Nash wins KMC Cyclo-cross Festival Day 1
Compton and Miller on the podium
Women: Providence - Providence
Katerina Nash (Luna) won the opening day at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival on Saturday. She attacked a lead group mid-race and finished the race alone ahead of Katie Compton (Trek), who lost some time due to a mishap part way through the race and ended up finishing second. Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) finished third.
The KMC Cyclo-cross Festival's opening day offered a C1 event for both the elite men and women on Saturday. The race was held at Roger Williams Park in Providence, and offered a great course with a mixture of sticky mud, grass and a flyover, for just some of the technical aspects of the course.
US champion Katie Compton, Ellen Nobel and recent CrossVegas World Cup winner Katerina Nash, opened up a small gap on the second lap of the women's race. They were later joined by Amanda Miller, while double silver medallist at the road World Championships in the junior events Emma White, Courtenay McFadden and Maghalie Rochette lagged slightly behind the leaders.
Compton crashed into the barriers on the fourth lap and lost contact with the front three riders, and was forced to chase for almost an entire lap. Compton caught both Miller and Nobel, however, Nash had forced a gap and was several seconds off the front.
Nash originally had a 10-second gap but lost some of that time, and held her gap at roughly five seconds ahead of Compton with less than one lap to go.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:42:54
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:06
|3
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:00:38
|4
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:52
|5
|Ellen Noble (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria
|0:01:00
|6
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team
|0:01:15
|7
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:01:39
|8
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:01:43
|9
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.C
|0:01:44
|10
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:48
|11
|Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg - Muscle Monster
|0:02:20
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:02:35
|13
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing P/B Pb2
|0:02:36
|14
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing
|0:03:03
|15
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challen
|0:03:15
|16
|Mical Dyck (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|0:03:17
|17
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
|0:03:24
|18
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:03:51
|19
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:04:14
|20
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross T
|21
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:04:36
|22
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|0:04:37
|23
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:04:41
|24
|Ruby West (Can) Centurion Next Wave
|0:05:53
|25
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women'S Te
|0:06:00
|26
|Ally Stacher (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|0:06:40
|27
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Level Eleven Racing P/B Pb2
|0:06:41
|28
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:06:45
|29
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|30
|Cheryl Sornson (USA) Team Rare Disease Cycling
|0:07:04
|31
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing Co -- Stanrid
|0:07:09
|32
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Next-Bmb
|33
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company Vista Sub
|0:07:19
|34
|Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:07:30
|35
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis
|0:07:40
|36
|Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:07:46
|37
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|0:08:11
|38
|Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop
|0:08:12
|39
|Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing P/B Vittoria
|0:08:13
|40
|Melody Chase (USA) Colonial Bicycle
|0:08:16
|41
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:08:26
|42
|Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) Seavs/Haymarket
|0:08:39
|43
|Melissa Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes
|0:08:43
|44
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca
|0:08:47
|45
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:08:50
|46
|Ingrid Lovitt (USA) Hellgate Cyclery
|0:09:00
|47
|Elizabeth White (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:09:05
|48
|Regina Legge (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca
|0:09:10
|49
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Team Errace P/B Dso Manufacturi
|0:09:12
|50
|Caitlin Szymkowicz (USA) Crossresults.Com
|0:09:15
|51
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) Team Elite Endurance
|0:09:36
|52
|Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:09:57
|53
|Emily Phillips (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:09:58
|54
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3 Twenty20 Cycling
|0:10:12
|55
|Christin Reuter (USA) Crossresults.Com
|0:10:28
|57
|Heather Heinrich (USA) Voler/Clif/Hrs/Rock Lobster
|56
|Kelly Chang (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|58
|Hannah Rossi (USA) Team Averica
|59
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills P/B Graphic Innovat
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy