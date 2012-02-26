Trending

Cavendish wins in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Sky controls finale perfectly

Image 1 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) crosses the line in Kuurne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 40

Grey skies swept over the field for most of Sunday

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 40

Faded light was a feature of the race

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 40

Farnese Vini Selle Italia on their way to the start

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 40

Cornering skills were regularly tested on the course

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 40

The cold northern European weather greeted the riders

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 40

The leaders break away

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 40

Feeling the burn on one of the ascents

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 40

The peloton bunches up

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 40

Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 40

Garmin-Barracuda's Tyler Farrar finished in the top 20

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 40

Team Sky's riders set up the win for Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 40

Lotto-Belisol take their turn at the front

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 40

The peloton stretched right across the roads

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 40

Martin Elmiger (AG2R La Mondiale) finished well down the field

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 40

A handful of riders escape

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 40

The riders bunched at the start

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 40

Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 40

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 40

A world class field converged on Belgium for the second successive day

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 40

Twists and turns kept the riders on their toes

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) has started his campaign on a solid footing.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) crosses the line victorious at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 40

Try as he might, Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat) couldn't pass Mark Cavendish (Sky).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) pouts on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) will be a favourite for Milan-San Remo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) knows he has Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in the bag.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) takes his third win of the season.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) salutes from the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) after winning Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) takes the win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) paid tribute to his team after the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 40

Mark Cavendish and Alex Dowsett (Sky) celebrate victory in Kuurne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) flanked by Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat) and Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) atop the podium in Kuurne.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 40

Hugs all around for Mark Cavendish (Sky) at the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 40

Team Sky gather at the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 40 of 40

Mark Cavendish (Sky) beat Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat) and Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: AFP)

 Mark Cavendish claimed a straightforward victory in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, delivered to the line perfectly by his Sky teammates.

Video: Farrar left behind by Cavendish at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Resplendent in his world champion's jersey, the Manxman took victory by a decisive margin over FDJ-BigMat rider Yauheni Hutarovich. Vacansoleil-DCM's Kenny Van Hummel was two lengths back in third, while world under 23 champion Arnaud Démare (FDJ-BigMat) was a fine fourth.

Cavendish had suffered with illness earlier in the race, but his Sky team set about bringing the race back together for a bunch finish on the flat run-in to the finish in Kuurne. In the finishing straight, CJ Sutton piloted Cavendish to victory.

“After the cobbles I told CJ that I didn’t feel so good,” Cavendish said afterwards. “Once we took control it got better although I was still vomiting. It’s incredible. I don’t know if I can take any credit for this win. The whole day they looked after me. I was never in the win and always in the front of the peloton. It’s a great win.”

Coming into the final kilometre, the stage appeared set for a duel between Cavendish and his great rival André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) but the German found himself boxed in and faded in the final meters, finishing tenth.

“At 300m from the finish line I was confident that I could not lose the sprint. Then Van Hummel swerved from right to left and there was no more space for me. I should’ve gone earlier,” a clearly disappointed Greipel said.

A fast start

In a quick and nervous first hour at 50km/h no attacks proved successful. After a collective stop at a railway crossing a group powered away.

Seven riders made the day's early breakaway: Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly), Jérôme Baugnies (Team Netapp), Koen Barbé (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Gilles Devillers (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Justin Van Hoecke (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, le credit en ligne).

At the fourth climb of the day the seven had a gap of four minutes on a peloton led by the Sky team. By the time they reached the Oude Kwaremont, the gap was down to three minutes. Van Avermaet set the pace up front, dropping all his companions except for 41 year-old Eeckhout. At the top of the long cobbled helling another half a minute was whittled off the gap thanks to the efforts from Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) at the front of the peloton.

The selective climb caused some damage and the peloton split in several groups. A first group of about twenty-five riders including fast men Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) and John Degenkolb (Project 1t4i) quickly picked up half a minute on a sprinter-studded peloton where Lotto-Belisol did the work.

With seventy kilometers to go Eeckhout and Van Avermaet were re-joined by Barbé, Fouchard and Baugnies. They had 1:30 on the Boonen group, with the peloton trailing by fifty more seconds, but efforts from the Vancansoleil-DCM team, Lotto-Belisol and Europcar closed first the gap to the Boonen group, and then the fate of the seven up front was sealed.

Eeckhout’s effort

As his group was being brought back, Eeckhout attacked and was followed by Wouter Mol (Vacancoleil-DCM), and was later joined by Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun), Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis) and Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony).

With Sky content to let a group dangle just within their reach, the new escape quickly picked up half a minute at 40km from the finish line. When approaching the finish line a first time, having two more local circuits of 16km ahead of them, the gap ran up to a minute.

The Sky train was in full control, however, and one lap later half a minute was gone from that gap. At 10km from the finish line there were only 10 seconds left and a bunch sprint seemed unavoidable.

Once more it was Eeckhout who was the last man standing, having attacked his companions as the peloton was nipping on their heels, and had a brief foray with a Engoulvent before the high pace of the Sky-led group sped past.

With four men ahead of Cavendish, Sky hurtled into the finishing chute at such a pace that no rider stood a chance at coming around the world champion. Only Hutarovich could get close to his wheel, while Van Hummel looked glued to the tarmac as he struggled over the final meters to claim third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4:27:30
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
3Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
6Tom Veelers (Ned) Project 1t4i
7Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
8Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
13Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
17Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Cervelo
19Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
20Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
21Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
22Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
23Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
26Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
27Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
28Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
30Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
31Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
33Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
38Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
39Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
41Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43Kevin Lacombe (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
44James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
45Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
46Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
47Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team NetApp
50Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
51Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Cervelo
55Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
58Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
59Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
61Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
62Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
65Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
66Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
68David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
69Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
71Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
72Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
74Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
75Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
76Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
77Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech p/b C10
78Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
79Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
81Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Cervelo
82Travis Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
83Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
86Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
88Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
90Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
91Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
93Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
95Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Cervelo
97Ole Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
98Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
99Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
102Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
107Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
109Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
110Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
111Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
112Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
113Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:29
114Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:35
115Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
116Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
117William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
118Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:40
119Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
122Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:30
123Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:46
124John Degenkolb (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:54
125Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
126Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:08
127Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
128Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:02:12
129Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
130Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
132Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:05
133Bernard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
134Jimmy Casper (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
135Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
136Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:04:52
137Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i0:05:25
138Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
139Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team

 

