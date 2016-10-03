White wins second day at KMC Crossfest
Day one winner, Stephen Hyde, is runner-up
Elite Men: -
Curtis White took the win for the Elite Men during day 2 at the KMC Crossfest beating out Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammate and day one winner Stephen Hyde. The Category 2 races were part of the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar.
With no additional rain today the course dried out and was a fast, challenging track. Athletes faced new features on day two with a huge run up and a new, tricky line through the off-camber.
The Elite Men spent a large portion of the race with a massive super group of 16 riders.
“Today, I feel like I raced a much smarter race," White said. "Yesterday I went a little gung-ho in the beginning. Today I was way more conservative with my efforts.
“I just tried to stay towards the front of the group, tried to stay out of trouble," White said if racing in the large group. "When I went that was the first move I had made all night. That was the one move I needed to make.”
Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com took first and second, with another solid performance from Hyde, Saturday’s C1 winner.
“We had a good group dynamic," Hyde said. "I know Curtis is riding really strong right now. So he was able to get off on his own. Kerry and Danny were driving it pretty hard. I was able to jump in on a couple technical sections and ride at my pace, and let Curtis get more of a gap. Pretty textbook teamwork. I think going into the last lap, I made my jump into the turning section, down in the embankment, and sprinted as hard as I could once I hit the pavement.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA)
|1:03:32
|2
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:00:08
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (USA)
|0:00:10
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:00:13
|5
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:00:26
|6
|Mark Mcconnell (Can)
|0:00:42
|7
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:00:51
|8
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|9
|Cooper Willsey (USA)
|0:00:53
|10
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:00:56
|11
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|12
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|0:00:57
|13
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:01:21
|14
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:01:35
|15
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra)
|0:01:49
|16
|Yannick Eckmann (USA)
|0:02:07
|17
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|18
|Andrew Juiliano (USA)
|0:02:20
|19
|Christopher Aitken (Aus)
|0:02:25
|20
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)
|0:02:44
|21
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|22
|Tom Chapman (Aus)
|0:02:48
|23
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:03:34
|24
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|0:03:44
|25
|Samuel O'keefe (USA)
|0:04:10
|26
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:04:30
|27
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:04:49
|28
|Adam St. Germain (USA)
|0:05:05
|29
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)
|0:05:12
|30
|Jules Goguely (USA)
|0:05:21
|31
|Andrew Borden (USA)
|0:05:22
|32
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|0:05:56
|33
|Cameron Scott (USA)
|0:06:00
|34
|Michael Owens (USA)
|0:06:16
|35
|Andy Scott (USA)
|0:06:17
|36
|Matthew Erchull (USA)
|0:06:25
|37
|Mark Davino (USA)
|0:06:38
|38
|Jerod Stoner (USA)
|0:07:00
|39
|Colin Reuter (USA)
|40
|Evan Huff (USA)
|41
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|42
|Matthew Tyler (USA)
|43
|Eneas Freyre (USA)
|44
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|45
|Nicholas Keough (USA)
|46
|Michael Landry (USA)
|47
|Matt Perreault (USA)
|48
|Andrew Mcgowan (USA)
|49
|Noah Barrow (Aus)
|50
|Eric Carlson (USA)
|51
|Jesse Keough (USA)
|52
|Brian Hughes (USA)
