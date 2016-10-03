Trending

Stephenson wins day two at KMC CrossFest

Junior riders repeats opening-day win

The juniors in action at the Zolder Cyclo-cross Worlds.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The UCI Elite Junior win went to Denzel Stephenson for the second day in a row Sunday at the KMC CrossFest, with Stephenson winning the sprint to the line with second and third placed riders Lane Maher and Gunnar Holmgren.

“The last lap I realized it was going to be a sprint," Stephenson said. "We got a little gap over Gunner over the barriers, because I hopped and he’s really fast running, and it was a two-up sprint for the end and I was able to get him.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denzel Stephenson (USA)0:43:48
2Lane Maher (USA)
3Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:00:01
4Brody Sanderson (Can)0:00:07
5Sam Noel (USA)0:00:11
6Kevin Goguen (USA)0:00:30
7Ross Ellwood (USA)0:00:43
8George Schulz (USA)
9Scott Funston (USA)0:01:01
10Calder Wood (USA)0:01:02
11Nicholas Beirne (USA)0:01:03
12Tyler Clark (Can)0:01:15
13Caleb Swartz (USA)0:01:20
14Vivien Rindisbacher (Can)0:01:45
15Gregory Gunsalus (USA)0:01:57
16Benjamin Gomezvillafane (USA)0:02:16
17Alex Mccormack (USA)0:02:36
18Sebastian Logue (USA)0:02:37
19Philippe Saint-Laurent (Can)0:02:48
20Ryan Aittaniemi (USA)0:02:56
21Camden Brooks (USA)
22Gentry Jefferson (USA)0:03:21
23Donald Seib (USA)0:03:57
24Alexander Chrystall (USA)0:04:08
25Daniel Vaughn (USA)0:04:41
26Zachary Young (USA)0:04:44
27Dylan Rockwood (USA)0:04:45
28Scott Leonard (Can)0:05:18
29Finnegan O'connor (USA)0:05:38
30Alexander Christian (USA)0:05:42
31Jackson Heath (USA)0:06:36
32Owen Busch (USA)0:07:09
33Leo Kirkpatrick Baird (USA)
34Thomas Hulton (Can)
35Matthew Johnson (USA)

 

