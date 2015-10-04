Powers wins KMC Cyclo-cross Festival Day 1
Hyde and White complete podium
Men: Providence - Providence
US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) won the opening day of racing at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival at the Roger Williams Park in Providence on Saturday. He won the race solo ahead of Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com teammates Stephen Hyde and Curtis White.
White led the race from the gun, with Powers on his wheel. A large group of riders stuck together early on, all fighting the winds on course, with Daniel Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross) moving to the front in the early laps.
Powers and Hyde managed to clear the field, putting pressure on the group behind. Powers led an aggressive charge, with Hyde responding, until Powers began to open up a gap and really drive the pace.
Hyde remained within 16 seconds of Powers, and came in close behind after Powers took the win. The battle for third was tight as well, coming down to a sprint between White and Summerhill. Despite an earlier incident with a crash and breaking his shoe, having to do a shoe swap in the pit, White took the final podium spot.
White, who is having a phenomenal week, stated it was a week of firsts for him, with a first ever shoe change in the pits but also a first C1 podium.
“The course layout made the race very hard today,” White said. “And then there was the wind. But it was probably the most difficult course I have ever seen here in Providence. It was unfortunate about the crash and the shoe, but it was a great course that led to a harder style of racing. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus
|1:00:24
|2
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
|0:00:11
|3
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
|0:01:04
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross T
|0:01:06
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:07
|6
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:01:37
|7
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:51
|8
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Red Truck – Garneau P/B Easton
|0:01:52
|9
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Red Truck -- Garneau P/B Easton
|0:01:59
|10
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:02:03
|11
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:02:12
|12
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|13
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|14
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|0:02:24
|15
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx Team P
|0:02:31
|16
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:37
|17
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:02:41
|18
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:02:45
|19
|Ben Frederick (USA) Beyondcx
|0:02:48
|20
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / Nbx / Trek
|0:03:20
|21
|Eric Thompson (USA) Hed Cycling Products
|0:03:37
|22
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) Polartec
|0:03:39
|23
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|0:03:42
|24
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria
|0:03:43
|25
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team
|0:03:55
|26
|Cole Oberman (USA) Rarediseasecycling.Org
|27
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)
|0:03:58
|28
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek Sram Champion System
|0:04:54
|29
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima/Atitude Sports
|0:04:56
|30
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:05:01
|31
|Sam O'keefe (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:05:03
|32
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:05:20
|33
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:05:24
|34
|Walton Brush (USA) Mash Sf
|0:05:38
|35
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|36
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Shimano/ Velocolour
|0:05:46
|37
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Louis Garneau
|0:05:47
|38
|Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Cyclocross Team
|0:06:35
|39
|Merwin Davis (USA) Pathfinder Of Wv
|0:06:36
|40
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:44
|41
|Peter Goguen (USA) Race Cf
|0:07:17
|42
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:07:18
|43
|Adam St. Germain (USA) Next-Bmb
|0:07:35
|44
|William Elliott (Can) Team Ncch P/B Dec Express
|0:07:44
|45
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:08:20
|46
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/Hrs/Rock Lobster
|47
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
|48
|Trent Blackburn (USA) Independent Fabrication
|49
|Timothy Ratta (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club
|50
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|51
|Charles Berhtram (USA) Team Cuppow
|52
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Matrix/Rbm
|53
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Vista Subaru
|54
|Greg Whitney (USA) Arrow Racing
|55
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
|56
|Ian Keough (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development
|57
|Nicholas Keough (USA)
|58
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) Team Cuppow
|59
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling P/B Turin
|60
|Nathan Dugan (USA) Crca/Kh-Pactimo P/B Century
|61
|Mark Davino (USA) Toasted Head Racing
|62
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta! P/B Best Buddies Challe
