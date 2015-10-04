Trending

Powers wins KMC Cyclo-cross Festival Day 1

Hyde and White complete podium

Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) leading the race at a new run-up on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) racing in second place on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cameron Dodge was racing well before he had to drop out

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jake Wells (Stans NoTubes) at the top of the new run-up

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) with Stephen Hyde glued to his wheel near the end of lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) found himself well behind the leaders after on lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A Giant rider bunny-hopping the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cooper Willsey (Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers on lap four

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) running the barriers on the fourth lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) on the double flyover during lap five

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) racing to a fourth place finish after losing contact with the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Todd Wells (Specialized) on the double flyover

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) on a steep climb with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling) seemed to be having a good outing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cody Kaiser (Specialized-Lange Twins) riding to a top twenty finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) riding in the top five early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale), a winner a Providence last year, was hoping for a good result

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) taking the hole-shot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) running a new uphill chute

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading Danny Summerhill after completing one lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading Stephen Hyde on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Former national champion Todd Wells riding to a top ten finish in his 2015 cyclo-cross debut

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) with Cody Kaiser close behind on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jake Wells (Stans NoTubes) riding alone on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde and USA Champion Jeremy Powers using different techniques at the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) leading a group at the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) being congratulated on his win by the Providence crowd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
You see just about everything at cyclo-cross races

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) with his sister Emma before the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers now has a pre-race ritual of tying his Giro shoes at the starting line

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) has stepped up his game dramatically this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) won the opening day of racing at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival at the Roger Williams Park in Providence on Saturday. He won the race solo ahead of Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com teammates Stephen Hyde and Curtis White.

White led the race from the gun, with Powers on his wheel. A large group of riders stuck together early on, all fighting the winds on course, with Daniel Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross) moving to the front in the early laps.

Powers and Hyde managed to clear the field, putting pressure on the group behind. Powers led an aggressive charge, with Hyde responding, until Powers began to open up a gap and really drive the pace.

Hyde remained within 16 seconds of Powers, and came in close behind after Powers took the win. The battle for third was tight as well, coming down to a sprint between White and Summerhill. Despite an earlier incident with a crash and breaking his shoe, having to do a shoe swap in the pit, White took the final podium spot.

White, who is having a phenomenal week, stated it was a week of firsts for him, with a first ever shoe change in the pits but also a first C1 podium.

“The course layout made the race very hard today,” White said. “And then there was the wind. But it was probably the most difficult course I have ever seen here in Providence. It was unfortunate about the crash and the shoe, but it was a great course that led to a harder style of racing. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus1:00:24
2Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.0:00:11
3Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.0:01:04
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross T0:01:06
5James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement0:01:07
6Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement0:01:37
7Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld0:01:51
8Raphael Gagne (Can) Red Truck – Garneau P/B Easton0:01:52
9Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Red Truck -- Garneau P/B Easton0:01:59
10Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:02:03
11Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:02:12
12Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:02:16
13Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
14Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:02:24
15Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro Cx Team P0:02:31
16Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:37
17Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team0:02:41
18Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized0:02:45
19Ben Frederick (USA) Beyondcx0:02:48
20Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / Nbx / Trek0:03:20
21Eric Thompson (USA) Hed Cycling Products0:03:37
22Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) Polartec0:03:39
23Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:03:42
24Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria0:03:43
25Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team0:03:55
26Cole Oberman (USA) Rarediseasecycling.Org
27Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)0:03:58
28Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek Sram Champion System0:04:54
29Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima/Atitude Sports0:04:56
30Grant Ellwood (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:05:01
31Sam O'keefe (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:05:03
32Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:05:20
33Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:24
34Walton Brush (USA) Mash Sf0:05:38
35Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
36Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Shimano/ Velocolour0:05:46
37Jeremy Martin (Can) Louis Garneau0:05:47
38Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Cyclocross Team0:06:35
39Merwin Davis (USA) Pathfinder Of Wv0:06:36
40Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:06:44
41Peter Goguen (USA) Race Cf0:07:17
42Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:07:18
43Adam St. Germain (USA) Next-Bmb0:07:35
44William Elliott (Can) Team Ncch P/B Dec Express0:07:44
45Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com0:08:20
46Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler/Hrs/Rock Lobster
47Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Racing
48Trent Blackburn (USA) Independent Fabrication
49Timothy Ratta (USA) Barks X Wreck Adventure Club
50Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
51Charles Berhtram (USA) Team Cuppow
52Tyler Cloutier (USA) Matrix/Rbm
53Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co./Vista Subaru
54Greg Whitney (USA) Arrow Racing
55Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
56Ian Keough (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development
57Nicholas Keough (USA)
58Andrew Lysaght (USA) Team Cuppow
59Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling P/B Turin
60Nathan Dugan (USA) Crca/Kh-Pactimo P/B Century
61Mark Davino (USA) Toasted Head Racing
62Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta! P/B Best Buddies Challe

 

