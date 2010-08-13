Vos sprints to win in stage 5
Van Vleuten keeps overall lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:59:41
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|4
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:03
|6
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|7
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|8
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:19
|11
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canada
|12
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|13
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:21
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|15
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|16
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:43
|17
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:53
|18
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:01:33
|19
|Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
|20
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|21
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|22
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|23
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|24
|Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
|25
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|26
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|27
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
|28
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|29
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|30
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|31
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|32
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|33
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|34
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|35
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|36
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:01:41
|37
|Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:02:19
|38
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:02:32
|39
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|40
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|41
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|42
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) France
|0:03:09
|43
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|44
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|45
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|46
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
|47
|Marion Azam (Fra) France
|48
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|49
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|50
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|51
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|52
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|53
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|54
|Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|55
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|56
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|57
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|58
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|59
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|60
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|61
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|62
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|63
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|64
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
|65
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|66
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN
|0:04:00
|67
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:04:42
|68
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|69
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|70
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|71
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|72
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|73
|Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
|74
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|75
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|76
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|77
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|78
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:07:48
|79
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|DNF
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|DNS
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12:56:59
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:03
|3
|Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:16
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:50
|5
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:58
|6
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:01:30
|7
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:34
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:05
|9
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
|0:03:53
|10
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:03:55
|11
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:20
|12
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|0:04:54
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:05:07
|14
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:05:48
|15
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:06:01
|16
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:06:05
|17
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:06:10
|18
|Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:06:27
|19
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:06:28
|20
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|0:06:41
|21
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:07:06
|22
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:07:08
|23
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|24
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|0:07:28
|25
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canada
|0:07:30
|26
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:07:47
|27
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:08:02
|28
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:08:03
|29
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|0:08:08
|30
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:08:24
|31
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:08:44
|32
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:08:46
|33
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:09:07
|34
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:09:13
|35
|Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
|0:09:32
|36
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:09:34
|37
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:42
|38
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:10:14
|39
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:10:18
|40
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:10:20
|41
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|0:11:03
|42
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|0:11:07
|43
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
|0:11:18
|44
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:12:02
|45
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:12:45
|46
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:12:52
|47
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:14:32
|48
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:14:53
|49
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:14:55
|50
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:15:02
|51
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:15:32
|52
|Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
|0:15:43
|53
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:15:46
|54
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
|0:17:10
|55
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:18:56
|56
|Marion Azam (Fra) France
|0:19:23
|57
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:20:54
|58
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN
|0:21:28
|59
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:25:17
|60
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
|0:26:19
|61
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:26:22
|62
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:26:53
|63
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:27:16
|64
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:27:47
|65
|Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
|0:27:58
|66
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
|0:28:29
|67
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:28:45
|68
|Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:28:53
|69
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:29:09
|70
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|0:30:30
|71
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:30:45
|72
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
|0:31:13
|73
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|74
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:31:31
|75
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) France
|0:31:57
|76
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:32:11
|77
|Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:33:05
|78
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:37:07
|79
|Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:38:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|12:57:57
|2
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:05:12
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
|0:05:43
|4
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:06:10
|5
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|6
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:07:04
|7
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:07:05
|8
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:09:20
|9
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:09:22
|10
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|0:10:05
|11
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|0:10:09
|12
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:11:47
|13
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:13:55
|14
|Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:14:04
|15
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:14:34
|16
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:14:48
|17
|Marion Azam (Fra) France
|0:18:25
|18
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:19:56
|19
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:24:19
|20
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
|0:25:21
|21
|Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
|0:26:49
|22
|Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:28:11
|23
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:31:13
|24
|Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|0:32:07
|25
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:36:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|38:55:36
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:22
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:05:53
|4
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:10:17
|5
|Australia National Team
|0:11:09
|6
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:11:29
|7
|Team Valdarno
|0:12:10
|8
|Equipe Du Canada
|0:13:24
|9
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:15:19
|10
|Gauss Rdz Ormu
|0:16:46
|11
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:17:59
|12
|MTN
|0:37:00
|13
|Giant Pro Cycling
|0:41:20
|14
|Equipe De France
|0:55:37
|15
|ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|0:58:36
