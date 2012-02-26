Video: Farrar left behind by Cavendish at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
American on Oude Kwaremont move and sprint finale
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) was left empty handed at the finish of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, crossing the line in 18th place.
The American found himself out of contention after the peloton came through the last corner of the race, and was unable to mount a challenge as Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) went on to win the race.
While Cavendish made his single and most significant play inside the final 300 meters, Farrar had ridden a far more aggressive but ultimately unsuccessful race.
Having latched onto a dangerous move on the Oude Kwaremont, Farrar found himself in a strong position. With teammate Johan Vansummeren for company and Omega Pharma-QuickStep, BMC and Rabobank well represented, the move looked more than troublesome for the sprinters left behind.
However, a lack of cohesion, thanks in part to the presence of three Sky riders, meant that the group never gained much more than a minute on the peloton.
"I played my cards a bit on the Oude Kwaremont and took my chance in the front group there," Farrar told Cyclingnews.
"And it looked good for a little while and I was hoping it would stay until the end but it didn't and then the sprint didn't really go my way. I got boxed in and that was it."
In this exclusive video interview with Cyclingnews Farrar talks about his race, the move on the Oude Kwaremont and his sprint finish.
