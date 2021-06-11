Route d'Occitanie: Démare wins stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Vendrame remains in overall lead
Stage 2: Villefranche-de-Rouergue - Auch
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5:01:31
|2
|Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|8
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Lluís Mas (Spa) Movistar Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën Team
|3:59:04
|2
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|3
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|4
|Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko
|5
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|Roger Andrià (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse: Rui Costa holds off Kron to win stage 6UAE Team Emirates rider sprints to alpine victory to hold off Kron and Pernsteiner
-
Baloise Belgium Tour: Caleb Ewan sprints to victory on stage 3Evenepoel retains race lead in Scherpenheuvel-Zichem
-
Route d'Occitanie: Démare wins stage 2Vendrame remains in overall lead
-
How to watch the 2021 Tour de France – live TV and streamingDon't miss a minute of the biggest race in the world
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.