4Cristine De Mezerville (CRc)4:49:43
5Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex)5:42:13
6Yessenia Villalta Coto (CRc)5:44:56
7Kathy Judson (USA)7:22:41
8Rocío Monge (CRc)8:05:33
9Carolina Viquez Alpizar (CRc)8:27:49
10Kathya Rojas Venegas (CRc)9:01:11
11Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc)10:36:46
12Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc)11:13:59

Master men 30-39 final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Sanchez Rodriguez (CRc)12:35:58
2William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc)0:28:06
3Edgar Zumbado (CRc)0:31:12
4Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc)0:34:50
5Fabricio Brenes Quiros (CRc)0:50:21
6Allen Castro (CRc)0:54:51
7Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc)1:08:06
8Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)1:32:18
9Pablo Castrillo M de Oca (CRc)1:59:09
10Rodrigo Herrera (CRc)2:08:03
11Corey Scobey (USA)2:08:24
12Manuel Rojas (CRc)2:24:26
13Mario Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc)2:47:20
14Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc)2:47:25
15Allan Padilla Umaña (CRc)3:05:30
16Jairo Villalobos (CRc)3:05:38
17Paulo Arce Brenes (CRc)3:29:11
18Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)3:34:08
19Alejandro Madrigal Guerrero (CRc)3:37:19
20Luis Urain Reyes (CRc)3:52:52
21Marlon Delgado Morera (CRc)3:56:07
22Tom Hipsz (Can)4:00:42
23Leonardo Sanchez Guevara (CRc)4:02:09
24Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)4:02:26
25Sergio Acuña Aguilar (CRc)4:04:01
26Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc)4:15:01
27Juan Miguel Ortega Navarro (CRc)4:29:03
28Pablo Cordero Pochet (CRc)4:41:47
29Andres Fernandez Salazar (CRc)4:48:34
30Esteban Fonseca Zuñiga (CRc)4:51:15
31Erick Ramon Irigaray Flores (CRc)4:57:17
32Mauricio Odio Jarquin (CRc)5:00:34
33Henry Jesus Molina Vargas (CRc)5:15:19
34Carlos Cordero Robles (CRc)5:23:51
35Juan Carlos Calderon Oconitrillo (CRc)5:25:00
36Juan Luis Casalvolone Barguil (CRc)5:42:41
37Carlos Roberto Salazar Solorzano (CRc)5:53:22
38Oscar Molina (CRc)5:57:40
39Luis Rubi (CRc)6:03:39
40Bosco Matarrita Quesada (CRc)6:23:44
41Jose Guadalupe Benitez (Mex)6:26:26
42Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc)6:44:10
43Alejandro Solano (CRc)6:45:50
44Gustavo Adolfo Marin Solorzano (CRc)7:01:26
45Edgar Bonilla Castro (CRc)7:34:18
46Juan Carlos Gonzalez Bolaños (CRc)7:42:31
47Luis Fernando Chavarria Gamboa (CRc)8:08:49
48Juan Carlos Soto Brenes (CRc)8:09:48
49Walter Astua Ulloa (CRc)8:40:57
50Luis Diego Carballo Morera (CRc)8:42:06
51Cristian Eduardo Lara Herrera (CRc)8:57:44
52Javier Corrales Arbizú (CRc)9:06:39
53Guillermo Cubillo Jimenez (CRc)9:38:55
54Jonathan Acuña Delgado (CRc)10:02:25
55Ricardo Schmidt Cespedes (CRc)11:03:57

Master men 50+ final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Duran Villalta (CRc)14:27:03
2Carlos Manuel Carranza Morales (CRc)1:17:31
3Manuel Enrique Avila Kopper (CRc)1:57:28
4Mauricio Pasos Odio (CRc)2:08:30
5Luis Alberto Barquero Solano (CRc)2:15:00
6Paolo Bertini (Ita)3:29:51
7Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)4:00:16
8Pedro Felix Silva Mellizo (Per)5:35:35
9Roberto Fernandez Zelada (CRc)5:45:27
10Rito Baez Rojas (CRc)5:47:17
11Gerardo Brenes Gonzalez (CRc)6:25:03
12Pedro Gerardo Zuñiga Vargas (CRc)8:19:15
13Gonzalo Antonio Mena Rojas (CRc)9:31:33

Open men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geisel Nunes (Bra)12:46:22
2James Meyers (USA)0:22:01
3Jose SanJuan Martinez (Spa)0:22:52
4Sami Inkinen (Fin)0:30:02
5Alejandro Rojas Carazo (CRc)0:58:25
6Esteban Rojas Rojas (CRc)1:10:19
7Carlos Fernando Estrada Toro (Col)1:16:41
8Bruce Young Nearing (CRc)1:53:01
9Adam Puldford (USA)2:05:39
10Gabriel Camacho (CRc)2:06:26
11Roy Rojas (CRc)2:06:32
12Eduardo Andres Ulate Fernandez (CRc)2:08:25
13Eric Kollai (USA)2:15:29
14Pierre Castagne (Bel)2:18:37
15Daniel Dittmer (USA)2:26:21
16Edwin Andres Hidalgo Alfaro (CRc)2:28:40
17Edgardo Sanchez Paniagua (CRc)2:34:02
18Marcelo Villegas Gomez (Col)2:38:06
19José Arguedas Morera (CRc)2:46:39
20Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc)2:48:26
21Harry Rojas Sanchez (CRc)2:50:55
22Zlatko Piskulich (CRc)2:51:04
23Jose Ramon Castañeda Gallegos (CRc)2:51:31
24Valerio Christian (CRc)2:52:20
25Brad Tymchuk (Can)2:55:26
26Romulo Cobos (Ven)3:02:01
27Federico Gonzalez Collado (CRc)3:05:52
28Esteban Segura Chaves (CRc)3:07:39
29Andres Salas Herrera (CRc)3:12:24
30Manuel Sanchez Vilaplana (Spa)3:13:16
31Christian Lesko (CRc)3:14:44
32Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc)3:18:04
33Juan Gonzalo Tirado (Col)3:18:15
34Juan Carlos Villa Solano (CRc)3:23:48
35Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc)3:24:17
36Jose Joaquin Mora Quiros (CRc)3:24:21
37Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)3:31:12
38Pablo Restrepo (Col)3:31:46
39Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc)3:34:37
40Paul Zimski (USA)3:35:33
41Daniel Cespedes Olivares (CRc)3:35:36
42Omar Alfonso Alvarez Salas (CRc)3:37:39
43Esteban Gomez Ramirez (Col)3:37:44
44Esteban Arce Vargas (CRc)3:39:35
45Jose Miranda (CRc)3:43:14
46Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc)3:43:23
47Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc)3:45:03
48Julio Corengia (Arg)3:48:15
49Carlos Gonzalez Castro (CRc)3:49:22
50Freddy Nuñez Araya (CRc)3:53:06
51Giovanni Montini (Ita)3:54:20
52Juan Carlos Cruz Fernandez (CRc)3:56:59
53Josue Gomez Leal (CRc)4:02:22
54Scott Kuppersmith (USA)4:03:28
55Patrick Sweeney (IRI)4:05:14
56Serge Van Vuchelen (Bel)4:07:21
57Mario Eduardo Rojas Rodriguez (CRc)4:09:37
58Juan Carl Contreras Rave (CRc)4:10:51
59Ty Maynard Lang (CRc)4:10:56
60Cesar Andres Alcazar (CRc)4:11:40
61Ernesto Gerardo Vargas Arias (CRc)4:11:42
62Christopher Music Gamboa (CRc)4:24:03
63Jeremy Eden (Can)4:25:31
64Gustavo Zermeño (Mex)4:28:22
65Harold Alfaro Araya (CRc)4:31:29
66Luis Daniel Conejo Ulloa (CRc)4:31:47
67Eric Cano Rodriguez (CRc)4:32:25
68Federico Robles Macaya (CRc)4:32:30
69Alexander Arias Morera (CRc)4:32:59
70Milton Fallas Barboza (CRc)4:33:02
71Vincent Maillen (Bel)4:34:11
72Donald Eldridge (USA)4:34:14
73Francisco Balma Calderon (CRc)4:46:59
74Oswaldo Alvarez Velazquez (CRc)4:48:38
75Julian Gerard Diaz Barcia (CRc)4:49:03
76Eric Warkentin (USA)4:50:37
77Cesar Andres Arias Morera (CRc)4:53:07
78Nicolas Gomez (Col)4:58:35
79Alexander Meza Porras (CRc)5:00:34
80Randy Rhodes (USA)5:04:13
81Abraham Camacho Viquez (CRc)5:04:24
82Alan Eastlund (USA)5:08:05
83Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru)5:08:06
84Alejandro Pecchio (Ven)5:08:43
85Mathijs De Wit (Ned)5:08:51
86Jorge Mario Delgado Martinez (CRc)5:10:30
87Wagner Salazar Castro (CRc)5:11:56
88Alejandro Lopez Ríos (CRc)5:12:26
89Ron Rel (USA)5:12:43
90Victor Rojas (CRc)5:16:05
91Ken Zylstra (USA)5:21:30
92Felipe Sanabria Romero (CRc)5:21:54
93Klaus Rubensaal (Ger)5:23:57
94Andres Bonelli (Uru)5:25:12
95Guillermo Mora Kopper (CRc)5:25:36
96Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc)5:29:39
97Juan Elías Quiros Rojas (CRc)5:31:20
98John Stimpson (USA)5:33:41
99Scott Chenue (USA)5:33:58
100Daniel Montero Quesada (CRc)5:39:01
101Arturo Solis Jara (CRc)5:39:07
102Pedro Jaramillo (Col)5:42:23
103Eric Goñi Vindas (CRc)5:42:33
104Andreas Wittmann (Ger)5:45:23
105Daniel Boromisa (USA)5:51:05
106Juan Alfredo Anaya Conejo (Mex)5:52:27
107Kevin Easley (USA)5:55:51
108Oscar Villalobos Alfaro (CRc)5:56:54
109Luis Jean Pierre Boesch Echeverri (Hon)5:58:36
110Bernardo Casillas (Mex)6:02:04
111Javier Segura Roman (CRc)6:02:23
112Mike Criego (USA)6:04:25
113Marco Chacon Quiros (CRc)6:04:57
114Ricardo Piedra Morales (CRc)6:05:50
115Luis Fernando Conejo Morales (CRc)6:07:07
116Anthony R D'Amico Jr (USA)6:09:20
117Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc)6:10:35
118Alonso Gonzalez Villalobos (CRc)6:11:29
119Michael Talbert (USA)6:12:23
120Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc)6:17:11
121Noel Guevara Passot (CRc)6:18:33
122Juan Sebastian Quesada Vasquez (CRc)6:19:15
123Robert Aspinall Murray (CRc)6:21:19
124Paulo Quesada Pacheco (CRc)6:28:01
125William Muecke (USA)6:32:13
126Mark Wynn (GBr)6:35:55
127Robert Lee (USA)6:38:39
128Chris Alstrin (USA)6:41:41
129Tom Wolf (USA)6:42:01
130Gerardo Alvarado Sanchez (CRc)6:46:47
131John Pougiales (USA)6:47:14
132Gregory Hamilton (USA)6:49:08
133Mario Matarrita (CRc)6:50:04
134Laurent Schoepp (Bel)7:00:15
135Jamieson Knowlton (Can)7:01:23
136Rob Bilich (Cro)7:02:46
137Karch Kozak (USA)7:03:16
138Carlos Quiros Llobet (CRc)7:11:27
139Ernesto Cruz Fuentes (CRc)7:18:33
140Adrian Hidalgo Gomez (CRc)7:19:57
141Luis Diego Castro Martinez (CRc)7:20:37
142Jesse Fruman (USA)7:23:16
143Arnoldo Broutin (CRc)7:26:46
144Pablo Gamez Bianchini (CRc)7:28:16
145Jorge Arturo Garcia Porras (CRc)7:29:28
146Juan Jose Bonilla Alvarado (CRc)7:29:55
147Thomas Ashworth (Can)7:33:50
148Rodrigo Campos Monge (CRc)7:38:51
149James Montiel Garcia (CRc)7:39:54
150Renato Umaña Rojas (CRc)7:40:11
151Francisco De Mendiola (CRc)7:48:15
152Ivan Mclean (USA)7:50:35
153Jhon Sagebiel (USA)7:50:37
154Jan Hofmeyr (USA)
155Paul Shearer (Saf)7:52:15
156Alex Fernando Mata Abdelnour (CRc)7:52:58
157Esteban Alberto Echandi Maroto (CRc)7:58:18
158Rafael Andres Arrieta Venegas (CRc)7:59:08
159Gustavo Marin Gonzales (CRc)8:03:48
160Gilberto Marin Leon (CRc)8:05:39
161Ramon Reyes Cordoba (Pan)8:05:43
162Christian Podetti (CRc)8:06:53
163Jose Antonio Menendez Madrigal (CRc)8:09:37
164Robert Duran Monge (CRc)8:15:24
165Diego Gomes (Bra)8:17:15
166Neil Mowbray (Can)8:17:16
167Diego Nobrega (Bra)8:17:37
168Diego Gomez (CRc)8:22:52
169Miguel Mauricio Fallas Acosta (CRc)8:23:06
170Pedro Pontaque Garcia (CRc)8:26:00
171Edwin Fishel (CRc)8:28:46
172Rodrigo Trigueros Piedra (CRc)8:28:57
173Victor Ramirez Valerio (CRc)8:30:21
174Carlos Roberto Espinoza Espinoza (CRc)8:31:40
175Giorgio Alessi (Ita)8:45:07
176Mario Merino Morales (CRc)8:46:23
177Carlos Gerardo Gonzalez Chaves (CRc)8:46:36
178Luis Iglesias Cuadra (CRc)8:46:42
179Daniel Fornes (Arg)8:51:35
180Eduardo Montilla (Arg)8:53:39
181Esteban Cervantes (CRc)8:57:52
182Ryan Littlefield (USA)9:03:40
183Christian Jimenez (CRc)9:04:07
184Freddy Quesada Miranda (CRc)9:05:45
185Eduardo F. Llach (ESa)9:16:46
186Bradley Pope (USA)9:19:57
187Chad Davidson (GBr)9:34:22
188Robert Travers (USA)9:35:11
189Walter Plumb (USA)9:35:27
190Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc)9:46:10
191Esteban Cordero Llobet (CRc)9:47:07
192Rafael Angel Rojas Retana (CRc)9:47:21
193Thomas Falloon (USA)9:52:19
194Francisco Arana (Mex)9:55:28
195Luis Sanchez Artavia (CRc)10:00:27
196Webb Radcliff (USA)10:01:14
197Simon Ritchie (USA)
198Hector Daniel Ibelles navarro (Mex)10:02:29
199Evelio Delgado Castro (CRc)10:13:50
200Leonel Alberto Sanchez Bolaños (CRc)10:15:53
201Johan Garcia Barquero (CRc)10:32:29
202Juan Carlos Zumbado Montero (CRc)10:36:24
203Marvin Cerdas Montano (CRc)10:43:03
204Ronny Quiros Ulloa (CRc)10:47:05
205Minor Sanchez Nuñez (CRc)10:47:19
206Jared Van Tonder (Saf)10:53:18
207Jose Jaime Torres Juarez (Mex)10:56:38
208Dante Medri (CRc)10:57:41
209Colin Van Wijk (Ger)10:57:42
210Marcelo Pontigo Aguilar (CRc)10:58:50
211Jose Vega (USA)11:02:58
212Victor Manuel Valdez Martinez (Mex)11:04:49
213Alvaro Vega Cortes (CRc)11:06:50
214Marco Perez (CRc)11:09:40
215Marco Perez Salguera (CRc)
216Keylor Salas Campos (CRc)11:20:04
217Gualberto S. Rojas Llanos (Ven)11:25:19
218Jeffrey A. Leenhouts (USA)11:26:39
219Arturo Emigdio Contreras (Per)11:27:26
220Arturo Vargas Morera (CRc)11:30:38
221Gilberto Alexander Gutierrez Soto (CRc)11:31:32
222Manuel Ramirez Alfaro (CRc)11:33:07
223Federico Guth Blanco (CRc)11:37:04
224Billy Guth Blanco (CRc)11:37:06
225Luis Diego Gutierrez Marin (CRc)11:44:44
226Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc)11:50:02
227Carlos Gonzalez Villareal (Mex)12:01:41
228Luis Gerardo Mora Gonzalez (CRc)12:03:01
229Victor Dien Chuen (CRc)12:05:50
230Luis Guillermo Coto Perez (CRc)12:12:46
231Mark Falloon (USA)12:16:06
232Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc)12:21:51
233Gregg Lawler (USA)12:24:21
234Jose Andres Sojo Rojas (CRc)12:29:07
235Benson Martinez (Phi)12:32:29
236Oliver Templo (Phi)12:42:48
237Enrique Humberto Valverde Solano (CRc)12:47:18
238Ran Begin (Isr)13:05:51
239Javier Batalla Zeledon (CRc)13:12:43

Open women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jane Rynbrandt (USA)15:43:57
2Genevieve Evans (USA)1:30:37
3Silvia Cob Delgado (CRc)2:05:58
4Samantha Phillips (GBr)3:28:43
5Laura Anderson (USA)3:41:54
6Karla Piedra Alfaro (CRc)4:36:51
7Rebeca Marin Solano (CRc)4:46:40
8Lena Yarbrough (USA)5:33:21
9Giannina Alvarez Herrera (CRc)5:40:06
10Melida Lee Barbee Macrate (CRc)5:44:32
11Silvia Saborio Taylor (CRc)5:54:21
12Debbie Hunter (USA)6:20:47

