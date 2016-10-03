Image 1 of 27 Women’s podium (L to R) Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) 2nd, Katie Compton (Trek Panache) 1st, Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 27 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) warming up in her tent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 27 Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) and Amanda Miller on the run-up during the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 27 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) running barriers with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 27 Emma White (Cannondale) leading early in the race with Compton riding eighth (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 27 Libby White (House Industries) climbing in deep sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 27 Katie Compton (Trek Panache) riding an off-camber section during lap four (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 27 Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) racing to a top five finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 27 Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) was in a battle with Emma White for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 27 Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano) on her way to a sixth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 27 Katie Compton (Trek Panache) sweeps the inaugural weekend of Thompson racing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 27 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) finishing second ahead of Rebecca Fahringer (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 27 Katie Compton (Trek Panache) racing in fourth position during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 27 Emma White (Cannondale) running the barriers with one lap remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 27 Emma White (Cannondale) on the steep, loose run-up ahead of Katie Compton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 27 Katie Compton (Trek-Panache) having her bike dialed in by Mark Legg-Compton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 27 Rebecca Gross (KHS) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 27 For the second day in a row, Emma White (Cannondale) leads out the Elite Women (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 27 The Elite Women approach the Thompson Speedway crossing (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 27 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading at the stairs at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 27 Crystal Anthony (Maxxis Shimano) racing in fifth position early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 27 The Elite Women head up the massive run-up for the first time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 27 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) fighting her way through deep sand on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 27 Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing) struggling to get up the steep stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 27 The Elite Women tackle the long run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 27 Kate Lysakowski (Joe’s Garage) shouldering her bike at the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 27 Katie Compton’s Trek Boone all cleaned up and ready for the next race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Katie Compton (KFC Racing-Trek/Panache) picked up her second win of the weekend for the Elite Women during day two of the KMC CrossFest on Sunday.

Course conditions changed significantly from the racing on Saturday. With no additional rain on Sunday the course dried out and was a fast, challenging track. Athletes faced new features on day two with a huge run up and a new, tricky line through the off-camber.

Compton had a tough start to the day but remained calm.

“I missed my pedal at the start and didn’t get off to a great start," she said. "I was probably fifth or sixth going into the first turn. Then I had a mechanical. I had something stuck in my shifter, so I wasn’t shifting and was stuck in too big a gear. I lost some spots, I couldn’t accelerate quickly enough. So I went to the pit and grabbed a bike and I lost more spots. I spent the first two and a half laps chasing and getting through traffic.”

Despite the mishaps, Compton managed to rally and hold off second and third place riders, French National Champion Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) and Amy D. Foundation rider Rebecca Fahringer. Mani rode the technical sections well.

“I tried to be smart, keep everything together and not make a mistake,” Mani said.

Fahringer, who also finished third during Saturday's C1 race, had a brilliant weekend of racing.

“I think it might be my first double podium," she said. "It was definitely my first C1 podium yesterday. I found myself at the front of the race, and it was the first time I had been at the front. I took a little spill and from there Katie was able to get away.”

Results