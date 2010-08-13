Trending

Vos sprints to win in stage 5

Van Vleuten keeps overall lead

Image 1 of 17

Race leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's orange jersey

Race leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's orange jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 17

After attack and counter-attack , GC contender, Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) leads Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Edita Pucinskaite (Gauss Rdz Ormu), Shara Gillow (Australia) held on for a while too

After attack and counter-attack , GC contender, Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) leads Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Edita Pucinskaite (Gauss Rdz Ormu), Shara Gillow (Australia) held on for a while too
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 17

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sprints to victory ahead of Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team), the young rider competition leader

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sprints to victory ahead of Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit), Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo Test Team), the young rider competition leader
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 17

The combativity prize was awarded to Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women)

The combativity prize was awarded to Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 17

Another day in the leader's jersey for Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

Another day in the leader's jersey for Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 17

After attack and counter-attack, GC contender, Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) leads Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Edita Pucinskaite (Gauss Rdz Ormu)

After attack and counter-attack, GC contender, Olga Zabelinskaya (Safi-Pasta Zara) leads Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) and Edita Pucinskaite (Gauss Rdz Ormu)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 17

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the second climb

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the second climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 17

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) broke away early in the stage

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) broke away early in the stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 17

Shara Gillow (Australia) and Béatrice Thomas (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) chased Teutenberg and worked together to stay ahead of the bunch

Shara Gillow (Australia) and Béatrice Thomas (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) chased Teutenberg and worked together to stay ahead of the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 17

The breakaways meant that Nederland Bloeit were busy at the front of the bunch

The breakaways meant that Nederland Bloeit were busy at the front of the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 17

Between the bunch and Teutenberg, Béatrice Thomas (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) and Shara Gillow (Australia)

Between the bunch and Teutenberg, Béatrice Thomas (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) and Shara Gillow (Australia)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 17

The bunch is led by Nederland Bloeit, protecting the leader's jersey worn by Annemiek Van Vleuten

The bunch is led by Nederland Bloeit, protecting the leader's jersey worn by Annemiek Van Vleuten
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 17

Looked after by her teammates, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's jersey

Looked after by her teammates, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 17

Teutenberg sat up as the race reached the more difficult climbs of the stage. She rode on with Thomas and Gillow

Teutenberg sat up as the race reached the more difficult climbs of the stage. She rode on with Thomas and Gillow
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 17

The bunch heads into the Vosges countryside

The bunch heads into the Vosges countryside
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 17

At the summit of the first climb, the bunch were strung out in a line

At the summit of the first climb, the bunch were strung out in a line
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 17

Béatrice Thomas (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) on the second climb

Béatrice Thomas (Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion) on the second climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:59:41
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
4Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
5Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:03
6Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
7Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
8Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
10Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:19
11Erinne Willock (Can) Canada
12Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
13Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:21
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
15Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
16Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:43
17Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:53
18Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:01:33
19Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN
20Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
21Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
22Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
23Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
24Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno
25Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck
26Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
27Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada
28Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
29Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
30Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
31Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
32Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
33Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
34Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
35Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
36Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:01:41
37Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:02:19
38Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:02:32
39Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
40Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France
41Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
42Ludivine Loze (Fra) France0:03:09
43Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
44Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
45Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
46Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada
47Marion Azam (Fra) France
48Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
49Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
50Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
51Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
52Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
53Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
54Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
55Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
56Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
57Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN
58Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
59Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
60Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
61Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
62Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN
63Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
64Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN
65Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
66Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN0:04:00
67Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling0:04:42
68Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
69Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
70Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
71Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
72Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
73Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France
74Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
75Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
76Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
77Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia
78Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:07:48
79Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno
DNFAlexis Rhodes (Aus) Australia
DNFAgnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
DNSJacqueline Hahn (Aut) Hitec Products Uck

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit12:56:59
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:03
3Olga Zabelinskaia (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:16
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:50
5Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:58
6Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:01:30
7Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:34
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:05
9Anne Samplonius (Can) Canada0:03:53
10Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:03:55
11Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:04:20
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia0:04:54
13Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:05:07
14Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:05:48
15Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:06:01
16Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:06:05
17Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:06:10
18Edita Pucinskaite (Ltu) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:06:27
19Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:06:28
20Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:06:41
21Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:07:06
22Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:07:08
23Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
24Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada0:07:28
25Erinne Willock (Can) Canada0:07:30
26Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:07:47
27Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:08:02
28Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:08:03
29Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products Uck0:08:08
30Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:08:24
31Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:08:44
32Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:08:46
33Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:09:07
34Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:09:13
35Carla Swart (RSA) Team MTN0:09:32
36Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno0:09:34
37Patricia Schwager (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:09:42
38Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:10:14
39Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:10:18
40Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:10:20
41Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:11:03
42Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:11:07
43Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australia0:11:18
44Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:12:02
45Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:12:45
46Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:12:52
47Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:14:32
48Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:14:53
49Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:14:55
50Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:15:02
51Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope0:15:32
52Marie Laure Cloarec (Fra) France0:15:43
53Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:15:46
54Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Team MTN0:17:10
55Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling0:18:56
56Marion Azam (Fra) France0:19:23
57Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:20:54
58Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) Team MTN0:21:28
59Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:25:17
60Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:26:19
61Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:26:22
62Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:26:53
63Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:27:16
64Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:27:47
65Eivgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Team Valdarno0:27:58
66Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Canada0:28:29
67Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:28:45
68Beatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:28:53
69Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno0:29:09
70Leah Guloien (Can) Canada0:30:30
71Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:30:45
72Robyn De Groot (RSA) Team MTN0:31:13
73Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
74Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:31:31
75Ludivine Loze (Fra) France0:31:57
76Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:32:11
77Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:33:05
78Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:37:07
79Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:38:43

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team12:57:57
2Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:05:12
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products Uck0:05:43
4Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:06:10
5Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
6Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:07:04
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:07:05
8Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:09:20
9Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:09:22
10Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada0:10:05
11Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck0:10:09
12Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:11:47
13Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:13:55
14Lina Shi (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:14:04
15Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope0:14:34
16Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:14:48
17Marion Azam (Fra) France0:18:25
18Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:19:56
19Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:24:19
20Cherise Taylor (RSA) Team MTN0:25:21
21Emilie Blanquefort (Fra) France0:26:49
22Chiara Bortolus (Ita) Team Valdarno0:28:11
23Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:31:13
24Fan Li Shen (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling0:32:07
25Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:36:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nederland Bloeit38:55:36
2Cervelo Test Team0:01:22
3HTC Columbia Women0:05:53
4Safi - Pasta Zara0:10:17
5Australia National Team0:11:09
6Hitec Products UCK0:11:29
7Team Valdarno0:12:10
8Equipe Du Canada0:13:24
9Fenixs - Petrogradets0:15:19
10Gauss Rdz Ormu0:16:46
11Vienne Futuroscope0:17:59
12MTN0:37:00
13Giant Pro Cycling0:41:20
14Equipe De France0:55:37
15ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion0:58:36

