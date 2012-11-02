Trending

Dennis Porras gave the Costa Ricans their second stage win in two days at La Ruta de los Conquistadores at the end of stage 2 on Friday. Monique "Pua" Mata made it two stage victories in a row in the women's race.

In the general classification, Montoya maintained his lead in the standings while Grant moved up to second. Porras' bold performance moved him into third while Wells dropped from second to fifth. Mata continues to lead the women's race with a convincing gap.

The 79km stage took racers on a huge climb out of San Jose and past two volcanos: Irazu and Turrialba. They climbed high above the clouds on a road snaking through fertile countryside filled with terraced farms. Racers enjoyed refreshingly chilly morning weather, especially at the higher elevations and most donned jackets for the final, lengthy rock descent toward the finish.

Men

From the start, a group of Costa Ricans forced the pace as the race climbed up from San Jose toward the day's two volcanos. Porras, Deiber Esquivel, Enrique Artavia, Federico "Lico" Ramirez and stage 1 winner Paolo Montoya formed a five-man lead group as the road snaked its way up the mountains above the clouds.

American Alex Grant followed them closely, but yesterday's runner-up and last year's overall race winner Todd Wells, also from the USA, was noticeably absent among the leaders.

"As soon as we started climbing, it was clear that the Costa Ricans had an agenda today," said Grant.

Porras took over the lead and established a gap over the four chasers, who were eventually joined by Grant.

"At the start of the stage, I saw racers hurt from yesterday's stage," said Porras. "Therefore my plan was to sprint from the start. I felt very strong and we started setting the pace yet not losing the calm."

Ramirez and Artavia broke away from their fellow chasers in an effort to catch Porras. However, close to the top, Porras still had a 3:30 gap on the pair.

"I felt well recovered from yesterday," said Ramirez. "The high terrain was a good thing for me. I'm used to training at high altitude like that."

Artavia and Ramirez topped out at the summit together while Montoya, Esquivel and Grant crested the climb as a trio. Montoya stopped and took time at the summit aid station to let some air out of his tires in preparation for the descent off the Turrialba volcano. The race leader was hoping to avoid any flats which might cost him his place at the top of the standings.

Porras soloed to the finish line in a time of 3:39:26.

"Yesterday was a very harsh stage. I tried to keep my pace not to lose too much time. Today I tried to fight for the time I was missing," said Porras. Behind him, Artavia got away from Ramirez. Artavia claimed second at 1:26 while former La Ruta winner Ramirez was third in 4:04.

Montoya finished alone in fourth place another 45 seconds after Ramirez.

"Today I felt very good, more so than yesterday," said Montoya. "I had recovered very well. I took an intelligent approach to the race because I was afraid someone would attack me, such as Todd Wells. But he wasn't feeling good, so I attacked and went with the lead group. I also felt good on the downhill, but I rode with caution. I took some more minutes out of the other top guys."

Grant rounded out the top five at 8:03 while the last of the initial leaders, Esquivel, was sixth.

"It was a super hard day up and down the volcano," said Grant. "After a foggy and expectedly rough descent, I got a time split to Porras and realized that it was going to come down to seconds between us. I put my head down and powered along towards the finish."

Wells crossed the line in ninth place at 21:46. "Today was a really bad day for me. I came out of the group right at the start," said Wells. "I thought maybe I'd get going after a little bit, and I never got going. I kept dropping further and further back."

"Then I was hoping to have a good descent off the volcano, but I was also descending slowly as well. It was just a hard day all around... there was nothing in particular. I was just a little bit off."

Women

Monique "Pua" Mata rode to her second consecutive stage win at La Ruta in the women's category.

"You wake up and you don't know how you feel until you get on the bike," said Mata. "Of course, I'm a little tired, but the moment I throw my leg over the bike, it could be a different story. You start at 6:00 am and there's not a ton of time to warm up, plus you're in a parking lot in San Jose, you can't really spin around. I was riding around in circles."

"The neutral start is not neutral. I guess it's Tico neutral, but I'm on the gas at like 30mph. I knew that was going to happen. My goal is always to get away from the chaos, so you have to redline it for a little bit. Once the climb starts, it spreads out fast, and you can settle into a group."

Mata deliberately started slower as she thought it would be a long day, but then her legs kicked in. "I started picking guys off. It's good motivation having them up there. I caught this guy toward the top and it was good to follow someone with decent descending skills on the downhill."

"Every day is about staying safe and staying smart and keeping on my nutrition."

Jane Rynbrandt rode to second place on the day ahead of Genevieve Evans in third. Sonya Looney, who was second in the GC, pulled out due to illness after getting sick overnight and barely having enough energy to pedal out at the start.

Mata leads the GC ahead of Rynbrandt and Evans.

Stage 3

On the final day on Saturday, racers will undertake a shortened (relative to previous years) 55km stage for the leaders. They will race the flats toward the finish on the Carribean Sea, including the infamous elevated railroad bridges with missing trestles.

Going into the final stage, Montoya said, "About tomorrow, I am more tranquillo. I think it will be fast. It is a short stage. I will maybe try to win the stage tomorrow."

He and the other top favorites are skipping the optional rafting "stage" in the morning before the actual stage. Rafting does not count toward the GC.

Women's leader Mata said, "If you're not prepared for a different kind of adventure, this race could crack you. It's a beautiful country with beautiful people, and it'd be huge to walk away with the win tomorrow."

Full results for stage and brief results for general classification after stage 2

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Manuel Porras Murillo (CRc)3:39:26
2Enrique Artavia Cedeño (CRc)0:01:26
3Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)0:04:04
4Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:04:49
5Alex Grant (USA)0:08:03
6Deiber Esquivel Benavides (CRc)0:09:13
7Moises Hernandez Amaya (CRc)0:12:05
8Milton Ramos (Spa)0:15:48
9Todd Wells (USA)0:21:46
10Jose Alfredo Montoya Alvarez (CRc)0:29:21
11Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc)0:30:17
12Damian Perrin (Swi)0:33:09
13Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex)0:34:34
14Jefry Herrera Duarte (CRc)0:37:26
15Eddie Ramirez Barrantes (CRc)0:41:10
16Marco Perez Salguera (CRc)0:52:52
17Roberto Heras (Spa)1:09:09
18Erick Campos Ramirez (CRc)1:09:11
19Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex)1:16:48
20Sebastian Conejo (CRc)1:17:36
21Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc)1:36:28
22Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc)1:38:41
23Richard Nielsen (USA)1:54:28
24Diego Garcia Quesada (CRc)2:05:12
25Andres Bruna Serrano (CRc)2:07:49
26Roy Alfonso Segura Castro (CRc)2:32:13
27Ahned Mancilla (Mex)2:46:11
28Dor Pinchevsky (Isr)2:49:09
29Paulo Hernandez Monge (CRc)2:56:34
30Esteban Vargas Ovares (CRc)3:14:53
31Ibrahim Iturriaga Ros (CRc)3:18:44
32Andres Bolaños Amerling (CRc)3:19:10
33Andres Molina Solano (CRc)4:19:22
34Jose Manuel Monge Solano (CRc)5:29:21

Women (all)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Pua Mata (USA)4:34:40
2Jane Rynbrandt (USA)0:49:52
3Genevieve Evans (USA)1:25:14
4Cinthya Coto Elizondo (CRc)1:25:29
5Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc)1:29:27
6Silvia Cob Delgado (CRc)1:34:12
7Cristine De Mezerville (CRc)1:37:07
8Eunice Rojas Oviedo (CRc)1:46:49
9Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex)2:04:58
10Yessenia Villalta Coto (CRc)2:22:31
11Samantha Phillips (GBr)2:23:49
12Laura Anderson (USA)2:31:06
13Kathy Judson (USA)2:33:39
14Karla Piedra Alfaro (CRc)2:50:18
15Rebeca Marin Solano (CRc)2:56:53
16Carolina Viquez Alpizar (CRc)2:57:02
17Carlie Mock (USA)3:03:13
18Rocío Monge (CRc)3:23:00
19Lena Yarbrough (USA)3:28:21
20Melida Lee Barbee Macrate (CRc)3:38:14
21Kathya Rojas Venegas (CRc)3:39:40
22Lucia Ardon Morera (CRc)3:44:41
23Debbie Hunter (USA)3:50:40
24Giannina Alvarez Herrera (CRc)3:51:08
25Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc)4:17:42
26Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc)4:37:49
27Silvia Saborio Taylor (CRc)4:40:28
28Ariadna Abad (Ven)4:44:27

Master men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Sanchez Rodriguez (CRc)4:23:58
2Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc)0:17:01
3Edgar Zumbado (CRc)0:25:21
4William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc)0:26:41
5Fabricio Brenes Quiros (CRc)0:31:28
6Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc)0:32:20
7Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)0:35:20
8Corey Scobey (USA)0:43:35
9Allen Castro (CRc)0:46:06
10Manuel Rojas (CRc)0:55:41
11Edgar Navarro Marin (CRc)0:57:27
12Luis Urain Reyes (CRc)0:59:36
13Pablo Castrillo M de Oca (CRc)1:01:38
14Mario Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc)1:02:36
15Rodrigo Herrera (CRc)1:03:27
16Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)1:03:49
17Paulo Arce Brenes (CRc)1:07:37
18Jairo Villalobos (CRc)1:10:10
19Carlos Roberto Salazar Solorzano (CRc)1:17:00
20Alfonso Quesada Fernandez (CRc)1:18:17
21Marlon Delgado Morera (CRc)1:21:19
22Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc)1:21:29
23Alejandro Madrigal Guerrero (CRc)1:24:20
24William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc)1:25:47
25Juan Carlos Fonseca Matarrita (CRc)1:28:33
26Leonardo Sanchez Guevara (CRc)1:30:05
27Sergio Acuña Aguilar (CRc)1:31:39
28Tom Hipsz (Can)1:38:14
29Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)1:40:00
30Juan Miguel Ortega Navarro (CRc)1:42:07
31Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc)1:43:48
32Carlos Cordero Robles (CRc)1:49:06
33Erick Ramon Irigaray Flores (CRc)1:50:28
34Andres Fernandez Salazar (CRc)1:50:58
35Pablo Cordero Pochet (CRc)1:51:25
36Luis Rubi (CRc)1:52:23
37Juan Carlos Calderon Oconitrillo (CRc)2:00:02
38Mauricio Odio Jarquin (CRc)2:01:43
39Bosco Matarrita Quesada (CRc)2:02:02
40Esteban Fonseca Zuñiga (CRc)2:04:37
41Oscar Molina (CRc)2:05:34
42Henry Jesus Molina Vargas (CRc)2:07:48
43Juan Luis Casalvolone Barguil (CRc)2:13:32
44Alejandro Solano (CRc)2:18:56
45Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc)2:22:36
46Edgar Bonilla Castro (CRc)2:38:40
47Walter Astua Ulloa (CRc)2:46:56
48Jose Guadalupe Benitez (Mex)2:47:18
49Gustavo Adolfo Marin Solorzano (CRc)2:59:06
50Juan Carlos Soto Brenes (CRc)3:07:46
51Luis Fernando Chavarria Gamboa (CRc)3:11:15
52Javier Corrales Arbizú (CRc)3:18:04
53Juan Carlos Gonzalez Bolaños (CRc)3:27:42
54Alejandro Rivera Garita (CRc)3:32:55
55Luis Diego Carballo Morera (CRc)3:38:00
56Cristian Eduardo Lara Herrera (CRc)3:39:01
57Guillermo Cubillo Jimenez (CRc)3:45:55
58Jonathan Acuña Delgado (CRc)3:59:59
59Ricardo Schmidt Cespedes (CRc)4:33:01

Master men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Salazar (CRc)4:56:17
2Manfred Avila Kopper (CRc)0:08:44
3Mauricio Alvarez Mata (CRc)0:14:58
4Shawn Gregory (USA)0:24:37
5Enrique Saborío Pozuelo (CRc)0:29:57
6Carlos E. Calvo Ramazzini (CRc)0:30:08
7Scott Rake (USA)0:31:13
8Ricardo Adolfo Suarez Belmonte (Col)0:43:46
9Alberto A Rodriguez (CRc)0:43:47
10Ron Castia (USA)0:45:55
11Erick Guzman Mora (CRc)0:53:33
12Willy Quiros Flores (CRc)0:55:24
13Jose Pablo Jimenez Diaz (CRc)1:02:44
14Carlos Manuel Cespedes Vargas (CRc)1:05:48
15Leonel Solis Zuñiga (CRc)1:08:54
16Raimond Vargas Vega (CRc)1:15:14
17Jorge Antonio Quiros Ramirez (CRc)1:16:33
18Arnaldo Brenes (CRc)1:23:20
19Wagner Segura Jimenez (CRc)1:28:15
20Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc)1:32:41
21Federico Rojas Calleja (CRc)1:33:39
22Leo Felipe Wexler (CRc)1:44:21
23Marco Vinicio Gamboa Jara (CRc)1:48:56
24Antonio Gazel (CRc)1:53:13
25Ricardo Morera (CRc)1:55:02
26Marco Antonio Calderon Leal (CRc)1:56:03
27Claude Vincent (Fra)2:17:41
28Federico Escalante Fonseca (CRc)2:19:07
29Allan Taylor Gorino (CRc)2:23:36
30Allan Zuñiga Cordero (CRc)2:28:00
31Elemer Vinicio Hidalgo Prado (CRc)2:29:32
32Oscar Camacho Madrigal (CRc)2:35:04
33Oscar Enrique Vargas Montero (CRc)2:55:23
34Ronald Hernandez Alvarado (CRc)2:56:27
35Erick Richmond Padilla (CRc)3:06:47
36Julio Molina Arias (CRc)3:14:28
37Patrick Haines (USA)3:18:03
38Gustavo Herrera Dijeres (CRc)3:37:59
39Luis Felipe Villegas Araya (CRc)3:38:39
40Franklin Ricardo Matamoros Alpizar (CRc)3:40:32
41Eduardo Barth Ulate (CRc)4:46:51
42Sóstenes Melgarejo (Mex)5:12:34

Master men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Manuel Carranza Morales (CRc)5:22:39
2Carlos Duran Villalta (CRc)0:13:31
3Manuel Enrique Avila Kopper (CRc)0:25:36
4Luis Alberto Barquero Solano (CRc)0:46:18
5Mauricio Pasos Odio (CRc)1:02:56
6Roberto Fernandez Zelada (CRc)1:23:29
7Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)1:29:44
8Rito Baez Rojas (CRc)1:42:38
9Pedro Felix Silva Mellizo (Per)1:51:59
10Gerardo Brenes Gonzalez (CRc)2:33:35
11Pedro Gerardo Zuñiga Vargas (CRc)4:00:56
12Francisco Adrian Cespedes Alvarez (CRc)4:07:52
13Gonzalo Antonio Mena Rojas (CRc)4:43:36

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geisel Nunes (Bra)4:22:09
2James Meyers (USA)0:14:20
3Jose SanJuan Martinez (Spa)0:23:07
4Esteban Rojas Rojas (CRc)0:31:30
5Andres Rivera Cespedes (CRc)0:34:11
6Carlos Fernando Estrada Toro (Col)0:36:01
7Sami Inkinen (Fin)0:36:10
8Fernando Trejo Veytia (Mex)0:40:32
9Alejandro Rojas Carazo (CRc)0:42:27
10Roy Rojas (CRc)0:49:40
11Edwin Andres Hidalgo Alfaro (CRc)0:50:12
12Daniel Dittmer (USA)0:52:51
13Pierre Castagne (Bel)0:54:32
14Adam Puldford (USA)0:55:09
15Gabriel Camacho (CRc)0:55:58
16Juan Gonzalo Tirado (Col)0:57:34
17Marcelo Villegas Gomez (Col)
18Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc)0:58:37
19Eduardo Andres Ulate Fernandez (CRc)0:59:45
20Bruce Young Nearing (CRc)1:01:46
21Alejandro Solano Coto (CRc)1:02:55
22Pablo Restrepo (Col)1:06:39
23Edgardo Sanchez Paniagua (CRc)1:07:04
24Harry Rojas Sanchez (CRc)1:07:06
25Matt Luhn (USA)1:10:28
26Zlatko Piskulich (CRc)1:12:16
27Jose Ramon Castañeda Gallegos (CRc)1:13:09
28Esteban Segura Chaves (CRc)1:13:26
29Romulo Cobos (Ven)1:13:28
30Brad Tymchuk (Can)1:13:53
31Omar Alfonso Alvarez Salas (CRc)1:14:05
32Eric Kollai (USA)1:20:00
33Federico Gonzalez Collado (CRc)1:20:48
34Valerio Christian (CRc)1:21:45
35Paul Zimski (USA)1:23:40
36Vincent Maillen (Bel)1:25:41
37Cesar Andres Alcazar (CRc)1:25:50
38Christian Lesko (CRc)1:26:05
39Alexander Arias Morera (CRc)1:26:11
40Serge Van Vuchelen (Bel)1:26:16
41Nathaniel Grew Paul (CRc)1:27:38
42Giovanni Montini (Ita)1:27:40
43Paolo Bertini (Ita)1:28:03
44Noel Guevara Passot (CRc)1:28:34
45José Arguedas Morera (CRc)1:28:49
46Manuel Sanchez Vilaplana (Spa)1:30:01
47Juan Carlos Villa Solano (CRc)1:31:04
48Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc)1:33:10
49Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc)1:33:15
50Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc)1:33:30
51Ron Rel (USA)1:34:40
52Ernesto Gerardo Vargas Arias (CRc)1:35:23
53Daniel Cespedes Olivares (CRc)1:36:20
54Cesar Andres Arias Morera (CRc)1:36:47
55Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc)1:36:54
56Julian Gerard Diaz Barcia (CRc)1:37:13
57Renato Umaña Rojas (CRc)1:38:25
58Juan Carlos Cruz Fernandez (CRc)1:38:57
59Daniel Montero Quesada (CRc)1:39:17
60Esteban Arce Vargas (CRc)1:39:42
61Jose Joaquin Mora Quiros (CRc)1:41:51
62Harold Alfaro Araya (CRc)1:42:30
63Eric Warkentin (USA)1:42:33
64Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)1:42:58
65Jose Miranda (CRc)1:43:23
66Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc)1:44:20
67Sergio Bautista Bautista (Spa)1:45:34
68Esteban Gomez Ramirez (Col)1:46:13
69Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc)1:47:08
70Jeremy Eden (Can)1:49:03
71Andres Salas Herrera (CRc)1:49:22
72Julio Corengia (Arg)1:49:23
73Juan Elías Quiros Rojas (CRc)1:49:59
74Ken Zylstra (USA)1:50:15
75Freddy Nuñez Araya (CRc)1:50:25
76Vincent Gouverneur (Bel)1:50:33
77Gustavo Zermeño (Mex)1:50:58
78Josue Gomez Leal (CRc)1:51:48
79Mario Eduardo Rojas Rodriguez (CRc)1:51:54
80Eric Cano Rodriguez (CRc)1:53:37
81Donald Eldridge (USA)1:55:01
82Milton Fallas Barboza (CRc)1:55:24
83Andres Gamboa (CRc)1:58:24
84Patrick Sweeney (IRI)1:59:16
85Francisco Balma Calderon (CRc)1:59:34
86Guillermo Mora Kopper (CRc)2:00:36
87Ty Maynard Lang (CRc)2:00:39
88Wagner Salazar Castro (CRc)2:03:22
89Federico Robles Macaya (CRc)2:05:23
90Luis Daniel Conejo Ulloa (CRc)2:06:10
91Robert Aspinall Murray (CRc)2:06:14
92William Muecke (USA)2:06:41
93Claudio Ortiz Caruti (Chi)2:07:34
94Alan Eastlund (USA)2:07:49
95Kevin Easley (USA)2:08:41
96Christopher Music Gamboa (CRc)2:09:36
97Andreas Wittmann (Ger)2:09:45
98Nicolas Gomez (Col)2:10:33
99Andres Bonelli (Uru)2:10:39
100Oscar Villalobos Alfaro (CRc)2:10:50
101Randy Rhodes (USA)2:11:53
102Juan Carlos Contreras Rave (CRc)2:12:20
103Oswaldo Alvarez Velazquez (CRc)2:12:45
104Arturo Solis Jara (CRc)2:13:24
105Daniel Boromisa (USA)2:14:13
106Alejandro Lopez Ríos (CRc)2:14:19
107Klaus Rubensaal (Ger)2:14:57
108Mathijs De Wit (Ned)2:15:01
109Alonso Gonzalez Villalobos (CRc)2:17:27
110Abraham Camacho Viquez (CRc)2:19:13
111Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc)2:19:30
112Jorge Mario Delgado Martinez (CRc)2:19:51
113Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru)2:19:54
114Gerhard Linner (CRc)2:20:25
115Ricardo Piedra Morales (CRc)2:21:08
116Pedro Jaramillo (Col)2:22:47
117Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc)2:23:07
118Paul Shearer (Saf)2:23:33
119John Pougiales (USA)2:24:22
120Javier Segura Roman (CRc)2:25:50
121Miguel Angel Cordero Ardon (CRc)2:26:31
122Luis Jean Pierre Boesch Echeverri (Hon)2:30:09
123Ernesto Cruz Fuentes (CRc)2:31:50
124Alexander Meza Porras (CRc)2:32:12
125Rob Bilich (Cro)2:32:17
126Juan Alfredo Anaya Conejo (Mex)2:33:26
127Bernardo Casillas (Mex)2:33:27
128Juan Sebastian Quesada Vasquez (CRc)2:33:42
129Felipe Sanabria Romero (CRc)2:35:00
130Anthony R D'Amico Jr (USA)2:35:21
131John Stimpson (USA)2:35:27
132Paulo Quesada Pacheco (CRc)2:39:00
133Luis Fernando Conejo Morales (CRc)2:39:54
134Jorge Arturo Garcia Porras (CRc)2:42:34
135Alejandro Pecchio (Ven)2:42:39
136Chris Alstrin (USA)2:43:40
137Victor Rojas (CRc)2:44:45
138Scott Chenue (USA)2:45:21
139Andreas Wittmann (Ger)2:46:54
140Michael Talbert (USA)2:47:00
141Carlos Quiros Llobet (CRc)2:47:02
142Mike Criego (USA)2:47:30
143Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc)2:49:09
144Victor Ramirez Valerio (CRc)2:49:40
145Marco Chacon Quiros (CRc)2:49:49
146James Montiel Garcia (CRc)2:50:06
147Karch Kozak (USA)2:51:51
148Walter Plumb (USA)2:53:53
149Arnoldo Broutin (CRc)2:53:54
150Andreas Wittmann (Ger)2:56:31
151Jamieson Knowlton (Can)2:56:47
152Pablo Gamez Bianchini (CRc)2:56:48
153Adrian Hidalgo Gomez (CRc)2:56:50
154Bradley Pope (USA)2:57:18
155Rodrigo Campos Monge (CRc)2:57:19
156Douglas Sanchez Mejía (CRc)2:57:24
157Gregory Hamilton (USA)2:57:59
158Robert Lee (USA)2:58:01
159Francisco De Mendiola (CRc)2:58:33
160Tom Wolf (USA)3:04:19
161Esteban Alberto Echandi Maroto (CRc)3:04:53
162Mark Wynn (GBr)3:05:41
163Luis Diego Castro Martinez (CRc)3:09:14
164Alex Fernando Mata Abdelnour (CRc)3:09:31
165Juan Jose Bonilla Alvarado (CRc)3:09:36
166Gerardo Alvarado Sanchez (CRc)3:09:37
167Laurent Schoepp (Bel)3:11:24
168Mario Matarrita (CRc)3:13:01
169Eduardo F. Llach (ESa)3:14:10
170Thomas Ashworth (Can)3:15:19
171Giorgio Alessi (Ita)3:15:51
172Thomas Falloon (USA)3:16:04
173Carlos Alfredo Rio (Mex)3:20:43
174Javier Santos Villarreal (CRc)3:21:39
175Juan Gabriel Valerin Machado (CRc)3:21:40
176Christian Podetti (CRc)
177Peter Hughes (GBr)3:23:16
178Miguel Mauricio Fallas Acosta (CRc)3:24:15
179Diego Nobrega (Bra)3:25:48
180Jesse Fruman (USA)3:25:49
181Diego Gomes (Bra)3:25:50
182Renzo Muñoz (Per)3:27:58
183Steven Phillip (USA)3:28:01
184Cliff Richmond (USA)3:28:07
185Edwin Fishel (CRc)3:28:23
186Jose Antonio Menendez Madrigal (CRc)3:28:46
187Rafael Andres Arrieta Venegas (CRc)3:28:47
188Ivan Mclean (USA)3:29:18
189Jan Hofmeyr (USA)3:29:23
190Doug Yeakel (USA)3:31:19
191Chip Woodland (USA)3:31:20
192Adrian Agüero Aguilar (CRc)3:31:43
193Gustavo Marin Gonzales (CRc)3:32:37
194Carlos Roberto Espinoza Espinoza (CRc)3:32:54
195Gilberto Marin Leon (CRc)3:34:02
196Ramon Reyes Cordoba (Pan)3:35:45
197Luis Andres Obando Mendez (CRc)3:36:33
198Chad Davidson (GBr)3:38:31
199Stepp Cerdas Alvarado (CRc)3:40:20
200Cristhian Manuel Corrales Quesada (CRc)3:40:50
201Eduardo Montilla (Arg)3:43:28
202Carlos Gerardo Gonzalez Chaves (CRc)3:43:54
203Mario Merino Morales (CRc)3:45:10
204Esteban Cordero Llobet (CRc)3:49:51
205Diego Gomez (CRc)3:50:32
206Luis Sanchez Artavia (CRc)3:52:02
207Pedro Pontaque Garcia (CRc)3:55:56
208Daniel Fornes (Arg)4:00:04
209Luis Iglesias Cuadra (CRc)4:00:48
210Luis Ernesto Rodriguez Cortinas (Mex)4:01:17
211Neil Mowbray (Can)4:01:37
212Christian Jimenez (CRc)4:02:06
213Evelio Delgado Castro (CRc)4:03:09
214Gonzalo Belmont Penny (Per)4:03:35
215Freddy Quesada Miranda (CRc)4:03:40
216Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc)4:03:41
217Claudio Luis Sanchez Morrill (Mex)4:04:35
218Simon Ritchie (USA)4:05:03
219Robert Travers (USA)4:06:26
220Ronny Quiros Ulloa (CRc)4:07:27
221Esteban Cervantes (CRc)4:14:33
222Mike Lawler (USA)4:21:52
223Alvaro Mendez Fernandez (CRc)4:22:06
224Jhon Sagebiel (USA)4:25:08
225Rafael Angel Rojas Retana (CRc)4:26:20
226Hector Daniel Ibelles navarro (Mex)
227Webb Radcliff (USA)4:26:34
228Luciano Beeche (CRc)4:27:49
229Jared Van Tonder (Saf)4:29:02
230Victor Rojas (CRc)4:29:39
231Minor Sanchez Nuñez (CRc)4:30:11
232Octavio Lara (Mex)4:30:27
233Francisco Arana (Mex)4:34:44
234Juan Carlos Zumbado Montero (CRc)4:37:16
235Victor Manuel Valdez Martinez (Mex)4:37:59
236Jose Jaime Torres Juarez (Mex)4:41:43
237Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc)4:46:35
238Jeffrey A. Leenhouts (USA)4:47:27
239Carlos Gonzalez Villareal (Mex)4:47:32
240Arturo Emigdio Contreras (Per)4:52:29
241Colin Van Wijk (Ger)4:52:47
242Dante Medri (CRc)4:52:54
243Marco Perez (CRc)5:01:51
244Luis Gerardo Mora Gonzalez (CRc)5:06:35
245Alvaro Vega Cortes (CRc)5:10:09
246Manuel Ramirez Alfaro (CRc)5:12:24
247Jose Vega (USA)5:12:55
248Luis Diego Gutierrez Marin (CRc)5:13:58
249Marcelo Pontigo Aguilar (CRc)5:14:00
250Johan Garcia Barquero (CRc)5:18:55
251Gilberto Alexander Gutierrez Soto (CRc)5:18:56
252Leonel Alberto Sanchez Bolaños (CRc)5:18:57
253Marvin Cerdas Montano (CRc)
254Federico Guth Blanco (CRc)5:20:58
255Billy Guth Blanco (CRc)5:21:00
256Mark Falloon (USA)5:22:15
257Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc)5:22:20
258Gualberto S. Rojas Llanos (Ven)5:24:21
259Victor Dien Chuen (CRc)5:31:48
260Scott Perschke (USA)5:32:58
261Stan Ritchie (USA)5:33:00
262Luis Guillermo Coto Perez (CRc)5:39:41
263Benson Martinez (Phi)5:41:13
264Enrique Humberto Valverde Solano (CRc)5:46:21
265Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc)5:47:16
266Keylor Salas Campos (CRc)5:47:20
267Oliver Templo (Phi)5:52:22
268Gregg Lawler (USA)5:55:40

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Montoya (CRc)8:45:34
2Alex Grant (USA)0:13:15
3Dennis Porras (CRc)0:13:37
4Deiber Esquivel (CRc)0:17:55
5Todd Wells (USA)0:19:05
6Lico Ramirez (CRc)0:19:08
7Enrique Artavia (CRc)0:23:41
8Milton Ramos (Spa)0:27:03
9Moises Hernandez (CRc)0:36:59
10Jose Montoya (CRc)0:44:52

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pua Mata (USA)

 

