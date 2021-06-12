Route d'Occitanie: Antonio Pedrero wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Movistar rider takes the overall race lead
Stage 3: Pierrefitte-Nestalas - The Mourtis
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:22:05
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:40
|3
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:43
|4
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:46
|5
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:18
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:21
|9
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:23
|10
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:26
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:23:11
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:44
|3
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:49
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|5
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|6
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:19
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:28
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:31
|9
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:33
|10
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:36
Route d'Occitanie: Antonio Pedrero wins stage 3Movistar rider takes the overall race lead
