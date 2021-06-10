Route d'Occitanie: Vendrame wins stage 1
Cort takes bunch sprint for second
Stage 1: Cazouls-Lès-Béziers - Lacaune-les-Bains
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:59:41
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:04
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|9
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|10
|Jhojan Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
