Route d'Occitanie: Vendrame wins stage 1

Cort takes bunch sprint for second

Stage 1: Cazouls-Lès-Béziers - Lacaune-les-Bains

LACAUNE FRANCE JUNE 10 Andrea Vendrame of Italy and Ag2R Citroen Team stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 45th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche Du Midi 2021 Stage 1 a 1565km stage from CazoulsLsBziers to LacaunelesBains 827m RDO2021 RouteOccitanie on June 10 2021 in Lacaune France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Andrea Vendrame of AG2R Citroën Team wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 3:59:41
2Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:04
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
6Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
8Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
9Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
10Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

