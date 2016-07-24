Image 1 of 45 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Belgian champion Kaat Hannes (Lensworld - Zannata) avoids one of the late crashes (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 45 Orica-AIS come to the front of the peloton (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 45 British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 45 Russian Olga Zabelinskaya (BePink) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 45 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 45 The 2016 La Course by Le Tour de France gets underway (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 45 UCI President Brian Cookson and local dignitaries prepare to get the race underway (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 45 Former pro Erik Zabel with the Canyon-SRAM team before the race (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 45 Pre-race interviews for Lucy Garner and Dani King from Wiggle High5 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 45 Véra Koedooder (Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 45 The Norwegian fans came out in force (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 45 There were several crashes in the final laps (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 45 The winner's trophy for La Course (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 45 Dani King (Wiggle High5) in the peloton (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 45 Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 45 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 45 Joëlle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla) was aggressive during the race (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 45 Bidons were handed out almost every laps for the riders (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 45 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 45 Alison Tetrick (Cylance) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 45 The Rabo Liv team sign on (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 45 Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 45 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Lotta Lepisto, Chloe Hosking and Marianne Vos on the La Course podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 The podium of La Course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Nina Kessler (Lensworld-Zannata) won the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 The podium (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 45 of 45 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) wins L Course (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) won La Course by Le Tour de France, taking the sprint of a reduced field. The finale was marked by a series of crashes on the cobblestones. Second place went to Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla), with Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) third.

The field stayed together much of the race, with numerous escapes quickly shut down. Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Doelmans) looked to have good chances in the final lap, but was caught and easily passed near the end.

"My team were incredible," Hosking said after celebrating with her family. "We missed the first break but we had everyone on the front for that move. We never gave up and they protected me and put me in position. I'm so lucky."

21 teams took to the start of the third running of this race, taking on 13 laps of the Champs Elysees for a total of 89 kilometres. The bunch stayed together on the early laps, with the only action being punctures caused by the cobblestones.

Soon, however, a break group of four formed: Lucinda Brand (Rabobank-Liv), Chantal Blaak (Boels-Doelmans), Hannah Blake (Canyon-SRAM), and Olga Zabelinskaya (BePink). On such a short course, the field was not eager to let anyone get much of a gap, and their lead was never more than eight seconds.

With 48 kilometres to go the group was caught. The pace stayed high, with no one team in control. Numerous attempts to get away were quickly squashed. Kathrin Hammes of Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank gave it a try with some 30 kilometres to go, but she too was reeled back in. The speed by now was high enough to string the peloton out, and the field was alert enough to hold things together.

By this time, Rabobank, determined to have Marianne Vos win the race again, aggressively rode down every break. In the penultimate lap, Brand went again, along with Amy Pieters (Wiggle) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB). This group was more successful, holding a gap of up to 11 seconds.

A crash near the end of the penultimate lap took down a number of riders, momentarily disrupting the chase.

The three leaders held on to their 10 second gap as the bell lap started. Their lead was narrow but they looked to have a good chance, as the chase was not co-ordinated. Another crash in the final lap again left several women lying injured on the road.

With 3.7km to go the gap was closed. Moments later, a crash near the front of the field took out a large number of riders.

It was a greatly reduced field of around 30 riders that went into the final two kilometres. Van Dijk jumped just before the final kilometre and led the way into the final curve. But the sprinters’ teams turned on the speed and caught her. Hosking came up through the middle, accelerating enough to take the win by several bike lengths.

"[The team] were incredible, " Hosking said. "There were a few moments there. We missed that first break that had about three or four girls in it, but I just looked up the peloton and they were all just on the front. Then Amy Pieters was in a break with a lap to go, and I don’t even know when we caught them actually.

"Amy Roberts, our young British rider, was up the front, then at the back, and then up the front and never gave up. Then of course Audrey, our French rider, was protecting me for the last three laps, and put me in position. I'm so lucky!"

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 2:01:27 2 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla 5 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 6 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 9 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 11 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink 12 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 13 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) Unitedhealthcare 14 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 15 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 16 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team 17 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 18 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 19 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 20 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 21 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 22 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 23 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 24 Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:04 25 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team 26 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 27 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 28 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 29 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 30 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 31 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:00:06 32 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 33 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 34 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 35 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:09 36 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:00:11 37 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 38 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 40 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:29 41 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:36 42 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 43 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 44 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 45 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:00:39 46 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:54 47 Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France 48 Véra Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cont. 0:01:06 49 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink 50 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 51 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 52 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 53 Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 54 Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink 55 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 56 Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 57 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 58 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 59 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 60 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 61 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 62 Chantal Hofmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 63 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 64 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:39 65 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 66 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 67 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:50 68 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 69 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 70 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:02:17 71 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 72 Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana 73 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:33 74 Iris Sachet (Fra) France 0:02:43 75 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:03 76 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 77 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:03:41 78 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 79 Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 80 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:23 81 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:39 82 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 0:04:57 83 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:05:01 84 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 85 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 86 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:05:04 87 Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx 0:05:17 88 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:37 89 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 0:06:06 89 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 0:06:23 91 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 92 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 93 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:24 DNF Cécilia Le Bris (Fra) France DNF Soline Lamboley (Fra) France DNF Marion Borras (Fra) France DNF Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France DNF Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Women's Team DNF Sara Pillon (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team DNF Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-AIS DNF Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Guilia Nanni (Ita) Bepink DNF Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink DNF Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank DNF Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank DNF Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Cari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini DNF Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini DNF Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini DNF Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini DNF Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini DNF Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 DNF Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 DNF Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing