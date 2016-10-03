Image 1 of 21 Evan Huff (Bikereg) descending off the ridge mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 21 The Elite Men racing under the lights at Thompson Speedway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 21 Dan Timmerman (Stan’s NoTubes) took a flier but later crashed (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 21 Grant Elwood (Boulder Cycle Sport) descending a flyover halfway through the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 21 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) leading Kerry Werner and Curtis White through some water that resulted from several days of rain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 21 Dan Timmerman (Stan’s NoTubes) chasing the leaders after crashing earlier (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 21 Curtis White (Cannondale) racing on pavement with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 21 Kerry Werner (Kona) was having a brilliant weekend on the bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 21 Chasers round a 180-degree turn on the track embankmant (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 21 Racers fight for footing in the deep sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 21 The Elite men scrambling up the steep run-up early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 21 The Elite Men approaching the track crossing during the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 21 Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) took an early lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 21 Justin Lindine (Apex/NBX/Trek) racing near the front during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 21 Racers under the lights of the infield of the Thompson Motor Speedway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 21 Yannick Eckmann (Boulder Cycle Sport) fighting his way up a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 21 Curtis White (Cannondale) racing on the track with an eight second lead and one lap remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 21 Danny Summerhill (Maxxis Shimano) sitting up on the track with Curtis White up the road (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 21 Curtis White (Canondale) with his family at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 21 The Elite Men led out by Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 21 Curtis White (Cannondale) takes the win by eight seconds over his team-mate Stephen Hyde. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Curtis White took the win for the Elite Men during day 2 at the KMC Crossfest beating out Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammate and day one winner Stephen Hyde. The Category 2 races were part of the USA Cycling Professional Cyclo-cross Calendar.

With no additional rain today the course dried out and was a fast, challenging track. Athletes faced new features on day two with a huge run up and a new, tricky line through the off-camber.

The Elite Men spent a large portion of the race with a massive super group of 16 riders.

“Today, I feel like I raced a much smarter race," White said. "Yesterday I went a little gung-ho in the beginning. Today I was way more conservative with my efforts.

“I just tried to stay towards the front of the group, tried to stay out of trouble," White said if racing in the large group. "When I went that was the first move I had made all night. That was the one move I needed to make.”

Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com took first and second, with another solid performance from Hyde, Saturday’s C1 winner.

“We had a good group dynamic," Hyde said. "I know Curtis is riding really strong right now. So he was able to get off on his own. Kerry and Danny were driving it pretty hard. I was able to jump in on a couple technical sections and ride at my pace, and let Curtis get more of a gap. Pretty textbook teamwork. I think going into the last lap, I made my jump into the turning section, down in the embankment, and sprinted as hard as I could once I hit the pavement.”

Results