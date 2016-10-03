Stephenson wins day two at KMC CrossFest
Junior riders repeats opening-day win
Junior Men: -
The UCI Elite Junior win went to Denzel Stephenson for the second day in a row Sunday at the KMC CrossFest, with Stephenson winning the sprint to the line with second and third placed riders Lane Maher and Gunnar Holmgren.
“The last lap I realized it was going to be a sprint," Stephenson said. "We got a little gap over Gunner over the barriers, because I hopped and he’s really fast running, and it was a two-up sprint for the end and I was able to get him.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denzel Stephenson (USA)
|0:43:48
|2
|Lane Maher (USA)
|3
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:00:01
|4
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|0:00:07
|5
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:00:11
|6
|Kevin Goguen (USA)
|0:00:30
|7
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:00:43
|8
|George Schulz (USA)
|9
|Scott Funston (USA)
|0:01:01
|10
|Calder Wood (USA)
|0:01:02
|11
|Nicholas Beirne (USA)
|0:01:03
|12
|Tyler Clark (Can)
|0:01:15
|13
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|0:01:20
|14
|Vivien Rindisbacher (Can)
|0:01:45
|15
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA)
|0:01:57
|16
|Benjamin Gomezvillafane (USA)
|0:02:16
|17
|Alex Mccormack (USA)
|0:02:36
|18
|Sebastian Logue (USA)
|0:02:37
|19
|Philippe Saint-Laurent (Can)
|0:02:48
|20
|Ryan Aittaniemi (USA)
|0:02:56
|21
|Camden Brooks (USA)
|22
|Gentry Jefferson (USA)
|0:03:21
|23
|Donald Seib (USA)
|0:03:57
|24
|Alexander Chrystall (USA)
|0:04:08
|25
|Daniel Vaughn (USA)
|0:04:41
|26
|Zachary Young (USA)
|0:04:44
|27
|Dylan Rockwood (USA)
|0:04:45
|28
|Scott Leonard (Can)
|0:05:18
|29
|Finnegan O'connor (USA)
|0:05:38
|30
|Alexander Christian (USA)
|0:05:42
|31
|Jackson Heath (USA)
|0:06:36
|32
|Owen Busch (USA)
|0:07:09
|33
|Leo Kirkpatrick Baird (USA)
|34
|Thomas Hulton (Can)
|35
|Matthew Johnson (USA)
