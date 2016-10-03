Compton doubles up at KMC CrossFest
American wins both days in Connecticut
Katie Compton (KFC Racing-Trek/Panache) picked up her second win of the weekend for the Elite Women during day two of the KMC CrossFest on Sunday.
Course conditions changed significantly from the racing on Saturday. With no additional rain on Sunday the course dried out and was a fast, challenging track. Athletes faced new features on day two with a huge run up and a new, tricky line through the off-camber.
Compton had a tough start to the day but remained calm.
“I missed my pedal at the start and didn’t get off to a great start," she said. "I was probably fifth or sixth going into the first turn. Then I had a mechanical. I had something stuck in my shifter, so I wasn’t shifting and was stuck in too big a gear. I lost some spots, I couldn’t accelerate quickly enough. So I went to the pit and grabbed a bike and I lost more spots. I spent the first two and a half laps chasing and getting through traffic.”
Despite the mishaps, Compton managed to rally and hold off second and third place riders, French National Champion Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) and Amy D. Foundation rider Rebecca Fahringer. Mani rode the technical sections well.
“I tried to be smart, keep everything together and not make a mistake,” Mani said.
Fahringer, who also finished third during Saturday's C1 race, had a brilliant weekend of racing.
“I think it might be my first double podium," she said. "It was definitely my first C1 podium yesterday. I found myself at the front of the race, and it was the first time I had been at the front. I took a little spill and from there Katie was able to get away.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:46:20
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:00:18
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:00:21
|4
|Emma White (USA)
|0:00:49
|5
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:01:25
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:01:27
|7
|Melinda Mccutcheon (USA)
|0:01:37
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:01:56
|9
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|0:02:48
|10
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:03:02
|11
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:03:25
|12
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)
|0:04:11
|13
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:04:24
|14
|Erica Leonard (Can)
|0:04:27
|15
|Lisa Holmgren (Can)
|16
|Stacey Barbossa (USA)
|0:05:05
|17
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:05:07
|18
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:05:31
|19
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:05:32
|20
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|21
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA)
|0:05:52
|22
|Elizabeth White (USA)
|0:06:33
|23
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:06:49
|24
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA)
|0:06:54
|25
|Joanne Grogan (USA)
|0:06:57
|26
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|0:07:12
|27
|Paige Williams (USA)
|0:07:20
|28
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:07:49
|29
|Julie Van Der Hoop (Can)
|30
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|31
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA)
|32
|Michele Smith (USA)
|33
|Julie Tracy (USA)
|34
|Sara Melikian (USA)
