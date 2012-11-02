Porras solos to La Ruta stage 2 victory
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Mata doubles up on stage wins
Stage 2: Tres Ríos, Cartago - Turrialba, Limón
Dennis Porras gave the Costa Ricans their second stage win in two days at La Ruta de los Conquistadores at the end of stage 2 on Friday. Monique "Pua" Mata made it two stage victories in a row in the women's race.
In the general classification, Montoya maintained his lead in the standings while Grant moved up to second. Porras' bold performance moved him into third while Wells dropped from second to fifth. Mata continues to lead the women's race with a convincing gap.
The 79km stage took racers on a huge climb out of San Jose and past two volcanos: Irazu and Turrialba. They climbed high above the clouds on a road snaking through fertile countryside filled with terraced farms. Racers enjoyed refreshingly chilly morning weather, especially at the higher elevations and most donned jackets for the final, lengthy rock descent toward the finish.
Men
From the start, a group of Costa Ricans forced the pace as the race climbed up from San Jose toward the day's two volcanos. Porras, Deiber Esquivel, Enrique Artavia, Federico "Lico" Ramirez and stage 1 winner Paolo Montoya formed a five-man lead group as the road snaked its way up the mountains above the clouds.
American Alex Grant followed them closely, but yesterday's runner-up and last year's overall race winner Todd Wells, also from the USA, was noticeably absent among the leaders.
"As soon as we started climbing, it was clear that the Costa Ricans had an agenda today," said Grant.
Porras took over the lead and established a gap over the four chasers, who were eventually joined by Grant.
"At the start of the stage, I saw racers hurt from yesterday's stage," said Porras. "Therefore my plan was to sprint from the start. I felt very strong and we started setting the pace yet not losing the calm."
Ramirez and Artavia broke away from their fellow chasers in an effort to catch Porras. However, close to the top, Porras still had a 3:30 gap on the pair.
"I felt well recovered from yesterday," said Ramirez. "The high terrain was a good thing for me. I'm used to training at high altitude like that."
Artavia and Ramirez topped out at the summit together while Montoya, Esquivel and Grant crested the climb as a trio. Montoya stopped and took time at the summit aid station to let some air out of his tires in preparation for the descent off the Turrialba volcano. The race leader was hoping to avoid any flats which might cost him his place at the top of the standings.
Porras soloed to the finish line in a time of 3:39:26.
"Yesterday was a very harsh stage. I tried to keep my pace not to lose too much time. Today I tried to fight for the time I was missing," said Porras. Behind him, Artavia got away from Ramirez. Artavia claimed second at 1:26 while former La Ruta winner Ramirez was third in 4:04.
Montoya finished alone in fourth place another 45 seconds after Ramirez.
"Today I felt very good, more so than yesterday," said Montoya. "I had recovered very well. I took an intelligent approach to the race because I was afraid someone would attack me, such as Todd Wells. But he wasn't feeling good, so I attacked and went with the lead group. I also felt good on the downhill, but I rode with caution. I took some more minutes out of the other top guys."
Grant rounded out the top five at 8:03 while the last of the initial leaders, Esquivel, was sixth.
"It was a super hard day up and down the volcano," said Grant. "After a foggy and expectedly rough descent, I got a time split to Porras and realized that it was going to come down to seconds between us. I put my head down and powered along towards the finish."
Wells crossed the line in ninth place at 21:46. "Today was a really bad day for me. I came out of the group right at the start," said Wells. "I thought maybe I'd get going after a little bit, and I never got going. I kept dropping further and further back."
"Then I was hoping to have a good descent off the volcano, but I was also descending slowly as well. It was just a hard day all around... there was nothing in particular. I was just a little bit off."
Women
Monique "Pua" Mata rode to her second consecutive stage win at La Ruta in the women's category.
"You wake up and you don't know how you feel until you get on the bike," said Mata. "Of course, I'm a little tired, but the moment I throw my leg over the bike, it could be a different story. You start at 6:00 am and there's not a ton of time to warm up, plus you're in a parking lot in San Jose, you can't really spin around. I was riding around in circles."
"The neutral start is not neutral. I guess it's Tico neutral, but I'm on the gas at like 30mph. I knew that was going to happen. My goal is always to get away from the chaos, so you have to redline it for a little bit. Once the climb starts, it spreads out fast, and you can settle into a group."
Mata deliberately started slower as she thought it would be a long day, but then her legs kicked in. "I started picking guys off. It's good motivation having them up there. I caught this guy toward the top and it was good to follow someone with decent descending skills on the downhill."
"Every day is about staying safe and staying smart and keeping on my nutrition."
Jane Rynbrandt rode to second place on the day ahead of Genevieve Evans in third. Sonya Looney, who was second in the GC, pulled out due to illness after getting sick overnight and barely having enough energy to pedal out at the start.
Mata leads the GC ahead of Rynbrandt and Evans.
Stage 3
On the final day on Saturday, racers will undertake a shortened (relative to previous years) 55km stage for the leaders. They will race the flats toward the finish on the Carribean Sea, including the infamous elevated railroad bridges with missing trestles.
Going into the final stage, Montoya said, "About tomorrow, I am more tranquillo. I think it will be fast. It is a short stage. I will maybe try to win the stage tomorrow."
He and the other top favorites are skipping the optional rafting "stage" in the morning before the actual stage. Rafting does not count toward the GC.
Women's leader Mata said, "If you're not prepared for a different kind of adventure, this race could crack you. It's a beautiful country with beautiful people, and it'd be huge to walk away with the win tomorrow."
Full results for stage and brief results for general classification after stage 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dennis Manuel Porras Murillo (CRc)
|3:39:26
|2
|Enrique Artavia Cedeño (CRc)
|0:01:26
|3
|Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc)
|0:04:04
|4
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:04:49
|5
|Alex Grant (USA)
|0:08:03
|6
|Deiber Esquivel Benavides (CRc)
|0:09:13
|7
|Moises Hernandez Amaya (CRc)
|0:12:05
|8
|Milton Ramos (Spa)
|0:15:48
|9
|Todd Wells (USA)
|0:21:46
|10
|Jose Alfredo Montoya Alvarez (CRc)
|0:29:21
|11
|Alexander Sanchez Calderon (CRc)
|0:30:17
|12
|Damian Perrin (Swi)
|0:33:09
|13
|Miguel Angel Gutierrez Garcia (Mex)
|0:34:34
|14
|Jefry Herrera Duarte (CRc)
|0:37:26
|15
|Eddie Ramirez Barrantes (CRc)
|0:41:10
|16
|Marco Perez Salguera (CRc)
|0:52:52
|17
|Roberto Heras (Spa)
|1:09:09
|18
|Erick Campos Ramirez (CRc)
|1:09:11
|19
|Juan Simon Ocaña Ortiz (Mex)
|1:16:48
|20
|Sebastian Conejo (CRc)
|1:17:36
|21
|Kenneth Sanabria Sanabria (CRc)
|1:36:28
|22
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros (CRc)
|1:38:41
|23
|Richard Nielsen (USA)
|1:54:28
|24
|Diego Garcia Quesada (CRc)
|2:05:12
|25
|Andres Bruna Serrano (CRc)
|2:07:49
|26
|Roy Alfonso Segura Castro (CRc)
|2:32:13
|27
|Ahned Mancilla (Mex)
|2:46:11
|28
|Dor Pinchevsky (Isr)
|2:49:09
|29
|Paulo Hernandez Monge (CRc)
|2:56:34
|30
|Esteban Vargas Ovares (CRc)
|3:14:53
|31
|Ibrahim Iturriaga Ros (CRc)
|3:18:44
|32
|Andres Bolaños Amerling (CRc)
|3:19:10
|33
|Andres Molina Solano (CRc)
|4:19:22
|34
|Jose Manuel Monge Solano (CRc)
|5:29:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique Pua Mata (USA)
|4:34:40
|2
|Jane Rynbrandt (USA)
|0:49:52
|3
|Genevieve Evans (USA)
|1:25:14
|4
|Cinthya Coto Elizondo (CRc)
|1:25:29
|5
|Ligia Madrigal Moya (CRc)
|1:29:27
|6
|Silvia Cob Delgado (CRc)
|1:34:12
|7
|Cristine De Mezerville (CRc)
|1:37:07
|8
|Eunice Rojas Oviedo (CRc)
|1:46:49
|9
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex)
|2:04:58
|10
|Yessenia Villalta Coto (CRc)
|2:22:31
|11
|Samantha Phillips (GBr)
|2:23:49
|12
|Laura Anderson (USA)
|2:31:06
|13
|Kathy Judson (USA)
|2:33:39
|14
|Karla Piedra Alfaro (CRc)
|2:50:18
|15
|Rebeca Marin Solano (CRc)
|2:56:53
|16
|Carolina Viquez Alpizar (CRc)
|2:57:02
|17
|Carlie Mock (USA)
|3:03:13
|18
|Rocío Monge (CRc)
|3:23:00
|19
|Lena Yarbrough (USA)
|3:28:21
|20
|Melida Lee Barbee Macrate (CRc)
|3:38:14
|21
|Kathya Rojas Venegas (CRc)
|3:39:40
|22
|Lucia Ardon Morera (CRc)
|3:44:41
|23
|Debbie Hunter (USA)
|3:50:40
|24
|Giannina Alvarez Herrera (CRc)
|3:51:08
|25
|Gabriela Morera Guerrero (CRc)
|4:17:42
|26
|Luz Caceres Zapata (CRc)
|4:37:49
|27
|Silvia Saborio Taylor (CRc)
|4:40:28
|28
|Ariadna Abad (Ven)
|4:44:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Sanchez Rodriguez (CRc)
|4:23:58
|2
|Mario Alberto Araya Mena (CRc)
|0:17:01
|3
|Edgar Zumbado (CRc)
|0:25:21
|4
|William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc)
|0:26:41
|5
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros (CRc)
|0:31:28
|6
|Alfredo Peralta Collado (CRc)
|0:32:20
|7
|Victor Alonso Araya Pereira (CRc)
|0:35:20
|8
|Corey Scobey (USA)
|0:43:35
|9
|Allen Castro (CRc)
|0:46:06
|10
|Manuel Rojas (CRc)
|0:55:41
|11
|Edgar Navarro Marin (CRc)
|0:57:27
|12
|Luis Urain Reyes (CRc)
|0:59:36
|13
|Pablo Castrillo M de Oca (CRc)
|1:01:38
|14
|Mario Rodriguez Sequeira (CRc)
|1:02:36
|15
|Rodrigo Herrera (CRc)
|1:03:27
|16
|Luis Arias Muñoz (CRc)
|1:03:49
|17
|Paulo Arce Brenes (CRc)
|1:07:37
|18
|Jairo Villalobos (CRc)
|1:10:10
|19
|Carlos Roberto Salazar Solorzano (CRc)
|1:17:00
|20
|Alfonso Quesada Fernandez (CRc)
|1:18:17
|21
|Marlon Delgado Morera (CRc)
|1:21:19
|22
|Eduardo Saenz Corrales (CRc)
|1:21:29
|23
|Alejandro Madrigal Guerrero (CRc)
|1:24:20
|24
|William Antonio Valverde Barquero (CRc)
|1:25:47
|25
|Juan Carlos Fonseca Matarrita (CRc)
|1:28:33
|26
|Leonardo Sanchez Guevara (CRc)
|1:30:05
|27
|Sergio Acuña Aguilar (CRc)
|1:31:39
|28
|Tom Hipsz (Can)
|1:38:14
|29
|Mauricio Richmond Padilla (CRc)
|1:40:00
|30
|Juan Miguel Ortega Navarro (CRc)
|1:42:07
|31
|Freddy Navarro Tames (CRc)
|1:43:48
|32
|Carlos Cordero Robles (CRc)
|1:49:06
|33
|Erick Ramon Irigaray Flores (CRc)
|1:50:28
|34
|Andres Fernandez Salazar (CRc)
|1:50:58
|35
|Pablo Cordero Pochet (CRc)
|1:51:25
|36
|Luis Rubi (CRc)
|1:52:23
|37
|Juan Carlos Calderon Oconitrillo (CRc)
|2:00:02
|38
|Mauricio Odio Jarquin (CRc)
|2:01:43
|39
|Bosco Matarrita Quesada (CRc)
|2:02:02
|40
|Esteban Fonseca Zuñiga (CRc)
|2:04:37
|41
|Oscar Molina (CRc)
|2:05:34
|42
|Henry Jesus Molina Vargas (CRc)
|2:07:48
|43
|Juan Luis Casalvolone Barguil (CRc)
|2:13:32
|44
|Alejandro Solano (CRc)
|2:18:56
|45
|Alan Arguello Díaz (CRc)
|2:22:36
|46
|Edgar Bonilla Castro (CRc)
|2:38:40
|47
|Walter Astua Ulloa (CRc)
|2:46:56
|48
|Jose Guadalupe Benitez (Mex)
|2:47:18
|49
|Gustavo Adolfo Marin Solorzano (CRc)
|2:59:06
|50
|Juan Carlos Soto Brenes (CRc)
|3:07:46
|51
|Luis Fernando Chavarria Gamboa (CRc)
|3:11:15
|52
|Javier Corrales Arbizú (CRc)
|3:18:04
|53
|Juan Carlos Gonzalez Bolaños (CRc)
|3:27:42
|54
|Alejandro Rivera Garita (CRc)
|3:32:55
|55
|Luis Diego Carballo Morera (CRc)
|3:38:00
|56
|Cristian Eduardo Lara Herrera (CRc)
|3:39:01
|57
|Guillermo Cubillo Jimenez (CRc)
|3:45:55
|58
|Jonathan Acuña Delgado (CRc)
|3:59:59
|59
|Ricardo Schmidt Cespedes (CRc)
|4:33:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Salazar (CRc)
|4:56:17
|2
|Manfred Avila Kopper (CRc)
|0:08:44
|3
|Mauricio Alvarez Mata (CRc)
|0:14:58
|4
|Shawn Gregory (USA)
|0:24:37
|5
|Enrique Saborío Pozuelo (CRc)
|0:29:57
|6
|Carlos E. Calvo Ramazzini (CRc)
|0:30:08
|7
|Scott Rake (USA)
|0:31:13
|8
|Ricardo Adolfo Suarez Belmonte (Col)
|0:43:46
|9
|Alberto A Rodriguez (CRc)
|0:43:47
|10
|Ron Castia (USA)
|0:45:55
|11
|Erick Guzman Mora (CRc)
|0:53:33
|12
|Willy Quiros Flores (CRc)
|0:55:24
|13
|Jose Pablo Jimenez Diaz (CRc)
|1:02:44
|14
|Carlos Manuel Cespedes Vargas (CRc)
|1:05:48
|15
|Leonel Solis Zuñiga (CRc)
|1:08:54
|16
|Raimond Vargas Vega (CRc)
|1:15:14
|17
|Jorge Antonio Quiros Ramirez (CRc)
|1:16:33
|18
|Arnaldo Brenes (CRc)
|1:23:20
|19
|Wagner Segura Jimenez (CRc)
|1:28:15
|20
|Rodolfo Mata Lobo (CRc)
|1:32:41
|21
|Federico Rojas Calleja (CRc)
|1:33:39
|22
|Leo Felipe Wexler (CRc)
|1:44:21
|23
|Marco Vinicio Gamboa Jara (CRc)
|1:48:56
|24
|Antonio Gazel (CRc)
|1:53:13
|25
|Ricardo Morera (CRc)
|1:55:02
|26
|Marco Antonio Calderon Leal (CRc)
|1:56:03
|27
|Claude Vincent (Fra)
|2:17:41
|28
|Federico Escalante Fonseca (CRc)
|2:19:07
|29
|Allan Taylor Gorino (CRc)
|2:23:36
|30
|Allan Zuñiga Cordero (CRc)
|2:28:00
|31
|Elemer Vinicio Hidalgo Prado (CRc)
|2:29:32
|32
|Oscar Camacho Madrigal (CRc)
|2:35:04
|33
|Oscar Enrique Vargas Montero (CRc)
|2:55:23
|34
|Ronald Hernandez Alvarado (CRc)
|2:56:27
|35
|Erick Richmond Padilla (CRc)
|3:06:47
|36
|Julio Molina Arias (CRc)
|3:14:28
|37
|Patrick Haines (USA)
|3:18:03
|38
|Gustavo Herrera Dijeres (CRc)
|3:37:59
|39
|Luis Felipe Villegas Araya (CRc)
|3:38:39
|40
|Franklin Ricardo Matamoros Alpizar (CRc)
|3:40:32
|41
|Eduardo Barth Ulate (CRc)
|4:46:51
|42
|Sóstenes Melgarejo (Mex)
|5:12:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Manuel Carranza Morales (CRc)
|5:22:39
|2
|Carlos Duran Villalta (CRc)
|0:13:31
|3
|Manuel Enrique Avila Kopper (CRc)
|0:25:36
|4
|Luis Alberto Barquero Solano (CRc)
|0:46:18
|5
|Mauricio Pasos Odio (CRc)
|1:02:56
|6
|Roberto Fernandez Zelada (CRc)
|1:23:29
|7
|Francisco Sanchez Castillo (CRc)
|1:29:44
|8
|Rito Baez Rojas (CRc)
|1:42:38
|9
|Pedro Felix Silva Mellizo (Per)
|1:51:59
|10
|Gerardo Brenes Gonzalez (CRc)
|2:33:35
|11
|Pedro Gerardo Zuñiga Vargas (CRc)
|4:00:56
|12
|Francisco Adrian Cespedes Alvarez (CRc)
|4:07:52
|13
|Gonzalo Antonio Mena Rojas (CRc)
|4:43:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geisel Nunes (Bra)
|4:22:09
|2
|James Meyers (USA)
|0:14:20
|3
|Jose SanJuan Martinez (Spa)
|0:23:07
|4
|Esteban Rojas Rojas (CRc)
|0:31:30
|5
|Andres Rivera Cespedes (CRc)
|0:34:11
|6
|Carlos Fernando Estrada Toro (Col)
|0:36:01
|7
|Sami Inkinen (Fin)
|0:36:10
|8
|Fernando Trejo Veytia (Mex)
|0:40:32
|9
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo (CRc)
|0:42:27
|10
|Roy Rojas (CRc)
|0:49:40
|11
|Edwin Andres Hidalgo Alfaro (CRc)
|0:50:12
|12
|Daniel Dittmer (USA)
|0:52:51
|13
|Pierre Castagne (Bel)
|0:54:32
|14
|Adam Puldford (USA)
|0:55:09
|15
|Gabriel Camacho (CRc)
|0:55:58
|16
|Juan Gonzalo Tirado (Col)
|0:57:34
|17
|Marcelo Villegas Gomez (Col)
|18
|Ronald Obando Corrales (CRc)
|0:58:37
|19
|Eduardo Andres Ulate Fernandez (CRc)
|0:59:45
|20
|Bruce Young Nearing (CRc)
|1:01:46
|21
|Alejandro Solano Coto (CRc)
|1:02:55
|22
|Pablo Restrepo (Col)
|1:06:39
|23
|Edgardo Sanchez Paniagua (CRc)
|1:07:04
|24
|Harry Rojas Sanchez (CRc)
|1:07:06
|25
|Matt Luhn (USA)
|1:10:28
|26
|Zlatko Piskulich (CRc)
|1:12:16
|27
|Jose Ramon Castañeda Gallegos (CRc)
|1:13:09
|28
|Esteban Segura Chaves (CRc)
|1:13:26
|29
|Romulo Cobos (Ven)
|1:13:28
|30
|Brad Tymchuk (Can)
|1:13:53
|31
|Omar Alfonso Alvarez Salas (CRc)
|1:14:05
|32
|Eric Kollai (USA)
|1:20:00
|33
|Federico Gonzalez Collado (CRc)
|1:20:48
|34
|Valerio Christian (CRc)
|1:21:45
|35
|Paul Zimski (USA)
|1:23:40
|36
|Vincent Maillen (Bel)
|1:25:41
|37
|Cesar Andres Alcazar (CRc)
|1:25:50
|38
|Christian Lesko (CRc)
|1:26:05
|39
|Alexander Arias Morera (CRc)
|1:26:11
|40
|Serge Van Vuchelen (Bel)
|1:26:16
|41
|Nathaniel Grew Paul (CRc)
|1:27:38
|42
|Giovanni Montini (Ita)
|1:27:40
|43
|Paolo Bertini (Ita)
|1:28:03
|44
|Noel Guevara Passot (CRc)
|1:28:34
|45
|José Arguedas Morera (CRc)
|1:28:49
|46
|Manuel Sanchez Vilaplana (Spa)
|1:30:01
|47
|Juan Carlos Villa Solano (CRc)
|1:31:04
|48
|Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc)
|1:33:10
|49
|Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc)
|1:33:15
|50
|Keylor José Sibaja Hernandez (CRc)
|1:33:30
|51
|Ron Rel (USA)
|1:34:40
|52
|Ernesto Gerardo Vargas Arias (CRc)
|1:35:23
|53
|Daniel Cespedes Olivares (CRc)
|1:36:20
|54
|Cesar Andres Arias Morera (CRc)
|1:36:47
|55
|Mauricio Monge Conejo (CRc)
|1:36:54
|56
|Julian Gerard Diaz Barcia (CRc)
|1:37:13
|57
|Renato Umaña Rojas (CRc)
|1:38:25
|58
|Juan Carlos Cruz Fernandez (CRc)
|1:38:57
|59
|Daniel Montero Quesada (CRc)
|1:39:17
|60
|Esteban Arce Vargas (CRc)
|1:39:42
|61
|Jose Joaquin Mora Quiros (CRc)
|1:41:51
|62
|Harold Alfaro Araya (CRc)
|1:42:30
|63
|Eric Warkentin (USA)
|1:42:33
|64
|Mauricio Alvarado Rivera (CRc)
|1:42:58
|65
|Jose Miranda (CRc)
|1:43:23
|66
|Maikol V Quesada Fernandez (CRc)
|1:44:20
|67
|Sergio Bautista Bautista (Spa)
|1:45:34
|68
|Esteban Gomez Ramirez (Col)
|1:46:13
|69
|Eduardo Jimenez Mendez (CRc)
|1:47:08
|70
|Jeremy Eden (Can)
|1:49:03
|71
|Andres Salas Herrera (CRc)
|1:49:22
|72
|Julio Corengia (Arg)
|1:49:23
|73
|Juan Elías Quiros Rojas (CRc)
|1:49:59
|74
|Ken Zylstra (USA)
|1:50:15
|75
|Freddy Nuñez Araya (CRc)
|1:50:25
|76
|Vincent Gouverneur (Bel)
|1:50:33
|77
|Gustavo Zermeño (Mex)
|1:50:58
|78
|Josue Gomez Leal (CRc)
|1:51:48
|79
|Mario Eduardo Rojas Rodriguez (CRc)
|1:51:54
|80
|Eric Cano Rodriguez (CRc)
|1:53:37
|81
|Donald Eldridge (USA)
|1:55:01
|82
|Milton Fallas Barboza (CRc)
|1:55:24
|83
|Andres Gamboa (CRc)
|1:58:24
|84
|Patrick Sweeney (IRI)
|1:59:16
|85
|Francisco Balma Calderon (CRc)
|1:59:34
|86
|Guillermo Mora Kopper (CRc)
|2:00:36
|87
|Ty Maynard Lang (CRc)
|2:00:39
|88
|Wagner Salazar Castro (CRc)
|2:03:22
|89
|Federico Robles Macaya (CRc)
|2:05:23
|90
|Luis Daniel Conejo Ulloa (CRc)
|2:06:10
|91
|Robert Aspinall Murray (CRc)
|2:06:14
|92
|William Muecke (USA)
|2:06:41
|93
|Claudio Ortiz Caruti (Chi)
|2:07:34
|94
|Alan Eastlund (USA)
|2:07:49
|95
|Kevin Easley (USA)
|2:08:41
|96
|Christopher Music Gamboa (CRc)
|2:09:36
|97
|Andreas Wittmann (Ger)
|2:09:45
|98
|Nicolas Gomez (Col)
|2:10:33
|99
|Andres Bonelli (Uru)
|2:10:39
|100
|Oscar Villalobos Alfaro (CRc)
|2:10:50
|101
|Randy Rhodes (USA)
|2:11:53
|102
|Juan Carlos Contreras Rave (CRc)
|2:12:20
|103
|Oswaldo Alvarez Velazquez (CRc)
|2:12:45
|104
|Arturo Solis Jara (CRc)
|2:13:24
|105
|Daniel Boromisa (USA)
|2:14:13
|106
|Alejandro Lopez Ríos (CRc)
|2:14:19
|107
|Klaus Rubensaal (Ger)
|2:14:57
|108
|Mathijs De Wit (Ned)
|2:15:01
|109
|Alonso Gonzalez Villalobos (CRc)
|2:17:27
|110
|Abraham Camacho Viquez (CRc)
|2:19:13
|111
|Alejandro Arias Victory (CRc)
|2:19:30
|112
|Jorge Mario Delgado Martinez (CRc)
|2:19:51
|113
|Jorge Luis Vidart Bondarenko (Uru)
|2:19:54
|114
|Gerhard Linner (CRc)
|2:20:25
|115
|Ricardo Piedra Morales (CRc)
|2:21:08
|116
|Pedro Jaramillo (Col)
|2:22:47
|117
|Modesto Jimenez Vargas (CRc)
|2:23:07
|118
|Paul Shearer (Saf)
|2:23:33
|119
|John Pougiales (USA)
|2:24:22
|120
|Javier Segura Roman (CRc)
|2:25:50
|121
|Miguel Angel Cordero Ardon (CRc)
|2:26:31
|122
|Luis Jean Pierre Boesch Echeverri (Hon)
|2:30:09
|123
|Ernesto Cruz Fuentes (CRc)
|2:31:50
|124
|Alexander Meza Porras (CRc)
|2:32:12
|125
|Rob Bilich (Cro)
|2:32:17
|126
|Juan Alfredo Anaya Conejo (Mex)
|2:33:26
|127
|Bernardo Casillas (Mex)
|2:33:27
|128
|Juan Sebastian Quesada Vasquez (CRc)
|2:33:42
|129
|Felipe Sanabria Romero (CRc)
|2:35:00
|130
|Anthony R D'Amico Jr (USA)
|2:35:21
|131
|John Stimpson (USA)
|2:35:27
|132
|Paulo Quesada Pacheco (CRc)
|2:39:00
|133
|Luis Fernando Conejo Morales (CRc)
|2:39:54
|134
|Jorge Arturo Garcia Porras (CRc)
|2:42:34
|135
|Alejandro Pecchio (Ven)
|2:42:39
|136
|Chris Alstrin (USA)
|2:43:40
|137
|Victor Rojas (CRc)
|2:44:45
|138
|Scott Chenue (USA)
|2:45:21
|139
|Andreas Wittmann (Ger)
|2:46:54
|140
|Michael Talbert (USA)
|2:47:00
|141
|Carlos Quiros Llobet (CRc)
|2:47:02
|142
|Mike Criego (USA)
|2:47:30
|143
|Juan Manuel Bordallo Murillo (CRc)
|2:49:09
|144
|Victor Ramirez Valerio (CRc)
|2:49:40
|145
|Marco Chacon Quiros (CRc)
|2:49:49
|146
|James Montiel Garcia (CRc)
|2:50:06
|147
|Karch Kozak (USA)
|2:51:51
|148
|Walter Plumb (USA)
|2:53:53
|149
|Arnoldo Broutin (CRc)
|2:53:54
|150
|Andreas Wittmann (Ger)
|2:56:31
|151
|Jamieson Knowlton (Can)
|2:56:47
|152
|Pablo Gamez Bianchini (CRc)
|2:56:48
|153
|Adrian Hidalgo Gomez (CRc)
|2:56:50
|154
|Bradley Pope (USA)
|2:57:18
|155
|Rodrigo Campos Monge (CRc)
|2:57:19
|156
|Douglas Sanchez Mejía (CRc)
|2:57:24
|157
|Gregory Hamilton (USA)
|2:57:59
|158
|Robert Lee (USA)
|2:58:01
|159
|Francisco De Mendiola (CRc)
|2:58:33
|160
|Tom Wolf (USA)
|3:04:19
|161
|Esteban Alberto Echandi Maroto (CRc)
|3:04:53
|162
|Mark Wynn (GBr)
|3:05:41
|163
|Luis Diego Castro Martinez (CRc)
|3:09:14
|164
|Alex Fernando Mata Abdelnour (CRc)
|3:09:31
|165
|Juan Jose Bonilla Alvarado (CRc)
|3:09:36
|166
|Gerardo Alvarado Sanchez (CRc)
|3:09:37
|167
|Laurent Schoepp (Bel)
|3:11:24
|168
|Mario Matarrita (CRc)
|3:13:01
|169
|Eduardo F. Llach (ESa)
|3:14:10
|170
|Thomas Ashworth (Can)
|3:15:19
|171
|Giorgio Alessi (Ita)
|3:15:51
|172
|Thomas Falloon (USA)
|3:16:04
|173
|Carlos Alfredo Rio (Mex)
|3:20:43
|174
|Javier Santos Villarreal (CRc)
|3:21:39
|175
|Juan Gabriel Valerin Machado (CRc)
|3:21:40
|176
|Christian Podetti (CRc)
|177
|Peter Hughes (GBr)
|3:23:16
|178
|Miguel Mauricio Fallas Acosta (CRc)
|3:24:15
|179
|Diego Nobrega (Bra)
|3:25:48
|180
|Jesse Fruman (USA)
|3:25:49
|181
|Diego Gomes (Bra)
|3:25:50
|182
|Renzo Muñoz (Per)
|3:27:58
|183
|Steven Phillip (USA)
|3:28:01
|184
|Cliff Richmond (USA)
|3:28:07
|185
|Edwin Fishel (CRc)
|3:28:23
|186
|Jose Antonio Menendez Madrigal (CRc)
|3:28:46
|187
|Rafael Andres Arrieta Venegas (CRc)
|3:28:47
|188
|Ivan Mclean (USA)
|3:29:18
|189
|Jan Hofmeyr (USA)
|3:29:23
|190
|Doug Yeakel (USA)
|3:31:19
|191
|Chip Woodland (USA)
|3:31:20
|192
|Adrian Agüero Aguilar (CRc)
|3:31:43
|193
|Gustavo Marin Gonzales (CRc)
|3:32:37
|194
|Carlos Roberto Espinoza Espinoza (CRc)
|3:32:54
|195
|Gilberto Marin Leon (CRc)
|3:34:02
|196
|Ramon Reyes Cordoba (Pan)
|3:35:45
|197
|Luis Andres Obando Mendez (CRc)
|3:36:33
|198
|Chad Davidson (GBr)
|3:38:31
|199
|Stepp Cerdas Alvarado (CRc)
|3:40:20
|200
|Cristhian Manuel Corrales Quesada (CRc)
|3:40:50
|201
|Eduardo Montilla (Arg)
|3:43:28
|202
|Carlos Gerardo Gonzalez Chaves (CRc)
|3:43:54
|203
|Mario Merino Morales (CRc)
|3:45:10
|204
|Esteban Cordero Llobet (CRc)
|3:49:51
|205
|Diego Gomez (CRc)
|3:50:32
|206
|Luis Sanchez Artavia (CRc)
|3:52:02
|207
|Pedro Pontaque Garcia (CRc)
|3:55:56
|208
|Daniel Fornes (Arg)
|4:00:04
|209
|Luis Iglesias Cuadra (CRc)
|4:00:48
|210
|Luis Ernesto Rodriguez Cortinas (Mex)
|4:01:17
|211
|Neil Mowbray (Can)
|4:01:37
|212
|Christian Jimenez (CRc)
|4:02:06
|213
|Evelio Delgado Castro (CRc)
|4:03:09
|214
|Gonzalo Belmont Penny (Per)
|4:03:35
|215
|Freddy Quesada Miranda (CRc)
|4:03:40
|216
|Gustavo Padilla Umaña (CRc)
|4:03:41
|217
|Claudio Luis Sanchez Morrill (Mex)
|4:04:35
|218
|Simon Ritchie (USA)
|4:05:03
|219
|Robert Travers (USA)
|4:06:26
|220
|Ronny Quiros Ulloa (CRc)
|4:07:27
|221
|Esteban Cervantes (CRc)
|4:14:33
|222
|Mike Lawler (USA)
|4:21:52
|223
|Alvaro Mendez Fernandez (CRc)
|4:22:06
|224
|Jhon Sagebiel (USA)
|4:25:08
|225
|Rafael Angel Rojas Retana (CRc)
|4:26:20
|226
|Hector Daniel Ibelles navarro (Mex)
|227
|Webb Radcliff (USA)
|4:26:34
|228
|Luciano Beeche (CRc)
|4:27:49
|229
|Jared Van Tonder (Saf)
|4:29:02
|230
|Victor Rojas (CRc)
|4:29:39
|231
|Minor Sanchez Nuñez (CRc)
|4:30:11
|232
|Octavio Lara (Mex)
|4:30:27
|233
|Francisco Arana (Mex)
|4:34:44
|234
|Juan Carlos Zumbado Montero (CRc)
|4:37:16
|235
|Victor Manuel Valdez Martinez (Mex)
|4:37:59
|236
|Jose Jaime Torres Juarez (Mex)
|4:41:43
|237
|Charles Madison Sanchez (CRc)
|4:46:35
|238
|Jeffrey A. Leenhouts (USA)
|4:47:27
|239
|Carlos Gonzalez Villareal (Mex)
|4:47:32
|240
|Arturo Emigdio Contreras (Per)
|4:52:29
|241
|Colin Van Wijk (Ger)
|4:52:47
|242
|Dante Medri (CRc)
|4:52:54
|243
|Marco Perez (CRc)
|5:01:51
|244
|Luis Gerardo Mora Gonzalez (CRc)
|5:06:35
|245
|Alvaro Vega Cortes (CRc)
|5:10:09
|246
|Manuel Ramirez Alfaro (CRc)
|5:12:24
|247
|Jose Vega (USA)
|5:12:55
|248
|Luis Diego Gutierrez Marin (CRc)
|5:13:58
|249
|Marcelo Pontigo Aguilar (CRc)
|5:14:00
|250
|Johan Garcia Barquero (CRc)
|5:18:55
|251
|Gilberto Alexander Gutierrez Soto (CRc)
|5:18:56
|252
|Leonel Alberto Sanchez Bolaños (CRc)
|5:18:57
|253
|Marvin Cerdas Montano (CRc)
|254
|Federico Guth Blanco (CRc)
|5:20:58
|255
|Billy Guth Blanco (CRc)
|5:21:00
|256
|Mark Falloon (USA)
|5:22:15
|257
|Manuel Ulloa Gil (CRc)
|5:22:20
|258
|Gualberto S. Rojas Llanos (Ven)
|5:24:21
|259
|Victor Dien Chuen (CRc)
|5:31:48
|260
|Scott Perschke (USA)
|5:32:58
|261
|Stan Ritchie (USA)
|5:33:00
|262
|Luis Guillermo Coto Perez (CRc)
|5:39:41
|263
|Benson Martinez (Phi)
|5:41:13
|264
|Enrique Humberto Valverde Solano (CRc)
|5:46:21
|265
|Diego Gil Jimenez (CRc)
|5:47:16
|266
|Keylor Salas Campos (CRc)
|5:47:20
|267
|Oliver Templo (Phi)
|5:52:22
|268
|Gregg Lawler (USA)
|5:55:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Montoya (CRc)
|8:45:34
|2
|Alex Grant (USA)
|0:13:15
|3
|Dennis Porras (CRc)
|0:13:37
|4
|Deiber Esquivel (CRc)
|0:17:55
|5
|Todd Wells (USA)
|0:19:05
|6
|Lico Ramirez (CRc)
|0:19:08
|7
|Enrique Artavia (CRc)
|0:23:41
|8
|Milton Ramos (Spa)
|0:27:03
|9
|Moises Hernandez (CRc)
|0:36:59
|10
|Jose Montoya (CRc)
|0:44:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pua Mata (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy