White wins second day at KMC Crossfest

Day one winner, Stephen Hyde, is runner-up

Evan Huff (Bikereg) descending off the ridge mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Men racing under the lights at Thompson Speedway

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dan Timmerman (Stan’s NoTubes) took a flier but later crashed

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Grant Elwood (Boulder Cycle Sport) descending a flyover halfway through the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) leading Kerry Werner and Curtis White through some water that resulted from several days of rain

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dan Timmerman (Stan’s NoTubes) chasing the leaders after crashing earlier

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) racing on pavement with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (Kona) was having a brilliant weekend on the bike

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Chasers round a 180-degree turn on the track embankmant

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Racers fight for footing in the deep sand

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite men scrambling up the steep run-up early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Men approaching the track crossing during the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) took an early lead

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Justin Lindine (Apex/NBX/Trek) racing near the front during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Racers under the lights of the infield of the Thompson Motor Speedway

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport) fighting his way up a steep climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) racing on the track with an eight second lead and one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) sitting up on the track with Curtis White up the road

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Canondale) with his family at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Elite Men led out by Stephen Hyde (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) takes the win by eight seconds over his team-mate Stephen Hyde.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Curtis White took the win for the Elite Men during day 2 at the KMC Crossfest beating out Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammate and day one winner Stephen Hyde. The Category 2 races were part of the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar.

With no additional rain today the course dried out and was a fast, challenging track. Athletes faced new features on day two with a huge run up and a new, tricky line through the off-camber.

The Elite Men spent a large portion of the race with a massive super group of 16 riders.

“Today, I feel like I raced a much smarter race," White said. "Yesterday I went a little gung-ho in the beginning. Today I was way more conservative with my efforts.

“I just tried to stay towards the front of the group, tried to stay out of trouble," White said if racing in the large group. "When I went that was the first move I had made all night. That was the one move I needed to make.”

Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com took first and second, with another solid performance from Hyde, Saturday’s C1 winner.

“We had a good group dynamic," Hyde said. "I know Curtis is riding really strong right now. So he was able to get off on his own. Kerry and Danny were driving it pretty hard. I was able to jump in on a couple technical sections and ride at my pace, and let Curtis get more of a gap. Pretty textbook teamwork. I think going into the last lap, I made my jump into the turning section, down in the embankment, and sprinted as hard as I could once I hit the pavement.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA)1:03:32
2Stephen Hyde (USA)0:00:08
3Daniel Summerhill (USA)0:00:10
4Kerry Werner (USA)0:00:13
5James Driscoll (USA)0:00:26
6Mark Mcconnell (Can)0:00:42
7Spencer Petrov (USA)0:00:51
8Travis Livermon (USA)
9Cooper Willsey (USA)0:00:53
10Jeremy Martin (Can)0:00:56
11Jack Kisseberth (USA)
12Justin Lindine (USA)0:00:57
13Grant Ellwood (USA)0:01:21
14Cody Kaiser (USA)0:01:35
15Antonin Marecaille (Fra)0:01:49
16Yannick Eckmann (USA)0:02:07
17Lance Haidet (USA)
18Andrew Juiliano (USA)0:02:20
19Christopher Aitken (Aus)0:02:25
20Dylan Mcnicholas (USA)0:02:44
21Daniel Chabanov (USA)
22Tom Chapman (Aus)0:02:48
23Patrick Collins (USA)0:03:34
24Cole Oberman (USA)0:03:44
25Samuel O'keefe (USA)0:04:10
26Scott Smith (USA)0:04:30
27Robert Marion (USA)0:04:49
28Adam St. Germain (USA)0:05:05
29Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can)0:05:12
30Jules Goguely (USA)0:05:21
31Andrew Borden (USA)0:05:22
32Dan Timmerman (USA)0:05:56
33Cameron Scott (USA)0:06:00
34Michael Owens (USA)0:06:16
35Andy Scott (USA)0:06:17
36Matthew Erchull (USA)0:06:25
37Mark Davino (USA)0:06:38
38Jerod Stoner (USA)0:07:00
39Colin Reuter (USA)
40Evan Huff (USA)
41Trent Blackburn (USA)
42Matthew Tyler (USA)
43Eneas Freyre (USA)
44Abe Goorskey (USA)
45Nicholas Keough (USA)
46Michael Landry (USA)
47Matt Perreault (USA)
48Andrew Mcgowan (USA)
49Noah Barrow (Aus)
50Eric Carlson (USA)
51Jesse Keough (USA)
52Brian Hughes (USA)

 

