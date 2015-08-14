Trending

Longo Borghini wins on La Planche des Belles Filles

Italian beats Neben for stage win, extends lead

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)
Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda)

Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)
Amber Neben, Elisa Longo Borghini and Claudia Lichtenberg

Amber Neben, Elisa Longo Borghini and Claudia Lichtenberg
(Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)
Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: Wiggle-Honda)

Wiggle Honda continued its run of success in La Route de France, with Elisa Longo Boghini extending her overall race lead with a mountain top victory on La Planche des Belles Filles. The Italian came to the line 45 seconds ahead of American Amber Neben (BePink-La Classica) with Claudia Lichtenberg (Liv-Plantur) rounding out the top three on the stage and the overall classification.

"It was really, really nice because it's one hill that they are doing in the Tour de France; that the guys are doing," Longo Borghini said. "[Vincenzo] Nibali won here, so I'm really happy to get another Italian victory for my country.

"The team was really amazing today because they all brought me to the front for the whole day," she added. "We were really acting like a pro-team, and it was really nice."

Clocking in at just 87.4km, the stage from Vesoul was quick enough that no breakaway could go clear, but that all would change on the category 1 Col des Chevrères with 18km to go.

Longo Borghini's teammate Mayuko Hagiwara attacked on the climb, setting up the Italian for her attack. "It was about 500 metres before the GPM, and I just wanted to pace a bit more because I thought that [Inpa-Sottoli's Tetiana] Riabchenko was about to sprint for the GPM, so I just kept speeding up and I suddenly felt myself alone. I just looked behind me and there was nobody - there was a bit of a gap - so I just kept going.

"I did the descent, and the part in between the two climbs, really fast. After two kilometres of la Planche des Belles Filles I saw that I had a big gap, so I just controlled. I didn't go full gas because for me it made no sense. I'm here to prepare for the second part of the season, so I need to train, and I don't want to just go crazy deep."

Her effort was enough to hold off Neben and extend her race lead from just seconds to more than a minute over Neben, in addition to padding her lead in the mountains classification. The final stage on Saturday is four laps of a 26km circuit with one climb per loop.

"For sure tomorrow we have to pay attention to the other teams because it is a tough race and rain is predicted," she said. "We can always get in trouble, just because it is the last day it doesn't mean it will go smooth. I think it will be completely the opposite, and they will start attacking us, so we really need to be focused and try to race as a team; as we have the whole week long."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda2:42:12
2Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica0:00:45
3Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv - Plantur0:01:03
4Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:01:36
5Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:57
6Fanny Leleu (Fra) France0:02:01
7Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia0:02:07
8Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:02:09
9Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:02:29
10Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana0:03:16
11Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:25
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:48
13Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:50
14Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:55
15Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia0:04:08
16Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team0:04:14
17Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur0:04:40
18Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
19Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:05:05
20Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Spa) Astana - Acca Due O
21Tatiana Shamanova (Rus) Russia0:05:17
22Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:05:42
23Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
24Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:05:46
25Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
27Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:05:52
28Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.900:05:56
29Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica0:06:02
30Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:06:35
31Molly Weavers (GBr) Team Liv - Plantur0:07:08
32Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda0:07:18
33Marion Sicot (Fra) France0:07:25
34Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team0:08:06
35Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana - Acca Due O0:08:09
36Samara Sheppard (NZl) Bizkaia - Durango0:08:19
37Emilie Rochedy (Fra) France0:08:29
38Manon Souyris (Fra) France0:09:09
39Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:09:26
40Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O0:09:34
41Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia0:09:47
42Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.910:09:50
43Jesst Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:09:54
44Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:09:59
45Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia0:10:45
46Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:11:23
47Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team0:12:29
48Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australia0:12:34
49Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:12:39
50Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:12:49
51Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.880:13:17
52Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur0:13:21
53Soline Lamboley (Fra) Lointek Team0:14:06
54Coralie Demay (Fra) France0:14:15
55Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:14:17
56Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango0:14:49
57Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
58Loren Rowney (Aus) Australia0:14:53
59Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O0:14:58
60Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
61Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
62Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
63Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
64Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
65Annie Ewart (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:15:02
66Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
67Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:15:05
68Elena Utrobina (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango
69Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.870:15:09
70Angela Maffeis (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:15:11
71Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O0:15:15
72Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv - Plantur0:15:26
73Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur0:15:39
74Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:15:45
75Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:32
76Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:17:13
77Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica0:17:23
78Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:17:44
79Claudia Cretti (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:18:41
80Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France0:19:19
81Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:40
82Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia0:20:04
83Lindsay Marie Fox (USA) Bepink Laclassica0:21:11
84Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:21:34
DNFSpela Kern (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFJaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica

Mountain 1 (Cat 1) col des Chevrères - km 69.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda12pts
2Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica8
3Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi5
4Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies3
5Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv - Plantur2
6Fanny Leleu (Fra) France1

Mountain 2 (Cat 1) La Planche Des Belles Filles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda12pts
2Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica8
3Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv - Plantur5
4Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi3
5Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
6Fanny Leleu (Fra) France1

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda14:11:55
2Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica0:01:10
3Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv - Plantur0:01:18
4Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:18
5Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:02:21
6Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:02:31
7Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:02:56
8Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana0:03:23
9Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:38
10Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:11
11Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:15
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur0:04:44
13Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:51
14Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda0:05:10
15Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia0:05:11
16Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:05:56
17Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:06:17
18Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.900:06:29
19Marina Likhanova (Rus) Russia0:06:34
20Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team0:06:35
21Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:06:39
22Ursa Pintar (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana0:07:11
23Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Spa) Astana - Acca Due O0:07:43
24Molly Weavers (GBr) Team Liv - Plantur0:07:44
25Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.890:08:06
26Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:08:18
27Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:09:00
28Fanny Leleu (Fra) France0:09:42
29Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products0:09:51
30Marion Sicot (Fra) France0:10:11
31Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica0:10:14
32Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana - Acca Due O0:10:29
33Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team0:10:31
34Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:10:34
35Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Russia0:11:02
36Emilie Rochedy (Fra) France0:12:42
37Tatiana Shamanova (Rus) Russia0:12:48
38Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana - Acca Due O0:13:29
39Samara Sheppard (NZl) Bizkaia - Durango0:14:42
40Manon Souyris (Fra) France0:16:09
41Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.910:16:19
42Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda0:16:40
43Loren Rowney (Aus) Australia0:17:11
44Amy Cure (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:17:33
45Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:18:32
46Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team0:18:46
47Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team0:18:54
48Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O0:19:01
49Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australia0:19:13
50Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:19:23
51Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.880:19:32
52Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:20:05
53Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:20:33
54Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia0:20:35
55Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:20:55
56Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica0:21:05
57Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.870:21:17
58Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:21:39
59Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:23:16
60Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:24:00
61Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:24:02
62Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur0:24:05
63Elena Utrobina (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango0:24:08
64Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:24:10
65Olga Dobrynina (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango0:24:18
66Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv - Plantur0:24:27
67Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur0:24:54
68Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:03
69Angela Maffeis (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:25:09
70Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:44
71Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O0:25:45
72Annie Ewart (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:51
73Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:26:58
74Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:27:05
75Claudia Cretti (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:27:57
76Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France0:28:25
77Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia0:29:06
78Coralie Demay (Fra) France0:33:17
79Jesst Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
80Soline Lamboley (Fra) Lointek Team0:33:24
81Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica0:36:39
82Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O0:36:59
83Lindsay Marie Fox (USA) Bepink Laclassica0:41:29
84Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:41:36

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda35pts
2Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi26
3Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies17
4Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica16
5Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv - Plantur10
6Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana4
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv - Plantur3
8Jesst Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo3
9Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies2
10Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
11Fanny Leleu (Fra) France2
12Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia14:14:51
2Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team0:03:39
3Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez (Spa) Astana - Acca Due O0:04:47
4Molly Weavers (GBr) Team Liv - Plantur0:04:48
5Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana - Acca Due O0:07:33
6Emilie Rochedy (Fra) France0:09:46
7Manon Souyris (Fra) France0:13:13
8Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.910:13:23
9Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Australia0:16:17
10Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:16:27
11Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.880:16:36
12Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia0:17:39
13Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica0:18:09
14Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:18:43
15Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:21:06
16Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv - Plantur0:21:31
17Angela Maffeis (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:22:13
18Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:48
19Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O0:22:49
20Annie Ewart (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:55
21Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:24:02
22Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda0:24:09
23Claudia Cretti (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:25:01
24Jesst Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:30:21
25Soline Lamboley (Fra) Lointek Team0:30:28
26Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica0:33:43
27Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O0:34:03

 

