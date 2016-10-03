The juniors in action at the Zolder Cyclo-cross Worlds. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The UCI Elite Junior win went to Denzel Stephenson for the second day in a row Sunday at the KMC CrossFest, with Stephenson winning the sprint to the line with second and third placed riders Lane Maher and Gunnar Holmgren.

“The last lap I realized it was going to be a sprint," Stephenson said. "We got a little gap over Gunner over the barriers, because I hopped and he’s really fast running, and it was a two-up sprint for the end and I was able to get him.”

Results