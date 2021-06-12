Trending

Route d'Occitanie: Antonio Pedrero wins stage 3

Movistar rider takes the overall race lead

LE MOURTIS FRANCE JUNE 12 Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team stage winner Most combative rider celebrates at podium during the 45th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche Du Midi 2021 Stage 3 a 1918km stage from PierrefitteNestalas to Le Mourtis Col de Ment 1450m RDO2021 RouteOccitanie on June 12 2021 in Le Mourtis France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Antonio Pedrero wins stage 3 at Route d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images)
LE MOURTIS FRANCE JUNE 12 Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team in breakaway during the 45th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche Du Midi 2021 Stage 3 a 1918km stage from PierrefitteNestalas to Le Mourtis Col de Ment 1450m RDO2021 RouteOccitanie on June 12 2021 in Le Mourtis France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Antonio Pedrero wins stage 3 at Route d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images)
LE MOURTIS FRANCE JUNE 12 Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 45th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche Du Midi 2021 Stage 3 a 1918km stage from PierrefitteNestalas to Le Mourtis Col de Ment 1450m RDO2021 RouteOccitanie on June 12 2021 in Le Mourtis France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Antonio Pedrero wins stage 3 at Route d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images)
LE MOURTIS FRANCE JUNE 12 Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 45th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche Du Midi 2021 Stage 3 a 1918km stage from PierrefitteNestalas to Le Mourtis Col de Ment 1450m RDO2021 RouteOccitanie on June 12 2021 in Le Mourtis France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Antonio Pedrero wins stage 3 at Route d'Occitanie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 5:22:05
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:40
3Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:43
4Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:00:46
5Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:18
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:21
9Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:23
10Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:26

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 14:23:11
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:44
3Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:49
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56
5Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
6Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:19
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:28
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:31
9Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:33
10Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:36

