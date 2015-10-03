Trending

Nash wins KMC Cyclo-cross Festival Day 1

Compton and Miller on the podium

Image 1 of 30

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading at a newly installed run-up on lap two

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading at a newly installed run-up on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 30

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading the race during lap two

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading the race during lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 30

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) racing to eighth place

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) racing to eighth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 30

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) on the new run-up

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) on the new run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 30

Libby White (House Industries) pushing her bike on the new run-up

Libby White (House Industries) pushing her bike on the new run-up
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 30

Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) running with her bike on lap two

Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) running with her bike on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 30

Jena Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) riding past the Industry Expo

Jena Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) riding past the Industry Expo
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 30

Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Company) running one of the sets of barriers on lap four

Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Company) running one of the sets of barriers on lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 30

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) leading Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) at the double flyover

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) leading Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) at the double flyover
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 30

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) chasing Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) on the fourth lap

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) chasing Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) on the fourth lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 30

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) with two laps to go

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 30

Racers Courtenay McFadden, Emily Kachorek, and Nicole Duke were dressed for a raw day in Providence

Racers Courtenay McFadden, Emily Kachorek, and Nicole Duke were dressed for a raw day in Providence
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 30

Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing) at the start

Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 30

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) riding in the top five on lap one

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) riding in the top five on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) descending one of the four flyovers early in the first lap

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) descending one of the four flyovers early in the first lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 30

You see all sorts of characters at cyclo-cross races

You see all sorts of characters at cyclo-cross races
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 30

Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) smiling at the start

Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) smiling at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 30

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) taking the hole-shot on a downhill start

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) taking the hole-shot on a downhill start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sitting up on the pavement after lap one

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sitting up on the pavement after lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 30

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport) checking behind her after completing lap one

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport) checking behind her after completing lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 30

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) leading Katerina Nash and Katie Compton on lap three

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) leading Katerina Nash and Katie Compton on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 30

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) crashing hard at the barriers halfway through lap three

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) crashing hard at the barriers halfway through lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 30

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) struggles to get back in to the race

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) struggles to get back in to the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 30

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) on her way to a top ten finish

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) on her way to a top ten finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) free and clear on lap four

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) free and clear on lap four
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 30

Young Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) putting in a brilliant ride to finish in sixth place

Young Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) putting in a brilliant ride to finish in sixth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 30

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) winning day one in Providence with Katie Compton not far behind

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) winning day one in Providence with Katie Compton not far behind
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 30

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) taking third place

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) taking third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 30

Women’s Podium (L to R) Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) 3rd

Women’s Podium (L to R) Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) 3rd
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 30

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) before the race

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) before the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna) won the opening day at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival on Saturday. She attacked a lead group mid-race and finished the race alone ahead of Katie Compton (Trek), who lost some time due to a mishap part way through the race and ended up finishing second. Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) finished third.

The KMC Cyclo-cross Festival's opening day offered a C1 event for both the elite men and women on Saturday. The race was held at Roger Williams Park in Providence, and offered a great course with a mixture of sticky mud, grass and a flyover, for just some of the technical aspects of the course.

US champion Katie Compton, Ellen Nobel and recent CrossVegas World Cup winner Katerina Nash, opened up a small gap on the second lap of the women's race. They were later joined by Amanda Miller, while double silver medallist at the road World Championships in the junior events Emma White, Courtenay McFadden and Maghalie Rochette lagged slightly behind the leaders.

Compton crashed into the barriers on the fourth lap and lost contact with the front three riders, and was forced to chase for almost an entire lap. Compton caught both Miller and Nobel, however, Nash had forced a gap and was several seconds off the front. 

Nash originally had a 10-second gap but lost some of that time, and held her gap at roughly five seconds ahead of Compton with less than one lap to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:42:54
2Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
3Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:00:38
4Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:52
5Ellen Noble (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria0:01:00
6Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team0:01:15
7Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:01:39
8Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:01:43
9Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.C0:01:44
10Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:48
11Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster0:02:20
12Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team0:02:35
13Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing P/B Pb20:02:36
14Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing0:03:03
15Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challen0:03:15
16Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing0:03:17
17Kathryn Cumming (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing0:03:24
18Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:03:51
19Jena Greaser (USA)0:04:14
20Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross T
21Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raliegh Clement0:04:36
22Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross0:04:37
23Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:04:41
24Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave0:05:53
25Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women'S Te0:06:00
26Ally Stacher (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:06:40
27Rachel Rubino (USA) Level Eleven Racing P/B Pb20:06:41
28Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:06:45
29Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
30Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team Rare Disease Cycling0:07:04
31Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing Co -- Stanrid0:07:09
32Joanne Grogan (USA) Next-Bmb
33Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub0:07:19
34Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing0:07:30
35Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis0:07:40
36Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:07:46
37Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders0:08:11
38Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop0:08:12
39Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing P/B Vittoria0:08:13
40Melody Chase (USA) Colonial Bicycle0:08:16
41Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:08:26
42Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) Seavs/Haymarket0:08:39
43Melissa Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes0:08:43
44Natasja Brooijmans (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca0:08:47
45Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:08:50
46Ingrid Lovitt (USA) Hellgate Cyclery0:09:00
47Elizabeth White (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:09:05
48Regina Legge (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca0:09:10
49Vickie Monahan (USA) Team Errace P/B Dso Manufacturi0:09:12
50Caitlin Szymkowicz (USA) Crossresults.Com0:09:15
51Lauren Dagostino (USA) Team Elite Endurance0:09:36
52Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:09:57
53Emily Phillips (USA) Ladies First Racing0:09:58
54Frances Morrison (USA) C3 Twenty20 Cycling0:10:12
55Christin Reuter (USA) Crossresults.Com0:10:28
57Heather Heinrich (USA) Voler/Clif/Hrs/Rock Lobster
56Kelly Chang (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
58Hannah Rossi (USA) Team Averica
59Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills P/B Graphic Innovat

Latest on Cyclingnews