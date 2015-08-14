Image 1 of 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 2 of 4 Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 3 of 4 Amber Neben, Elisa Longo Borghini and Claudia Lichtenberg (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda) Image 4 of 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)

Wiggle Honda continued its run of success in La Route de France, with Elisa Longo Boghini extending her overall race lead with a mountain top victory on La Planche des Belles Filles. The Italian came to the line 45 seconds ahead of American Amber Neben (BePink-La Classica) with Claudia Lichtenberg (Liv-Plantur) rounding out the top three on the stage and the overall classification.

"It was really, really nice because it's one hill that they are doing in the Tour de France; that the guys are doing," Longo Borghini said. "[Vincenzo] Nibali won here, so I'm really happy to get another Italian victory for my country.

"The team was really amazing today because they all brought me to the front for the whole day," she added. "We were really acting like a pro-team, and it was really nice."

Clocking in at just 87.4km, the stage from Vesoul was quick enough that no breakaway could go clear, but that all would change on the category 1 Col des Chevrères with 18km to go.

Longo Borghini's teammate Mayuko Hagiwara attacked on the climb, setting up the Italian for her attack. "It was about 500 metres before the GPM, and I just wanted to pace a bit more because I thought that [Inpa-Sottoli's Tetiana] Riabchenko was about to sprint for the GPM, so I just kept speeding up and I suddenly felt myself alone. I just looked behind me and there was nobody - there was a bit of a gap - so I just kept going.

"I did the descent, and the part in between the two climbs, really fast. After two kilometres of la Planche des Belles Filles I saw that I had a big gap, so I just controlled. I didn't go full gas because for me it made no sense. I'm here to prepare for the second part of the season, so I need to train, and I don't want to just go crazy deep."

Her effort was enough to hold off Neben and extend her race lead from just seconds to more than a minute over Neben, in addition to padding her lead in the mountains classification. The final stage on Saturday is four laps of a 26km circuit with one climb per loop.

"For sure tomorrow we have to pay attention to the other teams because it is a tough race and rain is predicted," she said. "We can always get in trouble, just because it is the last day it doesn't mean it will go smooth. I think it will be completely the opposite, and they will start attacking us, so we really need to be focused and try to race as a team; as we have the whole week long."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 2:42:12 2 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica 0:00:45 3 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv - Plantur 0:01:03 4 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:01:36 5 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:57 6 Fanny Leleu (Fra) France 0:02:01 7 Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia 0:02:07 8 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:02:09 9 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:02:29 10 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana 0:03:16 11 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:25 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:48 13 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:03:50 14 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:55 15 Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia 0:04:08 16 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team 0:04:14 17 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur 0:04:40 18 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 19 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:05:05 20 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Spa) Astana - Acca Due O 21 Tatiana Shamanova (Rus) Russia 0:05:17 22 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:05:42 23 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89 24 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:05:46 25 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products 26 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 27 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 0:05:52 28 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90 0:05:56 29 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica 0:06:02 30 Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:06:35 31 Molly Weavers (GBr) Team Liv - Plantur 0:07:08 32 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 0:07:18 33 Marion Sicot (Fra) France 0:07:25 34 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team 0:08:06 35 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana - Acca Due O 0:08:09 36 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Bizkaia - Durango 0:08:19 37 Emilie Rochedy (Fra) France 0:08:29 38 Manon Souyris (Fra) France 0:09:09 39 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:26 40 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O 0:09:34 41 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia 0:09:47 42 Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.91 0:09:50 43 Jesst Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 0:09:54 44 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:09:59 45 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 0:10:45 46 Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:11:23 47 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team 0:12:29 48 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australia 0:12:34 49 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:12:39 50 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:12:49 51 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88 0:13:17 52 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur 0:13:21 53 Soline Lamboley (Fra) Lointek Team 0:14:06 54 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 0:14:15 55 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:14:17 56 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango 0:14:49 57 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O 58 Loren Rowney (Aus) Australia 0:14:53 59 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O 0:14:58 60 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team 61 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 62 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 63 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 64 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 65 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:15:02 66 Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica 67 Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:15:05 68 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango 69 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87 0:15:09 70 Angela Maffeis (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:15:11 71 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O 0:15:15 72 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv - Plantur 0:15:26 73 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur 0:15:39 74 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:15:45 75 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:16:32 76 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 0:17:13 77 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica 0:17:23 78 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:17:44 79 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:18:41 80 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 0:19:19 81 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:40 82 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 0:20:04 83 Lindsay Marie Fox (USA) Bepink Laclassica 0:21:11 84 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products 0:21:34 DNF Spela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana DNF Jaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica

Mountain 1 (Cat 1) col des Chevrères - km 69.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 pts 2 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica 8 3 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 5 4 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 5 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv - Plantur 2 6 Fanny Leleu (Fra) France 1

Mountain 2 (Cat 1) La Planche Des Belles Filles # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 12 pts 2 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica 8 3 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv - Plantur 5 4 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 3 5 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 6 Fanny Leleu (Fra) France 1

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 14:11:55 2 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica 0:01:10 3 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv - Plantur 0:01:18 4 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:18 5 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:02:21 6 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:02:31 7 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:02:56 8 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana 0:03:23 9 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:38 10 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:11 11 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:15 12 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur 0:04:44 13 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:51 14 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 0:05:10 15 Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia 0:05:11 16 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:05:56 17 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:06:17 18 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90 0:06:29 19 Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia 0:06:34 20 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team 0:06:35 21 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:06:39 22 Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana 0:07:11 23 Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Spa) Astana - Acca Due O 0:07:43 24 Molly Weavers (GBr) Team Liv - Plantur 0:07:44 25 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89 0:08:06 26 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 0:08:18 27 Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:09:00 28 Fanny Leleu (Fra) France 0:09:42 29 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products 0:09:51 30 Marion Sicot (Fra) France 0:10:11 31 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica 0:10:14 32 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana - Acca Due O 0:10:29 33 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team 0:10:31 34 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:10:34 35 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia 0:11:02 36 Emilie Rochedy (Fra) France 0:12:42 37 Tatiana Shamanova (Rus) Russia 0:12:48 38 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O 0:13:29 39 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Bizkaia - Durango 0:14:42 40 Manon Souyris (Fra) France 0:16:09 41 Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.91 0:16:19 42 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 0:16:40 43 Loren Rowney (Aus) Australia 0:17:11 44 Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:17:33 45 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:18:32 46 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team 0:18:46 47 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team 0:18:54 48 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O 0:19:01 49 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australia 0:19:13 50 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:19:23 51 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88 0:19:32 52 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:20:05 53 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:20:33 54 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 0:20:35 55 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:20:55 56 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica 0:21:05 57 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87 0:21:17 58 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:21:39 59 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:23:16 60 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:24:00 61 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:24:02 62 Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur 0:24:05 63 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango 0:24:08 64 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:24:10 65 Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango 0:24:18 66 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv - Plantur 0:24:27 67 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur 0:24:54 68 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:03 69 Angela Maffeis (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:25:09 70 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:44 71 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O 0:25:45 72 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:51 73 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 0:26:58 74 Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda 0:27:05 75 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:27:57 76 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 0:28:25 77 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 0:29:06 78 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 0:33:17 79 Jesst Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 80 Soline Lamboley (Fra) Lointek Team 0:33:24 81 Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica 0:36:39 82 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O 0:36:59 83 Lindsay Marie Fox (USA) Bepink Laclassica 0:41:29 84 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products 0:41:36

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 35 pts 2 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 26 3 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 17 4 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica 16 5 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv - Plantur 10 6 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana 4 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur 3 8 Jesst Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo 3 9 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 10 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 2 11 Fanny Leleu (Fra) France 2 12 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 1