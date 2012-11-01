Image 1 of 21 Paolo Montoya on his way to winning stage 1 of La Ruta de los Conquistadores (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 2 of 21 Pua Mata on her way to winning stage 1 of La Ruta (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 3 of 21 The lead pack during stage 1 of La Ruta de los Conquistadores (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 4 of 21 A view of the lead group from the media helicopter (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 5 of 21 The leaders during stage 1 (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 6 of 21 Paolo Montoya in the lead (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 7 of 21 Roberto Heras leads Todd Wells (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 8 of 21 US Marathon National Champion Todd Wells (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 9 of 21 Todd Wells races toward second place (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 10 of 21 Todd Wells leads Rom Akerson (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 11 of 21 Deiber Esquivel (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 12 of 21 A rider from above (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 13 of 21 Even with 500 racers, there were lonely spots on course (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 14 of 21 A Specialized rider from above (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 15 of 21 A rider zips across the line (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 16 of 21 The lead group during stage 1 of La Ruta. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 17 of 21 The start of the 20th anniversary La Ruta (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 18 of 21 Racers set out from Herradura (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 19 of 21 This year a helicopter helped cover the race (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 20 of 21 Todd Wells leads Rom Akerson (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 21 of 21 Race leader Paolo Montoya (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Paolo Montoya and Monique "Pua" Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) raced to solo victories in the men's and women's categories during stage 1 of La Ruta de los Conquistadores on Thursday in San Jose, Costa Rica.

"I was surprised to be in the front and stay in the front," said Montoya to Cyclingnews. "I figured that I'd suffer in the final section. I controlled my physical output and psychology to arrive here first."

Todd Wells (Specialized) crossed the line alone in second place after Montoya. Both are former winners of the event. Rom Akerson finished up shortly thereafter, unofficially in third place, but was soon disqualified for accepting outside assistance, which meant Alex Grant moved up into third place.

Mata was the first woman to finish.

Heat and humidity played a role as many racers struggled to stay hydrated on a hot and sunny day.

Men

Montoya, who won La Ruta in 2004, quickly proved himself to be the strongest man out on course for the day. From the start, he set the pace up the large first climb up away from the Pacific Ocean. His initial efforts whittled down the lead group to just over a dozen of the top riders.

Then, going through the jungle, Montoya further reduced the lead group to about five riders.

"I attacked in the middle of the course. On the first uphill, I had attacked alone and my legs had responded very well," Montoya said.

Coming out of the jungle and onto a long section of rollers on the road in the hot sun, Montoya surged and got a gap. Initially, Akerson and Roberto Heras went across toward him, but neither could match Montoya's pace on the climbs, and they did not close the gap.

"They never caught me, but they were very near, within one or two minutes," said Montoya. "Then I recovered in the last 15-20km. I took back a little bit more time then. It was a difficult race, especially on the uphills. Today was humid, and I had to drink a lot, but I still was cramping."

Montoya looked shattered after crossing the finish line and took a long time to recover enough to be ready to speak with the media.

Riders like last year's winner Wells and Grant both got stronger as the race went on. Eventually, Wells caught up to Akerson and then went on alone to second place.

"In the middle of the race, I had some bad moments and dropped back to maybe fifth or sixth place," said Wells. "I was happy to come back and only lose two minutes to the leader."

"It was hard for me today," said Wells. "Last year, this stage was longer by almost an hour and a half, and I gained 10 minutes on everyone. This year, it was an hour and a half shorter, and I gave up two minutes. I gave everything out there and I was almost cramping for the last 10 or 15km."

Wells also commented on how difficult it was to stay hydrated. "I ran out of water after one of my bottles floated down the stream when we crossed it. Last year, I took more bottles in the feedzones and this year, I didn't, so I was running out of water most of the day."

Akerson appeared to get third ahead of a chasing Grant, but after the Costa Rican's disqualification, Grant was awarded third place on the stage.

"Those guys at the front went really hard. I just rode my own pace and got into a rhythm," said Grant. "At the end, I moved up to third place and passed about 10 people such as Lico Rameriz and Roberto Heras, then Deiber Esquivel. I do better in cooler weather, so hopefully on the volcano, it'll be a little better for me tomorrow. I like the downhill off the volcano."

"Those guys were really strong today. It was impressive that they got that gap early, but at the end I was able to keep the time about the same, so I was happy with that," said Grant.

A disqualification shakes up top three

Last year's La Ruta overall runner-up Rom Akerson was disqualified from the race after officials reported that he had accepted assistance multiple times from outside the race, including after being warned. Riders are only allowed to accept assistance in the feeds zones and within 500m before and after.

Promoter Roman Urbina said he regretted that the officials had to make the disqualification, but the race had to be fair for all the top riders.

"They told him not to do it and he kept doing it. It's not like he wasn't warned," said Urbina. "Then he kept doing it. I hate to disqualify him."

Women

Pua Mata rode to victory in her first-ever La Ruta stage.

"It was fun and hard, but it was a great day," she said. "On the roll-out and at the beginning of the climb, I saw some other ladies, but after that it was riding scared. I never knew where any of them were and you can't get splits in the front."

Mata explained her strategy. "I was worried on the first climb. I wanted to get it out of the way and was thinking about the jungle. But I was like, 'keep moving forward and stay in once piece and don't get flustered'. I stopped a few times to lube my chain and I stopped in the rivers to wash off my bike. I never got frustrated."

"When you don't know the course, it's tough. People were saying 2km on that last climb and it was more like 15km. Everyone out there was great. People were offering me stuff, but I didn't take anything."

The American marathon national champion spent most of the day alone. "I was by myself a lot. There were a few guys I went back and forth with. Through the jungle, I stayed with two other people. Maybe I saw a total of four others. It was strange with 500 people out there, too, to be by myself."

Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) finished up in second place, well after Mata. After the finish, she said, "There were some challenges I did not anticipate. Right from the start, my front derailleur failed, so anytime I wanted to shift from my big ring to my little ring, I had to stop and do it manually. On its own, it would just stay in the big ring of my 2x10. I probably stopped 20 or 30 times, but I felt good and had a fun time today."

"Pua is really strong. I'm glad she is here to give me something to shoot for even though she is way ahead."

The stage was not as hard as Looney was expecting. "I didn't really suffer today.I've been racing and training since early in the year with the Yak Attack, so this is more of a vacation for me. I was expecting more gnarly, jungle hike-a-bike stuff. It ended up being 66 miles and 12,000 or 13,000 feet of climbing. It's my first La Ruta. It's been on my bucket list for awhile."

Costa Rican Ligia Madrigal finished in third place.



Full (but not totally full) results and General classification after stage 1

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 5:01:19 2 Todd Wells (USA) 0:02:08 3 Alex Grant (USA) 0:10:01 4 Deiber Esquivel Benavides (CRc) 0:13:31 5 Milton Ramos (Spa) 0:16:04 6 Dennis Manuel Porras Murillo (CRc) 0:18:26 7 Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) 0:19:53 8 Jose Alfredo Montoya Alvarez (CRc) 0:20:20 9 Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) 0:27:03 10 Enrique Artavia Cedeño (CRc) 0:27:04 11 Roberto Heras (Spa) 0:29:35 12 Moises Hernandez Amaya (CRc) 0:29:43 13 Damian Perrin (Swi) 0:44:16 14 Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex) 0:48:01 15 Jefry Herrera Duarte (CRc) 0:51:02 16 Eddie Ramirez Barrantes (CRc) 1:00:42 17 Marco Perez Salguera (CRc) 1:21:16 18 Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex) 1:25:20 19 Sebastian Conejo (CRc) 1:47:48 20 Erick Campos Ramirez (CRc) 1:59:47 21 Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc) 2:19:23 22 Andres Bruna Serrano (CRc) 2:49:36 23 Diego Garcia Quesada (CRc) 2:59:46 24 Richard Nielsen (USA) 2:59:52 25 Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc) 3:00:53 26 Ahned Mancilla (Mex) 3:18:25 27 Dor Pinchevsky (Isr) 3:41:48 28 Roy Alfonso Segura Castro (CRc) 3:54:11 29 Paulo Hernandez Monge (CRc) 3:59:35 30 Andres Bolaños Amerling (CRc) 4:29:03 31 Esteban Vargas Ovares (CRc) 5:05:32 DSQ Rom Akerson (CRc)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique Pua Mata (USA) 5:54:11 2 Sonya Looney (USA) 1:27:25 3 Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc) 2:33:31 4 Yessenia Villalta Coto (CRc) 2:43:07 5 Cristine De Mezerville (CRc) 2:49:24 6 Cinthya Coto Elizondo (CRc) 2:49:33 7 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) 2:57:06 8 Kathy Judson (USA) 3:37:12 9 Rocío Monge (CRc) 3:42:52 10 Samantha Phillips (GBr) 4:02:18 11 Kathya Rojas Venegas (CRc) 4:15:29 12 Carolina Viquez Alpizar (CRc) 4:25:05

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc) 6:13:06 2 Pablo Sanchez Rodriguez (CRc) 0:04:05 3 Allen Castro (CRc) 0:04:58 4 Edgar Zumbado (CRc) 0:09:50 5 Fabricio Brenes Quiros (CRc) 0:15:06 6 Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc) 0:16:24 7 Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc) 0:34:23 8 Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc) 0:46:15 9 Pablo Castrillo M de Oca (CRc) 0:48:32 10 Rodrigo Herrera (CRc) 0:57:16 11 Manuel Rojas (CRc) 1:07:58 12 Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc) 1:08:53 13 Juan Carlos Fonseca Matarrita (CRc) 1:15:53 14 Edgar Navarro Marin (CRc) 1:17:20 15 Corey Scobey (USA) 1:23:23 16 Mario Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc) 1:33:58 17 Jairo Villalobos (CRc) 1:36:56 18 Allan Padilla Umaña (CRc) 1:37:31 19 Alejandro Madrigal Guerrero (CRc) 1:46:35 20 Paulo Arce Brenes (CRc) 1:55:53 21 Andres Fernandez Salazar (CRc) 1:56:41 22 Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc) 1:59:04 23 Sergio Acuña Aguilar (CRc) 2:00:18 24 Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc) 2:07:49 25 Pablo Cordero Pochet (CRc) 2:13:33 26 Tom Hipsz (Can) 2:13:34 27 Marlon Delgado Morera (CRc) 2:14:37 28 Leonardo Sanchez Guevara (CRc) 2:15:28 29 Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc) 2:16:56 30 Luis Urain Reyes (CRc) 2:25:36 31 Esteban Fonseca Zuñiga (CRc) 2:26:40 32 Juan Miguel Ortega Navarro (CRc) 2:29:47 33 Mauricio Odio Jarquin (CRc) 2:30:20 34 Henry Jesus Molina Vargas (CRc) 2:38:22 35 Erick Ramon Irigaray Flores (CRc) 2:39:17 36 Oscar Molina (CRc) 2:48:57 37 Jose Guadalupe Benitez (Mex) 3:01:20 38 Juan Carlos Calderon Oconitrillo (CRc) 3:02:35 39 Bosco Matarrita Quesada (CRc) 3:02:51 40 Juan Luis Casalvolone Barguil (CRc) 3:06:34 41 Carlos Cordero Robles (CRc) 3:07:20 42 William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc) 3:23:28 43 Gustavo Adolfo Marin Solorzano (CRc) 3:25:34 44 Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc) 3:26:57 45 Alejandro Solano (CRc) 3:31:50 46 Juan Carlos Gonzalez Bolaños (CRc) 3:42:13 47 Luis Rubi (CRc) 3:50:35 48 Luis Diego Carballo Morera (CRc) 3:57:07 49 Juan Carlos Soto Brenes (CRc) 3:58:49 50 Alejandro Rivera Garita (CRc) 4:02:16 51 Cristian Eduardo Lara Herrera (CRc) 4:03:00 52 Carlos Roberto Salazar Solorzano (CRc) 4:03:46 53 Edgar Bonilla Castro (CRc) 4:08:59

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Salazar (CRc) 6:50:28 2 Enrique Saborío Pozuelo (CRc) 0:08:22 3 Shawn Gregory (USA) 0:30:50 4 Manfred Avila Kopper (CRc) 0:49:45 5 Willy Quiros Flores (CRc) 0:50:49 6 Alvaro Lang (CRc) 0:51:26 7 Erick Guzman Mora (CRc) 1:11:45 8 Leonel Solis Zuñiga (CRc) 1:18:24 9 Alberto Rodriguez (CRc) 1:25:38 10 Scott Rake (USA) 1:30:30 11 Jorge Antonio Quiros Ramirez (CRc) 1:35:18 12 Federico Rojas Calleja (CRc) 1:43:36 13 Leo Felipe Wexler (CRc) 1:50:15 14 Jose Pablo Jimenez Diaz (CRc) 1:52:41 15 Raimond Vargas Vega (CRc) 1:56:01 16 Marco Vinicio Gamboa Jara (CRc) 1:56:54 17 Elemer Vinicio Hidalgo Prado (CRc) 1:59:24 18 Carlos E. Calvo Ramazzini (CRc) 2:02:15 19 Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc) 2:02:35 20 Claude Vincent (Fra) 2:06:59 21 Ricardo Morera (CRc) 2:08:57 22 Ron Castia (USA) 2:08:59 23 Wagner Segura Jimenez (CRc) 2:19:14 24 Carlos Manuel Cespedes Vargas (CRc) 2:28:25 25 Arnaldo Brenes (CRc) 2:35:03 26 Allan Taylor Gorino (CRc) 2:37:34 27 Federico Escalante Fonseca (CRc) 2:44:03 28 Gustavo Herrera Dijeres (CRc) 2:46:38 29 Julio Molina Arias (CRc) 2:50:39 30 Oscar Enrique Vargas Montero (CRc) 2:55:27 31 Marco Antonio Calderon Leal (CRc) 3:13:15 32 Antonio Gazel (CRc) 3:14:07 33 Allan Zuñiga Cordero (CRc) 3:16:17 34 Patrick Haines (USA) 3:19:14 35 Oscar Camacho Madrigal (CRc) 3:21:42

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Duran Villalta (CRc) 6:35:44 2 Mauricio Pasos Odio (CRc) 1:13:47 3 Luis Alberto Barquero Solano (CRc) 1:25:33 4 Carlos Manuel Carranza Morales (CRc) 1:26:05 5 Manuel Enrique Avila Kopper (CRc) 1:46:33 6 Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc) 2:27:19 7 Gerardo Brenes Gonzalez (CRc) 3:01:41 8 Pedro Gerardo Zuñiga Vargas (CRc) 3:27:05 9 Rito Baez Rojas (CRc) 3:28:56 10 Pedro Felix Silva Mellizo (Per) 3:33:29

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jane Rynbrandt (USA) 7:57:21 2 Genevieve Evans (USA) 0:16:59 3 Eunice Rojas Oviedo (CRc) 0:18:13 4 Silvia Cob Delgado (CRc) 1:16:30 5 Laura Anderson (USA) 1:25:59 6 Silvia Saborio Taylor (CRc) 1:33:12 7 Rebeca Marin Solano (CRc) 1:48:53 8 Melida Lee Barbee Macrate (CRc) 1:55:35 9 Carlie Mock (USA) 2:00:01 10 Karla Piedra Alfaro (CRc) 2:05:52 11 Lena Yarbrough (USA) 2:10:30 12 Giannina Alvarez Herrera (CRc) 2:25:12

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sami Inkinen (Fin) 6:23:14 2 Jose SanJuan Martinez (Spa) 0:00:26 3 Geisel Nunes (Bra) 0:06:05 4 Andres Rivera Cespedes (CRc) 0:06:20 5 James Meyers (USA) 0:08:29 6 Esteban Rodriguez Rojas (CRc) 0:09:19 7 Alejandro Rojas Carazo (CRc) 0:14:16 8 Ronald Araya Garcia (CRc) 0:16:48 9 Wayne Morris UK 0:27:58 10 Carlos Fernando Estrada Toro (Col) 0:33:50 11 Esteban Rojas Rojas (CRc) 0:35:39 12 Bruce Young Nearing (CRc) 0:49:33 13 Eric Kollai (USA) 0:50:14 14 Eduardo Andres Ulate Fernandez (CRc) 0:52:02 15 José Arguedas Morera (CRc) 0:53:46 16 Gabriel Camacho (CRc) 0:56:44 17 Adam Puldford (USA) 1:05:11 18 Andres Salas Herrera (CRc) 1:07:15 19 Alejandro Solano Coto (CRc) 1:11:34 20 Manuel Sanchez Vilaplana (Spa) 1:11:37 21 Roy Rojas (CRc) 1:11:40 22 Christian Valerio (CRc) 1:12:01 23 Edgardo Sanchez Paniagua (CRc) 1:12:28 24 Nathaniel Grew Paul (CRc) 1:12:56 25 Julio Corengia (Arg) 1:18:28 26 Daniel Dittmer (USA) 1:18:45 27 Jose Miguel Quesada Hernandez (CRc) 1:21:14 28 Jose Joaquin Mora Quiros (CRc) 1:23:50 29 Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc) 1:24:37 30 Harry Rojas Sanchez (CRc) 1:24:43 31 Pierre Castagne (Bel) 1:24:44 32 Romulo Cobos (Ven) 1:24:56 33 Esteban Arce Vargas (CRc) 1:24:59 34 Andres Rivera Cespedes (CRc) 1:27:35 35 Daniel Cespedes Olivares (CRc) 1:29:19 36 Esteban Gomez Ramirez (Col) 1:30:12 37 Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc) 1:30:17 38 Edwin Andres Hidalgo Alfaro (CRc) 1:30:21 39 Jose Ramon Castañeda Gallegos (CRc) 1:31:16 40 Zlatko Piskulich (CRc) 1:31:31 41 Marcelo Villegas Gomez (Col) 1:31:58 42 Brad Tymchuk (Can) 1:32:08 43 Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc) 1:33:13 44 Juan Carlos Contreras Rave (CRc) 1:33:15 45 Freddy Nuñez Araya (CRc) 1:36:19 46 Jose Miranda (CRc) 1:37:04 47 Federico Gonzalez Collado (CRc) 1:37:49 48 Juan Carlos Villa Solano (CRc) 1:38:00 49 Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc) 1:38:21 50 Paul Zimski (USA) 1:38:57 51 Christian Lesko (CRc) 1:40:04 52 Scott Kuppersmith (USA) 1:40:46 53 Ty Maynard Lang (CRc) 1:45:40 54 Esteban Segura Chaves (CRc) 1:46:53 55 Felipe Sanabria Romero (CRc) 1:51:09 56 Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc) 1:51:14 57 Luis Daniel Conejo Ulloa (CRc) 1:51:30 58 Gustavo Zermeño (Mex) 1:51:34 59 Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc) 1:51:53 60 Alejandro Pecchio (Ven) 1:51:58 61 Christopher Music Gamboa (CRc) 1:53:11 62 Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc) 1:53:50 63 Josue Gomez Leal (CRc) 64 Alexander Meza Porras (CRc) 1:54:15 65 Mario Eduardo Rojas Rodriguez (CRc) 1:56:25 66 Juan Carlos Cruz Fernandez (CRc) 1:56:28 67 Ernesto Gerardo Vargas Arias (CRc) 1:57:09 68 Patrick Sweeney (IRI) 1:58:06 69 Victor Rojas (CRc) 2:00:11 70 Federico Robles Macaya (CRc) 2:02:47 71 Milton Fallas Barboza (CRc) 2:04:30 72 Abraham Camacho Viquez (CRc) 2:06:28 73 Giovanni Montini (Ita) 2:07:31 74 Oswaldo Alvarez Velazquez (CRc) 2:09:08 75 Jeremy Eden (Can) 2:09:20 76 Eric Warkentin (USA) 2:10:05 77 Julian Gerard Diaz Barcia (CRc) 2:11:00 78 Juan Gonzalo Tirado (Col) 2:12:10 79 Pablo Restrepo (Col) 2:12:11 80 Eric Cano Rodriguez (CRc) 2:12:37 81 Nicolas Gomez (Col) 2:15:07 82 Scott Chenue (USA) 2:15:39 83 Carlos Gonzalez Castro (CRc) 2:16:21 84 Omar Alfonso Alvarez Salas (CRc) 2:16:43 85 Donald Eldridge (USA) 2:17:52 86 Harold Alfaro Araya (CRc) 2:18:26 87 Gerardo Alvarado Sanchez (CRc) 2:19:42 88 John Stimpson (USA) 2:20:24 89 Cesar Andres Alcazar (CRc) 2:20:27 90 Jorge Mario Delgado Martinez (CRc) 2:24:23 91 Eric Goñi Vindas (CRc) 2:24:48 92 Randy Rhodes (USA) 2:25:18 93 Francisco Balma Calderon (CRc) 2:25:34 94 Serge Van Vuchelen (Bel) 2:26:06 95 Sergio Bautista Bautista (Spa) 2:26:29 96 Alexander Arias Morera (CRc) 2:29:06 97 Douglas Dijeres Sanchez (CRc) 2:29:34 98 Juan Elías Quiros Rojas (CRc) 2:29:54 99 Juan Alfredo Anaya Conejo (Mex) 2:30:50 100 Marco Chacon Quiros (CRc) 2:31:49 101 Mathijs De Wit (Ned) 2:31:51 102 Jhon Sagebiel (USA) 2:32:13 103 Alejandro Lopez Ríos (CRc) 2:32:52 104 Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru) 2:33:37 105 Wagner Salazar Castro (CRc) 2:35:29 106 Cesar Andres Arias Morera (CRc) 2:35:56 107 Guillermo Mora Kopper (CRc) 2:37:56 108 William Muecke (USA) 2:38:14 109 Alan Eastlund (USA) 2:39:40 110 Pedro Jaramillo (Col) 2:40:55 111 Michael Talbert (USA) 2:42:16 112 Bernardo Casillas (Mex) 2:42:49 113 Robert Duran Monge (CRc) 2:43:57 114 Mario Matarrita (CRc) 2:44:02 115 Klaus Rubensaal (Ger) 2:45:31 116 Andreas Wittmann (Ger) 2:45:33 117 Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc) 2:47:03 118 Luis Jean Pierre Boesch Echeverri (Hon) 2:48:40 119 Luis Fernando Conejo Morales (CRc) 2:53:07 120 Javier Segura Roman (CRc) 2:54:41 121 Andres Bonelli (Uru) 2:55:52 122 Oscar Villalobos Alfaro (CRc) 2:55:58 123 Paulo Quesada Pacheco (CRc) 2:56:33 124 Jesse Fruman (USA) 2:57:11 125 Mark Wynn (GBr) 2:57:12 126 Carlos Quiros Llobet (CRc) 2:57:51 127 Mike Criego (USA) 2:58:12 128 Ken Zylstra (USA) 2:58:57 129 Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc) 2:59:37 130 Chris Alstrin (USA) 3:00:04 131 Arturo Solis Jara (CRc) 3:00:09 132 Robert Lee (USA) 3:00:24 133 Gregory Hamilton (USA) 3:00:26 134 Julio Villalta Calvo (CRc) 3:00:56 135 Juan Jose Bonilla Alvarado (CRc) 3:02:52 136 Vincent Maillen (Bel) 3:03:14 137 Daniel Boromisa (USA) 3:04:59 138 Jamieson Knowlton (Can) 3:06:24 139 Alonso Gonzalez Villalobos (CRc) 3:06:53 140 Ricardo Piedra Morales (CRc) 3:06:54 141 Anthony R D'Amico Jr (USA) 3:06:56 142 Thomas Ashworth (Can) 3:07:04 143 John Pougiales (USA) 3:07:58 144 Jorge Arturo Garcia Porras (CRc) 3:12:13 145 Gustavo Marin Gonzales (CRc) 3:13:43 146 Gilberto Marin Leon (CRc) 3:14:10 147 Kevin Easley (USA) 3:14:50 148 Tom Wolf (USA) 3:16:19 149 Neil Mowbray (Can) 3:17:18 150 Ron Rel (USA) 3:17:43 151 Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc) 3:19:47 152 Juan Sebastian Quesada Vasquez (CRc) 3:20:16 153 Adrian Hidalgo Gomez (CRc) 3:22:01 154 Laurent Schoepp (Bel) 3:23:02 155 Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc) 3:24:54 156 Karch Kozak (USA) 3:25:05 157 Paolo Bertini (Ita) 3:25:52 158 Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru) 3:26:38 159 Rob Bilich (Cro) 3:27:00 160 Daniel Montero Quesada (CRc) 3:31:21 161 Douglas Sanchez Mejía (CRc) 3:31:27 162 Arnoldo Broutin (CRc) 3:32:40 163 Ivan Mclean (USA) 3:33:17 164 Jan Hofmeyr (USA) 3:33:20 165 Rafael Andres Arrieta Venegas (CRc) 3:39:00 166 Jose Antonio Menendez Madrigal (CRc) 3:39:01 167 Christian Podetti (CRc) 3:39:55 168 Pablo Gamez Bianchini (CRc) 3:40:01 169 Daniel Fornes (Arg) 3:40:03 170 Luis Diego Castro Martinez (CRc) 3:40:31 171 Luis Iglesias Cuadra (CRc) 3:41:08 172 Robert Aspinall Murray (CRc) 3:44:00 173 Esteban Cervantes (CRc) 3:47:13 174 Diego Gomez (CRc) 3:48:48 175 Ramon Reyes Cordoba (Pan) 3:50:19 176 Pedro Pontaque Garcia (CRc) 3:50:32 177 Christian Jimenez (CRc) 3:50:34 178 Rodrigo Trigueros Piedra (CRc) 3:50:37 179 Diego Nobrega (Bra) 3:51:08 180 Diego Gomes (Bra) 3:51:11 181 Noel Guevara Passot (CRc) 3:52:03 182 Rodrigo Campos Monge (CRc) 3:54:27 183 Javier Santos Villarreal (CRc) 3:54:35 184 Francisco Arana (Mex) 3:56:46 185 Rafael Angel Rojas Retana (CRc) 3:59:03 186 Freddy Quesada Miranda (CRc) 3:59:13 187 Eduardo Salazar (Per) 3:59:31 188 Eduardo Montilla (Arg) 4:00:11

p;