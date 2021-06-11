Trending

Route d'Occitanie: Démare wins stage 2

Vendrame remains in overall lead

Stage 2: Villefranche-de-Rouergue - Auch

AUCH FRANCE JUNE 11 Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Orluis Aular Sanabria of Venezuela and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA sprint at arrival during the 45th La Route dOccitanie La Depeche Du Midi 2021 Stage 2 a 1987km stage from VillefranchedeRouergue to Auch 174m RDO2021 RouteOccitanie on June 11 2021 in Auch France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Arnaud Démare of Groupama-FDJ wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5:01:31
2Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
5David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
7Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
8Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
9Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team 3:59:04
2Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04
3Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
4Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
5Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
6Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
7Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
8Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
9Roger Andrià (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

