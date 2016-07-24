Trending

Hosking wins La Course by Le Tour de France

Wiggle-High5 rider takes out crash-riddled race

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belgian champion Kaat Hannes (Lensworld - Zannata) avoids one of the late crashes

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Orica-AIS come to the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
British champion Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Russian Olga Zabelinskaya (BePink)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The 2016 La Course by Le Tour de France gets underway

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
UCI President Brian Cookson and local dignitaries prepare to get the race underway

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Former pro Erik Zabel with the Canyon-SRAM team before the race

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Pre-race interviews for Lucy Garner and Dani King from Wiggle High5

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Véra Koedooder (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The Norwegian fans came out in force

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
There were several crashes in the final laps

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The winner's trophy for La Course

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Dani King (Wiggle High5) in the peloton

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Joëlle Numainville (Cervelo Bigla) was aggressive during the race

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Bidons were handed out almost every laps for the riders

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Alison Tetrick (Cylance)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The Rabo Liv team sign on

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Valentina Scandolara (Cylance)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High 5) wins La Course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lotta Lepisto, Chloe Hosking and Marianne Vos on the La Course podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The podium of La Course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
La Course by Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nina Kessler (Lensworld-Zannata) won the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The podium

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) wins L Course

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) won La Course by Le Tour de France, taking the sprint of a reduced field. The finale was marked by a series of crashes on the cobblestones. Second place went to Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla), with Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) third.

The field stayed together much of the race, with numerous escapes quickly shut down. Ellen van Dijk (Boels-Doelmans) looked to have good chances in the final lap, but was caught and easily passed near the end.

"My team were incredible," Hosking said after celebrating with her family. "We missed the first break but we had everyone on the front for that move. We never gave up and they protected me and put me in position. I'm so lucky."

21 teams took to the start of the third running of this race, taking on 13 laps of the Champs Elysees for a total of 89 kilometres. The bunch stayed together on the early laps, with the only action being punctures caused by the cobblestones.

Soon, however, a break group of four formed: Lucinda Brand (Rabobank-Liv), Chantal Blaak (Boels-Doelmans), Hannah Blake (Canyon-SRAM), and Olga Zabelinskaya (BePink). On such a short course, the field was not eager to let anyone get much of a gap, and their lead was never more than eight seconds.

With 48 kilometres to go the group was caught. The pace stayed high, with no one team in control. Numerous attempts to get away were quickly squashed. Kathrin Hammes of Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank gave it a try with some 30 kilometres to go, but she too was reeled back in. The speed by now was high enough to string the peloton out, and the field was alert enough to hold things together.

By this time, Rabobank, determined to have Marianne Vos win the race again, aggressively rode down every break. In the penultimate lap, Brand went again, along with Amy Pieters (Wiggle) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB). This group was more successful, holding a gap of up to 11 seconds.

A crash near the end of the penultimate lap took down a number of riders, momentarily disrupting the chase.

The three leaders held on to their 10 second gap as the bell lap started. Their lead was narrow but they looked to have a good chance, as the chase was not co-ordinated. Another crash in the final lap again left several women lying injured on the road.

With 3.7km to go the gap was closed. Moments later, a crash near the front of the field took out a large number of riders.

It was a greatly reduced field of around 30 riders that went into the final two kilometres. Van Dijk jumped just before the final kilometre and led the way into the final curve. But the sprinters’ teams turned on the speed and caught her. Hosking came up through the middle, accelerating enough to take the win by several bike lengths.

"[The team] were incredible, " Hosking said. "There were a few moments there. We missed that first break that had about three or four girls in it, but I just looked up the peloton and they were all just on the front. Then Amy Pieters was in a break with a lap to go, and I don’t even know when we caught them actually.

"Amy Roberts, our young British rider, was up the front, then at the back, and then up the front and never gave up. Then of course Audrey, our French rider, was protecting me for the last three laps, and put me in position. I'm so lucky!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High52:01:27
2Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
8Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
9Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
11Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
13Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) Unitedhealthcare
14Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
15Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
16Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Women's Team
17Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
18Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
19Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
20Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
21Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
22Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
23Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
24Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:04
25Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Astana Women's Team
26Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
27Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
28Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
29Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
30Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
31Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:06
32Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
33Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
34Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
35Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:09
36Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:11
37Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
38Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
39Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
40Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:29
41Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:36
42Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
43Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
44Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
45Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:39
46Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:54
47Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
48Véra Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cont.0:01:06
49Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
50Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
51Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
52Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
53Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
54Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Bepink
55Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
56Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
57Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
58Lauren Hall (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
59Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
60Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
61Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
62Chantal Hofmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
63Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
64Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:39
65Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
66Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
67Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:50
68Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
69Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
70Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:02:17
71Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
72Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
73Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:33
74Iris Sachet (Fra) France0:02:43
75Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:03
76Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
77Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:41
78Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
79Willeke Knol (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
80Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:23
81Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:39
82Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink0:04:57
83Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:05:01
84Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
85Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
86Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High50:05:04
87Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:05:17
88Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:37
89Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:06:06
89Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products0:06:23
91Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
92Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
93Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:24
DNFCécilia Le Bris (Fra) France
DNFSoline Lamboley (Fra) France
DNFMarion Borras (Fra) France
DNFMarjolaine Bazin (Fra) France
DNFFanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Women's Team
DNFSara Pillon (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFJenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFNicole Hanselmann (Swi) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFGuilia Nanni (Ita) Bepink
DNFTereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
DNFTone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFAlison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFRossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFBrianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFLauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFCari Higgins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFKatie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
DNFDalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
DNFAnnalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
DNFMartina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
DNFAmy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata33pts
2Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx24
3Mia Radotic (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana14
4Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink13
5Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team11
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team7
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
8Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing6
9Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank5
10Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur3
11Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.863
12Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
13Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling3
14Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink3
15Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
17Joëlle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla2
18Jessica Allen (Aus) ORICA-AIS2
19Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Womencyclingteam1
20Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High51
21Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley1
22Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley1
23Véra Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Cont.1
24Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Btc City Ljubljana1
25Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) France1
26Soline Lamboley (Fra) France1

