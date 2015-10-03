Image 1 of 30 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading at a newly installed run-up on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 30 USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading the race during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 30 Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) racing to eighth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 30 Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) on the new run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 30 Libby White (House Industries) pushing her bike on the new run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 30 Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) running with her bike on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 30 Jena Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) riding past the Industry Expo (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 30 Ashley Zoerner (Alpha Bicycle Company) running one of the sets of barriers on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 30 Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) leading Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) at the double flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 30 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) chasing Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) on the fourth lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 30 Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 30 Racers Courtenay McFadden, Emily Kachorek, and Nicole Duke were dressed for a raw day in Providence (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 30 Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 30 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) riding in the top five on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) descending one of the four flyovers early in the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 30 You see all sorts of characters at cyclo-cross races (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 30 Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) smiling at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 30 Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) taking the hole-shot on a downhill start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sitting up on the pavement after lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 30 Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport) checking behind her after completing lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 30 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) leading Katerina Nash and Katie Compton on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 30 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) crashing hard at the barriers halfway through lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 30 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Team) struggles to get back in to the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 30 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) on her way to a top ten finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) free and clear on lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 30 Young Emma White (Cyclocrossworld.com) putting in a brilliant ride to finish in sixth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 30 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) winning day one in Providence with Katie Compton not far behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 30 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) taking third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 30 Women’s Podium (L to R) Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) 2nd, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 1st, Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 30 Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katerina Nash (Luna) won the opening day at the KMC Cyclo-cross Festival on Saturday. She attacked a lead group mid-race and finished the race alone ahead of Katie Compton (Trek), who lost some time due to a mishap part way through the race and ended up finishing second. Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) finished third.

The KMC Cyclo-cross Festival's opening day offered a C1 event for both the elite men and women on Saturday. The race was held at Roger Williams Park in Providence, and offered a great course with a mixture of sticky mud, grass and a flyover, for just some of the technical aspects of the course.

US champion Katie Compton, Ellen Nobel and recent CrossVegas World Cup winner Katerina Nash, opened up a small gap on the second lap of the women's race. They were later joined by Amanda Miller, while double silver medallist at the road World Championships in the junior events Emma White, Courtenay McFadden and Maghalie Rochette lagged slightly behind the leaders.

Compton crashed into the barriers on the fourth lap and lost contact with the front three riders, and was forced to chase for almost an entire lap. Compton caught both Miller and Nobel, however, Nash had forced a gap and was several seconds off the front.

Nash originally had a 10-second gap but lost some of that time, and held her gap at roughly five seconds ahead of Compton with less than one lap to go.

Full Results