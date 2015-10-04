Image 1 of 31 Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) leading the race at a new run-up on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 31 USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) racing in second place on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 31 Cameron Dodge was racing well before he had to drop out (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 31 Jake Wells (Stans NoTubes) at the top of the new run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 31 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) with Stephen Hyde glued to his wheel near the end of lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 31 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) found himself well behind the leaders after on lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 31 A Giant rider bunny-hopping the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 31 Cooper Willsey (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 31 Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) running the barriers on the fourth lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 31 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) on the double flyover during lap five (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 31 Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) racing to a fourth place finish after losing contact with the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 31 Todd Wells (Specialized) on the double flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 31 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) on a steep climb with two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 31 Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling) seemed to be having a good outing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 31 Cody Kaiser (Specialized-Lange Twins) riding to a top twenty finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 31 Curtis White (Cannondale) riding in the top five early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 31 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale), a winner a Providence last year, was hoping for a good result (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 31 Curtis White (Cannondale) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 31 Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) running a new uphill chute (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 31 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading Danny Summerhill after completing one lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 31 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading Stephen Hyde on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 31 Former national champion Todd Wells riding to a top ten finish in his 2015 cyclo-cross debut (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 31 Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) with Cody Kaiser close behind on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 31 Jake Wells (Stans NoTubes) riding alone on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 31 Stephen Hyde and USA Champion Jeremy Powers using different techniques at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 31 Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) leading a group at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 31 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) being congratulated on his win by the Providence crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 31 You see just about everything at cyclo-cross races (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 31 Curtis White (Cannondale) with his sister Emma before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 31 Jeremy Powers now has a pre-race ritual of tying his Giro shoes at the starting line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 31 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) has stepped up his game dramatically this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) won the opening day of racing at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival at the Roger Williams Park in Providence on Saturday. He won the race solo ahead of Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com teammates Stephen Hyde and Curtis White.

White led the race from the gun, with Powers on his wheel. A large group of riders stuck together early on, all fighting the winds on course, with Daniel Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross) moving to the front in the early laps.

Powers and Hyde managed to clear the field, putting pressure on the group behind. Powers led an aggressive charge, with Hyde responding, until Powers began to open up a gap and really drive the pace.

Hyde remained within 16 seconds of Powers, and came in close behind after Powers took the win. The battle for third was tight as well, coming down to a sprint between White and Summerhill. Despite an earlier incident with a crash and breaking his shoe, having to do a shoe swap in the pit, White took the final podium spot.

White, who is having a phenomenal week, stated it was a week of firsts for him, with a first ever shoe change in the pits but also a first C1 podium.

“The course layout made the race very hard today,” White said. “And then there was the wind. But it was probably the most difficult course I have ever seen here in Providence. It was unfortunate about the crash and the shoe, but it was a great course that led to a harder style of racing. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”



