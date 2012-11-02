Image 1 of 24 Dennis Porras solos toward victory in stage 2 of La Ruta (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 24 Dennis Porras off the front (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 3 of 24 The four leaders (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 4 of 24 The Groupo Orosi team gets ready for a feed (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 5 of 24 Paolo Montoya looks back to check on his rivals (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 6 of 24 Men's leader Paolo Montoya at the front (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 7 of 24 Alex Grant grunts up a steep section (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 8 of 24 The lead men on a tough climb (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 9 of 24 Alex Grant chases the lead group (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 10 of 24 Federico Ramirez leads Enrique Artavia (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 11 of 24 Paolo Montoya leads Federico Ramirez (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 12 of 24 Alex Grant successfully bridges up (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 13 of 24 Paolo Montoya had a good day and kept his leader's jersey (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 14 of 24 Federico Ramirez (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 15 of 24 Women's leader Pua Mata (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 16 of 24 Pua Mata passes some cows by the roadside en route to a stage victory (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 17 of 24 A rider on a climb (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 18 of 24 Todd Wells struggled on stage 2 (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 19 of 24 A photographer sets up his shot (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 20 of 24 The descent is fast and technical (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 21 of 24 A rider flies downhill (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 22 of 24 Dennis Porras solos toward a stage win (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 23 of 24 Dennis Porras in the lead (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 24 of 24 Monique Pua Mata descends off the volcano in the fog. She told Cyclingnews she could barely see to pick her line due to conditions. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Dennis Porras gave the Costa Ricans their second stage win in two days at La Ruta de los Conquistadores at the end of stage 2 on Friday. Monique "Pua" Mata made it two stage victories in a row in the women's race.

In the general classification, Montoya maintained his lead in the standings while Grant moved up to second. Porras' bold performance moved him into third while Wells dropped from second to fifth. Mata continues to lead the women's race with a convincing gap.

The 79km stage took racers on a huge climb out of San Jose and past two volcanos: Irazu and Turrialba. They climbed high above the clouds on a road snaking through fertile countryside filled with terraced farms. Racers enjoyed refreshingly chilly morning weather, especially at the higher elevations and most donned jackets for the final, lengthy rock descent toward the finish.

Men

From the start, a group of Costa Ricans forced the pace as the race climbed up from San Jose toward the day's two volcanos. Porras, Deiber Esquivel, Enrique Artavia, Federico "Lico" Ramirez and stage 1 winner Paolo Montoya formed a five-man lead group as the road snaked its way up the mountains above the clouds.

American Alex Grant followed them closely, but yesterday's runner-up and last year's overall race winner Todd Wells, also from the USA, was noticeably absent among the leaders.

"As soon as we started climbing, it was clear that the Costa Ricans had an agenda today," said Grant.

Porras took over the lead and established a gap over the four chasers, who were eventually joined by Grant.

"At the start of the stage, I saw racers hurt from yesterday's stage," said Porras. "Therefore my plan was to sprint from the start. I felt very strong and we started setting the pace yet not losing the calm."

Ramirez and Artavia broke away from their fellow chasers in an effort to catch Porras. However, close to the top, Porras still had a 3:30 gap on the pair.

"I felt well recovered from yesterday," said Ramirez. "The high terrain was a good thing for me. I'm used to training at high altitude like that."

Artavia and Ramirez topped out at the summit together while Montoya, Esquivel and Grant crested the climb as a trio. Montoya stopped and took time at the summit aid station to let some air out of his tires in preparation for the descent off the Turrialba volcano. The race leader was hoping to avoid any flats which might cost him his place at the top of the standings.

Porras soloed to the finish line in a time of 3:39:26.

"Yesterday was a very harsh stage. I tried to keep my pace not to lose too much time. Today I tried to fight for the time I was missing," said Porras. Behind him, Artavia got away from Ramirez. Artavia claimed second at 1:26 while former La Ruta winner Ramirez was third in 4:04.

Montoya finished alone in fourth place another 45 seconds after Ramirez.

"Today I felt very good, more so than yesterday," said Montoya. "I had recovered very well. I took an intelligent approach to the race because I was afraid someone would attack me, such as Todd Wells. But he wasn't feeling good, so I attacked and went with the lead group. I also felt good on the downhill, but I rode with caution. I took some more minutes out of the other top guys."

Grant rounded out the top five at 8:03 while the last of the initial leaders, Esquivel, was sixth.

"It was a super hard day up and down the volcano," said Grant. "After a foggy and expectedly rough descent, I got a time split to Porras and realized that it was going to come down to seconds between us. I put my head down and powered along towards the finish."

Wells crossed the line in ninth place at 21:46. "Today was a really bad day for me. I came out of the group right at the start," said Wells. "I thought maybe I'd get going after a little bit, and I never got going. I kept dropping further and further back."

"Then I was hoping to have a good descent off the volcano, but I was also descending slowly as well. It was just a hard day all around... there was nothing in particular. I was just a little bit off."

Women

Monique "Pua" Mata rode to her second consecutive stage win at La Ruta in the women's category.

"You wake up and you don't know how you feel until you get on the bike," said Mata. "Of course, I'm a little tired, but the moment I throw my leg over the bike, it could be a different story. You start at 6:00 am and there's not a ton of time to warm up, plus you're in a parking lot in San Jose, you can't really spin around. I was riding around in circles."

"The neutral start is not neutral. I guess it's Tico neutral, but I'm on the gas at like 30mph. I knew that was going to happen. My goal is always to get away from the chaos, so you have to redline it for a little bit. Once the climb starts, it spreads out fast, and you can settle into a group."

Mata deliberately started slower as she thought it would be a long day, but then her legs kicked in. "I started picking guys off. It's good motivation having them up there. I caught this guy toward the top and it was good to follow someone with decent descending skills on the downhill."

"Every day is about staying safe and staying smart and keeping on my nutrition."

Jane Rynbrandt rode to second place on the day ahead of Genevieve Evans in third. Sonya Looney, who was second in the GC, pulled out due to illness after getting sick overnight and barely having enough energy to pedal out at the start.

Mata leads the GC ahead of Rynbrandt and Evans.

Stage 3

On the final day on Saturday, racers will undertake a shortened (relative to previous years) 55km stage for the leaders. They will race the flats toward the finish on the Carribean Sea, including the infamous elevated railroad bridges with missing trestles.

Going into the final stage, Montoya said, "About tomorrow, I am more tranquillo. I think it will be fast. It is a short stage. I will maybe try to win the stage tomorrow."

He and the other top favorites are skipping the optional rafting "stage" in the morning before the actual stage. Rafting does not count toward the GC.

Women's leader Mata said, "If you're not prepared for a different kind of adventure, this race could crack you. It's a beautiful country with beautiful people, and it'd be huge to walk away with the win tomorrow."

Full results for stage and brief results for general classification after stage 2

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dennis Manuel Porras Murillo (CRc) 3:39:26 2 Enrique Artavia Cedeño (CRc) 0:01:26 3 Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) 0:04:04 4 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 0:04:49 5 Alex Grant (USA) 0:08:03 6 Deiber Esquivel Benavides (CRc) 0:09:13 7 Moises Hernandez Amaya (CRc) 0:12:05 8 Milton Ramos (Spa) 0:15:48 9 Todd Wells (USA) 0:21:46 10 Jose Alfredo Montoya Alvarez (CRc) 0:29:21 11 Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc) 0:30:17 12 Damian Perrin (Swi) 0:33:09 13 Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex) 0:34:34 14 Jefry Herrera Duarte (CRc) 0:37:26 15 Eddie Ramirez Barrantes (CRc) 0:41:10 16 Marco Perez Salguera (CRc) 0:52:52 17 Roberto Heras (Spa) 1:09:09 18 Erick Campos Ramirez (CRc) 1:09:11 19 Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex) 1:16:48 20 Sebastian Conejo (CRc) 1:17:36 21 Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc) 1:36:28 22 Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc) 1:38:41 23 Richard Nielsen (USA) 1:54:28 24 Diego Garcia Quesada (CRc) 2:05:12 25 Andres Bruna Serrano (CRc) 2:07:49 26 Roy Alfonso Segura Castro (CRc) 2:32:13 27 Ahned Mancilla (Mex) 2:46:11 28 Dor Pinchevsky (Isr) 2:49:09 29 Paulo Hernandez Monge (CRc) 2:56:34 30 Esteban Vargas Ovares (CRc) 3:14:53 31 Ibrahim Iturriaga Ros (CRc) 3:18:44 32 Andres Bolaños Amerling (CRc) 3:19:10 33 Andres Molina Solano (CRc) 4:19:22 34 Jose Manuel Monge Solano (CRc) 5:29:21

Women (all) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Monique Pua Mata (USA) 4:34:40 2 Jane Rynbrandt (USA) 0:49:52 3 Genevieve Evans (USA) 1:25:14 4 Cinthya Coto Elizondo (CRc) 1:25:29 5 Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc) 1:29:27 6 Silvia Cob Delgado (CRc) 1:34:12 7 Cristine De Mezerville (CRc) 1:37:07 8 Eunice Rojas Oviedo (CRc) 1:46:49 9 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) 2:04:58 10 Yessenia Villalta Coto (CRc) 2:22:31 11 Samantha Phillips (GBr) 2:23:49 12 Laura Anderson (USA) 2:31:06 13 Kathy Judson (USA) 2:33:39 14 Karla Piedra Alfaro (CRc) 2:50:18 15 Rebeca Marin Solano (CRc) 2:56:53 16 Carolina Viquez Alpizar (CRc) 2:57:02 17 Carlie Mock (USA) 3:03:13 18 Rocío Monge (CRc) 3:23:00 19 Lena Yarbrough (USA) 3:28:21 20 Melida Lee Barbee Macrate (CRc) 3:38:14 21 Kathya Rojas Venegas (CRc) 3:39:40 22 Lucia Ardon Morera (CRc) 3:44:41 23 Debbie Hunter (USA) 3:50:40 24 Giannina Alvarez Herrera (CRc) 3:51:08 25 Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc) 4:17:42 26 Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc) 4:37:49 27 Silvia Saborio Taylor (CRc) 4:40:28 28 Ariadna Abad (Ven) 4:44:27

Master men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Sanchez Rodriguez (CRc) 4:23:58 2 Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc) 0:17:01 3 Edgar Zumbado (CRc) 0:25:21 4 William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc) 0:26:41 5 Fabricio Brenes Quiros (CRc) 0:31:28 6 Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc) 0:32:20 7 Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc) 0:35:20 8 Corey Scobey (USA) 0:43:35 9 Allen Castro (CRc) 0:46:06 10 Manuel Rojas (CRc) 0:55:41 11 Edgar Navarro Marin (CRc) 0:57:27 12 Luis Urain Reyes (CRc) 0:59:36 13 Pablo Castrillo M de Oca (CRc) 1:01:38 14 Mario Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc) 1:02:36 15 Rodrigo Herrera (CRc) 1:03:27 16 Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc) 1:03:49 17 Paulo Arce Brenes (CRc) 1:07:37 18 Jairo Villalobos (CRc) 1:10:10 19 Carlos Roberto Salazar Solorzano (CRc) 1:17:00 20 Alfonso Quesada Fernandez (CRc) 1:18:17 21 Marlon Delgado Morera (CRc) 1:21:19 22 Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc) 1:21:29 23 Alejandro Madrigal Guerrero (CRc) 1:24:20 24 William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc) 1:25:47 25 Juan Carlos Fonseca Matarrita (CRc) 1:28:33 26 Leonardo Sanchez Guevara (CRc) 1:30:05 27 Sergio Acuña Aguilar (CRc) 1:31:39 28 Tom Hipsz (Can) 1:38:14 29 Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc) 1:40:00 30 Juan Miguel Ortega Navarro (CRc) 1:42:07 31 Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc) 1:43:48 32 Carlos Cordero Robles (CRc) 1:49:06 33 Erick Ramon Irigaray Flores (CRc) 1:50:28 34 Andres Fernandez Salazar (CRc) 1:50:58 35 Pablo Cordero Pochet (CRc) 1:51:25 36 Luis Rubi (CRc) 1:52:23 37 Juan Carlos Calderon Oconitrillo (CRc) 2:00:02 38 Mauricio Odio Jarquin (CRc) 2:01:43 39 Bosco Matarrita Quesada (CRc) 2:02:02 40 Esteban Fonseca Zuñiga (CRc) 2:04:37 41 Oscar Molina (CRc) 2:05:34 42 Henry Jesus Molina Vargas (CRc) 2:07:48 43 Juan Luis Casalvolone Barguil (CRc) 2:13:32 44 Alejandro Solano (CRc) 2:18:56 45 Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc) 2:22:36 46 Edgar Bonilla Castro (CRc) 2:38:40 47 Walter Astua Ulloa (CRc) 2:46:56 48 Jose Guadalupe Benitez (Mex) 2:47:18 49 Gustavo Adolfo Marin Solorzano (CRc) 2:59:06 50 Juan Carlos Soto Brenes (CRc) 3:07:46 51 Luis Fernando Chavarria Gamboa (CRc) 3:11:15 52 Javier Corrales Arbizú (CRc) 3:18:04 53 Juan Carlos Gonzalez Bolaños (CRc) 3:27:42 54 Alejandro Rivera Garita (CRc) 3:32:55 55 Luis Diego Carballo Morera (CRc) 3:38:00 56 Cristian Eduardo Lara Herrera (CRc) 3:39:01 57 Guillermo Cubillo Jimenez (CRc) 3:45:55 58 Jonathan Acuña Delgado (CRc) 3:59:59 59 Ricardo Schmidt Cespedes (CRc) 4:33:01

Master men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Salazar (CRc) 4:56:17 2 Manfred Avila Kopper (CRc) 0:08:44 3 Mauricio Alvarez Mata (CRc) 0:14:58 4 Shawn Gregory (USA) 0:24:37 5 Enrique Saborío Pozuelo (CRc) 0:29:57 6 Carlos E. Calvo Ramazzini (CRc) 0:30:08 7 Scott Rake (USA) 0:31:13 8 Ricardo Adolfo Suarez Belmonte (Col) 0:43:46 9 Alberto A Rodriguez (CRc) 0:43:47 10 Ron Castia (USA) 0:45:55 11 Erick Guzman Mora (CRc) 0:53:33 12 Willy Quiros Flores (CRc) 0:55:24 13 Jose Pablo Jimenez Diaz (CRc) 1:02:44 14 Carlos Manuel Cespedes Vargas (CRc) 1:05:48 15 Leonel Solis Zuñiga (CRc) 1:08:54 16 Raimond Vargas Vega (CRc) 1:15:14 17 Jorge Antonio Quiros Ramirez (CRc) 1:16:33 18 Arnaldo Brenes (CRc) 1:23:20 19 Wagner Segura Jimenez (CRc) 1:28:15 20 Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc) 1:32:41 21 Federico Rojas Calleja (CRc) 1:33:39 22 Leo Felipe Wexler (CRc) 1:44:21 23 Marco Vinicio Gamboa Jara (CRc) 1:48:56 24 Antonio Gazel (CRc) 1:53:13 25 Ricardo Morera (CRc) 1:55:02 26 Marco Antonio Calderon Leal (CRc) 1:56:03 27 Claude Vincent (Fra) 2:17:41 28 Federico Escalante Fonseca (CRc) 2:19:07 29 Allan Taylor Gorino (CRc) 2:23:36 30 Allan Zuñiga Cordero (CRc) 2:28:00 31 Elemer Vinicio Hidalgo Prado (CRc) 2:29:32 32 Oscar Camacho Madrigal (CRc) 2:35:04 33 Oscar Enrique Vargas Montero (CRc) 2:55:23 34 Ronald Hernandez Alvarado (CRc) 2:56:27 35 Erick Richmond Padilla (CRc) 3:06:47 36 Julio Molina Arias (CRc) 3:14:28 37 Patrick Haines (USA) 3:18:03 38 Gustavo Herrera Dijeres (CRc) 3:37:59 39 Luis Felipe Villegas Araya (CRc) 3:38:39 40 Franklin Ricardo Matamoros Alpizar (CRc) 3:40:32 41 Eduardo Barth Ulate (CRc) 4:46:51 42 Sóstenes Melgarejo (Mex) 5:12:34

Master men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Manuel Carranza Morales (CRc) 5:22:39 2 Carlos Duran Villalta (CRc) 0:13:31 3 Manuel Enrique Avila Kopper (CRc) 0:25:36 4 Luis Alberto Barquero Solano (CRc) 0:46:18 5 Mauricio Pasos Odio (CRc) 1:02:56 6 Roberto Fernandez Zelada (CRc) 1:23:29 7 Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc) 1:29:44 8 Rito Baez Rojas (CRc) 1:42:38 9 Pedro Felix Silva Mellizo (Per) 1:51:59 10 Gerardo Brenes Gonzalez (CRc) 2:33:35 11 Pedro Gerardo Zuñiga Vargas (CRc) 4:00:56 12 Francisco Adrian Cespedes Alvarez (CRc) 4:07:52 13 Gonzalo Antonio Mena Rojas (CRc) 4:43:36

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geisel Nunes (Bra) 4:22:09 2 James Meyers (USA) 0:14:20 3 Jose SanJuan Martinez (Spa) 0:23:07 4 Esteban Rojas Rojas (CRc) 0:31:30 5 Andres Rivera Cespedes (CRc) 0:34:11 6 Carlos Fernando Estrada Toro (Col) 0:36:01 7 Sami Inkinen (Fin) 0:36:10 8 Fernando Trejo Veytia (Mex) 0:40:32 9 Alejandro Rojas Carazo (CRc) 0:42:27 10 Roy Rojas (CRc) 0:49:40 11 Edwin Andres Hidalgo Alfaro (CRc) 0:50:12 12 Daniel Dittmer (USA) 0:52:51 13 Pierre Castagne (Bel) 0:54:32 14 Adam Puldford (USA) 0:55:09 15 Gabriel Camacho (CRc) 0:55:58 16 Juan Gonzalo Tirado (Col) 0:57:34 17 Marcelo Villegas Gomez (Col) 18 Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc) 0:58:37 19 Eduardo Andres Ulate Fernandez (CRc) 0:59:45 20 Bruce Young Nearing (CRc) 1:01:46 21 Alejandro Solano Coto (CRc) 1:02:55 22 Pablo Restrepo (Col) 1:06:39 23 Edgardo Sanchez Paniagua (CRc) 1:07:04 24 Harry Rojas Sanchez (CRc) 1:07:06 25 Matt Luhn (USA) 1:10:28 26 Zlatko Piskulich (CRc) 1:12:16 27 Jose Ramon Castañeda Gallegos (CRc) 1:13:09 28 Esteban Segura Chaves (CRc) 1:13:26 29 Romulo Cobos (Ven) 1:13:28 30 Brad Tymchuk (Can) 1:13:53 31 Omar Alfonso Alvarez Salas (CRc) 1:14:05 32 Eric Kollai (USA) 1:20:00 33 Federico Gonzalez Collado (CRc) 1:20:48 34 Valerio Christian (CRc) 1:21:45 35 Paul Zimski (USA) 1:23:40 36 Vincent Maillen (Bel) 1:25:41 37 Cesar Andres Alcazar (CRc) 1:25:50 38 Christian Lesko (CRc) 1:26:05 39 Alexander Arias Morera (CRc) 1:26:11 40 Serge Van Vuchelen (Bel) 1:26:16 41 Nathaniel Grew Paul (CRc) 1:27:38 42 Giovanni Montini (Ita) 1:27:40 43 Paolo Bertini (Ita) 1:28:03 44 Noel Guevara Passot (CRc) 1:28:34 45 José Arguedas Morera (CRc) 1:28:49 46 Manuel Sanchez Vilaplana (Spa) 1:30:01 47 Juan Carlos Villa Solano (CRc) 1:31:04 48 Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc) 1:33:10 49 Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc) 1:33:15 50 Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc) 1:33:30 51 Ron Rel (USA) 1:34:40 52 Ernesto Gerardo Vargas Arias (CRc) 1:35:23 53 Daniel Cespedes Olivares (CRc) 1:36:20 54 Cesar Andres Arias Morera (CRc) 1:36:47 55 Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc) 1:36:54 56 Julian Gerard Diaz Barcia (CRc) 1:37:13 57 Renato Umaña Rojas (CRc) 1:38:25 58 Juan Carlos Cruz Fernandez (CRc) 1:38:57 59 Daniel Montero Quesada (CRc) 1:39:17 60 Esteban Arce Vargas (CRc) 1:39:42 61 Jose Joaquin Mora Quiros (CRc) 1:41:51 62 Harold Alfaro Araya (CRc) 1:42:30 63 Eric Warkentin (USA) 1:42:33 64 Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc) 1:42:58 65 Jose Miranda (CRc) 1:43:23 66 Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc) 1:44:20 67 Sergio Bautista Bautista (Spa) 1:45:34 68 Esteban Gomez Ramirez (Col) 1:46:13 69 Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc) 1:47:08 70 Jeremy Eden (Can) 1:49:03 71 Andres Salas Herrera (CRc) 1:49:22 72 Julio Corengia (Arg) 1:49:23 73 Juan Elías Quiros Rojas (CRc) 1:49:59 74 Ken Zylstra (USA) 1:50:15 75 Freddy Nuñez Araya (CRc) 1:50:25 76 Vincent Gouverneur (Bel) 1:50:33 77 Gustavo Zermeño (Mex) 1:50:58 78 Josue Gomez Leal (CRc) 1:51:48 79 Mario Eduardo Rojas Rodriguez (CRc) 1:51:54 80 Eric Cano Rodriguez (CRc) 1:53:37 81 Donald Eldridge (USA) 1:55:01 82 Milton Fallas Barboza (CRc) 1:55:24 83 Andres Gamboa (CRc) 1:58:24 84 Patrick Sweeney (IRI) 1:59:16 85 Francisco Balma Calderon (CRc) 1:59:34 86 Guillermo Mora Kopper (CRc) 2:00:36 87 Ty Maynard Lang (CRc) 2:00:39 88 Wagner Salazar Castro (CRc) 2:03:22 89 Federico Robles Macaya (CRc) 2:05:23 90 Luis Daniel Conejo Ulloa (CRc) 2:06:10 91 Robert Aspinall Murray (CRc) 2:06:14 92 William Muecke (USA) 2:06:41 93 Claudio Ortiz Caruti (Chi) 2:07:34 94 Alan Eastlund (USA) 2:07:49 95 Kevin Easley (USA) 2:08:41 96 Christopher Music Gamboa (CRc) 2:09:36 97 Andreas Wittmann (Ger) 2:09:45 98 Nicolas Gomez (Col) 2:10:33 99 Andres Bonelli (Uru) 2:10:39 100 Oscar Villalobos Alfaro (CRc) 2:10:50 101 Randy Rhodes (USA) 2:11:53 102 Juan Carlos Contreras Rave (CRc) 2:12:20 103 Oswaldo Alvarez Velazquez (CRc) 2:12:45 104 Arturo Solis Jara (CRc) 2:13:24 105 Daniel Boromisa (USA) 2:14:13 106 Alejandro Lopez Ríos (CRc) 2:14:19 107 Klaus Rubensaal (Ger) 2:14:57 108 Mathijs De Wit (Ned) 2:15:01 109 Alonso Gonzalez Villalobos (CRc) 2:17:27 110 Abraham Camacho Viquez (CRc) 2:19:13 111 Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc) 2:19:30 112 Jorge Mario Delgado Martinez (CRc) 2:19:51 113 Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru) 2:19:54 114 Gerhard Linner (CRc) 2:20:25 115 Ricardo Piedra Morales (CRc) 2:21:08 116 Pedro Jaramillo (Col) 2:22:47 117 Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc) 2:23:07 118 Paul Shearer (Saf) 2:23:33 119 John Pougiales (USA) 2:24:22 120 Javier Segura Roman (CRc) 2:25:50 121 Miguel Angel Cordero Ardon (CRc) 2:26:31 122 Luis Jean Pierre Boesch Echeverri (Hon) 2:30:09 123 Ernesto Cruz Fuentes (CRc) 2:31:50 124 Alexander Meza Porras (CRc) 2:32:12 125 Rob Bilich (Cro) 2:32:17 126 Juan Alfredo Anaya Conejo (Mex) 2:33:26 127 Bernardo Casillas (Mex) 2:33:27 128 Juan Sebastian Quesada Vasquez (CRc) 2:33:42 129 Felipe Sanabria Romero (CRc) 2:35:00 130 Anthony R D'Amico Jr (USA) 2:35:21 131 John Stimpson (USA) 2:35:27 132 Paulo Quesada Pacheco (CRc) 2:39:00 133 Luis Fernando Conejo Morales (CRc) 2:39:54 134 Jorge Arturo Garcia Porras (CRc) 2:42:34 135 Alejandro Pecchio (Ven) 2:42:39 136 Chris Alstrin (USA) 2:43:40 137 Victor Rojas (CRc) 2:44:45 138 Scott Chenue (USA) 2:45:21 139 Andreas Wittmann (Ger) 2:46:54 140 Michael Talbert (USA) 2:47:00 141 Carlos Quiros Llobet (CRc) 2:47:02 142 Mike Criego (USA) 2:47:30 143 Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc) 2:49:09 144 Victor Ramirez Valerio (CRc) 2:49:40 145 Marco Chacon Quiros (CRc) 2:49:49 146 James Montiel Garcia (CRc) 2:50:06 147 Karch Kozak (USA) 2:51:51 148 Walter Plumb (USA) 2:53:53 149 Arnoldo Broutin (CRc) 2:53:54 150 Andreas Wittmann (Ger) 2:56:31 151 Jamieson Knowlton (Can) 2:56:47 152 Pablo Gamez Bianchini (CRc) 2:56:48 153 Adrian Hidalgo Gomez (CRc) 2:56:50 154 Bradley Pope (USA) 2:57:18 155 Rodrigo Campos Monge (CRc) 2:57:19 156 Douglas Sanchez Mejía (CRc) 2:57:24 157 Gregory Hamilton (USA) 2:57:59 158 Robert Lee (USA) 2:58:01 159 Francisco De Mendiola (CRc) 2:58:33 160 Tom Wolf (USA) 3:04:19 161 Esteban Alberto Echandi Maroto (CRc) 3:04:53 162 Mark Wynn (GBr) 3:05:41 163 Luis Diego Castro Martinez (CRc) 3:09:14 164 Alex Fernando Mata Abdelnour (CRc) 3:09:31 165 Juan Jose Bonilla Alvarado (CRc) 3:09:36 166 Gerardo Alvarado Sanchez (CRc) 3:09:37 167 Laurent Schoepp (Bel) 3:11:24 168 Mario Matarrita (CRc) 3:13:01 169 Eduardo F. Llach (ESa) 3:14:10 170 Thomas Ashworth (Can) 3:15:19 171 Giorgio Alessi (Ita) 3:15:51 172 Thomas Falloon (USA) 3:16:04 173 Carlos Alfredo Rio (Mex) 3:20:43 174 Javier Santos Villarreal (CRc) 3:21:39 175 Juan Gabriel Valerin Machado (CRc) 3:21:40 176 Christian Podetti (CRc) 177 Peter Hughes (GBr) 3:23:16 178 Miguel Mauricio Fallas Acosta (CRc) 3:24:15 179 Diego Nobrega (Bra) 3:25:48 180 Jesse Fruman (USA) 3:25:49 181 Diego Gomes (Bra) 3:25:50 182 Renzo Muñoz (Per) 3:27:58 183 Steven Phillip (USA) 3:28:01 184 Cliff Richmond (USA) 3:28:07 185 Edwin Fishel (CRc) 3:28:23 186 Jose Antonio Menendez Madrigal (CRc) 3:28:46 187 Rafael Andres Arrieta Venegas (CRc) 3:28:47 188 Ivan Mclean (USA) 3:29:18 189 Jan Hofmeyr (USA) 3:29:23 190 Doug Yeakel (USA) 3:31:19 191 Chip Woodland (USA) 3:31:20 192 Adrian Agüero Aguilar (CRc) 3:31:43 193 Gustavo Marin Gonzales (CRc) 3:32:37 194 Carlos Roberto Espinoza Espinoza (CRc) 3:32:54 195 Gilberto Marin Leon (CRc) 3:34:02 196 Ramon Reyes Cordoba (Pan) 3:35:45 197 Luis Andres Obando Mendez (CRc) 3:36:33 198 Chad Davidson (GBr) 3:38:31 199 Stepp Cerdas Alvarado (CRc) 3:40:20 200 Cristhian Manuel Corrales Quesada (CRc) 3:40:50 201 Eduardo Montilla (Arg) 3:43:28 202 Carlos Gerardo Gonzalez Chaves (CRc) 3:43:54 203 Mario Merino Morales (CRc) 3:45:10 204 Esteban Cordero Llobet (CRc) 3:49:51 205 Diego Gomez (CRc) 3:50:32 206 Luis Sanchez Artavia (CRc) 3:52:02 207 Pedro Pontaque Garcia (CRc) 3:55:56 208 Daniel Fornes (Arg) 4:00:04 209 Luis Iglesias Cuadra (CRc) 4:00:48 210 Luis Ernesto Rodriguez Cortinas (Mex) 4:01:17 211 Neil Mowbray (Can) 4:01:37 212 Christian Jimenez (CRc) 4:02:06 213 Evelio Delgado Castro (CRc) 4:03:09 214 Gonzalo Belmont Penny (Per) 4:03:35 215 Freddy Quesada Miranda (CRc) 4:03:40 216 Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc) 4:03:41 217 Claudio Luis Sanchez Morrill (Mex) 4:04:35 218 Simon Ritchie (USA) 4:05:03 219 Robert Travers (USA) 4:06:26 220 Ronny Quiros Ulloa (CRc) 4:07:27 221 Esteban Cervantes (CRc) 4:14:33 222 Mike Lawler (USA) 4:21:52 223 Alvaro Mendez Fernandez (CRc) 4:22:06 224 Jhon Sagebiel (USA) 4:25:08 225 Rafael Angel Rojas Retana (CRc) 4:26:20 226 Hector Daniel Ibelles navarro (Mex) 227 Webb Radcliff (USA) 4:26:34 228 Luciano Beeche (CRc) 4:27:49 229 Jared Van Tonder (Saf) 4:29:02 230 Victor Rojas (CRc) 4:29:39 231 Minor Sanchez Nuñez (CRc) 4:30:11 232 Octavio Lara (Mex) 4:30:27 233 Francisco Arana (Mex) 4:34:44 234 Juan Carlos Zumbado Montero (CRc) 4:37:16 235 Victor Manuel Valdez Martinez (Mex) 4:37:59 236 Jose Jaime Torres Juarez (Mex) 4:41:43 237 Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc) 4:46:35 238 Jeffrey A. Leenhouts (USA) 4:47:27 239 Carlos Gonzalez Villareal (Mex) 4:47:32 240 Arturo Emigdio Contreras (Per) 4:52:29 241 Colin Van Wijk (Ger) 4:52:47 242 Dante Medri (CRc) 4:52:54 243 Marco Perez (CRc) 5:01:51 244 Luis Gerardo Mora Gonzalez (CRc) 5:06:35 245 Alvaro Vega Cortes (CRc) 5:10:09 246 Manuel Ramirez Alfaro (CRc) 5:12:24 247 Jose Vega (USA) 5:12:55 248 Luis Diego Gutierrez Marin (CRc) 5:13:58 249 Marcelo Pontigo Aguilar (CRc) 5:14:00 250 Johan Garcia Barquero (CRc) 5:18:55 251 Gilberto Alexander Gutierrez Soto (CRc) 5:18:56 252 Leonel Alberto Sanchez Bolaños (CRc) 5:18:57 253 Marvin Cerdas Montano (CRc) 254 Federico Guth Blanco (CRc) 5:20:58 255 Billy Guth Blanco (CRc) 5:21:00 256 Mark Falloon (USA) 5:22:15 257 Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc) 5:22:20 258 Gualberto S. Rojas Llanos (Ven) 5:24:21 259 Victor Dien Chuen (CRc) 5:31:48 260 Scott Perschke (USA) 5:32:58 261 Stan Ritchie (USA) 5:33:00 262 Luis Guillermo Coto Perez (CRc) 5:39:41 263 Benson Martinez (Phi) 5:41:13 264 Enrique Humberto Valverde Solano (CRc) 5:46:21 265 Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc) 5:47:16 266 Keylor Salas Campos (CRc) 5:47:20 267 Oliver Templo (Phi) 5:52:22 268 Gregg Lawler (USA) 5:55:40

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Montoya (CRc) 8:45:34 2 Alex Grant (USA) 0:13:15 3 Dennis Porras (CRc) 0:13:37 4 Deiber Esquivel (CRc) 0:17:55 5 Todd Wells (USA) 0:19:05 6 Lico Ramirez (CRc) 0:19:08 7 Enrique Artavia (CRc) 0:23:41 8 Milton Ramos (Spa) 0:27:03 9 Moises Hernandez (CRc) 0:36:59 10 Jose Montoya (CRc) 0:44:52