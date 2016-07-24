Hosking wins La Course by Le Tour de France
Wiggle-High5 rider takes out crash-riddled race
Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) won La Course by Le Tour de France, taking the sprint of a reduced field. The finale was marked by a series of crashes on the cobblestones. Second place went to Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla), with Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) third.
The field stayed together much of the race, with numerous escapes quickly shut down. Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Doelmans) looked to have good chances in the final lap, but was caught and easily passed near the end.
"My team were incredible," Hosking said after celebrating with her family. "We missed the first break but we had everyone on the front for that move. We never gave up and they protected me and put me in position. I'm so lucky."
21 teams took to the start of the third running of this race, taking on 13 laps of the Champs Elysees for a total of 89 kilometres. The bunch stayed together on the early laps, with the only action being punctures caused by the cobblestones.
Soon, however, a break group of four formed: Lucinda Brand (Rabobank-Liv), Chantal Blaak (Boels-Doelmans), Hannah Blake (Canyon-SRAM), and Olga Zabelinskaya (BePink). On such a short course, the field was not eager to let anyone get much of a gap, and their lead was never more than eight seconds.
With 48 kilometres to go the group was caught. The pace stayed high, with no one team in control. Numerous attempts to get away were quickly squashed. Kathrin Hammes of Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank gave it a try with some 30 kilometres to go, but she too was reeled back in. The speed by now was high enough to string the peloton out, and the field was alert enough to hold things together.
By this time, Rabobank, determined to have Marianne Vos win the race again, aggressively rode down every break. In the penultimate lap, Brand went again, along with Amy Pieters (Wiggle) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB). This group was more successful, holding a gap of up to 11 seconds.
A crash near the end of the penultimate lap took down a number of riders, momentarily disrupting the chase.
The three leaders held on to their 10 second gap as the bell lap started. Their lead was narrow but they looked to have a good chance, as the chase was not co-ordinated. Another crash in the final lap again left several women lying injured on the road.
With 3.7km to go the gap was closed. Moments later, a crash near the front of the field took out a large number of riders.
It was a greatly reduced field of around 30 riders that went into the final two kilometres. Van Dijk jumped just before the final kilometre and led the way into the final curve. But the sprinters’ teams turned on the speed and caught her. Hosking came up through the middle, accelerating enough to take the win by several bike lengths.
"[The team] were incredible, " Hosking said. "There were a few moments there. We missed that first break that had about three or four girls in it, but I just looked up the peloton and they were all just on the front. Then Amy Pieters was in a break with a lap to go, and I don’t even know when we caught them actually.
"Amy Roberts, our young British rider, was up the front, then at the back, and then up the front and never gave up. Then of course Audrey, our French rider, was protecting me for the last three laps, and put me in position. I'm so lucky!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2:01:27
|2
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|11
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|13
|Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) Unitedhealthcare
|14
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|16
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|17
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|18
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|19
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|20
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|21
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|22
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|23
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|24
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:04
|25
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|26
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|27
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|28
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|29
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|30
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|31
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:06
|32
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|33
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|34
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|35
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|36
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:11
|37
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|38
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|39
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|40
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:29
|41
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:36
|42
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|43
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|44
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|45
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:39
|46
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:54
|47
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|48
|Véra Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cont.
|0:01:06
|49
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|50
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|51
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|52
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|53
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|54
|Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
|55
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|56
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|57
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|58
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|59
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|60
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|61
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Chantal Hofmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|63
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|64
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:39
|65
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|66
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|67
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:50
|68
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|69
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|70
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:02:17
|71
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|72
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|73
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:33
|74
|Iris Sachet (Fra) France
|0:02:43
|75
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|76
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|77
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:41
|78
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|79
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|80
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:23
|81
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:39
|82
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|0:04:57
|83
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:05:01
|84
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|85
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|86
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:05:04
|87
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:05:17
|88
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:37
|89
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:06:06
|89
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|0:06:23
|91
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|92
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|93
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:24
|DNF
|Cécilia Le Bris (Fra) France
|DNF
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|DNF
|Marion Borras (Fra) France
|DNF
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France
|DNF
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Sara Pillon (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-AIS
|DNF
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Guilia Nanni (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|DNF
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|DNF
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|DNF
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|DNF
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|DNF
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|33
|pts
|2
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|24
|3
|Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|14
|4
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|13
|5
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|11
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|8
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|9
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|10
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|3
|11
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|3
|12
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|3
|15
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|17
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla
|2
|18
|Jessica Allen (Aus) ORICA-AIS
|2
|19
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Womencyclingteam
|1
|20
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|1
|21
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley
|1
|22
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley
|1
|23
|Véra Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cont.
|1
|24
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana
|1
|25
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France
|1
|26
|Soline Lamboley (Fra) France
|1
